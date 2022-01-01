Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sawasdee Thai Elevated

1,201 Reviews

$$

395 S Oyster Bay Road

Plainview, NY 11803

Order Again

Popular Items

Sawasdee Pad Thai
Pad See Ew
“Drunken” Noodle

Soup/Salad

Thai Hot and Sour Soup

Thai Hot and Sour Soup

Thai Coconut Milk Soup

Thai Coconut Milk Soup

Wonton Soup

Wonton Soup

$8.00

Thai Vegetable Soup

$8.00
Grilled Beef Salad

Grilled Beef Salad

$17.00
Crispy Duck Salad

Crispy Duck Salad

$17.00

Green Salad with Homemade Ginger Dressing

$12.00
Sawasdee Thai Papaya Salad

Sawasdee Thai Papaya Salad

$14.00

Mango Salad

$14.00

Appetizers

Chicken Satay

Chicken Satay

$14.00
Thai Wings

Thai Wings

$14.00
Thai Spring Roll

Thai Spring Roll

$8.00
Steamed Thai Dumpling

Steamed Thai Dumpling

$13.00
Golden Bags

Golden Bags

$10.00
Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$14.00
Fried Pork Spareribs

Fried Pork Spareribs

$14.00
B.B.Q. Pork

B.B.Q. Pork

$15.00
Curry Puff

Curry Puff

$13.00
Vegetable Dumplings

Vegetable Dumplings

$12.00
Shrimp Rolls

Shrimp Rolls

$15.00
Shrimp Cakes

Shrimp Cakes

$15.00

Fried Tofu

$12.00

Curry Entrees

Green Curry

Green Curry

Yellow Curry

Red Curry

Red Curry

Panang Curry

Panang Curry

Massaman Curry

Noodles/Fried Rice

Sawasdee Pad Thai

Sawasdee Pad Thai

Pad Woon Sen

Pad Woon Sen

“Drunken” Noodle

“Drunken” Noodle

Pad See Ew

Pad See Ew

Pineapple Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

Thai Spicy Basil Fried Rice

Thai Fried Rice

Sawasdee Lo Mein

Spaghetti Kee Mao

Spaghetti Kee Mao

$24.00

Crab Fried Rice

$21.00

Poultry

Roasted Duck in Red Curry

Roasted Duck in Red Curry

$34.00
Crispy Duck

Crispy Duck

$34.00
Rama Chicken

Rama Chicken

$24.00

B.B.Q. Chicken

$28.00

Seafood

Grilled Jumbo Prawn

Grilled Jumbo Prawn

$32.00

Salmon Sawasdee

$32.00
Pad Naam Prik Pao

Pad Naam Prik Pao

$38.00

Meat

Sautéed Black Angus Beef

Sautéed Black Angus Beef

$38.00
Spicy Crispy Pork Belly

Spicy Crispy Pork Belly

$32.00
Slow Braised Short Rib Massaman Curry

Slow Braised Short Rib Massaman Curry

$36.00

Thai Marinated Strip Steak

$38.00

Stir Fry Dishes

Cashew Nut

Cashew Nut

Pad Prik King

Spicy Thai Basil

Vegetarian Duck

Vegetarian Duck

$24.00
Pad Garlic

Pad Garlic

Sweet & Sour

Sweet & Sour

Pad Phuket

Pad Phuket

Desserts

Mango with Sticky Rice (Seasonal)

Mango with Sticky Rice (Seasonal)

$9.00
Mango Cheesecake

Mango Cheesecake

$9.00

Fried Ice Cream

$9.00

Pumpkin Custard

$9.00

Thai Taro Custard

$9.00

Coconut Pudding

$9.00

Fried Banana

$9.00

Mochidoki Gourmet Ice Cream

$9.00

Sides

Peanut Sauce

$3.00

Steamed Jasmine Rice

$3.00

Steamed Brown Rice

$4.00

Coconut Rice

$4.00

Sticky Rice

$3.50

Sweet Sticky Rice

$4.50

Sautéed Vegetable

$12.00

Cucumber Salad

$8.00

Noodles

$5.00

Sweet Chili Sauce

$0.50

Dumpling Sauce

$0.50

Hot Chili Sauce

$0.50

Mock Duck

$12.00

Spirits

Absolut

$12.00

Absolut Citron

$12.00

Belvedere

$14.00

Ciroc

$12.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Haku

$12.00

Olifant

$12.00

Smirnoff

$12.00

Stoli

$12.00

Stoli Gold

$14.00

Titos

$12.00

Wodka (House)

$11.00

Ketel, One

$12.00

Aviator

$12.00

Beefeater

$12.00

Bombay Sapphire

$14.00

Bombay Sapphire East

$14.00

Boodles

$12.00

Botanist

$12.00

Hendricks

$14.00

Roku

$12.00

Tanqueray

$12.00

Wenneker (House)

$11.00

Indoggo

$12.00

Casamigos

$16.00

Cuervo 1800

$14.00

Cuervo Gold

$12.00

Cabo Wabo

$12.00

Don Julio Blanco

$14.00

Don Julio Anejo

$16.00

El Padrino Blanco

$14.00

El Padrino Anejo

$16.00

Olmeca Altos

$12.00

Patron Anejo

$18.00

Patron Silver

$16.00

House / Bandero

$11.00

Angels Envy

$12.00

Bulleit

$12.00

Buffalo Trace

$12.00

Evan Williams

$11.00

Four Roses

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$12.00

Gentleman Jack

$14.00

Jim Beam

$12.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Old Grand Dad

$12.00

Seagrams 7

$12.00

Suntory

$12.00

Tullamore Dew

$12.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Mekhong (Thai Whiskey)

$12.00

Redemption Rye

$12.00

Balvenie 12

$16.00

Chivas Regal

$12.00

Dewars

$11.00

Glenlivet 12

$14.00

Glenfiddich 12

$14.00

J & B

$12.00

Jameson

$12.00

Oban 14

$16.00

Talisker 10

$16.00

Macallan 12

$14.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00

Johnnie Walker 18 yr

$18.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$45.00

Oban Distiller's Edition

$18.00

Cruzan

$11.00

Bacardi

$11.00

Captain Morgan

$12.00

PHRAYA (Thai Premium Rum)

$14.00

Courvoisier V.S.

$14.00

Hennessey

$14.00

Remy Martin

$14.00

Baileys

$12.00

Cointreau

$14.00

Disaronno

$14.00

Frangelico

$12.00

Grand Marnier

$14.00

Jagermeister

$12.00

Kahlua

$12.00

Sambuca White

$12.00

Sambuca Black

$12.00

Taylor Fladgate Port

$16.00

White Claw Mango

$6.00

White Claw Raspberry

$6.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$6.00

Twisted Tea

$6.00

NA Drinks

Homemade Thai Iced Tea

Homemade Thai Iced Tea

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Orange

$3.00

coconut with young coconut meat

$5.00

Nam Soda

$4.00

Lemonade

$2.50

Mango Juice

$3.00

Pellegrino

$4.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Seltzer

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Beer

Brooklyn IPA

$7.00

Brooklyn Lager

$7.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Budweiser

$6.00

Chang

$7.00

Echigo Koshihikari

$10.00

LEO

$7.00

Oyster Bay Barnrocker Ale

$7.00Out of stock

Sapporo

$7.00

Singha

$7.00

Taj Mahal

$7.00Out of stock

Corona

$7.00

Corona Light

$7.00

Sam Adams

$7.00

Orion

$7.00

Heineken

$7.00

Heineken Light

$7.00

Beer Lao

$7.00

Beer Lao Dark

$7.00

Cocktails

The Killer B

$11.00
Thai Coconut Cocktail

Thai Coconut Cocktail

$11.00

Sabai Sabai

$11.00

Mango Margarita

$11.00

Sawasdee Storm

$11.00

Ginger Lime Long Tail

$11.00

Mai Thai

$11.00

Bloody Wali

$11.00

Thai Lemonade

$11.00

Thai Tea Martini

$11.00

Nam Soda

$4.00

Lychee Martini

$12.00

Mojito

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Old Fashion

$16.00

Manhattan

$16.00

Martini (House)

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$14.00

Bonsai

$12.00

Red Wine Glass

Pokdum/Shiraz, Thailand, Monsoon Valley

$8.00Out of stock

Pinot Noir, Chile, Las Brisas Single Vineyard, Viña Leyda

$12.00

Malbec/Cabernet Sauvignon/Petit Verdot,

$11.00

Merlot, Columbia Valley, Browne Family Vineyards

$16.00

Pinot Noir, Leyda Valley, Chile, Grace’s Vine

$8.00

Pinot Noir, Monterrey, Santa Barbara, Sonoma, Meiomi

$14.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Veneto, Italy, Tenuta Polvaro

$12.00Out of stock

Malbec, Dona Paula 'Black Edition'

$11.00

Merlot, Pebble Lane

$8.00

CK Mondavi Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00

Ruffino Modus Toscana Red Blend

$10.00

Mondavi, Private Selection Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00

The Prisoner, Napa Valley Red Wine

$16.00

Pebble Lane Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00

Yellow Tail Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.00

Mondavi Private Select Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.00

Mondavi Private Select Pinot Noir

$12.00

Plum Wine, Kinsen

$8.00

Red Wine Bottles

BTL Pokdum/Shiraz, Thailand, Monsoon Valley

$33.00Out of stock

BTL Pinot Noir, Chile, Las Brisas Single Vineyard, Viña Leyda

$44.00

BTL Malbec Dona Paula

$37.00

BTL Merlot, Columbia Valley, Browne Family Vineyards

$56.00

BTL Pinot Noir, Leyda Valley, Chile, Grace’s Vine

$24.00

BTL Pinot Noir, Monterrey, Santa Barbara, Sonoma, Meiomi

$42.00

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon, Veneto, Italy, Tenuta Polvaro

$38.00Out of stock

BTL Merlot Pebble Lane

$24.00

BTL CK Mondavi Cabernet Sauvignon

$24.00

BTL Yellow Tail Cabernet Sauvignon

$21.00

BTL Mondavi Private Select Cabernet Sauvignon

$36.00

BTL Mondavi Private Select Pinot Noir

$36.00

BTL Plum Wine

$24.00

White Wine Glass

Malaga/Colombard, Thailand, Monsoon Valley

$8.00

Sauvignon Blanc, France, Barton & Guestier

$9.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough, New Zealand, Fernhook

$12.00

Reisling Dry, ‘Red Slate’, Dr. Loosen

$10.00

Reisling, Central Otago New Zealand, Misha’s Vinyard

$12.00

Chardonnay, Steeple Jack, Australia

$8.00

Chardonnay, Saint-Veran, Domaine des Valanges

$11.00

Pinot Grigio, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Borgo Conventi Collio Goriziano

$12.00

Pinot Grigio, Veneto Italy, Gabriella

$8.00

Chenin Blanc, Vouvray, ‘La Cuvee des Fondraux’, Champalou

$13.00

Paumanouk Dry Rose

$8.00

Mondavi Private Select Chardonnay

$8.00

Riesling, Kung Fu Girl

$10.00

White Wine Bottles

BLT Malaga/Colombard, Thailand, Monsoon Valley

$33.00

BLT Sauvignon Blanc, France, Barton & Guestier

$25.00

BLT Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough, New Zealand, Fernhook

$38.00

BLT Reisling Dry, ‘Red Slate’, Dr. Loosen

$34.00

BLT Reisling, Central Otago New Zealand, Misha’s Vinyard

$38.00

BLT Chardonnay, Steeple Jack, Australia

$24.00

BLT Chardonnay, Saint-Veran, Domaine des Valanges

$36.00

BLT Pinot Grigio, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Borgo Conventi Collio Goriziano

$38.00

BLT Pinot Grigio, Veneto Italy, Gabriella

$24.00

BLT Chenin Blanc, Vouvray, ‘La Cuvee des Fondraux’, Champalou

$45.00

BTL Kung Fu Girl Riesling

$38.00

Sparkling/Rose/Sweet

Prosecco, Brut, Zardetto, NV

$10.00

BTL Prosecco, Brut, Zardetto, NV

$31.00

Champagne, Brut Réserve, Nicolas Feuillatte,

$52.00

Cava, Pinot Noir Rosé, Brut, Juve Y Camps,

$36.00

Grenache/Cinsault/Clairette, Tavel, Chateau Trinquevedel

$11.00

BTL Grenache/Cinsault/Clairette, Tavel, Chateau Trinquevedel

$37.00

Moscato d’Asti, Piemonte, Saracco

$11.00

BTL Moscato d’Asti, Piemonte, Saracco

$36.00

Sake

Dassai 50 Junmai Daiginjo Fine Artisan Sake (Cold)

$15.00

Shochikubai Saki (Hot)

$7.00+

Amabuki Strawberry Junmai Ginjo (Cold)

$12.00

Kikusui Funaguchi Honjozo (Cold)

$12.00

Bonzai

$12.00

Appetizers

Chicken Satay

$76.00+

Steamed Thai Dumpling

$76.00+

Vegetable Dumpling

$87.00+

Fried Pork Spareribs

$65.00+

Wings

$63.00+

Spring Roll

$43.00+

Papaya Salad

$63.00+

Curry Puff

$76.00+

Noodles

Chicken

$77.00+

Pork

$77.00+

Tofu

$77.00+

Mix Vegetables

$77.00+

Shrimp

$86.00+

Beef

$86.00+

Fried Rice

Lunch Thai Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

Thai Spicy Basil Fried Rice

Ala Carte

Chicken

$78.00+

Pork

$78.00+

Tofu

$78.00+

Mix Vegetables

$78.00+

Shrimp

$95.00+

Beef

$95.00+

Cashew Nut: Chicken

$108.00+

Cashew Nut: Shrimp

$117.00+

Thai Curry

Chicken

$86.00+

Pork

$86.00+

Tofu

$86.00+

Mix Vegetables

$86.00+

Shrimp

$95.00+

Beef

$95.00+
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Exotic Flavors Quality Ingredients - Sawasdee Not Your Neighborhood Thai

Website

Location

395 S Oyster Bay Road, Plainview, NY 11803

Directions

Gallery
Sawasdee Thai Elevated image
Sawasdee Thai Elevated image
Sawasdee Thai Elevated image
Sawasdee Thai Elevated image

