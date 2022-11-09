Sawyers Gilford NH 1933 Lake Shore Road
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
75 seasons of continuous operation! Serving the Best Seafood, Burgers, and HOMEMADE Ice Cream!
Location
1933 Lake Shore Road, Gilford, NH 03249
Gallery
Photos coming soon!