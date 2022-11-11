Sawmill Restaurant & Ale House

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

Build Your Own Burger
Smash Burger
Fish & Chips

Appetizers

Onion Ring Tower

$11.95

Tempura battered and stacked. Served with SM logger sauce and ranch dressing.

Basket O' Fries

$5.95

Fries or tots. Served with two dippers

Garlic Parmesan Fries

$7.95

Fries tossed in garlic and parmesan cheese

Tenders N' Fries

$13.95

Breaded chicken breast tenderloins served with your choice of taters. Can be tossed in your favorite sauce

Curds

$10.95

Wings! Wings! Wings!

$15.95+

POTATO SKINS

$11.95

Salads

BBQ Salad

$11.95

ROMAINE LETTUCE, CHEDDAR CHEESE, TORTILLA STRIPS. GRILLED ONION AND PEPPERS. TOSSED WITH RANCH DRESSING AND A BBQ SAUCE DRIZZLE.

Buffalo Salad

$11.95

ROMAINE LETTUCE, BLUE CHEESE CRUMBLES, TORTILLA STRIPS. DICED TOMATOES, TOSSED IN RANCH DRESSING WITH A BUFFALO DRIZZLE.

Caesar Salad

$11.95

ROMAINE LETTUCE. CROUTONS. PARMESAN CHEESE. RED ONION. TOSSED IN CAESAR DRESSING.

Side Salad

$4.95

Large Side Salad

$9.95

MANDARIN SALAD

$12.95

Wraps

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$14.95

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.95

Caesar Chicken Wrap

$14.95

Burgers & Sandwiches

Build Your Own Burger

$14.95

1/2LB WAGYU BLEND PATTIE. YOUR CHOICE OF CHEESE, LETTUCE, ONIONS, PICKLES, TOMATO, AND SM FANCY SAUCE. SESAME BUN.

Homemade Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sando

$15.95

Baja Fish Sandwich

$14.95

Salmon Fillet Sando

$20.95

Grilled Avo And Chmichuri Sando

$13.95

Cheesesteak

$17.95

Smash Burger

$15.95

Chicken Philly

$16.95

Reuben

$17.95

3 Baja Tacos

$14.95

Tri Tip Sandwich

$17.95Out of stock

A new special sando on our hogie roll with onions, tomato, lettuce, and pickles and of course tri tip.

Entrees

18oz New York Steak

$35.95

comes with mashed potatos and honey carrots

20oz Ribeye

$40.95Out of stock

Served with mashed potatoes and honey glazed carrots.

Blackened Salmon Fillet

$23.95

Fish & Chips

$13.95+

1/4 lb pieces of beer battered cod. Served with fries.

Kids

Mac N Cheese

$8.95

Kids Burger

$10.95

Kids Corn Dog

$8.95

Kids Grilled Chicken

$8.95

Kids Tenders

$8.95

Dessert

Raspberry Lemon Drop

$9.95

Cheesecake

$11.95

Chocolate Lava Cake

$8.95

Chocolate Tuxedo Bombe Cake

$9.95

Specials

Bowl Tortilla

$8.95Out of stock

Cup Tortilla

$5.95Out of stock

Bowl Broc Cheddar

$8.95

Cup Broc Cheddar

$5.95

Teriyaki Chicken

$10.95

1 Spicy Chicken Tinga

$5.95

2 Spicy Chicken Tinga

$10.95

3 Spicy Chicken Tinga

$15.95

Chili Verde

$12.95

Non Alcoholic

Water

Coffee Hot

$2.95

Hot Tea

$2.95

Hot Chocolate

$2.95

Ice Coffee

$2.95Out of stock

Kids Apple Juice

$1.95

Adult Apple Juice

$2.95

Lipton Ice Tea

$2.95

Tropicana Lemonade

$2.95

Pepsi

$2.95

Sierra Mist

$2.95

Diet Pepsi

$2.95

Mtn Dew

$2.95

Mug Root Beer

$2.95

Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Shirley Temple

$3.50Out of stock

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Soda Water

$1.95

To GO CUP CHARGE

$0.25

Kids Lemonade

$1.95

Bottled Water

$1.50

VOSS Artesian Water

$3.95

Kids soda

$2.95

Mens

Shirt

$25.00

Womens

Shirt

$25.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Where the town meets!

Location

15520 Highway 9, Boulder Creek, CA 95006

Directions

Gallery
Sawmill Restaurant & Ale House image
Sawmill Restaurant & Ale House image
Sawmill Restaurant & Ale House image

