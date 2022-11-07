Restaurant header imageView gallery

Savvy Treats Rockville

57 Reviews

$$

90 West Montgomery Ave

Rockville, MD 20850

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Cake Pops
spooky cake pops
Savvy’s Favorite’s Dozen

cupcakes

Cupcakes Per Dozen

Cupcakes Per Dozen

$39.00

6 Vegan/ Gluten Free cupcakes

$24.00
Cake Pops

Cake Pops

$2.95

Halloween

spooky cake pops

spooky cake pops

$4.25
tomb stone brownie

tomb stone brownie

$4.95
ghost brownie

ghost brownie

$4.95

Specialty Cupcake packages

5th Ave. Dozen

5th Ave. Dozen

$39.00

Vanilla w/ Tiffany Blue Buttercream + Pink Candy, Chocolate w/ Pink Buttercream + Blue Candy, Red Velvet w/ Cream Cheese Buttercream

Birthday Classic Dozen

Birthday Classic Dozen

$41.00

Vanilla w/ Vanilla Buttercream + Rainbow Sprinkles Chocolate w/ Chocolate Buttercream + Rainbow Sprinkles Yellow w/ Chocolate Buttercream + Rainbow Sprinkles

Candy Shop Dozen

Candy Shop Dozen

$39.00

Oreo Mocha Toffee Crunch Chocolate w/ Chocolate Buttercream + Chopped M&Ms

It’s a Boy! Dozen

It’s a Boy! Dozen

$41.00

Chocolate w/ Blue Buttercream + Sprinkles Vanilla w/ Blue Rosettes Red Velvet w/ Cream Cheese Buttercream + Fondant Duck

It’s a Girl! Dozen

It’s a Girl! Dozen

$39.00

Chocolate w/ Pink Buttercream + Sprinkles Vanilla w/ Pink Buttercream Rosettes Red Velvet w/ Cream Cheese Buttercream + Heart Sprinkles

Nutty Bunch Dozen

Nutty Bunch Dozen

$39.00

Almond w/ Cherry Swiss Peanut Butter Toffee Crunch

Savvy’s Favorite’s Dozen

Savvy’s Favorite’s Dozen

$39.00

Carrot w/ Cream Cheese Buttercream Salty Caramel Chocolate w/ Chocolate Buttercream Toffee Crunch

Unicorn Dozen

Unicorn Dozen

$41.00

Vanilla w/ Vanilla Rainbow Swirl Chocolate w/ Vanilla + Unicorn Sprinkles Vanilla w/ Sky Blue Buttercream + Rainbow Candy

Cakes

please call the store at 301-762-1745 for all cake orders

Vegan/ Gluten Free Cakes

$72.00+

please call the store at 301-762-1745 for all cake orders

4" Cake

$25.00

please call the store at 301-762-1745 for all cake orders

6" Cake

$60.00

please call the store at 301-762-1745 for all cake orders

8" Cake

$80.00

please call the store at 301-762-1745 for all cake orders

9" Cake

$90.00

please call the store at 301-762-1745 for all cake orders

10" Cake

$110.00

please call the store at 301-762-1745 for all cake orders

12" Cake

$140.00

please call the store at 301-762-1745 for all cake orders

14" Cake

$175.00

please call the store at 301-762-1745 for all cake orders

1/4 Sheet Cake

$110.00

please call the store at 301-762-1745 for all cake orders

1/2 Sheet Cake

$200.00

please call the store at 301-762-1745 for all cake orders

Full Sheet Cake

$335.00

please call the store at 301-762-1745 for all cake orders

3" Cheesecakes

3" Cheesecakes

$5.95
9" Cheesecakes

9" Cheesecakes

$55.00
12" cheesecakes

12" cheesecakes

$75.00

6" Tiramisu

$30.00

9" Tiramisu

$48.00

10" Tiramisu

$65.00

12" Tiramisu

$90.00

Breads

Medium Loaf Bread

Medium Loaf Bread

$4.95

Full Loaf Bread

$14.00

Cookies

12" cookie cake

12" cookie cake

$35.00

please call the store at 301-762-1745 for all cookie orders

14" cookie cake

14" cookie cake

$42.00

please call the store at 301-762-1745 for all cookie orders

French Macaron Cookies

French Macaron Cookies

$2.50
gift box

gift box

$5.00
Single Cookies

Single Cookies

$2.95

whoopie pie

$4.95

Bar cookies

Brownies

Brownies

$3.50
Caramel chewy bar

Caramel chewy bar

$3.50
lemon bar

lemon bar

$3.50

Cannoli

6 cannoli

6 cannoli

$16.50

Pies

3" Apple Crumb

3" Apple Crumb

$3.50

3" Cherry Crumb

$3.50
3" Chocolate Bourbon

3" Chocolate Bourbon

$3.95
9" Pumpkin Pie

9" Pumpkin Pie

$20.00
9" Apple Crumb

9" Apple Crumb

$22.00
9" Apple Pie

9" Apple Pie

$22.00

9" Caramel Apple Pie

$22.00
9" Cherry Pie

9" Cherry Pie

$23.00
9" Chocolate Bourbon Pecan

9" Chocolate Bourbon Pecan

$29.00

9" Cream Pie

$24.00

9" Pecan Pie

$26.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

90 West Montgomery Ave, Rockville, MD 20850

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Savvy Treats image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Woodside Deli - Rockville
orange star4.3 • 252
4 N. Washington St Rockville, MD 20850
View restaurantnext
Fire Pit Brazilian BBQ - 804 Rockville Pike, Rockville MD 20852
orange starNo Reviews
804 Rockville Pike Rockville, MD 20852
View restaurantnext
El Mariachi Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 861
765 Rockville Pike Rockville, MD 20852
View restaurantnext
Ding Tea
orange starNo Reviews
785 Rockville Pike Rockville, MD 20852
View restaurantnext
Hunan To Go
orange starNo Reviews
13 Dawson Avenue Rockville, MD 20850
View restaurantnext
Plaza Oaxaca
orange starNo Reviews
141 Gibbs St #305 Rockville, MD 20850
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Rockville

Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Congressional
orange star4.7 • 6,711
1625 Rockville Pike Rockville, MD 20852
View restaurantnext
Mamma Lucia - Rockville - Federal Plaza
orange star4.5 • 2,794
12274-M Rockville Pike Rockville, MD 20852
View restaurantnext
Mamma Lucia - Fallsgrove
orange star4.2 • 1,996
14921-J Shady Grove Road Rockville, MD 20850
View restaurantnext
A&J Restaurant - 1319 Rockville Pike, Suite C
orange star4.2 • 1,590
1319 Rockville Pike, Suite C Rockville, MD 20852
View restaurantnext
Quincy's South Bar & Grille
orange star4.4 • 1,312
11401 Woodglen Dr Rockville, MD 20852
View restaurantnext
El Mariachi Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 861
765 Rockville Pike Rockville, MD 20852
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Rockville
Derwood
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Potomac
review star
Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Gaithersburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)
Olney
review star
Avg 4 (12 restaurants)
Bethesda
review star
Avg 4.3 (171 restaurants)
Chevy Chase
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Great Falls
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Silver Spring
review star
Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)
Germantown
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston