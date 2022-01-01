Restaurant header imageView gallery

Saw's Juke Joint 1115 Dunston Avenue

No reviews yet

1115 Dunston Avenue

Birmingham, AL 35213

Popular Items

Smoked Chicken Sandwich
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Onion Rings

Apps & Sides

Regular Chips

$4.00

BBQ Chips

$4.00

Broccoli

$3.50

Deviled Eggs

$3.50

Cheese Grits

$3.50

Potato Salad

$3.50

Coleslaw

$3.50

Turnip Greens

$3.50

French Fries

$3.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Fried Pickles

$5.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$5.00

Fried Green Beans

$5.00

Fried Okra

$8.00Out of stock

Onion Rings

$4.00

Chilli Cheese Fries

$7.00

Pork Rinds Reg

$3.50

Pork Rinds BBQ

$3.50

Boiled Peanuts

$6.00Out of stock

Baked Beans

$4.00Out of stock

Salads

Half Wedge

$7.00

Mixed Greens

$10.00

Full Wedge

$10.00

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$8.00

Smoked Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

Fried Green BLT

$8.00

Sweet Tea Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

Saw Burger

$9.00

Carolina Burger

$10.00

Catfish Sandwich

$10.00

Shrimp Sandwich

$10.00

Oyster Sandwich

$12.00

Carolina Dog

$6.00

Smoked Dog

$4.50

Grilled Cheese Solo

$3.00

Adult Chicken Fingers

$12.00

Solo Catfish

$7.00

Solo Shrimp

$7.00

Solo Oysters

$10.00

Swt T. Fillet

$6.00

Plates

Pork Plate

$15.00

Smoked Chicken Plate

$15.50

Combo Plate

$17.50

Thigh Plate

$13.00

Smoked Sausage Plate

$15.00

Smoked Boudin Plate

$15.00

1/2 Sausage 1/2 Boudin Plate

$15.00

Specialties

Pork and Greens

$13.50

Chicken and Greens

$14.00

Catfish and Greens

$14.00

Shrimp and Greens

$14.00

Oyster & Greeens

$16.00

Sausage Plate

$15.00

Boudin Plate

$15.00

1/2Sausage 1/2Boudin Plate

$16.00

Solo Sausage

$8.50

Solo Boudin

$8.50

1 Lb Crawfish

$12.00Out of stock

2 Lb Crawfish

$21.00Out of stock

Chili

$5.00+

3 Thighs, No Side

$7.00

5 Thighs, No Side

$10.00

5 Wings

$14.00

1\2 Boudin 1\2 Sausage Solo

$8.50

Bakers

Baker

$7.00Out of stock

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$4.00

Bread Pudding

$6.00

Pint Banana Pudding

$9.00

Kids Menu

Jr Cheeseburger

$6.50

Kids Chicken Fingers

$8.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kids Hotdog

$5.00

Kid Burger. (No Cheese)

$6.50

Extra Sauce

Side Of Ranch

$0.75

Side White Sauce

$0.75

Side Red Sauce

$0.75

Side Thick Sauce

$0.75

Side Honey Mustard

$0.75

Side Sandwich Sauce

$0.75

Side Vin

$0.75

Side Blue Cheese

$0.75

Side Cocktail

$0.75

Side Specialty Sauce

$0.75

6 Oz Red Sauce

$4.00

6 Oz White Sauce

$4.00

8oz Red Sauce

$5.00

8oz White Sauce

$5.00

16oz Red Sauce

$8.00

16oz White Sauce

$8.00

8oz Sandwich Sauce

$5.00

16oz Sandwich Sauce

$8.00

Tomato Aioli

$0.75Out of stock

Side Of Mayo

$0.50

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Cajun Ranch

$0.50

Hoke Fireball

$5.00

6oz Thick Sauce

$4.00

8 Oz Thick Sauce

$5.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Sweet Tea

$2.49

Unsweet Tea

$2.49

Half & Half Tea

$2.49

Coke

$2.49

Coke Zero

$2.49

Diet Coke

$2.49

Mr. Pibb

$2.49

Sprite

$2.49

Abita Root Beer

$4.00

Lemonade

$2.49

Soda Water

Water

Arnold Palmer

$2.49

Shirley Temple

$2.99

Employee Red Bull

$1.81

Red Bull

$4.50

Grapefruit Juice

$2.99

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Grape Juice

$2.99

Milk

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.49

Tonic Water

$2.99

Coffee

$2.49

Employee Abita

$2.00

Draft

Wild Leap

$7.00

Wild Leap Cocktail

$8.00

Juke Juice

$5.00

Draft

$7.00

Cigar City

$7.00

$9 Draft

$9.00

2nd Self

$7.00

HH Draft

$5.00

8$ Draft

$8.00

Cahaba

$7.00

Catawba

$7.00

Chandeleur

$7.00

Goat Island

$7.00

Good People

$7.00

Leinenkugel

$7.00

Red Clay

$7.00

Sierra Nevada

$7.00

Southern Prohibition

$7.00

Straight to Ale

$7.00

Thomas Creek

$7.00

Westbrook

$7.00

Yellowhammer

$7.00

Stone

$7.00

Ghost Train

$7.00

Sweetwater

$7.00

Fat Bottom

$7.00

Guiness Blonde

$4.00

Yazoo

$7.00

Modelo Special

$4.00

Monday Night

$7.00

Fairhope

$7.00

Trim Tab

$7.00

Southern Star

$7.00

New Belgium

$7.00

$8 Prarie Lemon Sour

$8.00

Victory

$7.00

Common Bond

$7.00

Hi Wire Dbl IPA $8

$8.00

Scofflaw

$7.00

Founders Gose

$10.00

Duclaw

$7.00

Moody Tongue

$7.00

Truck Stop Honey

$7.00

Cocktails

Pink Lemonade

Bushwacker

Baby Bomb

$4.50

Fireball

$6.00

Long Island

$10.00

Top Shelf Long Island

$14.00

Full Bomb

$9.00

Frozen Margarita

$9.00

Frozen Margarita

$14.00

Dreamsicle

$6.00

Reg Bourbon Slush

$9.00

Big Bourbon Slush

$14.00

Vegas Bomb

$9.00

Whiskey

Tullamore Dew

$9.00

Well Whiskey

$8.00

Basil Hayden's

$11.00

Blantons

$15.00

Belle Meade

$11.00

Buffalo Trace

$10.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Eagle Rare

$13.00

Makers Mark

$11.00

Garrison Bos

$13.00

Isaac Bowman

$11.00

Jack Daniel's

$9.00

Makers Mark

$11.00

Jim Beam

$9.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Old Forester

$9.00

Sazerac Rye 6yr

$11.00

Sexton Irish Whiskey

$10.00

Tin Cup

$10.00

Tin Cup Rye

$10.00

Turkey 101

$9.00

Virgil Kane Rye

$11.00

Woodford Reserve

$11.00

Stagg Jr

$15.00

John J Bowman

$11.00

Thomas Moore Cognac Cask

$15.00

Thomas Moore Sherry Cask

$15.00

Calumet 15 Year Bourbon High Proof

$20.00

Chattanooga

$14.00

Old Soul High Rye

$12.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$8.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Stolichnaya

$9.00Out of stock

Tito's

$9.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$9.00

Deep Eddy Lime

$9.00

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$9.00

Rum

Well Rum

$8.00

151

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Malibu

$9.00

Campesino Silver

$11.00

Bacardi Blanca

$9.00

Gin

Well Gin

$8.00

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Hendrick's

$11.00

Shelta Caverns Gin

$10.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$8.00

Patron

$13.00Out of stock

Don Julio

$12.00

Casamigo Blanco

$14.00

Casamigo Reposada

$15.00

Hornitos Silver

$9.00

R, W, P Hornitos

$7.00

Gran Coramino

$15.00

Jarana

$11.00

Other

Amaretto

$8.00

Bailey's

$9.00

D'usse Cognac

$14.00

Fireball

$6.00

Five Farms Cream Liqueur

$9.00

Gran Gala

$9.00

Jagermeister

$9.00

Rumchata

$8.00

Rumpleminze

$8.00

Skrewball

$9.00

Frangelico

$9.00

Revanche Cognac

$12.00

Brandy

$8.00

Bourbon Cream

$8.00

Scotch

Dewar's White Label

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1115 Dunston Avenue, Birmingham, AL 35213

Directions

