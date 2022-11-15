Sav's Restaurant & Gourmet Ice Cream
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info
Come enjoy our spacious dining lot or order curbside to pick-up for a safe, fun, and tasty experience!
Location
630 East Main Street, Lexington, KY 40508
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Lexington
Red State BBQ - 4020 Georgetown Road
4.6 • 3,197
4020 Georgetown Road Lexington, KY 40511
View restaurant
Great Bagel & Bakery - Boston Rd. Catering
4.7 • 2,374
3650 Boston Rd #108 Lexington, KY 40514
View restaurant