Brewpubs & Breweries
American
Bars & Lounges

Sawbelly Brewing

review star

No reviews yet

156 Epping Road

Exeter, NH 03833

Large Plates

Poutine

$25.00

Out of Captivity braise, country fries, cheddar cheese curds

Fried Chicken

$20.00

Salmon

$25.00

Delicata squash, swiss chard, almonds, saltanas, caper and farro grain bowl, onion glaze.

Buff Mac & Cheese

$19.00

Duck

$27.00

Prime Rib 12oz

$25.00Out of stock

Prime Rib 16oz

$29.00

Cottage Pie

$27.00

Sandwiches

Classic Burger

$16.00

Maine Family Farms Beef, Smoked Cheddar, dill pickles, special sauce, & country fries

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Bread & Butter Pickles, House Mayonnaise, Romaine, Country Fries

Deluxe Burger

$18.00

Our Classic Double Burger with North Country Bacon, beef steak tomatoes, lettuce, and onion added.

Pork Souvlaki

$17.00

Roast Beef

$15.00

Snack & Share

Chicken Tinga Tacos

$14.00

All natural shredded chicken, roasted poblano sauce, pico de gallo, queso fresco

Korean Sticky Ribs

$16.00

All Natural Pork , Apple Soy Marinade, Gouchican BBQ Glaze.

Drumsticks

$14.00

House Pretzel Bread

$10.00

Potato dough, Grafon cheddar, mustard butter

Shrimp Tacos

$14.00

Flatbread

$12.00

Nachos

$14.00

Wings

$15.00

Grilled Octopus

$18.00

Kalamata olives, tomatoes, roasted potatoes, garlic confit, roasted red pepper sauce.

Reuben Fritters

$8.00

Salads & Vegetables

Chopped Romaine

$14.00

Blue cheese, tomato, onion, radish bacon buttermilk dressing

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

Served with Spicy Pepper Jam.

Cauliflower Shawarma

$13.00

Pickle Jars

Chef's Pickled-In-House Pickles.

Single Pickle Jar

$4.00

4 Pickle Jars

$12.00

Sweets

Root Beer Float

$7.00

Kids

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$11.00

Mac n Cheese

$10.00

Kids Pasta

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Burger

$11.00

One patty, smoked cheddar, dill pickles, special sauce, country fries

Misc. Food

1 Patty

$6.00

2 Patty

$12.00

Add Steak

$15.00

Open Food

Pancakes

$8.00

Side Bacon

$3.00

Side Fried Chicken

$9.00

Side Kimchi

$3.00

Side of Eggs

$3.00

Side of Grilled Bread

$3.00

Side of Homefries

$4.00

Side Salmon

$16.00

Side Sausage Links

$2.00Out of stock

Side Shrimp

$16.00

Add Pork Kebab

$13.00

4-Packs To-Go

4-Pack Caribbean Wedding

4-Pack Caribbean Wedding

$17.00

New England IPA (6.8% ABV) A New England IPA with flavors of citrus, mango, guava, passion fruit and stone fruits with a medium bitterness.

4-Pack Sonic Yute

$16.00

7.6% ABV West Coast IPA

4-Pack Fresh Caught

4-Pack Fresh Caught

$16.00

India Pale Ale (7.2% ABV) Very green & dank with a medium resiny bitterness, followed by flavors of citrus pith.

4-Pack Broken Luck Kolsch

4-Pack Broken Luck Kolsch

$16.00

Kölsch (4.8% ABV) Crisp and clean with soft, biscuity malt palate and just a hint of hop spice.

4-Pack Eastbound & Up

4-Pack Eastbound & Up

$16.00

NE IPA (6.6% ABV) Double dry hopped New England IPA with flavors of fresh stone fruit. Piney with a light bitter finish.

4-Pack Palefin

$16.00

New England IPA (7.2% ABV) A crushable, Hazy pale with soft grapefruit, orange & tangerine with very mild hints of mango & mild hop bitterness in the finish.

4-Pack Gretta

$16.00Out of stock

4-Pack Ice Cream IPA

$17.00Out of stock

9.0% ABV Milkshake IPA made with waffle cones, lactose, raspberry puree

4-Pack Mama tRYEd

$16.00

4-Pack Gently Wheats

$16.00

4-Pack High Forests

$17.00Out of stock

4- Pack Featherman's

$16.00

Crowlers To-Go

Perfect Pear Crowler

$13.00

SaWheat Crowler

$13.00

Bunson Batch Crowler

$14.00

Sonic Yute Crowler

$13.00

Interstellar Love Crowler

$13.00

Volcano Bomb Crowler

$13.00

Hazy IPA (7.0% ABV) Hazy IPA with flavors of citrus fruits, pineapple, guava & mango balanced on a soft malt bill, with a soft bitterness in the finish.

Broken Luck Crowler

$13.00

Kölsch (4.8% ABV) Crisp and clean with soft, biscuity malt palate and just a hint of hop spice.

In It to Win It Crowler

$13.00

Hazy IPA (7.3% ABV) Hazy IPA with floral & citrus flavors including notes of lemon, orange and grapefruit with a lingering, piney and resiny bitterness.

Fresh Caught Crowler

$13.00

India Pale Ale (7.2% ABV) Very green & dank with a medium resiny bitterness, followed by flavors of citrus pith.

Gentley Wheats Crowler

$13.00Out of stock

SaWheat Crowler

$13.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Open Wed- Sun

156 Epping Road, Exeter, NH 03833

