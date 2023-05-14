Savvy Bistro and Bar

Restaurant info

The concept of Savvy Bistro & Bar was inspired by the diverse cultural diaspora of our american and caribbean ancestral roots. We’re fearlessly fusing some of the most celebrated cuisines, featuring a complementary cocktail program, while creating a sophisticated yet inviting ambience that seamlessly transitions to the perfect late-night vibe. The restaurants crave-worthy recipes, affordable price points, and cozy bar vibe distinguishes Savvy Bistro as an upscale casual dining experience for those seeking flavorful comfort food in the heart of Crown Heights, Brooklyn.

