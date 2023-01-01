Pizza

Pepperoni
$16.00

Red sauce, cheese blend, pepperoni, cashew, hot honey.

Margherita
$16.00

Tomato base, roasted tomatoes, burrata, basil, sea salt, olive oil.

Meatzza
$17.00

Red sauce, cheese blend, bacon, Italian sausage, pepperoni and Canadian bacon.

Spicy Hawaiian
$17.00

Red sauce, cheese blend, Canadian bacon, fresh pineapple, shaved serranos.

Fungi
$17.00

White sauce, roasted mushroom blend, shaved onions, garlic, parmesan.

Cacio E Pepe
$16.00

White base, cheese, black pepper, fredo topping.

Sausage and Fennel
$17.00

White base, Italian sausage, cheese blend, shaved fennel, garlic, parmesan.

Prosciutto and Arugula
$17.00

Olive oil base, crispy prosciutto, cheese blend, arugula, charred lemon and parmesan.

Pasta

Portuguese Mussel Fettucine
$21.00

Mussels, tomato broth, garlic, Spanish chorizo, chared lemon, herbs, butter, and grilled bread

Short Rib Pappardelle
$16.00

Braised short rib gravy, pappardelle pasta, sour cream, parmesan cheese, dill, and grilled bread.

Salads

Chicken Cobb
$16.00

Chopped greens, fried egg, grilled chicken, avocado, roasted tomato, bacon bits, cucumber, cayenne lime bleu cheese dressing.

Wedge Salad
$18.00

Iceberg wedge, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon bits, oven-roasted and marinated tomatoes, grilled sirloin steak, and golden balsamic dressing.

Italian Chop
$16.00

Lettuce blend, banana peppers, olives, salami, provolone, chic peas, and champaign vinaigrette.

House
$6.00+

Mixed greens, cucumber, roasted tomato, roasted garlic ranch.

Sandwiches

The Cut
$15.00

Salami, pepperoni, capicola, lettuce, banana pepper, red onion, Italian dressing, provolone, and tomato mayo on a hoagie roll.

Mushroom Gyro
$18.00

Roasted mushrooms, tzatziki, shaved onion, arugula, whipped fetta, marinated tomato, and banana peppers, served on flatbread.

Korean Buffalo Chicken
$16.00

Fried 6 oz chicken breast, Korean buffalo sauce, Asian slaw, cilantro, pickles, green onion, and chile mayo, on a brioche bun.

Savory Sandwich
$18.00

Roast beef, Italian sausage, grilled roped pork sausage, pepperoni, diced onion, bell pepper, provolone, and roasted garlic ranch dressing, on a hoagie roll.

Savory Burger
$16.00

6oz ground rib-eye patty, bacon jam, blue cheese crumbles, arugula, pickles, roasted serrano mayo, and a brioche bun.

Snacks (Apps)

Poutine
$12.00

Crispy Fries, short rib gravy, cheese curds, green onion, fried egg, and bacon jam.

Portuguese Mussels
$16.00

Mussels, onion, garlic, tomato broth, Spanish chorizo, charred lemon.

Fish Tacos (3)
$15.00

Blackened whitefish, cabbage, chipotle mayo, peach salsa.

Burrata and Fruits
$14.00

Fresh Burrata, olive, black pepper, arugula, seasonal fruits, flatbread.

Shishito Peppers
$12.00

Blistered shishito peppers, honey miso, furikake.

Cheese Bread
$12.00

Sourdough, melty cheese, marinara.

Desserts

Vanilla Bean Panna Cotta
$12.00

Madagascar vanilla bean, Chantilly cream, carbonated sugar, gaufrette.

Flourless Chocolate Torte
$10.00

Gluten free chocolate tart, toasted pecan.

Family Sundae
$28.00
Beignets
$12.00

French donut pillows, lemon curd, confection sugar.

Personal Sundae
$8.00

Other Mains

Steak Frites (Steak n Fries)
$26.00

8oz grilled steak, crispy fries, seasonal vegetables and chimichurri.

Cornish Game Hen
$23.00

Achiote marinated and sous vide Cornish game hen, char finished, green chile polenta and seasonal vegetables.

Sides

Alfredo
$4.00
Marinara
$4.00
Fries
$6.00
Polenta
$4.00

Drinks

Coffee
$3.00
Fountain
$3.00
Tea
$3.00
Blonde
$6.00
Amber Mac and Jack
$6.00
Cold Smoke
$6.00
Blue Moon
$6.00
Skyward IPA
$6.00
Bubble Stash IPA
$6.00
Incline Apple
$6.00
Coors LT
$4.00
Black Butte Porter
$3.00
Coors Light
$3.00
Coors Banquet
$3.00
Corona
$3.00
Heineken 00 N/A
$3.00
Miller Light
$3.00
PBR
$3.00
Truly
$3.00
Twisted Tea
$3.00
Goose Ridge Merlot
$10.00
Battle Creek Pinot Nior
$12.00
Clos de la Siet Argentain
$14.00
Drumheller Cab Sav
$8.00
Rodney strong Chardonnay
$8.00
Diora Chardonnay
$11.00
Maryhill Rose of Sangiovese
$8.00
Relax Riesling
$9.00
Goose Ridge
$40.00
Battle Creek
$48.00
Clos de la Siete Argentian
$56.00
Drumheller Cab Sav
$32.00
Rodney Strong Chard
$32.00
Diora Chard
$41.00
Maryhill Rose of Sangiovese
$32.00
Relax Riesling
$36.00
Bloody Mary
$5.00
Huckleberry Lemonade
$5.00
Moscow Mule
$5.00
Cayman Jack Maragarita
$5.00

Merch

Tee
$18.00
Apron
$20.00
Hat
$25.00

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Pizza
$8.00
Kids Fett
$8.00
Chicken Nuggies
$8.00
Kid Burger
$8.00
Kid Sundae
$5.00
Churros
$6.00