Sawyer Ice House 1420 Sawyer St.

Beer

8th Wonder- Cougar Paw

$7.00

8th Wonder- Haterade

$6.00

8th Wonder- Rocket Fuel

$8.00

11 Below- Oso Bueno

$6.00

Angry Orchard

$6.00

Austin East- Pineapple

$6.00

Buffalo Bayou Crush City Pre-game

$7.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Bluemoon

$7.00

Brooklyn Lager

$7.00

Deschutes- Black Butte

$6.00

Eureka- Buckle Bunny

$7.00

Eureka- Somethin' Light

$6.00

Flesnbuger Pilsner, 10 oz.

$6.00

Crawford Bock

$5.00

Dos Equis Lager

$6.00

Fortress- The Deuce

$7.00

Fortress- Northwest Corridor

$8.00

Fortress- Amber

$7.00

Guinness

$8.00

Kona Big Wave

$6.00

Love Street Blond

$7.00

Love Street Citrus

$7.00

Left Hand Milk Stout

$8.00

Maine- Mean Old Tom Stout

$8.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Miller lite

$4.00

Molson Canadian

$7.00

Revolver- Blood & Honey

$7.00

S. Star- Bombshell Blonde

$6.00

St. Arnold- Art Car

$9.00

St. Arnold- Christmas Ale

$6.00

Sam Adams OctoberFest

$6.00

Scrimshaw, Pilsner

$7.00

Shiner

$6.00

Sierra Hazy

$8.00

Sierra Pale

$8.00

Stella

$7.00

Yellow Rose

$7.00

Yuengling

$4.00

Yule Shoot Your Eye Out

$7.00

Michelada

$1.00

Snake Bite

$8.00

Black And Tan

$8.00

Holler pils

$7.00

Stesti Brutally Wicked

$8.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Coors Banquet

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Corona

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Leinenkugels Summer Shandy

$5.00

Miller High Life

$5.00

Newcastle Brown Ale

$5.00

Red Stripe

$6.00

Sam Adams Boston

$6.00

Stella Cidre

$6.00

Sam Adams Summer Ale

$6.00

11 Below- Bee Someone

$6.00

11 Below- 7 Iron

$6.00

Buff- Wake & Bake

$5.00

Dreamsicle

$6.00

Eastciders Original

$5.00

Eastciders Pinapple

$5.00

Eastciders Blood Orange

$5.00

Eight

$5.00

Eureka- Mini Boss

$6.00

Karbach- Hopadillo

$5.00

Karbachtoberfest

$5.00

Modello

$5.00

Montucky- Cold Snacks

$4.00

Lone Star 16oz

$4.00

Liveoak Hefeweizen

$6.00

PBR

$4.00

Tank 7

$6.00

Truly Wild Berry

$6.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$6.00

White Claw Mango

$6.00

Y'Alloha

$5.00

Yuengling Flight

$6.00

Bucket Deals

Budweiser Bucket (5)

$16.00

Coors Light Bucket (5 bottles)

$20.00

Montucky Cold Snacks Bucket (5)

$16.00

Lone Star Bucket (5 cans)

$16.00

White Claw Bucket (5 cans)

$24.00

Red Stripe Bucket (5 Cans)

$16.00

Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$11.00

Armorik Sour

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Boulevardier

$12.00

Lavender 75

$12.00

Lemon Drop

$9.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Sazerac

$11.00

Margarita

$9.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Oaxaca Old Fashioned

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Paloma

$11.00

Ranch Water

$10.00

Spicy Margarita

$11.00

Prickly Mule

$11.00

Vesper

$10.00

Vodka Red Bull

$8.00

Whiskey Sour

$8.00

Irish Car

$8.00

BOMB POP

$5.00

Juniper

$10.00

Brown Pelican

$10.00

Horned Puffins

$10.00

Mexican Eagle

$10.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Bottled Spring Water

$2.00

gosling ginger

$4.00

Heineken 0.0

$6.00

Hiticino ginger

$5.00

kentucky 74

$7.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Soda

$2.00

St. Arnold's Root Beer (on tap)

$5.00

topo chico

$3.00

O'Doul's

$5.00

Saint Arnolds Rootbeer

$69.28

Wine

GLS - Wycliffe Brut

$7.00

Gls- Fini Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Gls-House Cabernet

$5.00

Gls-House Chardonnay

$5.00

Gls-House Pinot Grigio

$5.00

Gls-House Merlot

$5.00

Gls- Oyster Bay Rose

$8.00

Gls-Kim Cr Sauv Blanc

$12.00

Gls-Meiomi Pinot Noir

$10.00

Gls-Twenty Acres Chardonnay

$10.00

Glass Simi Cab

$10.00

Gls - House Sauv Blanc

$6.00

BTL - La Marca Prosecco

$30.00

BTL -Fini Pinot Grigio

$36.00

BTL - Wycliffe Brut

$28.00

BTL - Oyster Bay Rose

$28.00

BTL- Mimosa

$30.00

BTL - Kim Crawford

$48.00

Liquor

Neat/Rocks

$2.00

Cocktail

$3.00

BJ Hookers (Well)

$6.00

Deep Eddy

$8.00

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$8.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$8.00

Deep Eddy Orange

$8.00

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$8.00

Eado Royal

$12.00

Gentle Ben Vodka

$6.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Grey Goose Citron

$10.00

Kastra Elion (Top Shelf)

$14.00

Stoli

$8.00

Tito's

$8.00

Belvedere

$10.00

Texas Navy Light (Well)

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Pyrat XO Reserve

$8.00

Zafra Master Reserve 21 (Top Shelf)

$14.00

Malibu Coconut Rum

$7.00

Bacardi Light

$6.00

Lone Star Gin (Well)

$6.00

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00

Hendrick's

$9.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Gordon's

$6.00

Zephyr

$10.00

Zephyr Black

$12.00

Monkey 47 Gin

$19.00

Gental Ben Gin

$7.00

Agavales (Well)

$6.00

Banhez Joven Mezcal

$8.00

Casamigos Anejo

$16.00

Casamigos Blanco

$12.00

Casamigos Reposado

$14.00

Clase Azul

$40.00

Don Julio Blanco

$14.00

Espolon Blanco

$7.00

Espolon Resposado

$7.00

Ilegal

$8.00

Lalo Blanco

$11.00

Madre Mezcal

$12.00

Patron Sherry Cask

$18.00

Sauza Hornito's Plata

$7.00

Senorio Mezcal Anejo

$14.00

Single Cask Nation Mezcal

$28.00

Desert Door Sotol

$10.00

Don Julio 1942

$45.00

Patron Silver

$14.00

Capmaker Whisky (Well)

$6.00

Akashi Blended

$12.00

Balcones Corn Whisky (Top)

$11.00

Buffalo Trace

$8.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$10.00

Bulleit Rye

$10.00

Bushmills

$10.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Garrison Brothers Bourbon

$16.00

Fireball Cinnamon Whisley

$7.00

Hammer Down 100 Proof

$7.00

Jack Daniel's

$8.00

Jameson's Irish Whiskey

$10.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Maker's Mark

$9.00

Weller Spc Reserve

$8.00

Wild Turkey 101

$8.00

Woodford Reserve

$13.00

Yellow Rose Bourbon

$13.00

Ranger Creek .44 Rye

$14.00

Bahnbrecker- Slow River Hefe

$11.00

Treaty Oak Gohst Hill Bourbon

$12.00

Tx Boubon Whiskey Port Cask

$15.00

Glenlivet 12

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00

Balvenie

$20.00

Highland Park 12

$15.00

Talisker 10

$25.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$8.00

Aperol Aperitivo

$6.00

Campari

$9.00

Cointreau

$7.00

Juarez Triple Sec

$3.00

Pernod Absinthe

$14.00

Pimms No. 1

$6.00

Jager

$6.00

Soco

$6.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Baileys

$9.00

Amaretto Disaronno

$8.00

Liquore 43

$7.00

Cynar

$8.00

Drambuie

$11.00

Midori

$6.00

Chartreuse

$15.00

Well Liquor

BJ Hooker Vodka

$6.00

Cap Maker Bourbon

$6.00

Lone Star Gin

$6.00

Texas Navy Rum

$6.00

Agavales Tequila

$6.00

Frozen Drinks (pint glasses)

Frose

$7.00

Frozen Whiskey Sour

$7.00

Frozen Margarita

$7.00

Flavors include regular, strawberry, mango, prickly pear

Frozen Lemon

$7.00

Frozen Sangria

$7.00

Shots

Washington apple

$7.00

Star Fucker

$8.00

Mexican Candy

$7.00

Vegas bomb

$8.00

White tea

$7.00

Green tea

$7.00

Lemon drop

$7.00

Appetizers

Chicken Wings

$13.00

Hand Cut Fries

$6.00

Punched out daily.

Loaded Fries

$10.00

Hand cut fries with nacho cheese

Nachos

$8.00

Giant Pretzel

$12.00

Misc Food

Tee Shirt

$20.00

Pint Glass

$10.00

Token

$15.00Out of stock

Add Cheese

$1.00

Side of Queso

$4.00

Side of chips

$3.00

Small Pretzel

$7.00

Dogs

Classic Astro

$10.00Out of stock

Sawyer Dog

$10.00Out of stock

Jalepeno Chedder

$12.00

Salads

Add chicken

$3.00

The Big Salad

$12.00

Balsamic

Ranch

Blue Cheese

Vinagrette

Sandwiches

Classic Burger

$14.00

44 farms beef and all the trimmings

Blue Cheese Burger

$14.00

Jack Burger

$14.00

BBQ Bacon Burger

$14.00

Sawyer Burger

$14.00

Jalapeno Sausage

$12.00

Chicken Club

$13.00

Jack Chicken

$13.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

50+ beers, drinks, good food and a dog-friendly outdoor patio in the heart of Sawyer Yards and the Houston Arts District.

Location

1420 Sawyer St., Houston, TX 77007

Directions

