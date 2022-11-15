Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sav's Restaurant & Gourmet Ice Cream

630 East Main Street

Lexington, KY 40508

Sav's Famous Bowls

Peanut Chicken

$14.00

A savory, slow-cooked peanut stew with tender chicken tips, potatoes, onions, and tomato purée. This flavorful dish is not spicy and is gluten-free. Add spice with some Sav's Piment, our house-made habanero hot sauce.

Peanut Goat

$16.00

A savory, slow-cooked peanut stew with tender goat chunks, potatoes, onions, and tomato purée. This flavorful dish is not spicy and is gluten-free. Add spice with some Sav's Piment, our house-made habanero hot sauce.

Peanut Vegan

$11.00

A savory, slow-cooked peanut stew with potatoes, onions, and tomato purée. This flavorful dish is not spicy and is gluten-free. Add spice with some Sav's Piment, our house-made habanero hot sauce. A vegan favorite!

Ginger Chicken Meatballs

$16.00

A savory, slow-cooked peanut stew with two Ginger Chicken Meatballs, potatoes, onions, and tomato purée. This flavorful dish is not spicy and is gluten-free. Add spice with some Sav's Piment, our house-made habanero hot sauce.

Leaf n' Beef

$14.00

A savory, slow-cooked peanut stew with tender beef chunks, spinach, onions, and tomato purée. This flavorful dish is not spicy and is gluten-free. Add spice with some Sav's Piment, our house-made habanero hot sauce.

Leaf Vegan

$11.00

A savory, slow-cooked peanut stew with spinach, onions, and tomato purée. This flavorful dish is not spicy and is gluten-free. Add spice with some Sav's Piment, our house-made habanero hot sauce.

Mafen Beef

$14.00Out of stock

A savory, tomato-based vegetable stew slow-cooked with tender beef chunks, eggplant, cabbage, carrots, onions, and tomato purée. This flavorful dish is not spicy and is gluten-free. Add spice with some Sav's Piment, our house-made habanero hot sauce.

Mafen Vegan

$11.00

A savory, tomato-based vegetable stew slow-cooked with eggplant, cabbage, carrots, onions, and tomato purée. This flavorful dish is not spicy and is gluten-free. Add spice with some Sav's Piment, our house-made habanero hot sauce.

Cassava Beef

$15.00

A savory, slow-cooked peanut stew with tender chunks sirloin tip, cassava leaves, butternut squash, and onions. This flavorful dish is not spicy and is gluten-free. Add spice with some Sav's Piment, our house-made habanero hot sauce.

Cassava Vegan

$12.50

A savory, slow-cooked peanut stew with cassava leaves, butternut squash, and onions. This flavorful dish is not spicy and is gluten-free. Add spice with some Sav's Piment, our house-made habanero hot sauce.

Egusi Beef

$15.00Out of stock

It is a pumpkin seed (Egusi) sauce cooked with onions, spinach, fresh garlic, black pepper and beef

Egusi Vegan

$12.50Out of stock

Pumpkin seed (egusi) sauce cooked with onions, spinach, fresh garlic, and black pepper.

Okra Beef

$14.00
Okra vegan

$11.00

Sav's Famous Salads

Vegan Kéké Salad

$10.00

All Salads are served with Sav's Vinaigrette ~ house-made dressing ~ and kéké (made from cassava, a root vegetable, and similar to couscous).

Chicken Kéké Salad

$13.00

All Salads are served with Sav's Vinaigrette ~ house-made dressing ~ and kéké (made from cassava, a root vegetable, and similar to couscous).

Daily Platters

SAVory Wings

$12.00

Three full-sized seasoned chicken wings served with cheese grits and a salad drizzled with our housemade vinaigrette.

Jerk Wings

$12.00Out of stock

Three full-sized jerk seasoned chicken wings served with cheese grits and a salad drizzled with our housemade vinaigrette.

Lamb Ragoût

$22.00

Savory lamb stew cooked with chunks of potatoes served with slices of baguette and kéké salad drizzled with our housemade vinaigrette.

Boffa Tilapia Filet

$17.00

Two marinated tilapia filets served with kéké salad featuring our housemade vinaigrette and friend plantains.

Cornish Hen

$18.00

Marinated half-cornish hen served with warm kéké and mixed vegetables and a fried plantain garnish.

Yassa Poulet

$15.00

Onions are the key to this Senegalese dish. Chicken legs and carrots marinated in fresh ginger and garlic, mustard and spices served over white or brown rice and a small salad.

Extras

Beef Fataya

$5.00Out of stock

Seasoned ground beef and fresh mint in a pastry shell. Crunchy goodness!

Warm Kéké w/ Mixed Vegetables

$5.00

Fried Plantains

$4.00

Cheese Grits

$4.00
White Rice

$2.25
Brown Rice

$2.25
Fufu

$4.00

Piment Habanero Hot Sauce Side

$0.50

A shot of our housemade habanero hot sauce to accompany any meal (even the salad)!

Side Salad

$4.00

A small side salad drizzled with our house-made vinaigrette.

Dakoumou Green Garnish Sauce Side

$0.50

A side of Sav's flavorful (but not spicy) green garnish sauce to accompany any meal.

Vegan Fataya

$5.00

Spinach and black beans in a savory pastry shell. Crunchy goodness!

Extra Vinaigrette Salad Dressing Side

$0.50

Drinks & Beer

BeeSop

$5.00

A traditional West African juice that includes 16 oz of delicious and tart hibiscus tea (made from steeped hibiscus flowers) and lemon!

JinJon

$5.00

A traditional West African juice that includes 16 oz of thirst-quenching ginger and pineapple!

Deschutes Black Butte Porter

$3.00

West 6th IPA

$5.00

West 6th Cerveza

$5.00

West 6th Amber Ale

$5.00

KY Mammoth Belgian White

$5.00

Country Boy Cougar Bait

$5.00

Pivot Gingham Strawberry Kiwi Cider

$5.00

Sav's Gourmet Ice Cream

Regular (2 Scoop) Cup

$5.00

Two scoops of ice cream or sorbet in a cup. Pick up to two flavors!

Large (2 Scoop) Cup

$6.50

Two (bigger) scoops of ice cream or sorbet in a cup. Pick up to two flavors!

Waffle Cone

$6.00

Two scoops of ice cream or sorbet in a waffle cone. Pick up to two flavors!

Milkshake

$7.00

Ooo! Two flavors are possible here too!

Pint

$8.00

A pint of our gourmet ice cream or sorbet for when you are craving it!

Kid's (Single Scoop) Cup

$4.00

A single scoop of any delicious flavor of our ice cream or sorbet!

Sav's Merchandise

Sav's Piment 5oz. Bottle

$5.75

A 5 oz bottle of our house-made flavorful habanero hot sauce to spice up any dish!

Sav's Tangy Vinaigrette Salad Dressing 16 oz. Bottle

$7.65

A 16 oz bottle of our house-made vinaigrette that will accompany just about any homemade salad perfectly!

Dakoumou Green Garnish Sauce 8 oz. Container

$4.50
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Come enjoy our spacious dining lot or order curbside to pick-up for a safe, fun, and tasty experience!

630 East Main Street, Lexington, KY 40508

