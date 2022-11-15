Sawtooth Kitchen, Bar and Stage
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
Restaurant info
Sawtooth Kitchen brings southern comfort food to New England in our warm and welcoming subterranean dining room. Come in or order online to enjoy our signature fried chicken or any one of our other delicious dining options. Or stop in to taste a craft cocktail or local beer while you catch a live performance featured on our Sawtooth Stage - local and national musicians, comedy and special events all cooking under Allen Street in Hanover!
Location
33 South Main Street, Hanover, NH 03755
Gallery