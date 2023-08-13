Food Menu

Appetizers

1. Fried Sawatdee Spring Rolls

$8.00

Two spring rolls stuffed with beef, silver-thread noodles, mushrooms, carrots & cabbage.

2. Fried Vegetarian Spring Rolls

$7.50

Two spring rolls filled with a mixture of noodles, mushrooms, vegetables & Thai seasonings

3. Supenn's Fresh Spring Rolls

$9.00

Stuffed with shrimp, chicken, crisp fresh vegetables & noodles. Not deep-fried. Regular or vegetarian.

4. Sue's Egg Rolls

$8.50

Sue’s Famous State Fair Egg Rolls, stuffed with beef, onions, cabbage & carrots.

5. Chicken Satay

$9.50

Six skewers of chicken marinated, fried & served with peanut curry sauce & cucumber vinegar sauce.

6. Sarong Sawatdee Special

$9.50

Formerly reserved for royalty in Thailand. Seasoned chicken wrapped in fine crispy noodles & deep fried. Four per serving.

7. Paradise Chicken Wings

$10.00

Two wings carefully de-boned & stuffed with silver-thread noodles, black mushrooms, pork & water chestnuts.

8. Fried Chicken Wings

$10.00

Our wings are deep fried and delicious! Six per serving.

9. Coconut Shrimp

$10.00

Six shrimp rolled in sweet coconut tempura batter & fried.

11. Wontons

$7.50

Six crispy wontons - cream cheese or jalapeño cream cheese.

13. Songkla Calamari

$10.00

Lightly dusted with seasoned flour & deep-fried to perfection.

14. Thai Style Beef Jerky

$11.00

Marinated in Thai spices & dried over slow heat.

15. Fried Tofu

$7.50
17. Appetizer Sampler

$27.00

Take a taste tour of Thailand with Sue’s Egg Rolls (2 pieces), Fresh Spring Rolls Vegetarian (2 pieces), Chicken Satay (3 pieces), Wontons (3 pieces), Beef Jerky (3 pieces). Serves 2-4.

Soups

19. Toam Kha

$16.00

Entree sized, served with rice. Classic Thai Coconut Milk Soup made with lemongrass, oyster mushrooms, Thai herbs & spices.

20. Toam Yum

$16.00

Entree sized, served with rice. A savory soup with straw mushrooms, lemongrass, Thai herbs & spices. Cure your cold.

21. Wonton Soup

$6.50

Chicken wontons and napa in a clear chicken broth

22. Hot and Sour Soup

$6.00

Veggie filled soup in a clear chicken broth.

23. Silver-Thread Noodle Soup

$6.50

Noodles with black mushrooms, napa cabbage & onions

71. Sawatdee Rice Noodle Soup

$12.00

Rice noodles in a savory stock with bean sprouts, green onions & cilantro

Salads

25. Shrimp Salad with Fresh Lemongrass

$13.00

Shrimp mixed with Thai spices & lemongrass, served on a bed of lettuce with tomato & cucumber slices.

26. Som Yum (Papaya Salad)

$12.00

Fresh shredded green papaya, carrots and tomatoes dressed with peanuts & Thai seasonings. Spicy & sour.

27. Erawan Steak Salad

$12.00

Thinly sliced beef tenderloin over a bed of lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions & cilantro, with a sour, salty taste.

28. Laab Esan

$13.00

Chopped beef, chicken, or tofu with lemon juice, cilantro, green onion & powdered roasted rice. Served with cucumber & lettuce.

29. Esan Combination

$15.50

Som Tum, sticky rice & Thai Style Beef Jerky

30. Silver Thread Noodle Salad

$12.00

Silver-thread noodles, chicken & shrimp, mixed with homemade sauce, lemon juice, onion, cilantro, Thai chili & peanuts.

31. Yum Yai Thai Salad

$12.00

Thai version of ‘Chef Salad.’ Crisp vegetables, sliced hard-boiled egg, shrimp & chicken. Tossed in a peanut vinaigrette.

Seafood & Specialtlies

sp1. Thai Salmon Fillet

$19.00

Steamed & covered with curry. Served with steamed vegetables.

sp2. Thai Style Catfish

$18.00

Fried & covered with curry. Served with steamed vegetables

sp11. Walleye Pike Fillet

$20.00Out of stock

Fried & covered with curry. Served with steamed vegetables

sp3. Shrimp & Scallops in Garlic Sauce

$20.00

Fresh garlic & white wine enhance tender scallops & shrimp. Served with steamed vegetables.

sp4. Fisherman's Delight

$25.00

Shrimp, scallops & squid stir-fried with spicy red curry. Served with steamed vegetables.

sp5. Bangkok Seafood Special

$19.00

Shrimp, squid, onions, peppers & Thai basil.

sp6. Thai Roast Duck

$17.00

Marinated in garlic, ginger, oyster sauce & soy sauce

sp7. Drunken Shrimp

$18.00

Shrimp stir-fried with crushed garlic & fresh chili pepper. Served with steamed vegetables.

sp8. Sri Racha Stir-Fry

$15.00

Stir-fried with broccoli, cauliflower & carrots

sp9. Pattaya Stir-Fry

$15.00

Stir-fried in yellow curry with onions & mushrooms

sp10. Goong Pad Prig King

$18.00

Stir-fried shrimp with curry paste and green beans.

sp12. Angry Catfish

$18.00

Fried catfish stir-fried with Thai Basil, peppers and onions

Curries

35. Panang Curry

$14.50

Simmered with coconut milk, green beans, red peppers, and a hint of citrusy bite from kaffir lime leaf.

36. Rama Thai Delight

$14.50

Peanut curry smothered meat on a bed of fresh steamed spinach.

37. Roast Duck Curry

$17.00

Sliced roast duck simmered in coconut milk, red curry with sweet peas, tomato, and chili.

38. Red Curry

$14.50

This is classic Thai curry. Simmered in coconut milk with bamboo shoots & green pepper.

39. Green Curry

$14.50

Simmered in coconut milk with sweet peas and green pepper. We call it sweet, but it’s hot.

40. Massamun Curry

$14.50

Tender meat simmered in a tasty curry with potato and peanut.

Stir-Fry

42. Delight Stir Fry

$14.00

Potatoes, onions, mushrooms, peapods & carrots.

43. Holy Basil Supreme

$14.00

Fresh Thai holy basil, onions, mushrooms & peppers.

45. Cashew Stir Fry

$14.00

Roasted cashews, onions, mushrooms & water chestnuts

46. Broccoli & Oyster Sauce

$14.00

Broccoli & bell peppers.

47. Tod Gratiam Prig Thai

$14.00

Fresh garlic & black pepper. Served with lettuce & cucumber

49. Ginger Stir Fry

$14.00

Fresh ginger, bell peppers, onions, celery & tree mushrooms.

51. Snow Pea Pods with Tomatoes

$14.00

Tomatoes add a wonderful rich flavor to this dish.

52. Combination Vegetable Dish

$14.00

Stir-fried broccoli, cauliflower, mushrooms, onions, Chinese cabbage, water chestnuts & tomatoes.

59. Sweet and Sour with Vegetables

$14.00

Homemade sweet & sour sauce sautéed with pineapple & fresh vegetables. NOT battered or deep fried.

Rice & Noodles

65. Thai Fried Rice

$13.50

Rice stir-fried with black soy sauce, egg, spices & green onions. Choose a type: Thai Fried Rice - Tomato & sliced cucumber Curry Fried Rice - Yellow curry, carrots, peas & peapods Tropical Fried Rice - Pineapple Broccoli Fried Rice - Broccoli Basil Fried Rice - Thai basil & onions

67. Pad Thai

$13.50

Stir-fried rice noodles, egg & bean sprouts. Topped with ground roasted peanuts and green onions. The national dish of Thailand!

67b. Summer Pad Thai

$13.50

Lighter version of our regular Pad Thai. No egg and less oil. Topped with cilantro and peanuts.

68. Spicy Noodles

$13.50

Rice noodles enhanced with Thai basil, onions & tomatoes.

69. Pad See Yew

$13.50

Stir-fried wide rice noodles, egg & broccoli.

61. Stir-Fried Silver Thread Noodles

$13.50

With Chinese cabbage, onions, tomatoes & egg.

60. Radd Naa

$13.50

Soft wide noodles & brocolli smothered in a rich sauce

61b. Thai Noodles with Lemongrass

$13.50

Wide rice noodles, egg, lemongrass, red curry paste, mushrooms, onions and carrots.

sp11. Supenn's Thai Style Pasta

$14.00

Rice noodles & steamed vegetables topped with zesty green curry sauce. Cannot be made mild.

Desserts

Fresh Mango with Sweet Sticky Rice

$7.50
Thai Custard with Sweet Sticky Rice

$7.50
Mango Delight

$7.00

Mango with your choice of ice cream

Whole Fresh Cut Mango

$5.00

Cheesecake with Fresh Mango

$7.50Out of stock
Chocolate Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Ice Cream - 1 scoop

$3.50

Ice Cream - 2 scoop

$5.00
Mochi Ice Cream

$6.50

3 pcs

Sides

Extra Rice

$2.50

Sticky Rice

$3.00

Brown Rice

$3.00

Extra Vegetables

$2.50

Extra Meats

$3.00

Drinks Menu

N/A Beverage

Iced Thai Tea

$5.00

Hot Thai Tea

$5.00

Ice d Thai Coffee

$5.00

Hot Thai Coffee

$5.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Canned Soda

$2.00

Aquafina Bottled Water

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Pepsi Zero

$3.00

Starry

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00