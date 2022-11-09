A map showing the location of Sawyers Gilford NH 1933 Lake Shore RoadView gallery

Sawyers Gilford NH 1933 Lake Shore Road

1933 Lake Shore Road

Gilford, NH 03249

Order Again

Ice Cream

Ice Cream Soda

$3.00

IC Freeze

$3.00

IC Pint

$4.00

IC Quart

$5.00

Root Beer Float

$3.00

Creamcicle

$3.00

Small IC

$2.00

N/A Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.75

Bottled Soda

$2.75

Iced Coffee

$3.50

Hot Tea/Coffee

$2.75

Appetizers

Fried Pickles

$7.00

Coconut Shrimp

$12.00

Bacon Wrapped Scallop

$12.00

Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Chicken Wings

$12.00

Nachos

$10.00

Mozzarella Moons

$9.00

Served with Marinara Sauce

Clam Chowder

$7.00

Homemade!

Salads

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Greek Salad

$9.00

Garden Salad

$8.00

Side Garden Sal

$5.00

Side Greek

$5.00

Side Ceasar

$5.00

Seafood

Whole Belly Clams

$22.00+

Scallops

$17.00+

Clam Strips

$17.00+

Shrimp

$13.00+

Fried Haddock Dinner

$20.00

Fisherman's Platter

$44.00

Haddock Nugget Basket

$14.00

Lobster Roll

$25.00+

Sandwich / Wraps

Haddock Sandwich

$15.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.00

Buffalo Caesar Wrap

$10.00

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Greek Chicken Wrap

$10.00

BLT

$7.50

Reuben

$12.00

Hot Dog

$6.00

Grilled Chicken Sand

$9.00

Fried Chicken Sand

$9.00

Philly Steak

$12.00

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$12.00

Club Sandwich

$12.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Roast Beef Sand

$14.00

Burgers

Classic Burger

$10.00

Kids Meals

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kid Burger

$9.00

Kids Haddock

$9.00

Kid Dog

$7.00

Kid Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Side Orders

Side Fries

$5.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

Coleslaw

$3.50

Baked Beans

$3.50

Dinners

Fried chicken 2pc

$15.99

Fried chicken 3pc

$23.99

Specials

Chicken and Waffles

$15.00

Loaded Waffle Fries

$9.00

Fried Dough

$7.00

Seafood Rolls

Scallop Roll

$17.00

Whole Belly Roll

$22.00

Clam Strip Roll

$17.00

Shrimp Roll

$13.00

Lobster Rolls

Lobster Roll Small

$25.00

Lobster Roll Medium

$34.00

Wraps

Chicken Ceaser Wrap

$10.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.00

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Greek Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Sandwhiches / Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$6.00

Haddock Sandwhich

$15.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwhich

$9.00

Fried Chicken Sandwhich

$10.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
75 seasons of continuous operation! Serving the Best Seafood, Burgers, and HOMEMADE Ice Cream!

1933 Lake Shore Road, Gilford, NH 03249

Directions

