Sawasdee Authentic Thai 3836 Washington Rd,Ste 7

Order Again

Appetizers

A1. Steamed Spring Rolls (2 pc)

$5.95

Choose between chicken, veggie, tofu, or shrimp combined with basil leaf, carrots, lettuce & noodles wrapped in steamed rice wrapper. Served with sweet & sour sauce topped w/ground peanuts.

A2. Thai Meatballs (2 sticks)

$5.95

Three pieces of beef meatballs on sticks covered in a special sauce.

A3. Fried Tofu

$6.95

Fried tofu served with Thai duck sauce.

A4. Chicken Wings (5 pc)

$6.95

Chicken drums deep-fried until crispy w/our Thai spicy sauce on the side.

A5. Thai Pork Stuff Wings (5 pc)

$10.95

Chicken flats stuffed with ground pork and glass noodles, deep-fried till crispy w/our Thai spicy sauce on the side.

A6. Satay (5 sticks)

$9.95

Slices of chicken, marinated in curry sauce, coconut milk barbecued and served with our special peanut sauce and cucumber relish.

A7. Gyow Grob (fried wontons, 6pc)

$6.95

Wonton stuffed with ground pork and water chestnuts, served sweet ginger sauce.

A8. Sawasdee Spring Rolls (5 pc)

$8.95

Classic taste! Veggies with cabbage, and carrots wrapped in spring roll skin and deep-fried. Served with our duck sauce on the side.

A9. Tod Mun Pla (Fish cake, 5 pc)

$8.95

Fish patties blended with red curry and green beans, deep-fried. Served with cucumber relish.

A10. Goong Houm Pah (5 pc)

$8.95

Jumbo shrimp stuffed with lean ground pork crab meat, and wrapped in spring roll skin and deep-fried. Served with our duck sauce.

A11. Nam Sod

$10.95

Minced white meat chicken tossed with red onions, cilantro, lime juice. & topped w/roasted peanuts with a mild spice.

A12. Gyoza (5 pc)

$7.95

Chicken and vegetables wrapped in a thin flour skin and then deep fried.

A13. Khanom Geeb (Thai Dumplings, 5 pc)

$8.95

Ground pork and shrimp with mixed vegetables wrapped in wontons and steamed.

A14. Curry Puffs (2 pc)

$6.95

Yellow curry with chicken, sweet potato & onions.

A15. Salapow (2 pc)

$8.95

Steamed buns with roast pork, water chestnuts, carrots & onions.

Thai Salads

TS1. Som Tom

$9.95

Shredded papaya mixed with chili pepper, tomatoes, lime juice, peanuts & fish sauce.

TS2. Cucumber Salad

$9.95

Shredded cucumber mixed with chili pepper, tomato, lime juice & fish sauce.

TS3. Yum Woon Sen (bean thread Salad)

$9.95

A delightful mixture of glass noodles, shrimp, ground pork, shredded carrots, red onions, cilantro, chili powder, tomatoes & peanuts.

TS4. Yum (chicken or Beef)

$14.95

Steam sliced meat mixed in a tasty blend of lime juice, chili powder, carrots, red onions, rice powder, & tomatoes. Served on a lettuce bed and a side of rice.

TS5. Lab (Chicken, Beef, or Pork)

$14.95

Cilantro, green onions, lime juice, rice powder, carrots,& chili powder mixed with steamed ground meat. Served on a lettuce bed and a side of rice.

TS6. Yum Pla Muok (Spicy Squid)

$15.95

Sliced squid boiled quickly and mixed with lemon juice, onions, cilantro, tomatoes, carrots, rice powder & chili powder. Served with a side of rice.

TS7. Yum Goong (Spicy Shrimp)

$15.95

Quickly boiled shrimp mixed with lemon juice, onions, tomatoes, rice powder, & chili powder. Served with a side of rice.

TS8. Num Tok

$16.95

Angus beef grilled medium well mixed with Cilantro, green onions, lime juice, rice powder, carrots, chili powder & Thai spicy sauce. Served with a side of rice.

Thai Soups

S1. Coconut Soup

$6.95+

Coconut milk boiled with lemon grass & galangal root veggie broth mix with tofu, onions& tomatoes.

S2. Spicy Soup

$6.95+

Lemon grass & galangal root veggie broth mix with mushrooms, broccoli, onions, carrots& tomatoes.

S3. Tom Kha Kai (Chicken Coconut Soup)

$6.95+

Coconut milk, & galangal root veggie broth, mix with tomatoes, onions, green onions, lime juice& chicken.

S4. Tom Kha Goong (Coconut Shrimp Soup)

$6.95+

Coconut milk & galangal root veggie broth mix with tomatoes, onions, green onions, lime juice & shrimp.

S5. TomYum Goong (Shrimp Soup)

$6.95+

Lemon grass & galangal root veggie broth mix with mushrooms, chili pepper, onions, green onions, tomatoes, & shrimp.

S6. TomYum Kai (Chicken Soup)

$6.95+

Lemon grass & galangal root veggie broth mix with mushrooms, chili pepper, onions, green onions, tomatoes, & chicken.

S7. Gyow (Thai Wonton Soup)

$6.95+

Wontons stuffed with ground pork in a savory veggie broth.

S8. Seafood Soup

$16.95

Lemon grass & galangal root veggie broth mix with mushrooms, chili pepper, onions, green onions, tomatoes, shrimp, muscles, squid, scallops, & imitation crab meat.

Thai Curry Dishes

C1. Gaeng Daeng

$15.95

Red curry sautéed with coconut milk, slices of bamboo, bell peppers & basil.

C2. Gaeng Panaeng

$15.95

Panaeng curry sautéed with coconut milk, bell peppers & basil.

C3. Massaman

$15.95

Massaman curry sautéed with potatoes, pineapple chunks, onions & topped with roasted peanuts.

C4. Gaeng Kheow Waan

$15.95

Green curry sautéed with coconut milk, broccoli, green peas, bell peppers & basil.

C5. Gaeng Karee

$15.95

Yellow curry sautéed with coconut milk, onions, potatoes & roasted peanuts.

C6. Choo Chee

$15.95

Choo Chee curry sautéed with coconut milk, bell peppers, carrots, & kaffir lime leaves.

Thai Stir Fried Dishes

SF1. Pad Kha Prow

$13.95

Sliced meat sautéed w/ basil leaves, onions, garlic, bell peppers, carrots, & chili peppers.

SF2. Piew Waan

$13.95

Sliced meat sautéed w/ bell peppers, pineapple, baby corn, carrots, cucumbers, & onions cooked with sweet & sour sauce.

SF3. Pad Ka-Na

$13.95

Sliced meat sautéed w/ broccoli & carrots with garlic & our special sauce.

SF4. Pad Prik

$13.95

Sliced meat sautéed with bell peppers, carrots and onions.

SF5. Pad Ped

$13.95

Sliced meat sautéed in Thai oyster sauce, sliced bamboo, green beans, carrots, & curry.

SF6. Tod Katiam

$13.95

Sliced meat sautéed in fresh garlic, black peppers. Served with shredded cabbage & topped w/ crispy garlic.

SF7. Stir Fried Snow Peas

$13.95

Sliced meat sautéed with snow peas & carrots in Thai oyster sauce.

SF8. Pad Kao Pod

$13.95

Sliced meat sautéed with baby corn, carrots, onions, green onions in a special sauce.

SF9. Pad Pak

$13.95

Sliced meat sautéed w/ broccoli, snow peas, bamboo, water chestnut, baby corn, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, carrots, & green beans.

SF10. Pad Phong Garie

$13.95

Sliced meat sautéed with curry powder & celery, onions, carrots, bell peppers, & broccoli.

SF11. Pad Cashew Nuts

$15.95

Sliced meat sautéed with cashew nuts, chili paste , soybean oil, celery, onions, carrots, water chestnuts, & bell peppers.

Thai Specialties

SP1. Pla Saam Ros (Three Flavor Fish) Fillet

$17.95

Fried white Swai fish fillet sautéed w/ bell peppers, onions, & a special blend of three exotic sauces.

SP2. Pla Lad Prik Fillet

$17.95

Fried white Swai fish fillet sautéed with bell peppers, onions, red curry paste & coconut milk.

SP3. Pad Ped Talay (Seafood Combo)

$17.95

Fresh squid, shrimp, scallops, & muscles cooked with bell peppers, bamboo & carrots in a red curry paste and coconut milk.

SP4. Fish & Spicy Sauce Fillet

$17.95

Fried white Swai fish fillet sautéed with bell peppers, onions, & in a Thai spicy sauce.

Noodles Dishes

ND1. Pad Thai

$14.95

Skinny rice noodles sautéed with your choice of meat, eggs, bean sprouts, & green onions served with lime & ground peanuts on the side.

ND2. Pad Sie Ew

$14.95

Large rice noodles sautéed with your choice of meat, eggs, carrots, & broccoli.

ND3. Rad Nah

$15.95

Sliced meat sautéed w/ broccoli, carrots, eggs, & our thick brown sauce, served over large rice noodles.

ND4. Pad Kee Mao

$14.95

Large rice noodles sautéed w/ your choice of meat, eggs, broccoli, snow peas, bamboo, water chestnuts, baby corn, mushroom, bell pepper, onions, carrots, & green beans.

ND5. Spicy Noodles

$14.95

Spicy curry sautéed w/ peanuts, & eggs. Served with lettuce & steamed skinny rice noodles on the side.

ND6. Pad Woon Sen

$15.95

Clear glass noodles sautéed w/ your choice of meat, eggs, broccoli, snow peas, bamboo, water chestnuts, baby corn, mushroom, bell pepper, onions, carrots, & green beans.

Fowl Dishes

PD1. Kai Saparot

$14.95

Slices of chicken breast and shrimp sautéed in light brown sauce and stir fried with cashew nuts, carrots, onions & pineapple chunks.

PD2. Chicken w/Ginger Sauce

$13.95

Slices of chicken breast sautéed w/ sliced fresh ginger, carrots, green beans & snow peas.

PD3. Kai Nang Fah

$13.95

Sliced chicken breast sautéed w/ bell peppers, cashews, water chestnuts & a special sauce.

PD4. Roast Duck w/Chili Sauce

$18.95

Sliced roasted duck sautéed w/ bell peppers, white onions & chili paste.

Jasmine Rice Dishes

R1. Kao Pad

$13.95

Jasmine rice sautéed w/ your choice of beef, chicken, pork, tofu , or shrimp with eggs & green onions. Served with sliced cucumbers on the side.

R2. Fantasy Fried Rice

$13.95

Jasmine rice sautéed w/ cashew nuts, green peas, carrots, snow peas, eggs & green onions. Served with sliced cucumbers on the side.

R3. Kao Pad Talay

$17.95

Jasmine rice sautéed w/ fresh squid, shrimp, scallops, & muscles with eggs, green onions, carrots, bell peppers, & bamboo. Served w/sliced cucumbers on the side.

R4. Kao Pad Ruam Mit

$15.95

Jasmine rice sautéed w/ chicken, shrimp, beef, pork, eggs & green onions. Served with sliced cucumbers on the side.

R5. Kao Pad Puu

$14.95

Jasmine rice sautéed w/ crab meat, eggs & green onions. Served with sliced cucumbers on the side.

R6. Thai Basil Kao Pad

$14.95

Jasmine rice sautéed w/ your choice of beef, chicken, pork or tofu with basil, eggs & green onions. Served with sliced cucumbers on the side.

R7. Pineapple Kao Pad

$14.95

Jasmine rice sautéed w/ your choice of beef, chicken, pork or tofu with pineapple chunks, eggs & green onions. Served with sliced cucumbers on the side.

Noodle Soup Dishes

NSD1. Kuaw Teow (Thai Pho)

$13.95

Rice noodle soup with your choice of beef, chicken, pork, OR shrimp sautéed w/ bean sprouts, carrots, broccoli, & green onions.

NSD2. Kuaw Teow Lukchin (Thai Pho)

$13.95

Rice noodle soup with beef meatballs sautéed w/ bean sprouts, carrots, broccoli, & green onions.

NSD3. Kuaw Teow Combo (Thai Pho)

$17.95

Rice noodle soup with beef, chicken, shrimp,& meatball sautéed w/ bean sprouts, carrots, broccoli, & green onions.

NSD4. Kuaw Teow Enn(Thai Pho)

$13.95

Rice noodle soup sautéed w/ beef tendons, tripe, bean sprouts, carrots, broccoli, & green onions.

NSD5. Kuaw Teow Veggie (Thai Pho)

$13.95

Rice noodle soup sautéed w/ broccoli, snow peas, bamboo, water chestnut, baby corn, mushroom, bell pepper, onions, green beans, bean sprouts, carrots & green onions.

Kids Menu

K1. Chicken Teriyaki w/ Steam Rice

$8.95

Steamed slice chicken sautéed w/ teriyaki sauce & steamed rice.

K2. Chicken Nuggets w/ French Fries

$6.95

Battered deep-fried chicken & a side of fries.

K3. Golden Wings w/ French Fries

$8.95

Battered deep-fried chicken & a side of fries.

Dessert

1. Fried Bananas (4 pc)

$6.95

Slices of bananas deep-fried & topped with honey & crushed peanuts.

2. Thai Donuts (4 pc)

$5.95

Thai style donuts served with a honey sweet sauce & crushed peanuts.

3. Sweet Rice & Taro

$7.95

Sweet rice topped with taro custard, coconut cream sauce, & sesame seeds.

4. Sweet Rice & Mango

$7.95

Sweet rice topped with mangos, coconut cream sauce, & yellow beans.

5. Sweet Rice & Custard

$6.95

Sweet rice topped with sweet egg custard, coconut cream sauce & sesame seeds.

6. Fried Cream Cheese Wontons

$6.95

Sweeten cream cheese stuffed in wonton skins deep-fried & sprinkled w/ sugar.

7. Cheesecake (1 slice)

$7.95

A sliced cheesecake drizzled with honey, & topped with whipped cream & cherry.

8. Homemade Cake (1 slice)

$7.95

Delicious slice of cake with your choice of green tea OR coconut and topped with whipped cream.

N/A Beverage

Thai Drinks

$5.00

Water

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

Half&Half Tea

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Hot Tea Pot

$4.00

Smoothies

$6.95

Plain Hot Coffee

$3.00

Coconut Juice

$4.00

Bottle Water

$1.00

SIDE XTRAS

Xtra White Rice

$2.00

Xtra Brown Rice

$2.00

Xtra Sticky Rice

$3.00

Xtra Side Noodles

$3.00

Xtra Side Glass Noodles

$5.00
Restaurant info

Please Note: There are NO substitutions on any dish. Any additions will be an extra charge per item. However, all of our items are made per order (with an exception for some appetizers), please let us know if you have any allergies or would like to hear our vegan options. "We try our best to provide excellent customer service, but everyone is human. Please let us know if there is an issue with the service and we will do our best to correct it. *Our costs have increased, but we want to continue providing great service and great food. To help offset these costs, ALL TO-GO orders (online or pick-up) will be charged a small service fee of $1.50.”"

Location

3836 Washington Rd,Ste 7, Martinez, GA 30907

Directions

