Sawtooth Kitchen, Bar and Stage

33 South Main Street

Hanover, NH 03755

EVENTS

Local favorites The Conniption Fits bring their high energy rock and roll to Sawtooth Kitchen to kick off our live music series. Come early for dinner and stay for the show!
ZACH NUGENT 9PM 11/11

$5.00Out of stock

Zach Nugent returns to Sawtooth as part of an acoustic duo, brining his signature take on the virtuosic guitar of the Dead and JGB as well Zach Nugent originals.  YOUR EMAIL RECEIPT IS YOUR TICKET

$10.00

Local favorites The Conniption Fits return to Sawtooth, brining their patented high-energy rock n' roll to liven up your pre-holiday Saturday night. Tickets will go fast, don't miss it! Your email receipt is your ticket, take a screenshot for quick access!

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Sawtooth Kitchen brings southern comfort food to New England in our warm and welcoming subterranean dining room. Come in or order online to enjoy our signature fried chicken or any one of our other delicious dining options. Or stop in to taste a craft cocktail or local beer while you catch a live performance featured on our Sawtooth Stage - local and national musicians, comedy and special events all cooking under Allen Street in Hanover!

33 South Main Street, Hanover, NH 03755

