Sawyer Park Icehouse 314 Pruitt Road

No reviews yet

314 Pruitt Road

Spring, TX 77380

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Food

Appetizer

Giant Pretzel

$11.00

Served with Queso

BBQ Pretzel

$19.00

Choice of 3 Meats: Shredded Chicken, Brisket, Pulled Pork, Turkey, Smoked Wings, Pork Belly, Or Jalapeño Cheese Sausage.

Deviled Eggs

$11.00

Classic Deviled Eggs Topped with Pork Belly Pieces, Served with Candied Jalapeños

Chicharrones

$8.00

Served with Queso

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Parm Fries

$9.00

Loaded Queso

$10.00

Queso, Chili, Pico, Jalapeños, Served with Chips.

Burnt Ends

$12.00

Pork Belly Burnt Ends

Local Basket

$12.00

Choice of Brisket or Pulled Pork, Queso, Coleslaw, Fresh Jalapeños.

Basic Basket

$10.00

Queso, and Jalapenos

Chili Basket

$12.00

Chili, Queso, Jalapenos

La Viva Basket

$10.00

Fried Jalapenos

$7.00

1/2 Pickle 1/2 Jalapeno

$7.00

Crawfish Queso

$11.00Out of stock

SOS Plain

$8.00

Sausage On a Stick

$6.00

Frito Pie

$8.00

Boudin

$9.00

Boudin Balls

$10.00Out of stock

Entrees

BBQ Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Choice of Brisket, Pulled Pork, or Shredded Chicken, Four Cheese Blend, Texas Toast, Side of Pickle and Onion

BBQ Mac

$11.00

Choice of Brisket, Sausage, or Pulled Pork, Mac & Cheese, BBQ Sauce, Cilantro

BLT

$9.00

Chicken Ceaser Salad

$10.00

Chicken Dilla

$12.00

House Smoked Chicken, Mixed Cheese, Served with Side of Creamy Avocado. Topped with Cotija, Red Onions, and Cilantro.

Chicken House Salad

$10.00

Chicken Strips

$11.00

Served with Fries, Choice of Dipping Sauce.

Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Choice of Grilled or Fried Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Garlic Mayo, Mixed Cheese, Choice of dressing

Chopped Brisket Sandwhich

$12.00

Club Sandwhich

$13.00

Texas toast, Lettuce, Tomato, Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Mayo, Swiss, American

Turkey Sandwhich

$12.00

Smoked Chicken or Smoked Turkey, Lettuce, Chipotle Mayo, Tomato, Guacamole, Cheese, Texas Toast

Double Bacon Burger

$11.00

Two Beef Patties, Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles

Double Cheese Burger

$10.00

Two Beef Patties, Cheese, Pickles, Lettuce, SP Sauce

Fried Shrimp Basket

$12.00

Fried Wings

$13.00

10 Wings with Choice of Sauce

Grilled Chicken Plate

$12.99

Grilled Wings

$14.00

10 Wings with Choice of Sauce

Hippie Chx Tacos

$11.00

3 Tacos, House Smoked Chicken, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Mixed Cheese, Drizzled with Creamy Avocado, Served with Green Tomatillo Sauce.

Meat Plate

$15.00

Choice of Brisket, Pulled Pork, Pork Belly, Smoked Wings, Turkey, Shredded Chicken, or Jalapeño Cheese Sausage, Served with a side of Potato Salad

Nashville Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Fried Chicken tossed in Nashville Hot Sauce, Pickle, SP Sauce, Texas Toast

Pork Sandwhich

$12.00

Sawyer Sub

$13.00

Hoagie, Ham, Pepperoni, Salami, Havarti, Swiss, Mix of Lettuce, Red Onions, Peppercinis and Sub Sandwich Dressing.

Shrimp Po Boy

$12.00

Southwest Cobb Salad

$13.00

Salad Mix, Corn, Black Bean, Tomato, Egg, Avocado, Mixed Cheese, Tortilla Strips, Choice of Fried or Grilled Chicken

Street Grilled Chz

$11.00

Ribeye

$18.99

Prime Rib

$24.99

Ribeye No Potato

$16.99

Chicken Sandwhich

$10.00

Crawfish

Crawfish 1#

$6.99Out of stock

Crawfish 2#

$13.98Out of stock

Crawfish 3#

$20.97Out of stock

Crawfish 4#

$27.96Out of stock

Crawfish 5#

$34.95Out of stock

Crawfish Add On's

Out of stock

Kid Menu

Kid Corn Dog

$7.00

Kid Chicken Strip

$7.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kid Burger

$7.00

Kid Mac

$7.00

Dessert

Scoop Of Ice Cream

$2.00

Cheesecake

$6.00

Rootbeer Float

$6.00

Coke Float

$6.00

Taco Menu

Taco

$3.00

Baja Taco's

$7.00

Birria Taco's

$6.00

Street Taco's

$7.00

Sides

Add Protein

Add Toppings

Bag Of Chips

$2.00

Side Sweet Pot Fries

$5.00

Side Fries

$3.00

Side Potato Salad

$3.00

Side Cole Slaw

$3.00

Side Mac Plain

$3.00

Side Street Corn

$3.00

Side Mac & Bacon

$3.25

Side House Salad

$4.00

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00

Add Sauce

Liquor

Vodka

Well Vodka

$4.50

Absolut

$6.50

Absolut Citron

$6.50

Absolut Mandrin

$6.50

Absolut Rasp

$6.50

Absolut Vanilla

$6.50

Deep Eddy Vodka

$6.50

Deep Eddy Cranberry

$6.50

Deep Eddy Peach

$6.50

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$6.50

Dripping Springs

$6.50

Eado

$6.50

Grey Goose

$9.25

Ketel One

$9.25

Pinnacle Bluebery

$6.50

Pinnacle Cherry

$6.50

Pinnacle Cherry Lime

$6.50

Pinnacle Citrus

$6.50

Pinnacle Grape

$6.50

Pinnacle Orange

$6.50

Pinnacle Peach

$6.50

Pinnacle Red Berry

$6.50

New Amsterdam Pineapple

$6.50

Pinnacle Red Berry

$6.50

Pinnacle Whipped

$6.50

Reyka

$6.50

Skyy Pineapple

$6.50

Three Olives Grape

$6.50

Western Son Blueberry

$6.50

Western Son Cucumber

$6.50

Western Son Strawberry

$6.50

Western Son Watermelon

$6.50

Wheatley

$6.50

Deep Eddy Lime

$6.50

Deep Eddy Orange

$6.50

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$6.50

Sky Cherry

$6.50

Deep Eddy Lemon

$6.50

Titos

$6.50

Smirnoff

$7.00

Smirnoff-Spicy

$7.00

Well Vodka - DBL

$8.50

Absolut - DBL

$11.25

Absolut Citron - DBL

$11.25

Absolut Mandrin - DBL

$11.25

Absolut Rasp - DBL

$11.25

Absolut Vanilla - DBL

$11.25

Deep Eddy Vodka - DBL

$11.25

Deep Eddy Cranberry - DBL

$11.25

Deep Eddy Peach - DBL

$11.25

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea - DBL

$11.25

Dripping Springs - DBL

$11.25

Eado - DBL

$11.25

Grey Goose - DBL

$16.00

Ketel One - DBL

$16.00

Pinnacle Bluebery - DBL

$11.25

Pinnacle Cherry - DBL

$11.25

Pinnacle Cherry Lime - DBL

$11.25

Pinnacle Citrus - DBL

$11.25

Pinnacle Grape - DBL

$11.25

Pinnacle Orange - DBL

$11.25

Pinnacle Peach - DBL

$11.25

Pinnacle Red Berry - DBL

$11.25

New Amsterdam Pineapple - DBL

$11.25

Pinnacle Red Berry - DBL

$11.25

Pinnacle Whipped - DBL

$11.25

Reyka - DBL

$11.25

Skyy Pineapple - DBL

$11.25

Three Olives Grape - DBL

$11.25

Western Son Blueberry - DBL

$11.25

Western Son Cucumber - DBL

$11.25

Western Son Strawberry - DBL

$11.25

Western Son Watermelon - DBL

$11.25

Wheatley - DBL

$11.25

Deep Eddy Lime - DBL

$11.25

Deep Eddy Orange - DBL

$11.25

Deep Eddy Ruby Red - DBL

$11.25

Sky Cherry - DBL

$11.25

Deep Eddy Lemon - DBL

$11.25

Titos - DBL

$11.25

Smirnoff- DBL

$11.25

Gin

Well Gin

$4.50

Beef Eaters

$6.50

Hendricks

$8.50

Tanqueray

$7.50

Well Gin - DBL

$8.50

Beef Eaters - DBL

$11.25

Hendricks - DBL

$13.00

Tanqueray - DBL

$14.75

Rum

Well Rum

$4.50

Captain Morgan

$6.50

Malibu

$6.50

Malibu Pineapple

$6.50Out of stock

Myer's

$8.50

Coconut Rum

$5.50

Bacardi Silver

$6.50

Well Rum - DBL

$8.50

Captain Morgan - DBL

$11.25

Malibu - DBL

$11.25

Malibu Pineapple - DBL

$11.25

Myer's - DBL

$13.00

Coconut Rum - DBL

$9.50

Bacardi Silver - DBL

$11.25

Tequila

Well Tequila

$4.50

Clase Azul

$25.00

Don Julio 1942

$25.00

Casamigos

$10.50

Cincoro - Blanco

$9.75

Don Julio Reposado

$9.50

Ghost

$7.50

Komos - Cristilino

$20.25

Teremana Reposado

$7.50

Teremana Anjeo

$8.50

El Jimador (Batch)

$7.50

Lalo - Blanco

$8.50

Ilegal - Mezcal

$8.50

Don Julio Silver

$9.50

1800 Silver

$7.50

Teremana Blanco

$7.50

Well Tequila - DBL

$8.50

1800 Silver - DBL

$13.00

Casamigos - DBL

$18.50

Cincoro - Blanco - DBL

$15.25

Clase Azul - DBL

$40.00

Don Julio 1942 - DBL

$40.00

Don Julio Reposado - DBL

$16.50

Don Julio Silver - DBL

$16.50

El Jimador (Batch) - DBL

$13.00

Ghost - DBL

$13.00

Ilegal - Mezcal - DBL

$14.75

Komos - Cristilino - DBL

$40.25

Lalo - Blanco - DBL

$14.75

Teremana Anjeo - DBL

$14.75

Teremana Blanco - DBL

$13.00

Teremana Reposado - DBL

$13.00

Whiskey

1792 - Small Batch

$8.50

Angel's Envy

$9.25

Balcones - Red

$7.50

Bazil Hayden

$8.50

Bendt 5

$7.50

Blade & Bow

$9.00

Blanton's

$25.00

Buffalo Trace

$7.50Out of stock

Bulleit

$8.50

Bulleit Rye

$8.50

Bulliet 10

$8.00

Crown 18

$26.00

Crown Peach

$7.50

Crown Royal

$7.50

Crown Royal Apple

$7.50

Crown Vanilla

$7.50

Duke

$9.50

Elijah Craig - Rye

$8.50

Elijah Craig - Small Batch

$8.50

Four Roses

$6.50

Four Roses single Barrel

$8.50

Four Roses Small Batch

$10.00

Garrison Bros - Single Batch

$12.50

Garrison Bros - Small Batch

$9.50

George Dickel

$8.50

Jack Daniel Bottle Bond

$8.50

Jack Daniel Single

$12.00

Jack Daniel Single Rye

$8.50

Jack Daniels

$7.50

Jack Daniels Honey

$7.50

Jack Fire

$7.50

Jameson

$7.50

Jameson Orange

$7.50

Jameson Stout

$7.50

Jefferson Ocean

$14.00

Jim Beam White Label

$6.50

Knob Creek

$8.50

Laws four Grain

$11.00

Laws Rye

$11.00

Maker's Mark

$8.50

Old Forester

$6.50

Rebecca Creek 1863

$9.00

Rebecca Creek 306

$8.50

Sazerac

$7.00

Screwball

$6.50

Seagrams 7

$7.50

Seagrams VO

$7.50

Southern Comfort

$6.50

Texas Ranger

$7.00

Texas Ranger Peanut

$6.00

TX Blended Whiskey

$8.00

Well Bourbon

$4.50

Weller Antique

$16.50

Whistle Pig - Piggy Back 6yr

$9.00

Whistle Pig 6yr Rye

$8.50

Whistle Pig- 10yr

$18.00

Wild Turkey 101

$7.50

Woodford Reserve

$8.50Out of stock

Woodfored Double Oak

$10.50

Yamazaki 12

$16.00

Well Bourbon - DBL

$8.50

Jack Fire - DBL

$13.00

Jack Daniels - DBL

$13.00

1792 - Small Batch - DBL

$14.75

Angel's Envy - DBL

$16.00

Balcones - Red - DBL

$13.00

Bazil Hayden - DBL

$15.75

Bendt 5 - DBL

$13.00

Blanton's - DBL

$49.00

Buffalo Trace - DBL

$13.00

Bulleit - DBL

$14.75

Bulleit Rye - DBL

$14.75

Crown Royal Apple - DBL

$13.00

Crown Peach - DBL

$13.00

Crown Vanilla - DBL

$13.00

Duke - DBL

$15.75

Elijah Craig - Small Batch - DBL

$14.75

Elijah Craig - Rye - DBL

$14.75

Four Roses - DBL

$11.25

Garrison Bros - Small Batch - DBL

$15.25

Garrison Bros - Single Batch - DBL

$20.25

Jack Daniels Honey - DBL

$13.00

Jameson Stout - DBL

$13.00

Jameson Orange - DBL

$13.00

Jim Beam White Label - DBL

$11.25

Knob Creek - DBL

$14.75

Maker's Mark - DBL

$14.75

Old Forester - DBL

$11.25

Seagrams 7 - DBL

$13.00

Seagrams VO - DBL

$13.00

Southern Comfort - DBL

$11.25

TX Blended Whiskey - DBL

$13.75

Weller Antique - DBL

$32.50

Wild Turkey 101 - DBL

$13.00

Whistle Pig- 10yr - DBL

$42.00

Whistle Pig - Piggy Back 6yr - DBL

$16.00

Crown Royal - DBL

$13.00

Jameson - DBL

$13.00

Screwball - DBL

$11.25

Woodford Reserve - DBL

$15.75

Yamazaki 12

$32.00

Scotch/Bourbon

Dewar's 15

$9.50

Macallan 12 yr

$15.50

Monkey Shoulder

$8.50

JW Black

$9.50

JW Blue

$50.00

Dewar's 15 - DBL

$16.50

Macallan 12 yr - DBL

$27.75

Monkey Shoulder - DBL

$14.00

JW Black - DBL

$16.50

JW Blue - DBL

$80.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Apple Pucker (Royal Club)

$5.25

Amaretto (Dekuyper)

$5.25

Banana

$5.25

Blue Curacao

$5.25

Buttershots

$5.25

Frangelico

$7.00

Hazelnut Liqueurs

$5.25

Grand Marnier

$7.00

Grape Pucker

$5.25

Kahlua

$7.00

Melon

$5.25

Razzmatazz

$5.25

Irish Cream

$7.00

Fireball

$6.25

Goldschlager

$7.00

Jagermeister

$6.25

Pink Whitney

$6.25

Rum Chata

$7.00

Rumple Minze

$7.00

Tuaca

$6.25

Triple Sec

$5.25

Watermelon Pucker

$5.25

Peach Schnapps

$5.25

Apple Pucker (Royal Club) - DBL

$9.25

Amaretto (Dekuyper) - DBL

$9.25

Banana - DBL

$9.25

Blue Curacao - DBL

$9.25

Buttershots - DBL

$9.25

Frangelico - DBL

$12.25

Hazelnut Liqueurs - DBL

$9.25

Grand Marnier - DBL

$12.25

Grape Pucker - DBL

$9.25

Kahlua - DBL

$12.25

Melon - DBL

$9.25

Razzmatazz - DBL

$9.25

Irish Cream - DBL

$12.25

Fireball - DBL

$11.00

Goldschlager - DBL

$12.25

Jagermeister - DBL

$12.00

Pink Whitney - DBL

$11.00

Rum Chata - DBL

$12.25

Rumple Minze - DBL

$12.25

Tuaca - DBL

$11.00

Triple Sec - DBL

$9.25

Watermelon Pucker - DBL

$9.25

Peach Schnapps - DBL

$9.25

Cocktails

Cocktails

Adios Mofo

$9.50

Beach Waer

$5.75

Bellini

$7.25Out of stock

Blody Maria

$7.25

Bloody Mary

$7.25

Blue Hawaiian

$7.25

Claw-Rita

$12.00

Colorado Bulldog

$6.75

Cosmopolitan

$9.50

Deep in the Heart of Texas

$40.00

Easy Peasy Frozen

$8.00Out of stock

Frocus Pocus

$8.00Out of stock

Frozen Bellini

$8.00+

Frozen Pina Colada

$8.00+

Greyhound

$5.25

Hurricane Frozen

$8.00+

Icehouse 75

$11.00

Irish Coffee

$7.25

Killer Kool-Aid

$5.75

L.I.T- Top Shelf

$13.59

Large Marge

$45.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$10.50

Lemon Drop Martini DE

$12.00

LIT

$9.75

Long Beach

$9.50

Lucky Lemonade

$5.25

Lynchburg Lemonade

$7.25

Madras

$5.25

Mai-Tai

$9.50

Mainstay Mule

$11.00

Manhattan

$8.00

Margarita

$6.25

Margarita Frozen

$8.00+

Martini

$10.50

Mimosa Tower

$50.00

Moscow Mule

$7.25

Old Fashion

$9.00

Paloma

$5.25

Peanut Butter "New" Fashioned

$14.00Out of stock

Pineapple Fresca

$10.00

Ranch Water

$7.25

Rum Punch

$7.25

Salty Dog

$5.25

Sawyer's Summer

$9.00

Sea Breeze

$5.25

Sex on the Beach

$6.00

Shark Attack

$55.00

Speakeasy

$14.00Out of stock

Taste the Rainbow

$6.75

Teegan's Lemonade Stand

$9.00

Tequila Sunrise

$5.25

Teremana Two Step

$10.00

That'll Do Pig

$14.00Out of stock

The Peoples Champ

$11.00

Topostro

$9.75

Watermelon Fresca

$10.00

Watermelon Krawl

$9.00

White Russian

$6.75

Shots

4 Horseman

$8.00

5 Star General

$8.25

Alabama Slammer

$7.00

B-52

$7.50

Blow Job

$6.50

Blue Bonnet

$6.75

Blueberry Muffin

$7.25

Breakfast Shot

$6.50

Buttery Nipple

$6.50

Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Cinn Toast Crunch

$7.00

Dreamcicle

$7.25

Fire & Ice

$7.00

Florida Bomb

$7.50

Gingerbread Man

$7.50

Grape Gatorade

$6.50

Grape Nerd

$6.50

Green Tea

$7.50

Irish Car Bomb

$7.50

Irish Fist F*ck

$7.50

Jager Bomb

$7.50

Jolly Rancher

$6.50

Kamikaze

$5.50

Kings Cake

$7.25

Lemon Drop Shot

$6.50

Liquid Marijuana

$6.50

Mexican Candy

$6.00

Mind Eraser

$7.00

Oatmeal Cookie

$6.50

Orange Tea

$8.00

Pine up Down Cake

$6.50

Playboy Bunny

$6.50

Polar Bear

$7.00

Rain Forest

$8.50

Red Headed Slut

$6.50

Red Snapper

$7.00

Rice Cake

$6.75

Royal Fuck

$7.00

Russian Qualude

$7.25

Scooby snack

$7.50

Screaming Orgasm

$7.25

Sex w/an Alligator

$7.00

Slutty Princess

$7.50

Starburst

$7.50

Start*cker

$7.50

Surfer on Acid

$7.00

Vegas Bomb

$7.50

Washington Apple

$6.50

Water Moccasin

$6.50

White Gummy Bear

$6.50

White Tea

$7.00

White Tic Tac

$7.00

Woo Woo

$5.50

Beer

Draft

Blue Moon

$5.25+

Bud Light

$4.25+

Coors Light

$4.25+

Crush City IPA

$6.25+

Ghost in the Machine

$9.50

Crawford Bock

$5.50+

Karbach Lovestreet

$5.50+

Michelob Ultra

$4.25+

P wagon IPA

$9.00+Out of stock

Shiner

$4.25+

Saint Arnold's Seasonal

$6.25+

Dos XX

$5.25+

Miller Lite

$4.25+

Yuengling

$4.25+

Modelo

$5.25+

Vodoo Ranger

$6.50

Snake Bite

$8.25+

Black & Tan

$9.00

Bottled

Angry Orchard - BTL

$5.25

Austin Eastciders Blood Orange - BTL

$5.25

Bombshell Blonde - BTL

$5.00

Buckle Bunny - BTL

$5.00

Bud Light - BTL

$4.25

Budlight Lime - BTL

$4.00

Budweiser - BTL

$4.00

Coors Light - BTL

$4.25

Corona Extra - BTL

$5.00

Corona Premier - BTL

$5.00

Dos XX - BTL

$5.25

Dos XX Ranch Water - BTL

$5.00Out of stock

Estrella

$6.00

Firemans Four - BTL

$5.00

Guiness - BTL

$6.00

Guiness N/A

$5.25

Heineken - BTL

$5.00

Heineken N/A - BTL

$5.00

High Noon

$7.75

Hopadillo - BTL

$5.00

Karbach Ranch Water - BTL

$5.00

Landshark - BTL

$4.25

Lone Star - BTL

$4.00

Michelob Ultra - BTL

$4.25

Miller Lite - BTL

$4.25

Mini Boss - BTL

$5.00

Modelo Especial - BTL

$5.00

Mom Water- Karen

$8.25

Mom Water- Susan

$8.25

Odouls N/A

$4.00

Pacifico

$5.00

Purple Haze

$5.25

Saytrs Swill

$5.25

Shiner - BTL

$4.50

Shiner Light

$4.50

Smirnoff

$5.25

St Arnolds Art Car

$5.25

Stella

$6.25

Summer Shandy

$5.75

Truly Wild Berry

$5.25

Twisted Tea - BTL

$4.50

White Claw

$5.00

Yuengling Flight - BTL

$5.00

Yuengling Lager- BTL

$5.00

PBR Can

$3.75

Wine

Wine by the Glass

House Red

$6.25

House Pinot Noit

$6.25

House White

$6.25

House Pinot Grigio

$6.25

Prosecco- Zonnin

$6.25

Chardonnay- Sonoma (DRFT)

$9.00Out of stock

Shutter home- W. Zin

$6.25

Champagne

$6.25

Mimosa

$7.00

Wine by the Bottle (Copy)

House Red - BTL

$25.00

House Pinot Noit - BTL

$25.00

House White - BTL

$25.00

House Pinot Grigio - BTL

$25.00

Prosecco- Zonnin - BTL

$25.00

Shutter home- W. Zin - BTL

$25.00

Champagne - BTL

$25.00

NA Beverages

Soda

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Bottle Water

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Employee Red Bull

$2.00

Employee SF Red Bull

$2.00

Employee Topo

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00