Sawyer Seattle

It is with a lot of sadness, but also with some joy that we announce the closing of Sawyer. Over the last four years, we have been a part of so many birthdays, weddings, celebrations or just a meal out you were hoping to make special. We cannot thank you enough for supporting us and for letting us be a part of those moments and memories. Our last day of business will be October 2; until that time, we are accepting a *limited* number of online orders for each day, after which, take out will not be available.

