Sawasdee Authentic Thai 3836 Washington Rd,Ste 7

Restaurant info

Please Note: There are NO substitutions on any dish. Any additions will be an extra charge per item. However, all of our items are made per order (with an exception for some appetizers), please let us know if you have any allergies or would like to hear our vegan options. "We try our best to provide excellent customer service, but everyone is human. Please let us know if there is an issue with the service and we will do our best to correct it. *Our costs have increased, but we want to continue providing great service and great food. To help offset these costs, ALL TO-GO orders (online or pick-up) will be charged a small service fee of $1.50.”"