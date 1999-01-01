Saxbys Drexel University

Cheesesteak Wit Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Saxbys has entered the "Best Cheesesteak in Philadelphia" chat. Thinly sliced beefsteak, American cheese and french fried onions (AKA a Cheesesteak WIT) on golden Wheatberry toast. This debatable Cheesesteak Wit Grilled Cheese is available for a limited time as part of the celebration of our growth in our home city of Philadelphia and inspired by the region's culture, traditions & flavors.