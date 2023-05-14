Restaurant header imageView gallery

Savvy Bistro and Bar

710 Nostrand Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11216

Brunch

Entree

Who Dat Grits

$10.00

Chicken & Waffles

$22.00

Savvy Steakout

$25.00

Bake and Saltfish

$20.00

Plantain Power [Vegan]

$16.00

Nutella French Toast [Vegan]

$22.00

Bistro Burger and Fries

$20.00

Awesome Burger

$22.00

Side

Waffle Only

$8.00

Grits Only

$10.00

2 Eggs

$4.50

Steak [Alone]

$14.00

French Toast (Only)

$12.00

Bacon

$4.00

Avocado (Side)

$2.00

Vegan Sausage (Side)

$4.00

Egg And Vegan Sausage (Side)

$8.00

(Red Velvet) Waffle Only

$10.00

Fingerling Potatoes

$7.00

Seasoned Fries

$8.00

Sweet Potatoe Fries

$8.00

Small Bites

Breakfast Vegan Tacos

$12.00

Catfish Bites

$12.00

Savvy Wings

$12.00

Cream O' Wheat

$8.00

Dinner

Entree

Pineapple Rice Bowl

$22.00

Rib Eye for 2

$60.00

Stuffed Chicken Breast

$22.00

Ragu Linguine

$25.00

Grilled Octopus

$17.00

Rasta Pasta

$15.00

Chicken & Cornbread

$22.00

710 Salmon

$28.00

Bistro Burger and Fries

$20.00

BBQ Beef Short Ribs

$25.00

Savvy House Salad

$11.00

Test Item Food

$0.11

Vegan Entree

Mushroom Burger

$20.00

Teriyaki Not Chicken

$22.00

Vegan Rasta Pasta

$20.00

Awesome Burger

$22.00

Tapas

Caribbean Tacos

$10.00

Savvy Wings

$12.00

Coconut Rock Shrimp

$13.00

Jerk Chicken Spring Roll

$11.00

Vegetable Spring Rolls

$12.00

Short Rib Spring Rolls

$18.00

Crispy Calamari

$17.00

Bao Buns

$22.00

Catfish Bites

$12.00

Fried Deviled Eggs

$10.00

Side

Return Of The Mac

$12.00

Catfish Only

$12.00

Fried Chicken Only

$11.00

Corn Bread

$6.00

Rice & Peas

$8.00

Seasonal Vegetables

$7.00

Shrimp Only

$9.00

Truffle Fries

$10.00

Seasoned Fries

$8.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Sweet Chilli Plantains

$7.00

Roasted Okras

$6.00

Salmon Only

$12.00

Mashed Potatoes

$8.00

Pineapple Fried Rice

$12.00

Avocado (Side)

$2.00

Asparagus

$7.00

Broccoli

$6.00

Grilled Peppers and Onions

$7.00

Dessert

Beignets

$8.00

Carrot Cake [Vegan]

$10.00

Peanut Butter Mousse Cake (Vegan)

$10.00

Cheese Cake (Vegan)

$10.00

Smores Waffle

$8.00

Cake Cutting Fee

$25.00

Red Velvet Sin

$10.00

Ice Cream Only

$4.00

After Dark

Late Bites

Jerk Chicken Spring Rolls

$11.00

Coconut Rock Shrimp

$13.00

Wings

$12.00

Caribbean Taco (Chicken)

$12.00

Caribbean Taco (Shrimp)

$14.00

NA Beverages

Soda

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Juice

Lemonade

$5.00

Sorrel

$7.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Mango Juice

$5.00

Passionfruit Juice

$5.00

Other

Bottle Water

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$7.00

Redbull

$8.00

Mocktail

Boutbon Street Mocktail

$7.00

Hibiscus Mule Mocktail

$7.00

Love Story Mocktail

$7.00

It Was All A Dream Mocktail

$7.00

Lychee No-jito

$8.00

Mango Daiquiri

$8.00

Pina Colada

$8.00

Mojito Mocktail

$8.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Sorrel Spritzer

$8.00

The Island Mocktail

$7.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

The concept of Savvy Bistro & Bar was inspired by the diverse cultural diaspora of our american and caribbean ancestral roots. We’re fearlessly fusing some of the most celebrated cuisines, featuring a complementary cocktail program, while creating a sophisticated yet inviting ambience that seamlessly transitions to the perfect late-night vibe. The restaurants crave-worthy recipes, affordable price points, and cozy bar vibe distinguishes Savvy Bistro as an upscale casual dining experience for those seeking flavorful comfort food in the heart of Crown Heights, Brooklyn.

Website

Location

710 Nostrand Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11216

Directions

