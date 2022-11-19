Restaurant header imageView gallery

SAVORY BEANS

2809 Centennial Dr.

Garland, TX 75042

COMBOS

COMBO #1 (2 SMOTHERED CHICKEN LEGS)

COMBO #1 (2 SMOTHERED CHICKEN LEGS)

$8.00

Smothered Chicken Legs in gravy

COMBO #2 (1 SMOTHERED CHICKEN LEG AND THIGH)

COMBO #2 (1 SMOTHERED CHICKEN LEG AND THIGH)

$10.00

Smothered chicken leg and thigh

COMBO #3 (1 SMOTHERED PORK CHOP)

$10.00

Smotherd Pork Chops in gravy

COMBO #4 (2 SMOTHERED PORK CHOPS)

COMBO #4 (2 SMOTHERED PORK CHOPS)

$12.00
COMBO #5 (1 FRIED CATFISH)

COMBO #5 (1 FRIED CATFISH)

$13.00

Fried Catfish Filet

COMBO #6 (2 FRIED CATFISH)

$15.00

COMBO #7 (3 FRIED CATFISH)

$17.00

SIDES

RED BEANS W/ SAUSAGE AND RICE

RED BEANS W/ SAUSAGE AND RICE

$6.00

Red Beans w/ Sausage over a bed of rice

BLACK EYE PEAS W/ HAM AND RICE

BLACK EYE PEAS W/ HAM AND RICE

$6.00

Black Eye Peas w/ Ham over a bed of rice.

LIMA BEANS W/ HAM AND RICE

LIMA BEANS W/ HAM AND RICE

$6.00

Lima Beans w/ Ham over a bed of rice.

SWEET CORNBREAD MUFFIN

SWEET CORNBREAD MUFFIN

$1.00
SLICE OF CAKE

SLICE OF CAKE

$3.00

Chocolate or Vanilla Cake

DRINK

DRINK

$0.75

Can Drink

SIDE SALAD

SIDE SALAD

$2.50

Side salad with lettuce, cherry tomatoes and carrots with your chose of cheese, egg, red onion and croutons. And the choice of Ranch or Golden Italian dressing.

CONDIMENTS

BUTTER

TARTAR SAUCE

KETCHUP

RANCH DRESSING

GOLDEN ITALIAN DRESSING

GRAVY

CROUTONS

CROUTONS

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Savory Beans is a delivery catering service delivering meals to your home fresh from our kitchen. Beans and rice with chicken legs, pork chops or catfish with a cornbread muffin, a slice of cake and a drink for a great price. Call or Order Online and we will deliver to your home a delicious meal!

Website

Location

2809 Centennial Dr., Garland, TX 75042

Directions

