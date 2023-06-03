Sawyer Park Icehouse 314 Pruitt Road
314 Pruitt Road
Spring, TX 77380
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food
Appetizer
Giant Pretzel
Served with Queso
BBQ Pretzel
Choice of 3 Meats: Shredded Chicken, Brisket, Pulled Pork, Turkey, Smoked Wings, Pork Belly, Or Jalapeño Cheese Sausage.
Deviled Eggs
Classic Deviled Eggs Topped with Pork Belly Pieces, Served with Candied Jalapeños
Chicharrones
Served with Queso
Fried Pickles
Parm Fries
Loaded Queso
Queso, Chili, Pico, Jalapeños, Served with Chips.
Burnt Ends
Pork Belly Burnt Ends
Local Basket
Choice of Brisket or Pulled Pork, Queso, Coleslaw, Fresh Jalapeños.
Basic Basket
Queso, and Jalapenos
Chili Basket
Chili, Queso, Jalapenos
La Viva Basket
Fried Jalapenos
1/2 Pickle 1/2 Jalapeno
Crawfish Queso
SOS Plain
Sausage On a Stick
Frito Pie
Boudin
Boudin Balls
Entrees
BBQ Grilled Cheese
Choice of Brisket, Pulled Pork, or Shredded Chicken, Four Cheese Blend, Texas Toast, Side of Pickle and Onion
BBQ Mac
Choice of Brisket, Sausage, or Pulled Pork, Mac & Cheese, BBQ Sauce, Cilantro
BLT
Chicken Ceaser Salad
Chicken Dilla
House Smoked Chicken, Mixed Cheese, Served with Side of Creamy Avocado. Topped with Cotija, Red Onions, and Cilantro.
Chicken House Salad
Chicken Strips
Served with Fries, Choice of Dipping Sauce.
Chicken Wrap
Choice of Grilled or Fried Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Garlic Mayo, Mixed Cheese, Choice of dressing
Chopped Brisket Sandwhich
Club Sandwhich
Texas toast, Lettuce, Tomato, Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Mayo, Swiss, American
Turkey Sandwhich
Smoked Chicken or Smoked Turkey, Lettuce, Chipotle Mayo, Tomato, Guacamole, Cheese, Texas Toast
Double Bacon Burger
Two Beef Patties, Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles
Double Cheese Burger
Two Beef Patties, Cheese, Pickles, Lettuce, SP Sauce
Fried Shrimp Basket
Fried Wings
10 Wings with Choice of Sauce
Grilled Chicken Plate
Grilled Wings
10 Wings with Choice of Sauce
Hippie Chx Tacos
3 Tacos, House Smoked Chicken, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Mixed Cheese, Drizzled with Creamy Avocado, Served with Green Tomatillo Sauce.
Meat Plate
Choice of Brisket, Pulled Pork, Pork Belly, Smoked Wings, Turkey, Shredded Chicken, or Jalapeño Cheese Sausage, Served with a side of Potato Salad
Nashville Chicken Sandwich
Fried Chicken tossed in Nashville Hot Sauce, Pickle, SP Sauce, Texas Toast
Pork Sandwhich
Sawyer Sub
Hoagie, Ham, Pepperoni, Salami, Havarti, Swiss, Mix of Lettuce, Red Onions, Peppercinis and Sub Sandwich Dressing.
Shrimp Po Boy
Southwest Cobb Salad
Salad Mix, Corn, Black Bean, Tomato, Egg, Avocado, Mixed Cheese, Tortilla Strips, Choice of Fried or Grilled Chicken