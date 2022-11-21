Restaurant header imageView gallery
Savour Coffee and Creations

127 Public Square Key Tower Lobby

Cleveland, OH 44114

Popular Items

Seasonal Meat Quiche
Daily Soup
Iced Coffee

Seasonal Beverages

Pumpkin Spiced Latte

$5.30+

Pumpkin Spice and Everything nice in this latte! From white chocolate to cinnamon and topped with nutmeg.

Orange Cardamom Latte

$5.30+

Butter Pecan Latte

$5.30+

Salted Caramel Latte

$4.70+

Daily Brew

Brewed Coffee

$2.45+

Freshly brewed drip coffee

Café au lait

$3.05+

Freshly brewed drip coffee and your choice of steamed milk

Occhi Rossi (red eye)

$3.95+

Freshly brewed drip coffee with a single shot of espresso

Joe-To-Go

$20.00

Light or Dark roast boxed coffee, including a variety of sugar, half & half, Twelve 8oz cups, napkins, and stirrers.

Espresso

Espresso

$1.35+

A shot cup of rich espresso

Traditional Macchiato

$2.10+

Shot of espresso topped with milk foam

Double Cortado

$3.25

Two shots of espresso with steamed milk of equal parts

Double Flat White

$3.25

Two shots of espresso with a thin layer of foam on top

Hot Espresso Drinks

Americano

$3.15+

Hot water with a shot of espresso on top

Café Latte

$3.95+

A rich shot of espresso and your choice of steamed milk with a thin layer of foam

Café Mocha

$4.35+

Chocolate sauce, a shot of espresso, & steamed milk

Café Mocha Diavolo

$4.35+

Dark chocolate sauce, cayenne and cinnamon, and your choice of steamed milk

Il Venetian Dolce Vita

$4.75+

Caramel sauce drizzled around cup, vanilla syrup flavoring, steamed milk, topped with a rich shot of espresso, and garnished with a caramel drizzle

Cappuccino

$3.95+

A rich shot of espresso and your choice of steamed with with a thick layer of foam

Hot Chocolate

$3.15+

Chocolate sauce, your choice of steamed milk

NOT-tella Latte

$5.05+

Dark chocolate, white chocolate, hazelnut syrup flavoring, steamed milk, garnished with whipped cream, topped with a drizzle of dark and white chocolate

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.65+

Your choice of tea steeped in hot water

Bello Verde Matcha Latte

$4.95+

Matcha green tea, Lavender syrup flavoring, steamed milk of your choice

Matcha Latte

$4.45+

Matcha green tea and steamed milk

Tea Latte

$4.45+

Your choice of tea and steamed milk

Masala Chai Latte

$4.45+

Rishi Masala chai tea concentrate and steamed milk

Iced Brew

Iced Coffee

$3.00+

Lavazza organic premium blend balanced with velvety cream and persistent flavor. Notes of honey, dried fruits and chocolate.

Freddo Occhi Rossi

$4.95+

Lavazza cold brew with a rich shot of espresso

Iced Espresso Drinks

Iced Americano

$4.20+

Ice water with a rich shot of espresso on top

Iced Mocha

$5.40+

Chocolate sauce, espresso, your choice of milk

Iced Mocha Diavolo

$5.05+

Dark chocolate sauce, cayenne and cinnamon, and your choice of milk

Iced NOT-tella Latte

$5.45+

Dark chocolate, white chocolate, hazelnut syrup flavoring, your choice of milk, garnished with whipped cream, topped with a drizzle of dark and white chocolate

Iced Il Venetian Dolce Vita

$5.45+

Caramel sauce drizzled around cup, vanilla syrup flavoring, your choice of milk, topped with a rich shot of espresso, and garnished with a caramel drizzle

Iced Latte

$4.45+

Rich shot of espresso with your choice of milk

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.45+

Your choice of tea, steeped for five minutes and poured over ice

Chocolate Milk

$3.15+

Chocolate sauce with your choice of milk

Iced Matcha Latte

$4.95+

Matcha green tea and milk over ice

Iced Bello Verde Matcha Latte

$5.65+

Matcha green tea, Lavender syrup flavoring, and your choice of milk over ice

Iced Tea Latte

$3.45+

Your choice of tea steeped, and milk poured over ice

Iced Masala Chai Latte

$4.95+

Rishi Masala chai tea concentrate and milk over ice

Breakfast

Seasonal Vegetable Quiche

$7.00

Broccolini, roasted peppers, caramelized onions, and fontina cheese

Seasonal Meat Quiche

$7.50

Applewood smoked bacon, Italian sausage, aged cheddar cheese

Bacon & Cream Cheese Danish

$3.25

Applewood smoked bacon, cream cheese, chives

Bagel

$3.25

Baked fresh daily

Croissant

$3.50

Fresh baked

Fresh Fruit Cup

$5.50

Seasonal selection

Breakfast Parfait

$6.50

Greek yogurt, triple berry, house-made granola, coconut

Overnight Oats Apple Cinnamon

$5.50

Lunch

Focaccia Panino

Focaccia Panino

$11.00

Prosciutto di parma, mozzerella, tomato, arugula, herbs vinaigrette

Chicken Tuscan Wrap

Chicken Tuscan Wrap

$10.00

Grilled chicken, tomato, spinach, mozzerella, sundried tomato aioli

Grilled Vegetable Wrap

Grilled Vegetable Wrap

$8.50

Spinach wrap, eggplant, zucchini, mushroom, peppers, red onion, artichokes, arugula, hummus

Daily Soup

$6.00

Seasonal Greek Salad

$10.00

Romaine, black olives, chickpeas, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, crumbled feta, pickled onions, balsamic vinaigrette

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.00

Pastries

All Pastries are baked fresh daily

Coffee Cake

$3.25

Baked fresh daily

Lemon Scone

$3.00

Baked fresh daily

Cinnamon Roll

$2.00

Baked fresh daily

Danish

$3.25

Changing daily flavor

Cookies

$3.50

Made daily

Macarons

$2.00

French almond based cookie

Brownies

$2.50

Baked fresh daily

Banana Nut Bread

$2.50

Packed with walnuts

Chips & Snacks

Dirty Kettle Chips

$3.00

SmartBark

$6.00

Stroopwafel

$2.50

Gooey caramel syrup between a thin waffle sliced in half.

Planters Tropical Fruits & Nuts

$2.50

Planters Honey Roasted Peanuts

$2.50

Dark Chocolate Almonds

$2.50

Kind Granola Bar

$4.50

Chocolate Rose

$2.50

Nature Valley Peanut Butter Granola

$4.50

Drinks

Orange Juice

$3.25

Nirvana

$2.00

Aqua Panna Spring Water

$4.50

San Pelligrino

$4.25

Limonata Sans Pellegrino

$4.25

Aranciata San Pellegrino

$4.25

Gelato

Seasonal Gelato

$4.00+

Made fresh daily

Seasonal Sorbetto

$4.00+

Fruity and dairy-free

Mugs

Lavazza Mug 12 oz

$6.00

Ascend Mug 16 oz

$12.00

Savour Travel Mug 16 oz

$18.00
Featuring Lavazza Coffee, a premium Italian coffee blend. Pastries, sandwiches, wraps, soup of the day and gelato made fresh and daily by Alberto Leandri, Executive Chef of Il Venetian and Pastry Chef Noble Hopkins of Il Venetian.

