Sawatdee Saint Paul - Saint Paul
No reviews yet
486 Robert St N
Saint Paul, MN 55101
Utensils
Appetizers
#1 Fried Sawatdee Spring Rolls
Two fried spring rolls stuffed with beef, silver-thread noodles, carrots, mushrooms, and cabbage. Served with sweet and sour sauce
#2 Fried Vegetarian Spring Rolls
Two fried spring rolls stuffed with silver-thread noodles, carrots, mushrooms, bell peppers and cabbage. Served with sweet and sour sauce
#3 Supenn's Fresh Spring Rolls
Two rolls stuffed with shrimp, chicken, crispy vegetables and noodles. Not Fried. Gluten-Free
#4 Sue Egg Rolls
#5 Chicken Satay
Six skewers of chicken marinated, fried & served with peanut curry sauce & cucumber vinegar sauce. Gluten-Free
#6 Sarong Sawatdee Special
Seasoned chicken wrapped in fine crispy egg noodles & deep fried. Four per serving. Served with sweet and sour sauce
#7a Paradise Chicken Wings
Two wings carefully de-boned & stuffed with silver-thread noodles, black mushrooms, pork & water chestnuts. Served with sweet and sour sauce
#7b Fried Chicken Wings
Six seasoned, deep-fried wings covered in a sweet and tangy sauce
#8 Songkla Calamari
Handbreaded in tempura & fried.
#9 Coconut Shrimp
Six shrimp rolled in coconut & fried.
#10 Fried Tofu
Gluten-Free
#11 Cream Cheese Wonton
ap2 Thai Style Beef Jerky
Beef tenderloin marinated in Thai spices & dried over slow heat
#AP5 Potstickers
Six fried dumplings. Pork or Vegetable.
#12 Edamame
Gluten-Free
Appetizer Platter (2)
Cream cheese wontons (2), sarongs (2) and your choice of spring roll (1).
Appetizer platter (4)
Cream cheese wontons (4), sarongs (4) and your choice of spring roll (2).
Soups/Salad
#14 Wonton Soup
#15 Rice Soup
Gluten-Free
#16 Tofu Soup
With black mushrooms, napa and onions. Gluten-Free
#17 Silver Thread Noodle Soup
#27 Toam Yum
A savory soup with straw mushrooms, lemongrass & Thai chili. Cure your winter cold. Entree sized, served with rice.
#28 Coconut Milk Soup
Classic Thai Coconut Milk Soupmade with lemongrass, oyster mushrooms, Thai herbs & spices.Entree sized, served with rice. Gluten-Free
#62 Rice Noodle Soup - Pho
Rice noodles with bean sprouts & cilantro. Gluten-Free by request
#18 Shrimp Salad with Lemongrass
Shrimp mixed with delicious Thai spices & lemongrass, served on a bed of lettuce with tomato & cucumber slices. Gluten-Free.
#19 Silver Thread Noodle Salad
Silver-thread noodles, pork & shrimp, mixed with homemade sauce, lemon juice, onion, cilantro, Thai chili & peanuts. Gluten-Free.
#20 Laab Esan
Your choice of chopped beef or chicken with lemon juice, cilantro, chili, green onion & powdered roasted rice. Served with cucumber & fresh lettuce. Gluten-Free
#21 Yum Yai Thai Salad
Thai version of ‘Chef Salad.’ Crisp vegetables, sliced hard-boiled egg, shrimp & barbequed chicken. Tossed in a peanut vinaigrette. Gluten-Free
#22 Erawan Steak Salad
Sliced beef tenderloin over a bed of lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions & cilantro, w/a sour, salty taste. Gluten-Free
ap3 Som Tum
Fresh green papaya shredded & dressed with peanuts & Thai seasonings. Spicy & sour. Gluten-Free
ap4 Esan Combination
A mouth-watering plate of Thai-style beef jerky, Som Tum and sticky rice.
Sawatdee's Thai Seafood & Specialties
sp1 Thai Salmon Fillet
An eight ounce salmon fillet steamed & covered with curry. Served with steamed vegetables.
sp2 Thai Style Catfish
Deep fried fillet with Thai curry. Served with steamed vegetables
#33 Walleye Pike Fillet
An eight ounce fillet fried & smothered in Thai curry OR poached with ginger & bean sauce.
#34 Red Snapper
Fillet poached w/onions & mushrooms in bean sauce.
sp3 Shrimp & Scallops in Garlic Sauce
Fresh garlic & white wine enhance tender scallops & shrimp. Served with steamed vegetables.
sp5 Fishermans Delight
Shrimp, scallops, squid stir-fried with spicy red curry. Served with steamed vegetables.
sp6 Angry Catfish
Fried catfish, Thai basil, peppers & onions.
#32 Goong Pad Prig Khing
Stir-fried shrimp with Thai curry & green beans.
#34 Sawatdee Mussels (10)
With Thai basil and wine sauce OR red curry and ginger sauce.
#34 Sawatdee Mussels (18)
With Thai basil and wine sauce OR red curry and ginger sauce.
#37 Sri Racha
Stir-fried vegetables in a hot Sri Racha sauce.
#38 Pattaya
Stir-fried in yellow curry with onions & mushrooms.
#41 Bangkok Seafood Special
Shrimp, squid & mussels, stir-fried with red & green peppers & Thai basil leaves.
#43 Full Thai Roast Duck
Marinated in garlic, ginger, oyster sauce & soy sauce.
#43 Half Thai Roast Duck
Marinated in garlic, ginger, oyster sauce & soy sauce.
Curries
#23 Green Curry
Simmered in coconut milk with sweet peas, peppers & peapods.
#24 Red Curry
This is classic Thai curry. Simmered in coconut milk with bamboo shoots & peppers.
#25 Massamun Curry
Tender meat simmered in a tasty curry with potatoes & peanuts.
#26 Roast Duck Curry
Duck simmered in coconut milk, red curry with peas & tomato.
#30 Rama Thai Delight
Peanut curry with fresh steamed spinach.
#24b Panang Curry
Simmered with coconut milk, green beans, red peppers & a hint of citrusy bite from kaffir lime leaf.
#25b Pineapple Red Curry
With coconut milk, pineapple chunks, tomatoes and peapods.
Stir Fry
#42 Delight
Potatoes, onions, mushrooms, peapods & carrots
#45 Tod Gratiam Prig Thai
Fresh garlic & black pepper. Served with lettuce & cucumber.
#46 Sweet & Sour with Vegetables
Homemade sweet & sour sauce sautéed with pineapple & fresh vegetables. NOT battered or deep fried. Gluten-Free
#48 Broccoli & Oyster Sauce
Broccoli & bell peppers.
#49 Snow Pea Pods with Tomatoes
#50 Cashew Stir Fry
Roasted cashews, onions, mushrooms & water chestnuts
#51 Pad Prig
Stir-fried with peppers, mushrooms & onions.
#52 Holy Basil Supreme
Fresh Thai basil, onions, mushrooms & peppers.
#53 Ginger Stir Fry
Fresh ginger, bell peppers, onions, celery & tree mushrooms.
#54 Combination Vegetable Dish
Stir-fried broccoli, cauliflower, mushrooms, onions, Chinese cabbage, water chestnuts & tomatoes.
Rice & Noodles
#55 Thai Fried Rice
Egg, green onions, tomato & cucumber. Gluten-Free
#55b Curry Fried Rice
Egg, yellow curry, carrots, peas & peapods. Topped with green onions.
#56 Tropical Fried Rice
Egg, pineapple chunks & green onions. Gluten-Free
#56b Mango Fried Rice
Egg, mango chunks & green onions. Gluten-Free
#57 Broccoli Fried Rice
Egg ,broccoli, carrots & peapods. Topped with green onions. Gluten-Free.
#58 Pad Thai
Rice noodles, egg & bean sprouts. Topped with ground roasted peanuts & green onions. The national dish of Thailand! Gluten-Free.
#58b Summer Pad Thai
Made without egg & less oil. Topped with cilantro and peanuts. Gluten-Free.
#59 Stir Fried Silver Thread Noodles
Chinese cabbage, onions, tomatoes & egg. Gluten-Free
#60 Radd Naa
Soft noodles in a rich sauce w/broccoli.
#60b Pad See Yew
Wide rice noodles, egg & broccoli. Gluten-Free.
#61 Spicy Noodles
Rice noodles, Thai basil, onions & tomatoes. Gluten-Free
#61b Thai Noodle with Lemongrass
Wide rice noodles stir-fried with sliced lemongrass, red curry paste, egg, mushrooms, onions & carrots.
sp4 Supenns Thai Style Pasta
Rice noodles & steamed vegetables topped with zesty green curry sauce. Cannot be made mild.
Sides & Special Orders
Desserts
Gift Cards/CookBooks
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Serving Award Winning Thai Cuisine since 1983. Offering a full bar, live music, private dining, catering and more!
486 Robert St N, Saint Paul, MN 55101