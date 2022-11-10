- Home
Saw Shop Public House 3825 Main St
3825 Main St
Kelseyville, CA 95451
Popular Items
NIBBLES & NOSH
Fried Brussel Sprouts
Fried Brussel Sprouts, tossed with Chorizo, walnuts, and pickled red onions then sprinkled with Cotija cheese and drizzled with hot honey.
CRISPY CAULIFLOWER
Crispy cauliflower tossed in your choice of House made Orange Sauce or sweet gochujang chili sauce with peanuts, crunchy garlic, sesame seeds, and green onions
CRANBERRY WALNUT BRIE
Brie smothered with cranberry red onion mostarda topped with walnuts, baked and drizzled with maple syrup. Served with a warm demi baguette.
Frickles N Jalapenos
House battered pickles, pepperoncinis and jalapenos, fried and served with Cholula Ranch
Meatball Flatbread
House Marinara sauce, Purple Moon cheese blend, sliced house made meatballs, pepperoncinis, black olives, parmesan and torn basil
ITALIAN NACHOS
Fried wontons, Purple Moon cheese blend, garlic cream sauce, black olives, pepperoni, salami, pepperoncini, and green onions, served with house marinara dip.
Farmstead Flatbread
Shredded Fiscalini Purple Moon Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese Blend, roasted garlic, roasted eggplant and dotted with house made Plum Mostarda.
GARLIC BREAD
Demi Baguette served warm and topped with melted garlic butter and sprinkled with grated Parmesan
GREENS & THINGS
Orange Cauliflower Salad
Crispy cauliflower, Orange ginger glaze, mixed greens, cabbage, carrots, peanuts, crispy rice noodles, sesame seeds, crunchy garlic, green onions, and edamame with a Basil-lime vinaigrette
CAESAR SALAD
CRISP ROMAINE, HOUSE MADE CAESAR DRESSING, CROUTONS, PARMESAN CHEESE AND FRESH LEMON
SAW SHOP SALAD
Mixed greens, walnuts, dried cranberries, Gorgonzola cheese crumbles, pickled red onion, and bacon bits tossed in a red wine vinaigrette
STREET TACO SALAD
Grilled beef tips, mixed greens, Cholula ranch, black bean poblano corn relish, Purple Moon cheese blend, grape tomatoes, black olives, crispy tortilla strips, pickled red onions, drizzled with cilantro lime crema and sprinkled with cotija cheese
DINNER CAESAR
DINNER SALAD
Mixed greens, cheese, pickled red onions, carrots, tomato and croutons with a choice of dressing
CUP OF SOUP
BOWL OF SOUP
GRIPS & GRABBERS
Farmstead Burger
Brisket Chuck Blend Burger Patty, cooked to order with melted Fiscalini Farmstead Purple Moon Cheddar and Mozzarella cheese blend, Cranberry red onion mostarda and lettuce on a toasted bun
Blackened 5 spice Fish Sando
Blackened five spice wild caught Alaskan cod, house coleslaw, zesty house sauce, pickled red onions, house cucumber chips, on a toasted brioche bun
Jalapeno Bacon Burger
Brisket Chuck Blend Burger Patty, fried jalapenos, bacon, cheddar, lettuce and onions, on a toasted bun with Cholula Ranch
CRISPY SHRIMP TACOS
Crispy fried shrimp on grilled Tortilleria La Unica corn tortillas, zesty house sauce, black bean poblano corn relish, green onions, fresh lime and a side of house coleslaw
HAND BATTERED FISH AND CHIPS
½ pound of wild-caught Alaskan cod, hand dipped in our gluten free house batter and fried to a golden brown. Served with a side of house coleslaw, house tartar sauce and a lemon wedge
Sawshop Nashville Chicken Sandwich
Breaded Fried Chicken breast slathered with our Nashville glaze on Texas toast, with pickles, house coleslaw, then drizzled with hot honey.
CLASSIC CHEESEBURGER
Our Brisket Chuck Blend patty with Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles on our brioche bun served with crispy fries
BACON CHEESEBURGER
Brisket Chuck Blend Burger patty, cooked to order, topped with cheddar cheese and 2 slices of bacon on a toasted brioche bun.
Fish Tacos
Alaskan Wild caught Cod hand dipped in our Gluten Free batter and fried until crispy on grilled Tortilleria La Unica corn tortillas, zesty house sauce, black bean poblano corn relish, green onions, fresh lime and a side of house coleslaw
Cauliflower Tacos
Crispy cauliflower on grilled Tortilleria La Unica corn tortillas, zesty house sauce, black bean poblano corn relish, green onions, fresh lime and a side of house coleslaw
MAINS
Harvest Vegetable Ratatouille
Roasted Eggplant, tomato, bell pepper, shallot, zucchini, capers and herbs, served over cheesy grits
Shrimp N Brussels Sprout Linguine
Sautéed shrimp, charred Brussels sprouts, roasted garlic, Chorizo cream sauce, topped with fresh herbs and Parmesan cheese
CREAMY CAJUN CHICKEN PASTA
Roasted peppers and shallots, andouille sausage, grilled chicken, linguine cajun garlic cream sauce, grape tomatoes, green onions, and Parmesan cheese
WILD MUSHROOM RAVIOLI
Mushrooms, caramelized onions, sherry wine cream sauce, and topped with fresh herbs and Parmesan cheese
OVERLOADED STEAK AND POTATOES
USDA Certified Angus Beef Coulotte, roasted Yukon gold potatoes, seasonal vegetables topped with mozzarella cheese, bacon, overloaded sauce, and green onions
MEATBALLS AND CHEESY GRITS
Handmade meatballs smothered in our house marinara served over cheesy grits with seasonal vegetables
KIDS MENU
ADD ONS
Daily Specials
NON ALCOHOLIC
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Sierra Mist
Lemonade
Iced Tea
Saratoga Water
Abita Root Beer
French Press
Decaf French Press
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Arnold Palmer
Shirley Temple
Roy Rogers
Bundaberg Ginger Beer
Italian Soda
Juice
Milk
Tonic Water
Club Soda
Mocktail
RED BY THE GLASS
Boatique Malbec 2018 GLS
Bing cherry, blueberry, pomegranate, violet, dusty cocoa finish
Shed Horn Zinfandel GLS
Mt. Konocti Tempranillo GLS
Graham's 10 YR - PORT GLS
Graham's Fine Ruby - PORT
Sottomarino Sangiovese GLS
Clay Shannon Pinot Noir GLS
Cache Creek Cabernet Sauvignon
R Vineyards Cab Franc
Brassfield Eruption
Writer's Block Syrah
Dumb Luck Grenache
Olof Barberic
Six Sigma Annettes Cuvee
Vie L'Intruse Mourvedre Gls
Steele Red Hills Cabernet Sauvignon
Sol Rouge Cinsaut GLS
Chacewater Merlot
Shed Horn Cabernet Sauvignon
Mt Konocti Embolden
Dancing Crow "OLD STAKE" 1901 GLS
Six Sigma Diamond Mine Red Blend
Six Sigma Tempranillo Gls
RED BY THE BOTTLE
6 Sigma Cuvee Btl
Boatique Malbec BTL
Cache Creek Cabernet Sauvignon
Clay Shannon Pinot Noir
Mt. Konocti Tempranillo BTL
R Vineyards Cab Franc
Shed Horn Zinfandel BTL
Sottomarino Aglianico
Sottomarino Sangiovese BTL
Steele Cabernet Sauvignon, Red Hills BTL
Brassfield Eruption
Brassfield Ted Red Blend
Writer's Block Syrah
Dumb Luck Grenache
Olof Barberic
Six Sigma Annettes Cuvee
Six Sigma Tempranillo BTL
Vie L'Intruse Mourvedre BTL
Sol Rouge Red Hills Zinfandel
Ovis Petit Verdot
Sol Rouge Cinsaut BTL
Sol Rouge Petite Sirah
Dancing Crow Old Stake 1901 Zinfandel BTL
Six Sigma Diamond Mine Red Blend
Boatique Red Blend
Cache Creek Syrah
Chacewater Merlot BTL
Shed Horn Cabernet Sauvignon
Mt Konocti Embolden
WHITE BY THE GLASS
Brassfield Pinot gris GLS
Brassfield Serenity White GLS
Sol Rouge Gypsy Blanc GLS
R Vineyards Viognier GLS
Chacewater Chardonnay GLS
Cache Creek Sauvignon Blanc
Fore Family Albarino
Clay Shannon Sauvignon Blanc
Dancing Crow Sauvignon Blanc
Sol Rouge Viognier
Chacewater Sauvignon Blanc GLS
Cache Creek Chardonnay
Shed Horn Chardonnay GLS
WHITE BY THE BOTTLE
Brassfield Pinot gris BTL
Brassfield Serenity White BTL
Chacewater Chardonnay BTL
R Vineyards Viognier BTL
Sol Rouge Gypsy Blanc BTL
Cache Creek Sauvignon Blanc
Fore Family Albarino
Clay Shannon Sauvignon Blanc
Dancing Crow Sauvignon Blanc BTL
Sol Rouge Viognier BTL
Chacewater Sauvignon Blanc BTL
Boatique Sauvignon Blanc BTL
Fore Family Grenache Blanc BTL
Cache Creek Chardonnay BTL
Shed Horn Chardonnay BTL
BUBBLES
PORTS & DESSERT WINE
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Small town Restaurant & Bar. The place where locals gather and travelers come to savor our small town hospitality.
3825 Main St, Kelseyville, CA 95451