Thai
Seafood

Sawatdee Saint Paul - Saint Paul

review star

No reviews yet

486 Robert St N

Saint Paul, MN 55101

Order Again

Popular Items

#58 Pad Thai
#3 Supenn's Fresh Spring Rolls
#11 Cream Cheese Wonton

Utensils

Fork and spoon

Tell us how many you need.

Chopstick

Tell us how many you need.

Napkins

No utensils, just napkins please!

Paper plates

Tell us how many you need.

Appetizers

#1 Fried Sawatdee Spring Rolls

#1 Fried Sawatdee Spring Rolls

$8.50

Two fried spring rolls stuffed with beef, silver-thread noodles, carrots, mushrooms, and cabbage. Served with sweet and sour sauce

#2 Fried Vegetarian Spring Rolls

#2 Fried Vegetarian Spring Rolls

$8.00

Two fried spring rolls stuffed with silver-thread noodles, carrots, mushrooms, bell peppers and cabbage. Served with sweet and sour sauce

#3 Supenn's Fresh Spring Rolls

#3 Supenn's Fresh Spring Rolls

$9.00

Two rolls stuffed with shrimp, chicken, crispy vegetables and noodles. Not Fried. Gluten-Free

#4 Sue Egg Rolls

$8.00
#5 Chicken Satay

#5 Chicken Satay

$9.50

Six skewers of chicken marinated, fried & served with peanut curry sauce & cucumber vinegar sauce. Gluten-Free

#6 Sarong Sawatdee Special

#6 Sarong Sawatdee Special

$9.50

Seasoned chicken wrapped in fine crispy egg noodles & deep fried. Four per serving. Served with sweet and sour sauce

#7a Paradise Chicken Wings

#7a Paradise Chicken Wings

$10.00

Two wings carefully de-boned & stuffed with silver-thread noodles, black mushrooms, pork & water chestnuts. Served with sweet and sour sauce

#7b Fried Chicken Wings

#7b Fried Chicken Wings

$9.00

Six seasoned, deep-fried wings covered in a sweet and tangy sauce

#8 Songkla Calamari

#8 Songkla Calamari

$9.50

Handbreaded in tempura & fried.

#9 Coconut Shrimp

#9 Coconut Shrimp

$9.50

Six shrimp rolled in coconut & fried.

#10 Fried Tofu

$7.00

Gluten-Free

#11 Cream Cheese Wonton

$8.00
ap2 Thai Style Beef Jerky

ap2 Thai Style Beef Jerky

$11.50

Beef tenderloin marinated in Thai spices & dried over slow heat

#AP5 Potstickers

#AP5 Potstickers

$7.50

Six fried dumplings. Pork or Vegetable.

#12 Edamame

#12 Edamame

$7.00

Gluten-Free

Appetizer Platter (2)

Appetizer Platter (2)

$11.50

Cream cheese wontons (2), sarongs (2) and your choice of spring roll (1).

Appetizer platter (4)

Appetizer platter (4)

$20.00

Cream cheese wontons (4), sarongs (4) and your choice of spring roll (2).

Soups/Salad

#14 Wonton Soup

#14 Wonton Soup

#15 Rice Soup

Gluten-Free

#16 Tofu Soup

$6.50

With black mushrooms, napa and onions. Gluten-Free

#17 Silver Thread Noodle Soup

#17 Silver Thread Noodle Soup

#27 Toam Yum

#27 Toam Yum

A savory soup with straw mushrooms, lemongrass & Thai chili. Cure your winter cold. Entree sized, served with rice.

#28 Coconut Milk Soup

#28 Coconut Milk Soup

Classic Thai Coconut Milk Soupmade with lemongrass, oyster mushrooms, Thai herbs & spices.Entree sized, served with rice. Gluten-Free

#62 Rice Noodle Soup - Pho

#62 Rice Noodle Soup - Pho

Rice noodles with bean sprouts & cilantro. Gluten-Free by request

#18 Shrimp Salad with Lemongrass

$13.00

Shrimp mixed with delicious Thai spices & lemongrass, served on a bed of lettuce with tomato & cucumber slices. Gluten-Free.

#19 Silver Thread Noodle Salad

#19 Silver Thread Noodle Salad

$12.00

Silver-thread noodles, pork & shrimp, mixed with homemade sauce, lemon juice, onion, cilantro, Thai chili & peanuts. Gluten-Free.

#20 Laab Esan

#20 Laab Esan

$12.00

Your choice of chopped beef or chicken with lemon juice, cilantro, chili, green onion & powdered roasted rice. Served with cucumber & fresh lettuce. Gluten-Free

#21 Yum Yai Thai Salad

#21 Yum Yai Thai Salad

$11.00

Thai version of ‘Chef Salad.’ Crisp vegetables, sliced hard-boiled egg, shrimp & barbequed chicken. Tossed in a peanut vinaigrette. Gluten-Free

#22 Erawan Steak Salad

#22 Erawan Steak Salad

$14.00

Sliced beef tenderloin over a bed of lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions & cilantro, w/a sour, salty taste. Gluten-Free

ap3 Som Tum

ap3 Som Tum

$11.00

Fresh green papaya shredded & dressed with peanuts & Thai seasonings. Spicy & sour. Gluten-Free

ap4 Esan Combination

ap4 Esan Combination

$16.00

A mouth-watering plate of Thai-style beef jerky, Som Tum and sticky rice.

Sawatdee's Thai Seafood & Specialties

sp1 Thai Salmon Fillet

$19.00

An eight ounce salmon fillet steamed & covered with curry. Served with steamed vegetables.

sp2 Thai Style Catfish

sp2 Thai Style Catfish

$18.00

Deep fried fillet with Thai curry. Served with steamed vegetables

#33 Walleye Pike Fillet

$22.00

An eight ounce fillet fried & smothered in Thai curry OR poached with ginger & bean sauce.

#34 Red Snapper

$19.00

Fillet poached w/onions & mushrooms in bean sauce.

sp3 Shrimp & Scallops in Garlic Sauce

sp3 Shrimp & Scallops in Garlic Sauce

$22.00

Fresh garlic & white wine enhance tender scallops & shrimp. Served with steamed vegetables.

sp5 Fishermans Delight

sp5 Fishermans Delight

$25.00

Shrimp, scallops, squid stir-fried with spicy red curry. Served with steamed vegetables.

sp6 Angry Catfish

sp6 Angry Catfish

$18.00Out of stock

Fried catfish, Thai basil, peppers & onions.

#32 Goong Pad Prig Khing

#32 Goong Pad Prig Khing

$18.00

Stir-fried shrimp with Thai curry & green beans.

#34 Sawatdee Mussels (10)

#34 Sawatdee Mussels (10)

$15.00

With Thai basil and wine sauce OR red curry and ginger sauce.

#34 Sawatdee Mussels (18)

#34 Sawatdee Mussels (18)

$21.00

With Thai basil and wine sauce OR red curry and ginger sauce.

#37 Sri Racha

Stir-fried vegetables in a hot Sri Racha sauce.

#38 Pattaya

Stir-fried in yellow curry with onions & mushrooms.

#41 Bangkok Seafood Special

$22.00

Shrimp, squid & mussels, stir-fried with red & green peppers & Thai basil leaves.

#43 Full Thai Roast Duck

#43 Full Thai Roast Duck

$30.00

Marinated in garlic, ginger, oyster sauce & soy sauce.

#43 Half Thai Roast Duck

#43 Half Thai Roast Duck

$17.00

Marinated in garlic, ginger, oyster sauce & soy sauce.

Curries

#23 Green Curry

#23 Green Curry

Simmered in coconut milk with sweet peas, peppers & peapods.

#24 Red Curry

#24 Red Curry

This is classic Thai curry. Simmered in coconut milk with bamboo shoots & peppers.

#25 Massamun Curry

#25 Massamun Curry

Tender meat simmered in a tasty curry with potatoes & peanuts.

#26 Roast Duck Curry

$16.50

Duck simmered in coconut milk, red curry with peas & tomato.

#30 Rama Thai Delight

#30 Rama Thai Delight

Peanut curry with fresh steamed spinach.

#24b Panang Curry

#24b Panang Curry

Simmered with coconut milk, green beans, red peppers & a hint of citrusy bite from kaffir lime leaf.

#25b Pineapple Red Curry

#25b Pineapple Red Curry

With coconut milk, pineapple chunks, tomatoes and peapods.

Stir Fry

#42 Delight

Potatoes, onions, mushrooms, peapods & carrots

#45 Tod Gratiam Prig Thai

#45 Tod Gratiam Prig Thai

Fresh garlic & black pepper. Served with lettuce & cucumber.

#46 Sweet & Sour with Vegetables

#46 Sweet & Sour with Vegetables

Homemade sweet & sour sauce sautéed with pineapple & fresh vegetables. NOT battered or deep fried. Gluten-Free

#48 Broccoli & Oyster Sauce

#48 Broccoli & Oyster Sauce

Broccoli & bell peppers.

#49 Snow Pea Pods with Tomatoes

#49 Snow Pea Pods with Tomatoes

#50 Cashew Stir Fry

#50 Cashew Stir Fry

Roasted cashews, onions, mushrooms & water chestnuts

#51 Pad Prig

Stir-fried with peppers, mushrooms & onions.

#52 Holy Basil Supreme

#52 Holy Basil Supreme

Fresh Thai basil, onions, mushrooms & peppers.

#53 Ginger Stir Fry

#53 Ginger Stir Fry

Fresh ginger, bell peppers, onions, celery & tree mushrooms.

#54 Combination Vegetable Dish

#54 Combination Vegetable Dish

Stir-fried broccoli, cauliflower, mushrooms, onions, Chinese cabbage, water chestnuts & tomatoes.

Rice & Noodles

#55 Thai Fried Rice

#55 Thai Fried Rice

Egg, green onions, tomato & cucumber. Gluten-Free

#55b Curry Fried Rice

#55b Curry Fried Rice

Egg, yellow curry, carrots, peas & peapods. Topped with green onions.

#56 Tropical Fried Rice

#56 Tropical Fried Rice

Egg, pineapple chunks & green onions. Gluten-Free

#56b Mango Fried Rice

Egg, mango chunks & green onions. Gluten-Free

#57 Broccoli Fried Rice

#57 Broccoli Fried Rice

Egg ,broccoli, carrots & peapods. Topped with green onions. Gluten-Free.

#58 Pad Thai

#58 Pad Thai

Rice noodles, egg & bean sprouts. Topped with ground roasted peanuts & green onions. The national dish of Thailand! Gluten-Free.

#58b Summer Pad Thai

#58b Summer Pad Thai

Made without egg & less oil. Topped with cilantro and peanuts. Gluten-Free.

#59 Stir Fried Silver Thread Noodles

#59 Stir Fried Silver Thread Noodles

Chinese cabbage, onions, tomatoes & egg. Gluten-Free

#60 Radd Naa

#60 Radd Naa

Soft noodles in a rich sauce w/broccoli.

#60b Pad See Yew

#60b Pad See Yew

Wide rice noodles, egg & broccoli. Gluten-Free.

#61 Spicy Noodles

#61 Spicy Noodles

Rice noodles, Thai basil, onions & tomatoes. Gluten-Free

#61b Thai Noodle with Lemongrass

#61b Thai Noodle with Lemongrass

Wide rice noodles stir-fried with sliced lemongrass, red curry paste, egg, mushrooms, onions & carrots.

sp4 Supenns Thai Style Pasta

sp4 Supenns Thai Style Pasta

Rice noodles & steamed vegetables topped with zesty green curry sauce. Cannot be made mild.

Sides & Special Orders

Extra Rice

$2.50

Sticky Rice

$3.50

Brown Rice

$3.50

Extra Vegetables

$2.50

Extra Chicken

$3.00

Extra Pork

$3.00

Extra Tofu

$3.00

Extra Mock Duck

$3.00

Extra Beef

$4.00

Extra Shrimp

$4.00

Rice Noodle Side

$3.00

Desserts

Sweet Sticky Rice w/ Fresh Mango

Sweet Sticky Rice w/ Fresh Mango

$8.50

Gluten-Free

Thai Custard w/ Sweet Sticky Rice

Thai Custard w/ Sweet Sticky Rice

$8.50

Gluten-Free

Green Tea Cheesecake w/ Fresh Mango

Green Tea Cheesecake w/ Fresh Mango

$8.00

Whole Fresh Mango

$5.50

Chocolate Cake

$7.50Out of stock

Mini Sesame Balls

$7.50

Ice Cream - 1 Scoop

$3.50

Ice Cream - 2 Scoops

$5.50

Gift Cards/CookBooks

Awaken to Thai Cookbook

$10.00

Sawatdee Black Cookbook

$7.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Serving Award Winning Thai Cuisine since 1983. Offering a full bar, live music, private dining, catering and more!

