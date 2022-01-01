Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Sawyer Seattle

1,985 Reviews

$$

5309 22nd Ave NW

Seattle, WA 98107

Order Again

Popular Items

Tuna Ceviche
Crispy Spuds

Wine

Valdo, 'Numero Uno' Prosecco

$12.00

Bisol, 'Jeio' Prosecco Rosé

$18.00

Champagne Moutard, Brut Grande Cuvee

$45.00

Gilbert Cellars, Pétillant Naturel - 2021

$18.00

Familia de Torres, "Celeste" Verdejo - 2020

$15.00

Peyrassol, 'La Croix' Rosé - 2021

$13.00

Torii Mor, Pinot Gris - 2021

$16.00

Domaine Drouhin, 'Zephirine' Rose Rock Pinot Noir - 2019

$60.00

Figgins Family, Estate Red Blend - 2018

$82.00

Snowden, 'Brother's Vineyard' Cabernet -2018

$70.00

Domaine du Banneret, Chateauneuf-du-Pape - 2019

$52.00

Otima, 'Warres' 10 year tawny port

$25.00

Villa Oeiras, 'Carcavelos' dessert wine

$21.00

Chateau Haut-Mayne, Sauternes - 2018

$25.00

Sherry - Osborne Oloroso Solera India

$275.00

Sherry - Osborne VORS Venerable PX

$85.00

Vodka/Gin

Vodka - Grey Goose (1L)

$31.00Out of stock

Vodka - Luksusowa (1L)

$21.00

Vodka - 'Old Los Angeles' (1L)

$13.00

Vodka - St George 'Green Chili' (750 ml)

$21.00Out of stock

Vodka - Tito's (1L)

$27.00Out of stock

Vodka - 'Wheatley' (1L)

$17.00

Genever - 'Boomsma: Jonge' (750 ml)

$25.00

Gin - 'Juniper 8' (1L)

$13.00

Gin - 'Big Gin: London Dry' (1L)

$32.00

Gin - 'Henricks' (1L)

$47.00Out of stock

Gin - 'Sipsmith: London Dry' (750 ml)

$21.00

Gin - 'Temple Distilling: Woodcut' (750 ml)

$27.00

Gin - 'St George: Botanivore'

$33.00Out of stock

Tequila/Mezcal

Tequila - 'G4: Anejo' (750 ml)

$77.00Out of stock

Tequila - 'Pueblo Viejo: Blanco' (1L)

$18.00

Mezcal - 'Banhez: Espadin Barril' (1L)

$35.00Out of stock

Rum/Cachaça

Cachaça - 'Avuá: Prata' (750 ml)

$22.00

Batavia Arrack (750 ml)

$29.00

Rum - 'Mt Gay: Eclipse' (1L)

$30.00

Rum - 'Mt Gay: Eclipse' (750 ml)

$22.00

Rum - 'Plantation: Original Dark' (1L)

$22.00

Rum - 'Ron Cartavio: Silver' (1L)

$16.00

Rum - '10-to-1: White Rum' (750 ml)

$27.00

Rum - '10-to-1: Dark Rum' (750 ml)

$38.00

Brandy/Pisco

Brandy - 'Christian Brothers' (1L)

$17.00

Brandy - 'Darvelle Frères: VSOP" (750 ml)

$15.00

Calvados - 'Menorval: XO' (750 ml)

$40.00

Pisco - 'Machu Pisco' (750 ml)

$28.00Out of stock

Whisk(e)y

Bourbon - 'Evan Williams' (1L)

$14.00

Bourbon - 'Blantons' (750 ml)

$145.00Out of stock

Bourbon - 'Buffalo Trace' (750 ml)

$20.00Out of stock

Bourbon - 'Four Roses' (1L)

$20.00Out of stock

Bourbon - 'Maker's Mark' (1L)

$38.00

Bourbon - 'Maker's Mark' (750 ml)

$28.00Out of stock

Bourbon - 'Woodford Reserve' (1L)

$48.00

Rye - 'James E Pepper 1776' (750 ml)

$25.00Out of stock

Rye - 'Rittenhouse' (750 ml)

$28.00

Rye - 'Russells Reserve' (750 ml)

$40.00Out of stock

Scotch - 'Bruichladdich: Classic Laddie' (750 ml)

$48.00Out of stock

Scotch - 'Famous Grouse'

$21.00

Scotch - 'Laphroiag: 10 year' (750 ml)

$56.00Out of stock

Canadian - 'Pendleton' (750 ml)

$27.00

Japanese - 'Nikka Coffey Grain Whisky' (750 ml)

$69.00Out of stock

Japanese - 'Suntory Toki Whisky' (750 ml)

$29.00Out of stock

Japanese - 'The Yamazaki 12 year'

$190.00

Vermouth/Amaro/Liqueur

Absinthe - Pacifique (750 ml)

$60.00

Aperol (750 ml)

$27.00

Aveze (1L)

$28.00

Benedictine (1L)

$42.00

Brovo - Douglas Fir Liqueur (750 ml)

$25.00Out of stock

Brovo - Falernum (750 ml)

$18.00Out of stock

Chareau Aloe Liqueur (750 ml)

$35.00Out of stock

Chartreuse - Yellow (750 ml)

$70.00Out of stock

Cherry Heering (750 ml)

$34.00

Cocchi Americano (750 ml)

$17.00

Giffard - Blue Curaçao (750 ml)

$20.00

Giffard - Pamplemousse (750 ml)

$20.00Out of stock

Giffard - Strawberry (750 ml)

$20.00

Grand Marnier (750 ml)

$38.00Out of stock

Pere Jules Cider (750 ml)

$20.00Out of stock

Pierre Ferrand Dry Curacao (1L)

$28.00Out of stock

Violette Rothman & Winter (750 ml)

$21.00

St Elizabeth Allspice Dram (375 ml)

$20.00Out of stock

Salers Gentiane Aperitif

$19.00

Sidetrack Shiso Liqueur (750 ml)

$19.00Out of stock

Skip Rock Blackberry Liqueur (750 ml)

$20.00

St Germain (750 ml)

$36.00

Strega (750 ml)

$40.00

Tempus Fugit Gran Classico (750 ml)

$38.00

Sherry - Lustau Amontillado (750 ml)

$12.00

Sherry - Lustau Oloroso (750 ml)

$12.00

Amaro - Averna (750 ml)

$34.00Out of stock

Amaro - Cardamaro (750 ml)

$16.00Out of stock

Amaro - China China Amer (750 ml)

$37.00Out of stock

Amaro - Cynar (1L)

$32.00Out of stock

Amaro - Fernet Florio (750 ml)

$30.00Out of stock

Amaro - Montenegro (1L)

$48.00

Amaro - Tosolini (750 ml)

$32.00

Amaro - Vecchio (750 ml)

$29.00

Vermouth - Dolin Dry

$9.00

Vermouth - Foro Rouge (750 ml)

$10.00Out of stock

Vermouth - Lacuesta Blanco (750 ml)

$13.00

Vermouth - Mancino Bianco (750 ml)

$21.00

Vermouth - Mancino Chinato (500 ml)

$30.00

Vermouth - Mancino Sakura (500 ml)

$30.00

Vermouth - Noilly Prat Rouge

$9.00

Vermouth - La Quintinye Blanc (750 ml)

$15.00

Vermouth - La Quintinye Rouge (750 ml)

$15.00

Vermouth - Yzaguirre Rojo (1L)

$13.00

Non-Alcoholic 'Spirits'

New London Light - 'Gin' (750 ml)

$25.00

Seedlip Grove 42 (750 ml)

$22.00Out of stock

The Pathfinder - 'Amaro' (750 ml)

$25.00

All The Bitter - Aromatic Bitters (4 oz)

$17.00

All The Bitter - Orange Bitters (4 oz)

$17.00Out of stock

All The Bitter - Orleans Bitters (4 oz)

$17.00

Small Hand Foods - Grenadine

$19.00

Giffard - Bitter Aperitif 'Sirop'

$12.00

Bitters

Angostura (16 oz)

$16.00

Peychaud's (10 oz)

$8.00

Scrappy's Orange (10 oz)

$15.00

Scrappy's Bitters (5 oz)

$11.00

select for flavors

Hella Ginger Bitters (5 oz)

$8.00

Ms Better's Black Pepper Cardamom (4 oz)

$15.00

Bittermans 'Burlesque' (4 oz)

$12.00

Bittermans 'Elemakule' Tiki (4 oz)

$12.00

Fee Brother's Black Walnut

$11.00Out of stock

Fee Brother's Rhubarb

$9.00Out of stock

Retail

Odds & Ends

Food

corn grits, fried green tomatoes, white bbq sauce, radish, cilantro

Pork Belly Steam Buns

$12.00Out of stock

gochujang, hoisin, sweet pickles, peanuts, cilantro

Wood Grilled Artichokes

$13.00Out of stock

anchovy hazelnut remoulade, toasted bread crumbs, parmesan cheese

Crispy Spuds

$13.00

crispy seasoned potatoes, sweet pickled peppers, housemade ranch

Tuna Ceviche

$21.00

coconut-water watermelon aguachile, pistachio-thai basil aioli, furikake, shrimp chips

House Salad

$19.00Out of stock

rotisserie chicken, goat cheese, dates, almonds, cornbread croutons, herb vin

Dan Dan Noodles

$20.00

tahini-peanut sauce, chili oil, ginger, roasted zucchini, scallion, cashews

Chile Relleno

$16.00

mole pipian, wild rice

Crispy Sweetbread

$20.00Out of stock

tikka masala, garlic flat bread

Wood Grilled Burger

$15.00

house potato bun, poblano aioli, mozzarella, red onion, lettuce, tomato

Duck Duo

$25.00Out of stock

szechuan black garlic, delicata squash, peaches, pomegranate

Steak Fajitas

$29.00

corn tortillas, black beans

Dilly Bar

$8.00

cookie dough semifreddo, theo chocolate magic shell, sprinkles

Coconut Cream Pie

$13.00

graham cracker crust, candied pistachio, huckleberry jelly

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:30 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:30 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:30 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

It is with a lot of sadness, but also with some joy that we announce the closing of Sawyer. Over the last four years, we have been a part of so many birthdays, weddings, celebrations or just a meal out you were hoping to make special. We cannot thank you enough for supporting us and for letting us be a part of those moments and memories. Our last day of business will be October 2; until that time, we are accepting a *limited* number of online orders for each day, after which, take out will not be available.

Website

Location

5309 22nd Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98107

Directions

Gallery
Sawyer image
Sawyer image
Sawyer image

