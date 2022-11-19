Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
Seafood
Burgers

Saw's BBQ Avondale

review star

No reviews yet

215 41st St S

Birmingham, AL 35222

Order Again

Popular Items

BBQ Pork Sandwich
Fried Chicken Sandwich
French Fries - CP

Appetizers

Pimento Cheese/ pepper jelly pork rinds

Pimento Cheese/ pepper jelly pork rinds

$8.00

Fresh BBQ Pork Rinds served with a side of House Made Pimento Cheese and Pepper Jelly for Dipping

Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$11.00

French Fries topped with shredded cheddar cheese, house made chili, sour cream, and green onions

3 Smoked Thighs

3 Smoked Thighs

$10.00

3 of our Slow smoked and flash fried bone in skin on chicken thighs. Tossed in our red bbq sauce, drizzled with white bbq sauce. Served with pickles and white bread.

5 Smoked Thighs

5 Smoked Thighs

$15.00

5 of our Slow smoked and flash fried bone in skin on chicken thighs. Tossed in our red bbq sauce, drizzled with white bbq sauce. Served with pickles and white bread.

Bakers

Bakers

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$4.00

8oz Banana Pudding

$5.25

Pint Banana Pudding

$10.00

Quart banana pudding

$18.99

Extra Sauce

Side Honey Mustard

$1.00

Side Of Ranch

$1.00

Side Red Sauce

$1.00

Side Sandwich Sauce

$1.00

Side White Sauce

$1.00

8oz Red Sauce

$3.50

16oz Red Sauce

$7.00

8oz White Sauce

$3.50

16oz White Sauce

$7.00

8oz Sandwich Sauce

$3.50

16oz Sandwich Sauce

$5.00

6 Oz Red Sauce

$3.50

6 Oz White Sauce

$3.50

6 oz Pickles

$3.50

SD Chili Oil

$1.00

Kids Menu

Kids Burger

$6.50

Kids Chicken Fingers

$11.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kids Pork Sandwich

$7.00

Kids Chicken Sandwich

$7.00

Kid's Lemonade

$1.00

Kid's Arnold Palmer

$1.00

Plates

3 Veggie Plate

$9.50

4 Veggie Plate

$11.50

Chicken Plate

$21.00

Chicken Thigh Plate

$15.00

Combo Plate

$19.00

Pork Plate

$16.00

Smoked Sausage Plate

$15.00

Salads

House Salad

$10.00

BBQ Salad

$13.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Sandwiches

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$8.00

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Carolina Pork Sandwich

$11.00

Fried Green BLT

$9.50

BURGER

Smoked Sausage Sandwich

$8.50

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Sides

Baked Beans

$3.50

Cheese Grits

$3.50

Coleslaw

$3.50

Deviled Eggs

$3.50

French Fries - CP

$3.50

Fried Green Tomatoes

$5.00

Fried Pickles

$4.00

Macaroni & Cheese

$4.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Pimento Cheese

$2.00

Pork Rinds

$3.50

Potato Salad

$3.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Turnip Greens

$3.50

8 Oz Grits

$4.50

8 Oz Greens

$4.50

8 Oz Mac & cheese

$5.50

8 Oz Potato Salad

$4.50

Broccoli

$3.50

Smoked Sausage

$7.00

Specialties

Chicken and Greens

$17.00

Pork and Greens

$13.50

BBQ Fries

$18.00

Soup

Cup of Chili

$5.00

Bowl of Chili

$9.00

Grilled Cheese and Chili

$8.00

Grilled Cheese

$3.00

Cup of Brunswick Stew

$4.50

Bowl of Brunswick Stew

$8.00

Brunswick Stew and Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Mello Yello

$2.50

Mr. Pibb

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Half & Half Tea

$2.50

Water

NA Bar Drinks

Lemonade

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Red Bull - Original

$3.00Out of stock

Mocktail

$5.00

Meats

Pork 1/2 LB

$10.00

Pork 1 LB

$18.00

Chicken 1/2 LB

$11.50

Chicken 1 LB

$21.00

Sausage 1/2 LB

$9.50

Smoked Sausage 1 LB

$17.00

Extras

Bag of Buns (Bag of 12)

$6.00

Bag Of Ice

$3.50

Gallon Tea Sweet

$8.00

Gallon Tea Unsweet

$8.00

Sleeve of Cups

$5.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Southern BBQ and Soul Food

215 41st St S, Birmingham, AL 35222

Saw's BBQ Avondale image
Saw's BBQ Avondale image
Saw's BBQ Avondale image

