Saxbys Bowie State
No reviews yet
1400 Jericho Park Rd
Bowie, MD 20715
Seasonal
Old Bay Tot Grilled Cheese
A Marylanders dream Saxbys Grilled Cheese: Air-Fried Tots, American cheese, and OLD! BAY! on golden Wheatberry toast. This cheesy Old Bay Tot Grilled Cheese is available for a limited time as part of the celebration of our growth in Maryland and inspired by the region’s culture, traditions & flavors.
Cheesesteak Wit Grilled Cheese
Saxbys has entered the "Best Cheesesteak in Philadelphia" chat. Thinly sliced beefsteak, American cheese and french fried onions (AKA a Cheesesteak WIT) on golden Wheatberry toast. This debatable Cheesesteak Wit Grilled Cheese is available for a limited time as part of the celebration of our growth in our home city of Philadelphia and inspired by the region's culture, traditions & flavors.
Milk & Pumpkin Cold Brew
Pumpkin. With spice, plus cold brew & whole milk. Everything you love about cold brew meets everything you love about fall.
Pumpkin Latte
Pumpkin. With spice, plus espresso & steamed milk. Worth! The! Hype!
Iced Pumpkin Latte
Pumpkin. With spice, plus espresso & milk. Served over ice. Second only to a fall foliage trip; perfect for those surprisingly summery days.
Pumpkin Matcha
Pumpkin. With spice, plus organic matcha & steamed milk. Shout out to our friends at Matchaful for helping us create the drink of the season.
Iced Pumpkin Matcha
Pumpkin. With spice, plus organic matcha & milk. Our favorite kind of calm energy goes seasonal. Served over ice.
Pumpkin & Spice Plant-Powered Overnight Oats
100% plant-powered. Gluten-free overnight oats made in-house with oat milk, organic granola, chia seeds, pumpkin, vanilla, cinnamon, pumpkin spice, & pepitas.
Scorpio Season
Energy
OG Energy Maté Spritz
Whatever’s on your plate, channel the energy you need through our new double layered energy drink. This sweet & zippy energy spritz features our cold brewed energy tea, a blend of yerba maté & butterfly tea.
Strawberry Rush Maté Spritz
It's time for some new energy. Spritz it up with our new energy drink: a sweet rush of our cold brewed energy tea, a blend of yerba maté & butterfly tea, and strawberry.
Orange Cream Maté Spritz
Whatever you're up to, spritz it up with our sweet & dreamy orange cream energy drink, featuring our cold brewed energy tea, a blend of yerba maté & butterfly tea.
Cold Brew Collection
Cold Brew
Not just coffee over ice. We steep our coffee grounds in cool water overnight to create the smoothest, most flavorful cold brew imaginable.
Mocha Cold Brew
100% plant-powered. Part of our proprietary Cold Brew Collection, which is made with fresh coffee grounds steeped in cool water overnight, this uniquely refreshing cold brew is finished with oat milk & cocoa. Enjoy with your choice of milk.
Vanilla Bean Cold Brew
Part of our proprietary Cold Brew Collection, which is made with coffee grounds steeped in cool water overnight, this flavorful cold brew is made with fresh vanllla beans
Salted Caramel Cold Brew
Made with fresh coffee grounds steeped in cool water overnight, this exceptionally well-rounded cold brew is finished with salted caramel.
Sweet Mint Cold Brew
Part of our proprietary Cold Brew Collection, which is made with fresh coffee grounds steeped in cool water overnight, this uniquely refreshing cold brew is finished with sweet mint
Milk & Honey Cold Brew
Part of our proprietary Cold Brew Collection, which is made with coffee grounds steeped in cool water overnight, this well-balanced cold brew is finished with Grade A pure honey and a splash of milk
Chai Cold Brew
Part of our proprietary Cold Brew Collection, which is made with coffee grounds steeped in cool water overnight, this unique blend marries our signature cold brew with our house-made chai
Hot Coffee
Pep Talk Brewed Coffee
A lively & well-rounded reminder that you rock, today and every day. We taste notes of butterscotch, chocolate chips, & dark cherry. Sourced personally from: Guatemala (Huehuetenango region), Colombia (Huila region) & Brazil (Cerrado region).
Liquid Courage Dark Roast Brewed Coffee
Can’t champion a life full of calculated risks without a little Liquid Courage Dark Roast. We taste notes of dark chocolate, maple, & vanilla. Sourced personally from: El Salvador (San Miguel region), Guatemala (Huehuetenango region), & Colombia (Huila region). We taste notes of dark chocolate, maple, & vanilla.
No Strings Decaf Brewed Coffee
Really great decaf; no strings attached. We taste notes of baker's chocolate, nougat, & soft cranberry. Sourced personally from: Columbia (Tolima region).
Cafe Au Lait
Our signature coffee blend served with steamed milk
Espresso Drinks
Latte
Our Go-Getter Espresso made with steamed milk and topped with fresh foam.
Iced Latte
Freshly ground and brewed Go-Getter Espresso, combined with cold milk and served over ice.
Cappuccino
Equal parts Go-Getter Espresso and milk, made with heavy foam.
Flat White
Go-Getter Espresso & microfoam (steamed milk with small, fine bubbles). Comparable to a latte, but with a higher ratio of coffee to milk.
Americano
Our Go-Getter Espresso, diluted with hot water.
Iced Americano
Our Go-Getter Espresso, served over ice.
Hot Red Eye
Our Pep Talk coffee with a single shot of Go-Getter Espresso.
Iced Red Eye
Our cold brew with a single shot of Go-Getter Espresso.
Go-Getter Espresso
We’ll go anywhere as long as this coffee gets to ride shotgun. We taste notes of black tea, honey, & burnt caramel. Sourced personally from: Guatemala (Huehuetenango region), El Salvador (San Miguel region), Colombia (Huila region), & Ethiopia (Yirgacheffe region).
Mocha
Our Go-Getter Espresso made with steamed milk, milk chocolate, and topped with house-made whipped cream.
Vanilla Latte
Our Go-Getter Espresso made with steamed milk and all-natural vanilla, topped with fresh foam.
Iced Vanilla Latte
Our Go-Getter Espresso made with all-natural vanilla and served over ice.
Caramel Macchiato
Our Go-Getter Espresso made with steamed milk, all-natural vanilla, and caramel.
The Cure
Refreshing and hydrating coconut water with Go-Getter Espresso, served over ice.
Teas & Steamers
Peach Bourbon Sweet Tea
A punch of flavor you'll ap-peach-iate: Black tea with a sweet swirl of peach bourbon syrup.
Sweet Raspberry Tea
Sweet dreams are made of tea. Meet this delicious & refreshing take on Raspberry tea that's equal parts fruity & sweet.
Matcha Latte
A creamy, three-ingredient, antioxidant-rich hot matcha latte. Made with 100% organic matcha from Matchaful NYC.
Iced Matcha Latte
Calm energy, served over ice. Made from 100% organic matcha from Matchaful NYC.
Hot Tea
Teas rotate daily. Check your nearest cafe for the latest selection.
Black Iced Tea
Nothing says summer like this handpicked and organic Chinese black iced tea from Harney & Sons Master Tea Blenders. Enjoy as-is over ice, or with honey and lemon for a touch of sweetness.
Raspberry Iced Tea
A blend of floral rosehips, tropical hibiscus, fresh raspberry leaves, and citrus peels, with hints of spearmint, apple, and peppermint. Caffeine-free, light, and refreshing.
Green Iced Tea
A tropical twist on traditional green tea courtesy of our friends at Harney & Sons. Taste the pineapple!
Black Currant Iced Tea
Bold black iced tea with big, fruity berry flavors.
Iced Chai Tea Latte
David Rio's signature and award winning chai (a rich and creamy mixture of black tea and premium spices, including cinnamon, cardamom, and clove), served over ice.
Chai Tea Latte
Our chai is a rich and creamy mixture of black tea and premium spices, including cinnamon, cardamom, and clove. All natural, non-GMO, and gluten free.
Hot Chocolate
A classic hot chocolate made with steamed milk and chocolate sauce, topped with house-made whipped cream
London Fog
Strong earl grey tea made with steamed milk and spiked with vanilla
Steamer
Freshly steamed milk with any flavor of your choice, served with whipped cream
Meet Your Matcha
Matcha My Energy
Usually our energy is unmatched, but this new smoothie is the exception. Includes: Matcha, Avocado, Sweet Mint & Oat Milk.
Smoothies
Buckeye Daily Grind
A chocolate-y twist on the Saxbys Daily Grind. Cold Brew, Banana, Peanut Butter, Oat Milk & a Chocolate drizzle.
Green Goals
So fresh & so green. Nothing but baby kale, mango, banana, & pineapple juice.
The Daily Grind
An uplifting blend of Cold Brew, banana, peanut butter, vanilla, and oat milk.
Vacay All Day
Hold the daily hustle; add mango, pineapple juice, coconut water, and strawberry puree.
Bananas for Strawberries
Strawberry meets Banana meets Oat Milk.