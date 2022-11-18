Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch

Sawmill Inn Restaurant

518 Reviews

$$

1729 Wolf Rd

Richfield, WI 53076

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Bacon
BLT Chicken
Bagel Sandwich

Beverages

Water

water/lemon

seltzer

$3.25
Valentine Coffee

Valentine Coffee

$3.25
Valentine Decaf

Valentine Decaf

$3.25
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$3.75
Ice Tea

Ice Tea

$2.99
Coke

Coke

$3.25
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.25
Sprite

Sprite

$3.25

Diet Sprite

$3.25

Mr. Pibb

$3.25

Rasberry Ice Tea

$3.25

Mellow Yellow

$3.25
Sprecher Root Beer

Sprecher Root Beer

$3.99

Sprecher Lo-Cal root beer

$3.99

Sprecher cream soda

$3.99

Sprecher Orange Dream

$3.99
Door County Cerry Sprecher

Door County Cerry Sprecher

$3.99

Kiddy cocktail

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.49

Arnold Palmer

$3.25

Apple juice

$3.25

Cranberry Juice

$3.25

Chocolate Milk

$2.99
Milk

Milk

$2.99

V8 juice

$3.25

Grape Juice

$3.25

Hot Spiced Cider

$3.25

Hot Tea

$3.25
Jarritos

Jarritos

$3.25

Malt

$7.99

Root Beer Float

$6.25
Shake

Shake

$7.99

Hot Chocolate

$3.25
Iced coffee

Iced coffee

$3.99
San Pelligrino

San Pelligrino

$4.00

Acqua Panna Water

$6.00

CARAFE OJ

$10.75

Jarritos

Fruit Punch

$3.25

Pineapple

$3.25

Mango

$3.25

lime

$3.25

Pastries

Sour Cream Coffee Cake

Sour Cream Coffee Cake

$5.49
Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$4.49

Boomscooter Breakfasts

Head Sawyer

Head Sawyer

$17.99

A 6-ounce charbroiled tenderloin with two eggs and American fries

Double Steak Sawyer

$23.99

Two 6-ounce charbroiled tenderloin with two eggs and American fries

Sawmill Breakfast

$13.49

Two eggs, American fries and your choice of three strips of bacon, three sausage links, ham or corned beef hash

Sawmill Hash

Sawmill Hash

$13.49

Our own blend of corned beef, potatoes and onion served with two eggs and toast

Breakfast Burrito

$12.49

Scrambled eggs with bacon peppered sausage, mushrooms, cheddar-jack cheese, fresh tomato topped with our house salsa, fresh avocado and sour cream

Saplings

$12.49

One buttermilk pancake, one egg and two strips of bacon or two sausage links

Loggers Mate

$12.49

Two eggs, three strips of bacon or three sausage links and your choice of toast

Loggers Breakfast

$17.49

A hearty meal for the hearty appetite! Three eggs, American fries and your choice of four strips of bacon, f

Sawmill Quiche

$11.99

Ask your server for today’s homemade selection

Woodstock Breakfasts

Biscuit & Gravy Combo

$12.49

Two buttermilk biscuits, Sawmill’s house made breakfast gravy with two eggs any style

Country Fried Steak

Country Fried Steak

$14.99

Tender breaded steak topped with sausage gravy and served with two eggs any style, American fries and your choice of toast

Breakfast Yogurt Bowl

$12.99

Jack-Pot Omelets

Tex-Mex Omelet

$13.99

Three egg omelette with house chili, cheddar cheese, avocado, fresh salsa and sour cream & cilantro, american fries.

Richfield Omelet

$13.49

Wisconsin Omelet

$12.49

Eggs Benedict Omlet

$13.99

Flapjacks & Such

House Pancakes(2)

House Pancakes(2)

$10.49

Two cakes mixed with butter milk, served with syrup and butter

Blue Berry Pancakes(2)

Blue Berry Pancakes(2)

$10.99

Our house mix with fresh blueberries

Chocolate Chip Pancakes(2)

Chocolate Chip Pancakes(2)

$10.99

Buttermilk pancakes with chocolate chips and drizzled with Hershey's chocolate sauce

French Toast

$10.99

Dipped in our special recipe egg batter and served golden brown with syrup and butter, dusted with powdered sugar

Door County French Toast

$12.49

Door County Stuffed French Toast Two slices of French toast, stuffed with cream cheese and Door County cherries, served with bacon or sausage

1 pancake

$6.49

1/2 french toast sausage

$9.99

1/2 french toast bacon

$9.99

Eggs

1 egg

$1.99

2 eggs

$3.49

3 eggs

$3.99

Breakfast Sides

Ham

$4.19
Bacon

Bacon

$5.49

Crispy Bacon

$5.49

Sausage

$5.49

Side Fruit

$4.49

Real Maple Syrup

$1.79
Golden Malted Maple Syrup

Golden Malted Maple Syrup

$1.79

1 Pancake

$5.49
side biscuits n gravy

side biscuits n gravy

$5.99

3 Eggs

$3.99

4 Eggs

$4.49

Side Sausage Gravy

$2.49

milk side

$0.75

butter

Breakfast Sandwiches

Biscuit Sandwich

$11.49

Bagel Sandwich

$10.99

Western Bagel Sandwich

$11.49

Scrambled eggs/sausage/sweet peppers & onions/cheddar cheese

Sawmill Benedicts

Two eggs over-easy, resting on two of the best house-made crab cakes you'll ever find, topped with creamy hollandaise sauce and served with house potatoes.
Eggs Benedict

Eggs Benedict

$13.99

Two eggs over-easy and ham on toasted English muffin halves topped with creamy hollandaise sauce

Farmers Benedict

$13.99

1/2 eggs benedict

$8.99

over-easy egg and ham on toasted English muffin topped with creamy hollandaise sauce

Crabby Morning Benedict

Crabby Morning Benedict

$17.99

Two eggs over-easy, resting on two of the best house-made crab cakes you'll ever find, topped with creamy hollandaise sauce and served with house potatoes.

Family Style

Cod Bucket(12 cod pieces)

Cod Bucket(12 cod pieces)

$45.99

12 pieces of hand breaded cod, battered fries and house coleslaw to share

Chicken Tender Bucket(20 Chicken Pieces)

Chicken Tender Bucket(20 Chicken Pieces)

$35.99

20 Chicken tenderloins, battered fries, house slaw with Garlic Ranch and Geo's BBQ to share

Appetizers

Say CHEESE Plate

$12.49

Wonton Mozzarella Sticks, Pub Cheese Curds and Cheesy Mac Bites

Pub Cheese Curds

Pub Cheese Curds

$11.49

A Wisconsin favorite! Served with raspberry habanero sauce or homemade marinara

Jumbo Stuffed 'Shrooms

$11.99

Herb and garlic cream cheese, coated in bread crumbs and served with creamy horseradish sauce

Crab Cakes

$12.99

Garlic Butter Steak Bites

$12.99

Mozzarella Wonton's

$11.99

Wonton wrapped creamy mozzarella sticks served with house-made marinara sauce for dipping

6 Sawmill Wings

6 Sawmill Wings

$11.49

Tossed in tempting sauces and served with celery sticks and choice of ranch or bleu cheese

12 Sawmill Wings

$21.49

Tossed in tempting sauces and served with celery sticks and choice of ranch or bleu cheese,

Case-O- Sawmill Wings

$44.99

24 wings tossed in tempting sauces and served with celery sticks and choice of ranch or bleu cheese,

50 Sawmill Wings Party

$100.00

Tossed in tempting sauces and served with celery sticks and choice of ranch or bleu cheese,

Basket of fries

$6.49

Batered fries. AWSOME

Veggies n dip

$8.99
Battered Green Beans

Battered Green Beans

$10.99

Battered Green beans with in a toasted onion flavor batter

Quarter Corner Quesadilla

$13.99

Chicken quesadilla on a bed of leaf lettuce with a side of sour cream, chips and salsa

Super Stacked Nachos

$13.99

Topped with homemade chili, cheese, jalapeños, tomato, cilantro, scallions, sour cream, salsa and a generous serving of corn chips

Chips And Salsa

$7.99

Boneless Wings

$9.99

Double Boneless Wings

$15.49

Popcorn Shrimp Bowl

$10.99

DM Chix Tender Appetizer

$11.49

Creamy Spinach Dip

$10.99

Entrees

Beef Pot Roast

Beef Pot Roast

$16.99

With tender vegetables and mushrooms over mashed potatoes with gravy

Brisket & Beer Mac

$15.99

Smoked brisket and cavatappi pasta baked with creamy beer cheese, smoked cheddar, applewood bleu cheese and scallions

Chicken & Broccoli

$17.99

Lemon garlic chicken served over rice pilaf, with broccoli floret

Chicken Stew with Biscuits

Chicken Stew with Biscuits

$15.99

Chicken breast and veggies in gravy over flaky biscuits

Chicken Tender Basket

$15.99

Chicken tenders served with a side of French fries and coleslaw with your favorite sauce for dipping

Country Fried Chicken

$14.99

Country fried chicken served with battered fries and homemade coleslaw

Large Rack Ribs

Large Rack Ribs

$22.99

Chargrilled pork ribs with battered fries and homemade coleslaw

Regular Rack Ribs

$18.99

Chargrilled pork ribs with battered fries and homemade coleslaw

Meatloaf

$17.99

Made with ground beef, Italian sausage and spices. Served with vegetable, mashed potatoes and gravy

Ribeye Steak

Ribeye Steak

$29.99

A 10-ounce Black Angus New York strip steak, charbroiled to order and topped with fresh, sauteed mushrooms and served with your choice of potatoes

Extra Large Ribs

$29.99

Chargrilled pork ribs with battered fries and homemade coleslaw

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$16.99

House made marinara and meatballs

Marco Polo Stir Fry

$16.99

Apple Roast Pork

$16.99

Brisket & Baby Back Ribs

$29.99

Large rack of ribs/6oz brisket

Sandwich

BLT

$11.99

Crisp Nueske’s bacon, leaf lettuce and tomato with mayo 9.99 Add even more bacon 1.99 Add cheese 79¢

Brisket Grilled Cheese

Brisket Grilled Cheese

$14.99

Smoked brisket with cheddar and gruyere cheese, house seasoned on grilled sourdough

California Tuna Melt

$12.99

Albacore tuna salad with melted cheddar, gruyere cheese and avocado spread on grilled sourdough

Fish Sandwich

$13.49

With leaf lettuce, tomato, American cheese and tartar sauce all hanging out of a French roll

French Dip

$13.49

A French roll stacked with sliced roast beef, Swiss cheese and a side of au jus

Grilled Cheese

$11.49
Grilled Reuben

Grilled Reuben

$13.49

Corned beef on frille marble rye with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Thousand Island dressing.

Philly steak

$13.99

Pulled Pork

$12.99

Serve on a fresh pretzel roll

Salmon Burger

$13.99

Fresh salmon fillet with green onions, lime and hints of spice served on a fresh roll with leaf lettuce and cilantro ranch mayo

Tenderloin Steak Sandwich

$17.99

6-ounce tenderloin steak on a fresh roll with sautéed mushrooms and onions upon request

The 1729 Club

$12.99

Smoked Turkey, avocado spread, leaf lettuce, fresh tomato with bacon on Multigrain bread

Turkey Brie

$12.99

Carved turkey with creamy Brie cheese and tangy cranberry sauce

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$11.49

BLT Chicken

$13.49

Pulled Pork Sliders

$12.99

Burgers

Stacker Burger

$16.49

Stacked with bacon, cheddar, pulled pork, house sauce, leaf lettuce and tomato on a pretzel bun

Cheeseburger

$12.49

Your choice of cheddar, pepper Jack, Swiss or American

The Wisconsin Burger

$13.99

Sautéed mushrooms, with melted Swiss cheese

Smokehouse Burger

Smokehouse Burger

$13.99

With thick-sliced bacon, cheddar cheese and BBQ sauce on a fresh roll

Millie Melt

$13.99

American, cheddar and Swiss, sautéed onions and mushrooms on grilled sourdough

California Burger

$12.99

Thousand Island, leaf lettuce, American cheese and tomato

Hamburger

$11.99

Dreamy Burger

$14.49

Lettuce, tomato, Neuske's bacon, sour cream, Swiss & Cheddar on a pretzel roll

Salmon Burger

$13.99

Fresh salmon fillet with green onions, lime and hints of spice served on a fresh roll with leaf lettuce and cilantro ranch mayo

Burger Patty

$6.99

Southwest Burger

$13.49

Slider Cheese Burger Trio

$12.99

Three Slider cheeseburgers

Rice & noodle bowls

Asian Chicken

$15.49

Steak Noodle Bowl

$17.99

Southwest bowl

$15.49
Sawmills Jambalaya

Sawmills Jambalaya

$17.49

Chicken, ham and andouille sausage in slow cooked Creole sauce, served over rice pilaf Add sautéed shrimp 5.99

Wraps

Sawmill Chicken Roller

Sawmill Chicken Roller

$12.49

Chicken, leaf lettuce, red peppers, crumbled bacon, toasted pecans, tomato and Swiss cheese with ranch dressing in a tortilla

Fire Chicken Wrap

$12.49

Tender chicken with sweet chili Thai sauce, coleslaw, avocado and sour cream

Balsamic Chicken Wrap

$12.49

Grilled chicken, spinach, Parmesan, sliced tomato and balsamic glaze

Cork Screw Shrimp Tacos

$14.99

Chicken Salad Roller

$12.99

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.49

Baja Fish Tacos

$14.99

Salad

Spicy Fajita chicken Salad

$16.99

Lettuce mix, cheddar, red peppers and red onions. Sided with sour cream, salsa, guacamole and cheesy tortilla triangles

Spicy Fajita Salad steak

$19.99

Spicy Fajita Salad Shrimp

$21.99

Steak Valley Sawed Salad

$21.99

Sliced charred steak over crisp greens with grape tomatoes, bleu cheese, red onion, red pepper and garlic ranch

The Richfield Chicken Salad

$16.99

Fresh greens, bacon, pepper Jack cheese, toasted pecans, red onion, peppers and tomato with our homemade garlic ranch dressing topped with breaded chicken and tortilla strips

House Salad

$4.99
Blackened Salmon Salad

Blackened Salmon Salad

$21.99

Pan-seared blackened salmon on salad greens with toasted pecans, red peppers, red onions and bleu cheese crumbles with honey lime dressing

Classic Caesar Salad

Classic Caesar Salad

$12.99

Fresh Romaine lettuce, house chipotle caesar dressing, Fresh avacado, chopped tomato, paremisian Cheese and croutons. Add Salmon or shrimp 4.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$16.99

House Side Caesar

$6.99

Seafood

Southwestern Salmon

$21.99

Pan-seared in an iron skillet, rice pilaf and sugar snap peas. Served with your choice of our homemade soup or salad

Lake Perch

$19.99

Lightly breaded and served golden brown with fries

Seafood Combo

$21.99

Fried perch and breaded shrimp with battered fries and coleslaw. Served with a side of cocktail and tartar sauce

Fried Shrimp Dinner

$19.99

Sides/sauce

Apple Sauce

$0.75

Avocado

$2.00

BBQ

$0.75

Broccoli

$2.00

Brown Gravy

$0.99

colslaw

$2.99

Fries

$2.49

fruit

$3.99

G Bread

$3.99

Grilled Chicken Breast

$3.99

Horseradish

$0.75

kettle chips

$2.49

Mayo

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Raspberry Habenero

$0.75

rice pilaf

$2.99

Salmon

$6.00

Salsa

$0.75

Side Eggs (1)

$1.49

Sour Cream

$0.75

Spicy Giardiniera

$0.75

Sugar Snap Peas

$2.99

sweet pot fries

$2.99

Tarter

$0.75

1000 Island

$0.50

Soup

Quart of soup

$14.99

Quart of Chili

$14.99

Bakery/retail

Key Chain Light

$4.99

Compassion Candles

$14.00

G&G Cookie

$2.25

G&G Choc Coffee Cake

$3.25

House Dressing, 10oz

$6.49

House Mug 24..99

$24.99

Stein Mug 39.99

$39.99

Shot Mug 14.99

$14.99

Sawmill thermos

$39.99

Commuter’s Mug 29.99

$29.99

Flower Vase

$18.99

whole bean 1lb

$11.99

red rasberry

$6.25

vidalia onion

$4.99

Quart Tub Ice Cream

$9.99

Quart of House Soup

$11.50

Quart of House Chili

$14.50

8oz Maple Syrup

$6.99

16oz Maple Syrup

$11.99

Cotton Hoodie

$39.99

Athletic Hoodie

$59.99

Zipper Hoodie

$79.99

Dessert

Orange gumball cone

1 scoop sugar

$2.59

1 scoop waffle

$3.59

2 scoop sugar

$3.59

2 scoop waffle

$4.59

3 scoop

$4.59

Ala mode

$1.50
Apple Pie

Apple Pie

$5.49