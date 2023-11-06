Saxbys BU
No reviews yet
645 Commonwealth Ave
Boston, MA 02215
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
- Latte$3.95+
Our Go-Getter Espresso made with steamed milk and topped with fresh foam.
- Breakfast Burrito$5.69
Fluffy scrambled eggs, potato tots, melted cheddar, & creamy American cheese in a golden flour tortilla. Add bacon or turkey sausage or sub a Gluten-Free* Tortilla. *We are not an allergen-free cafe & cannot guarantee that this item is allergen-free.
- Habanero Steak Breakfast Burrito$6.85
Steak, scrambled eggs, potato tots, melted cheddar and American cheeses, and Saint Lucifer Habanero Spice in a warm golden flour tortilla. Sub a Gluten-Free* Tortilla. *We are not an allergen-free cafe & cannot guarantee that this item is allergen-free.
Seasonal
- Pumpkin Brown Sugar Rush Energy Drink$4.95+
One of the firsts of its kind. Pumpkin. With spice, cold brewed energy tea, a blend of yerba mate & butterfly tea to give you that comforting energy you're looking for this time of the year.
- Milk & Pumpkin Cold Brew$4.95+
Pumpkin. With spice, plus cold brew & whole milk. Everything you love about cold brew meets everything you love about fall.
- Pumpkin Latte$4.95+
Pumpkin. With spice, plus our Go-Getter espresso & steamed milk. Worth! The! Hype!
- Iced Pumpkin Latte$4.95+
Pumpkin. With spice, plus our Go-Getter espresso & milk. Served over ice. Second only to a fall foliage trip; perfect for those surprisingly summery days.
- Pumpkin Matcha$5.45+
Pumpkin. With spice, plus organic matcha & steamed milk. Shout out to our friends at Matchaful for helping us create the drink of the season.
- Iced Pumpkin Matcha$5.45+
Pumpkin. With spice, plus organic matcha & milk. Our favorite kind of calm energy goes seasonal. Served over ice.
- Dark Chocolate Peppermint Mocha Cold Brew$4.95+
Peppermint, Dark Chocolate, Cold Brew, whole milk & topped with a sprinkle of crushed candy canes. It's a winter wonderland in a cup, but don't just take our word for it.
- Dark Chocolate Peppermint Mocha$4.95+
Go-Getter espresso & house-made dark chocolate peppermint sauce, paired with steamed milk & topped with a sprinkle of crushed candy canes.
- Iced Dark Chocolate Peppermint Mocha$4.95+
Go-Getter espresso & house-made dark chocolate peppermint sauce, paired with milk & topped with a sprinkle of crushed candy canes. Served over ice.
The Saxbys Hall of Greats
- Vanilla Bean Cold Brew$4.75+
Part of our proprietary Cold Brew Collection, which is made with coffee grounds steeped in cool water overnight, this flavorful cold brew is made with fresh vanllla beans
- Strawberry Rush Energy Drink$4.95+
Spritz it up with our maté spritz energy drink: a sweet rush of our cold brewed energy tea, a blend of yerba maté & butterfly tea, and strawberry.
- French Toast Muffin$3.55
Who doesn't like a hybrid? Especially when the result is better than the sum of its parts. Expect a big bakery-style muffin with buttery cinnamon apple flavor and a sweet sugar crunch.
- Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese$6.99
We aim to cheese: Twin slabs of golden brown wheatberry toast, shredded chicken, melted American & cheddar cheese, garlic herb cheese spread & wing-worthy buffalo sauce. “To me, you are perfect.”
- Breakfast Burrito$5.69
Fluffy scrambled eggs, potato tots, melted cheddar, & creamy American cheese in a golden flour tortilla. Add bacon or turkey sausage or sub a Gluten-Free* Tortilla. *We are not an allergen-free cafe & cannot guarantee that this item is allergen-free.
Drinks
Energy
- Pumpkin Brown Sugar Rush Energy Drink$4.95+
One of the firsts of its kind. Pumpkin. With spice, cold brewed energy tea, a blend of yerba mate & butterfly tea to give you that comforting energy you're looking for this time of the year.
- OG Rush Energy Drink$3.95+
Whatever’s on your plate, channel the energy you need through our double layered, sweet & zippy maté spritz energy drink; powered by cold brewed yerba maté.
- Strawberry Rush Energy Drink$4.95+
Spritz it up with our maté spritz energy drink: a sweet rush of our cold brewed energy tea, a blend of yerba maté & butterfly tea, and strawberry.
Cold Brew Collection
- Milk & Pumpkin Cold Brew$4.95+
Pumpkin. With spice, plus cold brew & whole milk. Everything you love about cold brew meets everything you love about fall.
- Dark Chocolate Peppermint Mocha Cold Brew$4.95+
Peppermint, Dark Chocolate, Cold Brew, whole milk & topped with a sprinkle of crushed candy canes. It's a winter wonderland in a cup, but don't just take our word for it.
- Cold Brew$3.95+
Not just coffee over ice. We steep our coffee grounds in cool water overnight to create the smoothest, most flavorful cold brew imaginable.
- Salted Caramel Cold Brew$4.75+
Made with fresh coffee grounds steeped in cool water overnight, this exceptionally well-rounded cold brew is finished with salted caramel.
- Sweet Mint Cold Brew$4.75+
Part of our proprietary Cold Brew Collection, which is made with fresh coffee grounds steeped in cool water overnight, this uniquely refreshing cold brew is finished with sweet mint
- Milk & Honey Cold Brew$4.75+
Part of our proprietary Cold Brew Collection, which is made with coffee grounds steeped in cool water overnight, this well-balanced cold brew is finished with Grade A pure honey and a splash of milk
- Vanilla Bean Cold Brew$4.75+
Part of our proprietary Cold Brew Collection, which is made with coffee grounds steeped in cool water overnight, this flavorful cold brew is made with fresh vanllla beans
Hot Coffee
- Pep Talk Brewed Coffee$2.65+
A lively & well-rounded reminder that you rock, today and every day. We taste notes of butterscotch, chocolate chips, & dark cherry. Sourced personally from: Guatemala (Huehuetenango region), Colombia (Huila region) & Brazil (Cerrado region).
- Liquid Courage Dark Roast Brewed Coffee$2.65+
Can’t champion a life full of calculated risks without a little Liquid Courage Dark Roast. We taste notes of dark chocolate, maple, & vanilla. Sourced personally from: El Salvador, Guatemala & Colombia. We taste notes of dark chocolate, maple, & vanilla.
- Cafe Au Lait$3.55+
Our signature coffee blend served with steamed milk
Espresso Drinks
- Pumpkin Latte$4.95+
Pumpkin. With spice, plus our Go-Getter espresso & steamed milk. Worth! The! Hype!
- Iced Pumpkin Latte$4.95+
Pumpkin. With spice, plus our Go-Getter espresso & milk. Served over ice. Second only to a fall foliage trip; perfect for those surprisingly summery days.
- Dark Chocolate Peppermint Mocha$4.95+
Go-Getter espresso & house-made dark chocolate peppermint sauce, paired with steamed milk & topped with a sprinkle of crushed candy canes.
- Iced Dark Chocolate Peppermint Mocha$4.95+
Go-Getter espresso & house-made dark chocolate peppermint sauce, paired with milk & topped with a sprinkle of crushed candy canes. Served over ice.
- Go-Getter Espresso$2.95
We’ll go anywhere as long as this coffee gets to ride shotgun. We taste notes of black tea, honey, & burnt caramel. Sourced personally from: Guatemala, El Salvador, Colombia & Ethiopia.
- Hot Red Eye$3.65+
Our Pep Talk coffee with a single shot of Go-Getter Espresso.
- Iced Red Eye$3.95+
Our cold brew with a single shot of Go-Getter Espresso.
- Americano$3.45+
Our Go-Getter Espresso, diluted with hot water.
- Iced Americano$3.45+
Our Go-Getter Espresso, served over ice.
- Cappuccino$3.95+
Equal parts Go-Getter Espresso and milk, made with heavy foam.
- Flat White$4.75
Go-Getter Espresso & microfoam (steamed milk with small, fine bubbles). Comparable to a latte, but with a higher ratio of coffee to milk.
- Latte$3.95+
Our Go-Getter Espresso made with steamed milk and topped with fresh foam.
- Iced Latte$3.95+
Freshly ground and brewed Go-Getter Espresso, combined with cold milk and served over ice.
- Vanilla Latte$4.75+
Our Go-Getter Espresso made with steamed milk and all-natural vanilla, topped with fresh foam.
- Iced Vanilla Latte$4.75+
Our Go-Getter Espresso made with all-natural vanilla and served over ice.
- Mocha$4.75+
Our Go-Getter Espresso made with steamed milk, milk chocolate, and topped with house-made whipped cream.
- Caramel Macchiato$5.25+
Our Go-Getter Espresso made with steamed milk, all-natural vanilla, and caramel.
Teas & Steamers
- Pumpkin Brown Sugar Rush Energy Drink$4.95+
One of the firsts of its kind. Pumpkin. With spice, cold brewed energy tea, a blend of yerba mate & butterfly tea to give you that comforting energy you're looking for this time of the year.
- Pumpkin Matcha$5.45+
Pumpkin. With spice, plus organic matcha & steamed milk. Shout out to our friends at Matchaful for helping us create the drink of the season.
- Iced Pumpkin Matcha$5.45+
Pumpkin. With spice, plus organic matcha & milk. Our favorite kind of calm energy goes seasonal. Served over ice.
- OG Rush Energy Drink$3.95+
Whatever’s on your plate, channel the energy you need through our double layered, sweet & zippy maté spritz energy drink; powered by cold brewed yerba maté.
- Strawberry Rush Energy Drink$4.95+
Spritz it up with our maté spritz energy drink: a sweet rush of our cold brewed energy tea, a blend of yerba maté & butterfly tea, and strawberry.
- Peach Bourbon Sweet Tea$3.45+
A punch of flavor you'll ap-peach-iate: Black tea with a sweet swirl of peach bourbon syrup.
- Sweet Raspberry Tea$3.45+
Sweet dreams are made of tea. Meet this delicious & refreshing take on Raspberry tea that's equal parts fruity & sweet.
- Matcha Latte$4.45+
A creamy, three-ingredient, antioxidant-rich hot matcha latte. Made with 100% organic matcha from Matchaful NYC.
- Iced Matcha Latte$4.45+
Calm energy, served over ice. Made from 100% organic matcha from Matchaful NYC.
- Hot Tea$2.85+
Teas rotate daily. Check your nearest cafe for the latest selection.
- Black Iced Tea$2.95+
Nothing says refreshing like this handpicked and organic Chinese black iced tea from Harney & Sons Master Tea Blenders. Enjoy as-is over ice, or with honey for a touch of sweetness.