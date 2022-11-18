- Home
- Richfield
- Bars & Lounges
- Sawmill Inn Restaurant
Sawmill Inn Restaurant
518 Reviews
$$
1729 Wolf Rd
Richfield, WI 53076
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Beverages
Water
water/lemon
seltzer
Valentine Coffee
Valentine Decaf
Orange Juice
Ice Tea
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Diet Sprite
Mr. Pibb
Rasberry Ice Tea
Mellow Yellow
Sprecher Root Beer
Sprecher Lo-Cal root beer
Sprecher cream soda
Sprecher Orange Dream
Door County Cerry Sprecher
Kiddy cocktail
Lemonade
Arnold Palmer
Apple juice
Cranberry Juice
Chocolate Milk
Milk
V8 juice
Grape Juice
Hot Spiced Cider
Hot Tea
Jarritos
Malt
Root Beer Float
Shake
Hot Chocolate
Iced coffee
San Pelligrino
Acqua Panna Water
CARAFE OJ
Boomscooter Breakfasts
Head Sawyer
A 6-ounce charbroiled tenderloin with two eggs and American fries
Double Steak Sawyer
Two 6-ounce charbroiled tenderloin with two eggs and American fries
Sawmill Breakfast
Two eggs, American fries and your choice of three strips of bacon, three sausage links, ham or corned beef hash
Sawmill Hash
Our own blend of corned beef, potatoes and onion served with two eggs and toast
Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled eggs with bacon peppered sausage, mushrooms, cheddar-jack cheese, fresh tomato topped with our house salsa, fresh avocado and sour cream
Saplings
One buttermilk pancake, one egg and two strips of bacon or two sausage links
Loggers Mate
Two eggs, three strips of bacon or three sausage links and your choice of toast
Loggers Breakfast
A hearty meal for the hearty appetite! Three eggs, American fries and your choice of four strips of bacon, f
Sawmill Quiche
Ask your server for today’s homemade selection
Woodstock Breakfasts
Jack-Pot Omelets
Flapjacks & Such
House Pancakes(2)
Two cakes mixed with butter milk, served with syrup and butter
Blue Berry Pancakes(2)
Our house mix with fresh blueberries
Chocolate Chip Pancakes(2)
Buttermilk pancakes with chocolate chips and drizzled with Hershey's chocolate sauce
French Toast
Dipped in our special recipe egg batter and served golden brown with syrup and butter, dusted with powdered sugar
Door County French Toast
Door County Stuffed French Toast Two slices of French toast, stuffed with cream cheese and Door County cherries, served with bacon or sausage
1 pancake
1/2 french toast sausage
1/2 french toast bacon
Breakfast Sides
Breakfast Sandwiches
Sawmill Benedicts
Eggs Benedict
Two eggs over-easy and ham on toasted English muffin halves topped with creamy hollandaise sauce
Farmers Benedict
1/2 eggs benedict
over-easy egg and ham on toasted English muffin topped with creamy hollandaise sauce
Crabby Morning Benedict
Two eggs over-easy, resting on two of the best house-made crab cakes you'll ever find, topped with creamy hollandaise sauce and served with house potatoes.
Family Style
Appetizers
Say CHEESE Plate
Wonton Mozzarella Sticks, Pub Cheese Curds and Cheesy Mac Bites
Pub Cheese Curds
A Wisconsin favorite! Served with raspberry habanero sauce or homemade marinara
Jumbo Stuffed 'Shrooms
Herb and garlic cream cheese, coated in bread crumbs and served with creamy horseradish sauce
Crab Cakes
Garlic Butter Steak Bites
Mozzarella Wonton's
Wonton wrapped creamy mozzarella sticks served with house-made marinara sauce for dipping
6 Sawmill Wings
Tossed in tempting sauces and served with celery sticks and choice of ranch or bleu cheese
12 Sawmill Wings
Tossed in tempting sauces and served with celery sticks and choice of ranch or bleu cheese,
Case-O- Sawmill Wings
24 wings tossed in tempting sauces and served with celery sticks and choice of ranch or bleu cheese,
50 Sawmill Wings Party
Tossed in tempting sauces and served with celery sticks and choice of ranch or bleu cheese,
Basket of fries
Batered fries. AWSOME
Veggies n dip
Battered Green Beans
Battered Green beans with in a toasted onion flavor batter
Quarter Corner Quesadilla
Chicken quesadilla on a bed of leaf lettuce with a side of sour cream, chips and salsa
Super Stacked Nachos
Topped with homemade chili, cheese, jalapeños, tomato, cilantro, scallions, sour cream, salsa and a generous serving of corn chips
Chips And Salsa
Boneless Wings
Double Boneless Wings
Popcorn Shrimp Bowl
DM Chix Tender Appetizer
Creamy Spinach Dip
Entrees
Beef Pot Roast
With tender vegetables and mushrooms over mashed potatoes with gravy
Brisket & Beer Mac
Smoked brisket and cavatappi pasta baked with creamy beer cheese, smoked cheddar, applewood bleu cheese and scallions
Chicken & Broccoli
Lemon garlic chicken served over rice pilaf, with broccoli floret
Chicken Stew with Biscuits
Chicken breast and veggies in gravy over flaky biscuits
Chicken Tender Basket
Chicken tenders served with a side of French fries and coleslaw with your favorite sauce for dipping
Country Fried Chicken
Country fried chicken served with battered fries and homemade coleslaw
Large Rack Ribs
Chargrilled pork ribs with battered fries and homemade coleslaw
Regular Rack Ribs
Chargrilled pork ribs with battered fries and homemade coleslaw
Meatloaf
Made with ground beef, Italian sausage and spices. Served with vegetable, mashed potatoes and gravy
Ribeye Steak
A 10-ounce Black Angus New York strip steak, charbroiled to order and topped with fresh, sauteed mushrooms and served with your choice of potatoes
Extra Large Ribs
Chargrilled pork ribs with battered fries and homemade coleslaw
Spaghetti and Meatballs
House made marinara and meatballs
Marco Polo Stir Fry
Apple Roast Pork
Brisket & Baby Back Ribs
Large rack of ribs/6oz brisket
Sandwich
BLT
Crisp Nueske’s bacon, leaf lettuce and tomato with mayo 9.99 Add even more bacon 1.99 Add cheese 79¢
Brisket Grilled Cheese
Smoked brisket with cheddar and gruyere cheese, house seasoned on grilled sourdough
California Tuna Melt
Albacore tuna salad with melted cheddar, gruyere cheese and avocado spread on grilled sourdough
Fish Sandwich
With leaf lettuce, tomato, American cheese and tartar sauce all hanging out of a French roll
French Dip
A French roll stacked with sliced roast beef, Swiss cheese and a side of au jus
Grilled Cheese
Grilled Reuben
Corned beef on frille marble rye with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Thousand Island dressing.
Philly steak
Pulled Pork
Serve on a fresh pretzel roll
Salmon Burger
Fresh salmon fillet with green onions, lime and hints of spice served on a fresh roll with leaf lettuce and cilantro ranch mayo
Tenderloin Steak Sandwich
6-ounce tenderloin steak on a fresh roll with sautéed mushrooms and onions upon request
The 1729 Club
Smoked Turkey, avocado spread, leaf lettuce, fresh tomato with bacon on Multigrain bread
Turkey Brie
Carved turkey with creamy Brie cheese and tangy cranberry sauce
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Pulled Chicken Sandwich
BLT Chicken
Pulled Pork Sliders
Burgers
Stacker Burger
Stacked with bacon, cheddar, pulled pork, house sauce, leaf lettuce and tomato on a pretzel bun
Cheeseburger
Your choice of cheddar, pepper Jack, Swiss or American
The Wisconsin Burger
Sautéed mushrooms, with melted Swiss cheese
Smokehouse Burger
With thick-sliced bacon, cheddar cheese and BBQ sauce on a fresh roll
Millie Melt
American, cheddar and Swiss, sautéed onions and mushrooms on grilled sourdough
California Burger
Thousand Island, leaf lettuce, American cheese and tomato
Hamburger
Dreamy Burger
Lettuce, tomato, Neuske's bacon, sour cream, Swiss & Cheddar on a pretzel roll
Salmon Burger
Fresh salmon fillet with green onions, lime and hints of spice served on a fresh roll with leaf lettuce and cilantro ranch mayo
Burger Patty
Southwest Burger
Slider Cheese Burger Trio
Three Slider cheeseburgers
Rice & noodle bowls
Wraps
Sawmill Chicken Roller
Chicken, leaf lettuce, red peppers, crumbled bacon, toasted pecans, tomato and Swiss cheese with ranch dressing in a tortilla
Fire Chicken Wrap
Tender chicken with sweet chili Thai sauce, coleslaw, avocado and sour cream
Balsamic Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken, spinach, Parmesan, sliced tomato and balsamic glaze
Cork Screw Shrimp Tacos
Chicken Salad Roller
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Baja Fish Tacos
Salad
Spicy Fajita chicken Salad
Lettuce mix, cheddar, red peppers and red onions. Sided with sour cream, salsa, guacamole and cheesy tortilla triangles
Spicy Fajita Salad steak
Spicy Fajita Salad Shrimp
Steak Valley Sawed Salad
Sliced charred steak over crisp greens with grape tomatoes, bleu cheese, red onion, red pepper and garlic ranch
The Richfield Chicken Salad
Fresh greens, bacon, pepper Jack cheese, toasted pecans, red onion, peppers and tomato with our homemade garlic ranch dressing topped with breaded chicken and tortilla strips
House Salad
Blackened Salmon Salad
Pan-seared blackened salmon on salad greens with toasted pecans, red peppers, red onions and bleu cheese crumbles with honey lime dressing
Classic Caesar Salad
Fresh Romaine lettuce, house chipotle caesar dressing, Fresh avacado, chopped tomato, paremisian Cheese and croutons. Add Salmon or shrimp 4.99
Grilled Chicken Salad
House Side Caesar
Seafood
Southwestern Salmon
Pan-seared in an iron skillet, rice pilaf and sugar snap peas. Served with your choice of our homemade soup or salad
Lake Perch
Lightly breaded and served golden brown with fries
Seafood Combo
Fried perch and breaded shrimp with battered fries and coleslaw. Served with a side of cocktail and tartar sauce