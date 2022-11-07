ING Cafe imageView gallery
Caterers

ING Cafe 1133 Avenue of the Americas

review star

No reviews yet

1133 Ave of the Americas, New York, NY 10036

New York, NY 10018

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Chai Latte
Croissant - Almond
Naked Smoothie - Green Machine

Breakfast

Egg White Wrap

Egg White Wrap

$4.45Out of stock

egg whites, turkey bacon, pepper jack, on a gluten free wrap

Sausage, Egg, and Cheese, English Muffin

Sausage, Egg, and Cheese, English Muffin

$3.95Out of stock
Bacon, Egg, and Cheese on an English Muffin

Bacon, Egg, and Cheese on an English Muffin

$4.95Out of stock
Frittata - Ham and Cheddar

Frittata - Ham and Cheddar

$3.45Out of stock
Frittata - Roasted Pepper & Asparagus

Frittata - Roasted Pepper & Asparagus

$3.95Out of stock

Chia, Mango, Coconut, Flaxseed

$5.45Out of stock

chia, mango, coconut, flaxseed

Vanilla Yogurt Parfait

$4.45Out of stock

vanilla yogurt, lemon, honey

Greek Yogurt Parfait

Greek Yogurt Parfait

$5.95Out of stock

fruit compote, blueberries, granola

Pastries & Desserts

Bagel - Plain

Bagel - Plain

$2.15
Bagel - Everything

Bagel - Everything

$2.15Out of stock
Bagel - Pumpernickel

Bagel - Pumpernickel

$2.15Out of stock
Bagel - Cinnamon Raisin

Bagel - Cinnamon Raisin

$2.15Out of stock
Croissant - Butter

Croissant - Butter

$1.95Out of stock
Croissant - Almond

Croissant - Almond

$3.45
Croissant - Choc Almond

Croissant - Choc Almond

$2.95Out of stock
Pain au Chocolat

Pain au Chocolat

$2.45Out of stock
Muffin

Muffin

$2.45
Scone

Scone

$2.45Out of stock
Danish

Danish

$2.95Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$0.95

Snickerdoodle Cookie

$0.95
Brownie

Brownie

$1.95
Blondie

Blondie

$1.95

Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich

$7.95Out of stock

avocado mayo, bacon, lettuce, tomato, 12 grain roll

Truffled Egg Salad Sandwich

$7.95Out of stock

truffle egg, tomato, lettuce, croissant

Roasted Eggplant Sandwich

$7.45Out of stock

roasted eggplant, tomato, hummus, arugula, kalamata olives

Curry Chicken Sandwich

$9.45Out of stock

curry chicken, spinach, mayo, celery, black bean wrap

Roasted Turkey Sandwich

$9.45Out of stock

fontina, arugula, alfalfa sprouts, green goddess ranch, whole grain baguette

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$5.45Out of stock

Salads

Empire State Salad

Empire State Salad

$6.95Out of stock

candied pecans, kale, radicchio, cheddar cheese, apples

Tricolor Quinoa Salad

$10.45Out of stock

tricolor quinoa, garbanzos, turmeric, Israeli salad

Escarole Salad

$8.45Out of stock

grapes, blue cheese crumbles, pickled red onions, pomegranate seeds, pecans, apple cider poppy dressing

Black Lentil & Sweet Potato Salad

$10.45Out of stock

black lentils, sweet potato, red grapes, pistachio, arugula, asparagus, lemon, sumac vinaigrette

Bowls

Chilled Ramen Noodle Bowl

Chilled Ramen Noodle Bowl

$9.45Out of stock

red peppers, purple cabbage, scallion, carrot, roasted sesame seeds, miso dressing

Masala Mango Bowl

$10.45Out of stock

basmati rice, pickled red onion, spinach, lentil, mango, cilantro, cauliflower, cilantro lime dressing

Nourish Bowl

$9.45Out of stock

kale pesto, baby kale, pepitas, quinoa, beets, butternut squash, radish

Sushi

Spicy Tuna Roll

Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.95Out of stock

ground yellowfin tuna, spicy mayo, cucumber, sesame seeds

Veggie Roll

Veggie Roll

$7.45Out of stock

asparagus, avocado, cucumber

Snacks

Altoids

$1.95

Bare Baked Crunchy Fruit Chips

$2.45

Cheetos Simply

$0.95

Doritos

$0.95

Enjoy Life Seed & Fruit Mix

$1.45

Frito-Lay Classic

$0.95

Harvest Snaps Green Pea Snack Crisps

$1.45

Kind Bar

$0.95

Lay's Kettle Chip

$0.45

M&Ms

$1.45

Orbit Gum

$1.45

Popchips

$0.95

Planter's Nut & Choc

$1.95

Power Up Mega Omega

$1.45

Quaker Instant Oats

$1.95

RX A.M. Oats

$4.45

RX Protein Bar

$2.95

Smartfood Popcorn

$0.95

Snyder's Pretzels

$0.45

Stretch Island Fruit Leathers

$0.95

Veggie Straws

$1.45

Think Beef Stick Jerky

$0.95

Side Protein/Snacks

Salmon

$6.95Out of stock

Chicken

$5.45Out of stock

Cauliflower

$2.95Out of stock

Crudite Box

$4.95Out of stock

Mediterranean Box

$5.95Out of stock

Chicken Salad Pot

$3.95Out of stock

Coffee & Tea

Devoción Coffee

Devoción Coffee

$1.50
Devoción Cold Brew

Devoción Cold Brew

$2.25
Latte

Latte

$2.25
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$2.25
Espresso

Espresso

$2.00
Americano

Americano

$1.75
Macchiato

Macchiato

$2.00
Cortado

Cortado

$2.00
Flat White

Flat White

$2.00
Cafe Mocha

Cafe Mocha

$2.50
Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$2.75
Turmeric Latte

Turmeric Latte

$2.75
Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$2.75
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$2.50
Bushwick Hot Tea

Bushwick Hot Tea

$1.75
Bushwick Iced Tea

Bushwick Iced Tea

$1.75

Soft Drinks

Fiji Water

$0.95

Just Water

$1.45

S.Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$1.45

Blood Orange-San Pellegrino

$1.45

Limonata-San Pellegrino

$1.45

Coca Cola

$0.95

Diet Coke

$0.95

Sprite

$0.95

Ginger Ale

$0.45

La Croix

$0.95

Natalie's Orange Juice

$1.45

Honest Tea

$3.45

Naked Smoothie - Banana Strawberry

$3.45

Naked Smoothie - Tropical Protein

$3.45Out of stock

Naked Smoothie - Green Machine

$3.45

Pure Green Juice - Golden Girl

$6.95Out of stock

Pure Green Juice - Rockin Beet

$6.95

Pure Green Juice - Apple, Lemon, Ginger

$6.95Out of stock

Sail Away Cold Brew - Touch of Sweet

$4.45

Sail Away Cold Brew - Maple Vanilla

$4.45Out of stock

Sail Away Cold Brew - Classic Black

$4.45

Bolt Coffee

$4.45
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

All menu items include an ING discount.

Location

1133 Ave of the Americas, New York, NY 10036, New York, NY 10018

Directions

Gallery
ING Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Dining at the Whitney: Whitney Cafe & Studio Bar
orange starNo Reviews
99 Gansevoort Street New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Hudson Table - Hoboken
orange starNo Reviews
1403 Clinton St Hoboken, NJ 07030
View restaurantnext
Casa Cubana - 1007 Summit Ave
orange star4.5 • 495
1007 Summit Ave Jersey City, NJ 07307
View restaurantnext
Bobwhite Counter
orange star4.7 • 1,059
150 Warren Street Jersey City, NJ 07302
View restaurantnext
Collective Fare Kitchen & Market
orange star4.1 • 13
154 Clinton Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11205
View restaurantnext
Giovanna's Kitchen, Inc
orange starNo Reviews
12-40 Clintonville Street Whitestone, NY 11357
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in New York

Jacob's Pickles
orange star4.3 • 19,876
509 Amsterdam Ave New York, NY 10024
View restaurantnext
Quality Eats West Village
orange star4.5 • 18,431
19 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Don Angie
orange star5.0 • 15,740
103 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Il Buco - Bond St
orange star4.4 • 15,163
47 Bond St New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Toloache - 50th St.
orange star4.4 • 12,593
251 West 50th St New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
Smith & Wollensky-Wollensky's Grill
orange star4.4 • 11,550
797 3rd Ave New York, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New York
Hoboken
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
Weehawken
review star
Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Jersey City
review star
Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)
Long Island City
review star
Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
Union City
review star
Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)
Sunnyside
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
West New York
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Woodside
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Ridgewood
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston