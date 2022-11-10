Main picView gallery

Saw Shop Public House 3825 Main St

No reviews yet

3825 Main St

Kelseyville, CA 95451

Order Again

Popular Items

CAESAR SALAD
BACON CHEESEBURGER
CLASSIC CHEESEBURGER

NIBBLES & NOSH

Fried Brussel Sprouts

$17.00

Fried Brussel Sprouts, tossed with Chorizo, walnuts, and pickled red onions then sprinkled with Cotija cheese and drizzled with hot honey.

CRISPY CAULIFLOWER

$19.00

Crispy cauliflower tossed in your choice of House made Orange Sauce or sweet gochujang chili sauce with peanuts, crunchy garlic, sesame seeds, and green onions

CRANBERRY WALNUT BRIE

$16.00

Brie smothered with cranberry red onion mostarda topped with walnuts, baked and drizzled with maple syrup. Served with a warm demi baguette.

Frickles N Jalapenos

$12.00

House battered pickles, pepperoncinis and jalapenos, fried and served with Cholula Ranch

Meatball Flatbread

$20.00

House Marinara sauce, Purple Moon cheese blend, sliced house made meatballs, pepperoncinis, black olives, parmesan and torn basil

ITALIAN NACHOS

$20.00

Fried wontons, Purple Moon cheese blend, garlic cream sauce, black olives, pepperoni, salami, pepperoncini, and green onions, served with house marinara dip.

Farmstead Flatbread

$18.00

Shredded Fiscalini Purple Moon Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese Blend, roasted garlic, roasted eggplant and dotted with house made Plum Mostarda.

GARLIC BREAD

$5.00

Demi Baguette served warm and topped with melted garlic butter and sprinkled with grated Parmesan

GREENS & THINGS

Orange Cauliflower Salad

$19.00

Crispy cauliflower, Orange ginger glaze, mixed greens, cabbage, carrots, peanuts, crispy rice noodles, sesame seeds, crunchy garlic, green onions, and edamame with a Basil-lime vinaigrette

CAESAR SALAD

$16.00

CRISP ROMAINE, HOUSE MADE CAESAR DRESSING, CROUTONS, PARMESAN CHEESE AND FRESH LEMON

SAW SHOP SALAD

$18.00

Mixed greens, walnuts, dried cranberries, Gorgonzola cheese crumbles, pickled red onion, and bacon bits tossed in a red wine vinaigrette

STREET TACO SALAD

$21.00

Grilled beef tips, mixed greens, Cholula ranch, black bean poblano corn relish, Purple Moon cheese blend, grape tomatoes, black olives, crispy tortilla strips, pickled red onions, drizzled with cilantro lime crema and sprinkled with cotija cheese

DINNER CAESAR

$10.00

DINNER SALAD

$7.00

Mixed greens, cheese, pickled red onions, carrots, tomato and croutons with a choice of dressing

CUP OF SOUP

$7.00

BOWL OF SOUP

$10.00

GRIPS & GRABBERS

Farmstead Burger

$22.00

Brisket Chuck Blend Burger Patty, cooked to order with melted Fiscalini Farmstead Purple Moon Cheddar and Mozzarella cheese blend, Cranberry red onion mostarda and lettuce on a toasted bun

Blackened 5 spice Fish Sando

$20.00

Blackened five spice wild caught Alaskan cod, house coleslaw, zesty house sauce, pickled red onions, house cucumber chips, on a toasted brioche bun

Jalapeno Bacon Burger

Jalapeno Bacon Burger

$22.00

Brisket Chuck Blend Burger Patty, fried jalapenos, bacon, cheddar, lettuce and onions, on a toasted bun with Cholula Ranch

CRISPY SHRIMP TACOS

$22.00

Crispy fried shrimp on grilled Tortilleria La Unica corn tortillas, zesty house sauce, black bean poblano corn relish, green onions, fresh lime and a side of house coleslaw

HAND BATTERED FISH AND CHIPS

$23.00

½ pound of wild-caught Alaskan cod, hand dipped in our gluten free house batter and fried to a golden brown. Served with a side of house coleslaw, house tartar sauce and a lemon wedge

Sawshop Nashville Chicken Sandwich

$20.00

Breaded Fried Chicken breast slathered with our Nashville glaze on Texas toast, with pickles, house coleslaw, then drizzled with hot honey.

CLASSIC CHEESEBURGER

$16.00

Our Brisket Chuck Blend patty with Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles on our brioche bun served with crispy fries

BACON CHEESEBURGER

$18.00

Brisket Chuck Blend Burger patty, cooked to order, topped with cheddar cheese and 2 slices of bacon on a toasted brioche bun.

Fish Tacos

$23.00

Alaskan Wild caught Cod hand dipped in our Gluten Free batter and fried until crispy on grilled Tortilleria La Unica corn tortillas, zesty house sauce, black bean poblano corn relish, green onions, fresh lime and a side of house coleslaw

Cauliflower Tacos

$23.00

Crispy cauliflower on grilled Tortilleria La Unica corn tortillas, zesty house sauce, black bean poblano corn relish, green onions, fresh lime and a side of house coleslaw

MAINS

Harvest Vegetable Ratatouille

$24.00

Roasted Eggplant, tomato, bell pepper, shallot, zucchini, capers and herbs, served over cheesy grits

Shrimp N Brussels Sprout Linguine

$26.00

Sautéed shrimp, charred Brussels sprouts, roasted garlic, Chorizo cream sauce, topped with fresh herbs and Parmesan cheese

CREAMY CAJUN CHICKEN PASTA

$28.00

Roasted peppers and shallots, andouille sausage, grilled chicken, linguine cajun garlic cream sauce, grape tomatoes, green onions, and Parmesan cheese

WILD MUSHROOM RAVIOLI

$29.00

Mushrooms, caramelized onions, sherry wine cream sauce, and topped with fresh herbs and Parmesan cheese

OVERLOADED STEAK AND POTATOES

$32.00

USDA Certified Angus Beef Coulotte, roasted Yukon gold potatoes, seasonal vegetables topped with mozzarella cheese, bacon, overloaded sauce, and green onions

MEATBALLS AND CHEESY GRITS

$25.00

Handmade meatballs smothered in our house marinara served over cheesy grits with seasonal vegetables

KIDS MENU

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Cauliflower Nuggets

$12.00

Buttered Noodles

$10.00

Chicken Strips

$12.00

Kids Fish & Chips

$12.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$12.00

ADD ONS

add 4oz. cauliflower

$8.00

add Chicken

$8.00

add 5 Prawns

$8.00

add 5 Crispy Prawns

$8.00

add 4oz. Beef tips

$8.00

side of Vegetables

$4.00

side of Slaw

$3.00

Crispy French Fries

$7.00

Garlic Parm Fries

$10.00

side of Potato wedges

$7.00

Garlic Parm Potato wedges

$10.00

Doggy Patty

$6.00

Pupsicle

$2.00

Daily Specials

Spinach and Garlic Ravioli, mushrooms, grape tomatoes, sauteed onions in a sundried tomato pesto topped with parmesan and herbs

Bruschetta Tortellini

$28.00

Three cheese ravioli tossed with our housemade tomato bruschetta topped with, toasted pine nuts, parmesan and balsamic glaze

Surf and Turf

$55.00

NON ALCOHOLIC

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Saratoga Water

$4.00

Abita Root Beer

$4.00

French Press

$5.00

Decaf French Press

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Roy Rogers

$4.00

Bundaberg Ginger Beer

$5.00

Italian Soda

$4.00

Juice

$5.00

Milk

$3.00

Tonic Water

$4.00

Club Soda

$4.00

Mocktail

$6.00

DESSERT

Chacewater Ice Cream

$7.00

Ice Cream

$4.00

Kids Sundae

$5.00

Sundae

$7.00

Cinnamon Roll Bread Pudding A La Mode

$10.00

Brownie A La Mode

$10.00Out of stock

Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$10.00Out of stock

Apple Cobbler

$10.00Out of stock

Citrus Creme Brulee

$10.00

WEDNESDAY FAMILY MEAL

COTTAGE PIE

$50.00Out of stock

TENDER PIECES OF BEEF, CARROTS, CELERY, ONION, PEAS AND CORN TOPPED WITH BAKE DMASHED POTATOES AND SERVED WITH A FAMILY HOUSE SALAD

Merch

Pull Over Sweater

$40.00

Employee Sweater

$30.00

Fleece Pull Over

$40.00

Face Mask

$10.00

Trucker Hat

$15.00

Blanket

$40.00

Employee Shirt

$30.00

Employee Apron

$30.00

RED BY THE GLASS

Boatique Malbec 2018 GLS

$12.00

Bing cherry, blueberry, pomegranate, violet, dusty cocoa finish

Shed Horn Zinfandel GLS

$12.00

Mt. Konocti Tempranillo GLS

$12.00

Graham's 10 YR - PORT GLS

$10.00

Graham's Fine Ruby - PORT

$10.00

Sottomarino Sangiovese GLS

$12.00

Clay Shannon Pinot Noir GLS

$12.00

Cache Creek Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.00

R Vineyards Cab Franc

$12.00

Brassfield Eruption

$12.00Out of stock

Writer's Block Syrah

$12.00

Dumb Luck Grenache

$15.00

Olof Barberic

$12.00

Six Sigma Annettes Cuvee

$15.00

Vie L'Intruse Mourvedre Gls

$15.00

Steele Red Hills Cabernet Sauvignon

$15.00

Sol Rouge Cinsaut GLS

$15.00

Chacewater Merlot

$12.00

Shed Horn Cabernet Sauvignon

$15.00

Mt Konocti Embolden

$15.00

Dancing Crow "OLD STAKE" 1901 GLS

$15.00

Six Sigma Diamond Mine Red Blend

$15.00

Six Sigma Tempranillo Gls

$15.00

RED BY THE BOTTLE

6 Sigma Cuvee Btl

$45.00

Boatique Malbec BTL

$40.00

Cache Creek Cabernet Sauvignon

$40.00

Clay Shannon Pinot Noir

$36.00

Mt. Konocti Tempranillo BTL

$40.00

R Vineyards Cab Franc

$36.00

Shed Horn Zinfandel BTL

$38.00

Sottomarino Aglianico

$60.00

Sottomarino Sangiovese BTL

$45.00

Steele Cabernet Sauvignon, Red Hills BTL

$45.00

Brassfield Eruption

$36.00Out of stock

Brassfield Ted Red Blend

$32.00

Writer's Block Syrah

$36.00

Dumb Luck Grenache

$48.00

Olof Barberic

$38.00

Six Sigma Annettes Cuvee

$60.00

Six Sigma Tempranillo BTL

$60.00

Vie L'Intruse Mourvedre BTL

$48.00

Sol Rouge Red Hills Zinfandel

$48.00

Ovis Petit Verdot

$60.00

Sol Rouge Cinsaut BTL

$60.00

Sol Rouge Petite Sirah

$100.00

Dancing Crow Old Stake 1901 Zinfandel BTL

$45.00

Six Sigma Diamond Mine Red Blend

$45.00

Boatique Red Blend

$25.00Out of stock

Cache Creek Syrah

$25.00Out of stock

Chacewater Merlot BTL

$36.00

Shed Horn Cabernet Sauvignon

$45.00

Mt Konocti Embolden

$60.00

WHITE BY THE GLASS

Brassfield Pinot gris GLS

$10.00

Brassfield Serenity White GLS

$10.00

Sol Rouge Gypsy Blanc GLS

$15.00

R Vineyards Viognier GLS

$12.00

Chacewater Chardonnay GLS

$12.00

Cache Creek Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00Out of stock

Fore Family Albarino

$12.00Out of stock

Clay Shannon Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

Dancing Crow Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

Sol Rouge Viognier

$15.00

Chacewater Sauvignon Blanc GLS

$12.00Out of stock

Cache Creek Chardonnay

$12.00

Shed Horn Chardonnay GLS

$15.00

WHITE BY THE BOTTLE

Brassfield Pinot gris BTL

$32.00

Brassfield Serenity White BTL

$32.00

Chacewater Chardonnay BTL

$36.00

R Vineyards Viognier BTL

$36.00

Sol Rouge Gypsy Blanc BTL

$45.00

Cache Creek Sauvignon Blanc

$25.00Out of stock

Fore Family Albarino

$36.00Out of stock

Clay Shannon Sauvignon Blanc

$36.00

Dancing Crow Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$36.00

Sol Rouge Viognier BTL

$60.00

Chacewater Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$36.00Out of stock

Boatique Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$25.00Out of stock

Fore Family Grenache Blanc BTL

$25.00Out of stock

Cache Creek Chardonnay BTL

$25.00Out of stock

Shed Horn Chardonnay BTL

$42.00

BUBBLES

Cache Creek Blanc de Blanc GLS

$12.00

Lady of The Lake GLS

$12.00

Boatique Brut Bubbles BTL

$42.00Out of stock

Roederer Brut BTL

$28.00

Cache Creek Blanc de Blanc BTL

$42.00

Lady of The Lake BTL

$40.00

Bottomless Mimosa

$20.00

Bellini

$13.00

SSPH Mimosa

$13.00

French 75

$13.00

Bottomless Refill

PORTS & DESSERT WINE

Graham's 10yr

$10.00

Graham's Fine Ruby

$10.00

Cache Creek Sunset on the Vine BTL

$30.00

Cache Creek Sunset on the Vine GLS

$10.00

Chacewater Muscat Canelli BTL

$30.00

Chacewater Muscat Canelli GLS

$10.00

ROSE

Buck Shack Rose GLS

$12.00

Six Sigma Rose GLS

$15.00

Dancing Crow Rose GLS

$12.00

Sol Rouge Rose GLS

$15.00

Buck Shack Rose BTL

$36.00

Six Sigma Rose BTL

$45.00

Sol Rouge Rose BTL

$45.00

Dancing Crow Rose BTL

$36.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Small town Restaurant & Bar. The place where locals gather and travelers come to savor our small town hospitality.

Location

3825 Main St, Kelseyville, CA 95451

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

