Bars & Lounges
American

The Savoy 1 4402 Emancipation

review star

No reviews yet

4402 Emancipation

Houston, TX 77004

Food

Additional Protein

Asparagus

$7.00

Burrito

Chicken sliders

$14.00

Empanadas

French Fries

$5.50

Fried Chicken Wings(6)

$14.00

Hot Chicken Donut Sandwich

$15.50Out of stock

Lamb Skewers (4)

$22.00Out of stock

Loaded Fries

$12.00

Platter

$225.00

Quesadillas

Salad

Out of stock

Sauces

Savoy Slider Platter

$60.00Out of stock

Savoy Sliders

$17.00Out of stock

Taco

$9.00Out of stock

Fried Lobster Tail

$15.00Out of stock

Fried Catfish

$10.00Out of stock

Brunch Fried Chicken wings

$6.50Out of stock
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Bringing back what 3rd ward has been missing! The first Urban Ice house in historic 3rd Ward, Houston.

Location

4402 Emancipation, Houston, TX 77004

Directions

