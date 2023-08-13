Dinner

Appetizer

Old Bay Fried Oysters

$25.00

Wood Grilled Shrimp

$28.00

Romesco Sauce, Garbanzo Beans

Hamachi Tartar

$28.00

Avocado, Cucumber, Soy

Wagyu Beef Carpaccio

$24.00

Lemon, Shallot, Capers, Parm

Spinach & Cheese Dip

$18.00

Ashbrook Cheese, Bacon

Chilled Poached Shrimp

$26.00

Seared Pork Belly

$19.00

Asian Pear, Chili, Cilantro, Honey

Lobster-Scallop Potstickers

$29.00

Soy- Siracha Butter

Roasted Cape Cod Clams

$26.00

Tomato, White Wine, Thyme

Crab Cocktail

$28.00

Jumbo Lump Crab Meat

Thai Chicken Meatballs

$19.00

Ginger, lemongrass, coconut-green curry

APP SPECIAL

$46.00

Soup & Salad

Red and Yellow Beet Salad

$17.00

Baby Greens, Avocado, Fennel

Little Gem Caesar

$15.00

Kale, Parm Crisps

Organic Greens

$16.00

Little Leaf Salad

$16.00

Chick Peas, Feta, Olive, Tomato

Soup of Day

$10.00

Pasta

App Order Orecchiette

$14.00

App Order Tagliatelle

$20.00

App Lobster Fra Diavolo

$28.00

App Lemon Ricotta Ravioli

$14.00

Entrée Orecchiette

$24.00

Peas, Cacio E Pepe

Entrée Tagliatelle

$34.00

Cape Cod Clams, Cherry tomato, White wine sauce

Entrée Lobster Fra Diavolo

$46.00

Macaroni, Spicy tomato

Entrée Lemon Ricotta Ravioli

$24.00

Tomato Basil Broth

App Order Bolognese

$15.00

Entrée Pappardelle Bolognese

$26.00

Veal, Beef & Pork

Entrees

Seared Local Cod

$42.00Out of stock

Peas, Organic Mushroom

Grilled Portabella Mushroom

$28.00

Summer Veggies, Parmasean

Brick Chicken

$34.00

Fingerlings, cipollini onions

Berkshire Pork Chop

$44.00

Charred broccolini, apple butter

Branzino Filets

$44.00

Baby vegetabables, Crispy potatoes

Scallop & Shrimp Risotto

$48.00

Herb-Parm Risotto

Wood Grilled Lamb Chops

$68.00

Ratatouille, Red wine demi glaze

Seared Salmon

$42.00

Asparagus, Blistered tomatoes

16 oz Prime Rib

$65.00

Horseradish, Au jus

Fish Special

$44.00

Chef Special

$60.00

Steak

12 oz Prime NY Sirloin

$65.00

16 oz Boneless Ribeye

$58.00

8 oz Filet

$56.00

8oz Wagyu Gold Sirloin

$95.00

Sides

Vidalia Onion Rings

$14.00

Yukon Mashed Potatoes

$12.00

Sauteed Tuscan Kale

$12.00

French Fries

$12.00

Herb-Parm Risotto

$14.00

Asparagus

$12.00

Fingerling Potatoes

$12.00

Cipollini Onions

Charred Broccolini

$14.00

Dessert

Honey Lavender Creme Brulee

$12.00

Profiterole Duet

$12.00

Vanilla & Chocolate Icecream, Chocolate and Caramel Sauce

Chocolate Pot De Creme

$12.00

Chocolate, Whipped Cream

Strawberry Shortcake

$12.00

Vanilla Icecream

Ice Cream

$6.00

Kids Menu

Kids

Kids Fish & Chips

$14.00

Kids Pasta

$14.00

Kids Burger Sliders & Fries

$14.00

Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries

$14.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Kids Chicken Sliders

$14.00

Kids Ice cream