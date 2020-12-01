Saxbys 1055 - GSU
100 Decatur St
Atlanta, GA 30301
Popular Items
Seasonal
Old Bay Tot Grilled Cheese
A Marylanders dream Saxbys Grilled Cheese: Air-Fried Tots, American cheese, and OLD! BAY! on golden Wheatberry toast. This cheesy Old Bay Tot Grilled Cheese is available for a limited time as part of the celebration of our growth in Maryland and inspired by the region’s culture, traditions & flavors.
Cheesesteak Wit Grilled Cheese
Saxbys has entered the "Best Cheesesteak in Philadelphia" chat. Thinly sliced beefsteak, American cheese and french fried onions (AKA a Cheesesteak WIT) on golden Wheatberry toast. This debatable Cheesesteak Wit Grilled Cheese is available for a limited time as part of the celebration of our growth in our home city of Philadelphia and inspired by the region's culture, traditions & flavors.
Milk & Pumpkin Cold Brew
Pumpkin. With spice, plus cold brew & whole milk. Everything you love about cold brew meets everything you love about fall.
Pumpkin Latte
Pumpkin. With spice, plus espresso & steamed milk. Worth! The! Hype!
Iced Pumpkin Latte
Pumpkin. With spice, plus espresso & milk. Served over ice. Second only to a fall foliage trip; perfect for those surprisingly summery days.
Pumpkin Matcha
Pumpkin. With spice, plus organic matcha & steamed milk. Shout out to our friends at Matchaful for helping us create the drink of the season.
Iced Pumpkin Matcha
Pumpkin. With spice, plus organic matcha & milk. Our favorite kind of calm energy goes seasonal. Served over ice.
Virgo Season
Energy
OG Energy Maté Spritz
Whatever’s on your plate, channel the energy you need through our new double layered energy drink. This sweet & zippy energy spritz features our cold brewed energy tea, a blend of yerba maté & butterfly tea.
Strawberry Rush Maté Spritz
It's time for some new energy. Spritz it up with our new energy drink: a sweet rush of our cold brewed energy tea, a blend of yerba maté & butterfly tea, and strawberry.
Orange Cream Maté Spritz
Whatever you're up to, spritz it up with our sweet & dreamy orange cream energy drink, featuring our cold brewed energy tea, a blend of yerba maté & butterfly tea.
Cold Brew Collection
Cold Brew
Not just coffee over ice. We steep our coffee grounds in cool water overnight to create the smoothest, most flavorful cold brew imaginable.
Mocha Cold Brew
100% plant-powered. Part of our proprietary Cold Brew Collection, which is made with fresh coffee grounds steeped in cool water overnight, this uniquely refreshing cold brew is finished with oat milk & cocoa. Enjoy with your choice of milk.
Salted Caramel Cold Brew
Made with fresh coffee grounds steeped in cool water overnight, this exceptionally well-rounded cold brew is finished with salted caramel.
Sweet Mint Cold Brew
Part of our proprietary Cold Brew Collection, which is made with fresh coffee grounds steeped in cool water overnight, this uniquely refreshing cold brew is finished with sweet mint
Milk & Honey Cold Brew
Part of our proprietary Cold Brew Collection, which is made with coffee grounds steeped in cool water overnight, this well-balanced cold brew is finished with Grade A pure honey and a splash of milk
Vanilla Bean Cold Brew
Part of our proprietary Cold Brew Collection, which is made with coffee grounds steeped in cool water overnight, this flavorful cold brew is made with fresh vanllla beans
Chai Cold Brew
Part of our proprietary Cold Brew Collection, which is made with coffee grounds steeped in cool water overnight, this unique blend marries our signature cold brew with our house-made chai
Hot Coffee
Pep Talk Brewed Coffee
A lively & well-rounded reminder that you rock, today and every day. We taste notes of butterscotch, chocolate chips, & dark cherry. Sourced personally from: Guatemala (Huehuetenango region), Colombia (Huila region) & Brazil (Cerrado region).
Liquid Courage Dark Roast Brewed Coffee
Can’t champion a life full of calculated risks without a little Liquid Courage Dark Roast. We taste notes of dark chocolate, maple, & vanilla. Sourced personally from: El Salvador (San Miguel region), Guatemala (Huehuetenango region), & Colombia (Huila region). We taste notes of dark chocolate, maple, & vanilla.
No Strings Decaf Brewed Coffee
Really great decaf; no strings attached. We taste notes of baker's chocolate, nougat, & soft cranberry. Sourced personally from: Columbia (Tolima region).
Cafe Au Lait
Our signature coffee blend served with steamed milk
Espresso Drinks
Latte
Our Go-Getter Espresso made with steamed milk and topped with fresh foam.
Iced Latte
Freshly ground and brewed Go-Getter Espresso, combined with cold milk and served over ice.
Cappuccino
Equal parts Go-Getter Espresso and milk, made with heavy foam.
Flat White
Go-Getter Espresso & microfoam (steamed milk with small, fine bubbles). Comparable to a latte, but with a higher ratio of coffee to milk.
Americano
Our Go-Getter Espresso, diluted with hot water.
Iced Americano
Our Go-Getter Espresso, served over ice.
Hot Red Eye
Our Pep Talk coffee with a single shot of Go-Getter Espresso.
Iced Red Eye
Our cold brew with a single shot of Go-Getter Espresso.
Go-Getter Espresso
We’ll go anywhere as long as this coffee gets to ride shotgun. We taste notes of black tea, honey, & burnt caramel. Sourced personally from: Guatemala (Huehuetenango region), El Salvador (San Miguel region), Colombia (Huila region), & Ethiopia (Yirgacheffe region).
Mocha
Our Go-Getter Espresso made with steamed milk, milk chocolate, and topped with house-made whipped cream.
Vanilla Latte
Our Go-Getter Espresso made with steamed milk and all-natural vanilla, topped with fresh foam.
Iced Vanilla Latte
Our Go-Getter Espresso made with all-natural vanilla and served over ice.
Caramel Macchiato
Our Go-Getter Espresso made with steamed milk, all-natural vanilla, and caramel.
The Cure
Refreshing and hydrating coconut water with Go-Getter Espresso, served over ice.
Teas & Steamers
Peach Bourbon Sweet Tea
A punch of flavor you'll ap-peach-iate: Black tea with a sweet swirl of peach bourbon syrup.
Sweet Raspberry Tea
Sweet dreams are made of tea. Meet this delicious & refreshing take on Raspberry tea that's equal parts fruity & sweet.
Matcha Latte
A creamy, three-ingredient, antioxidant-rich hot matcha latte. Made with 100% organic matcha from Matchaful NYC.
Iced Matcha Latte
Calm energy, served over ice. Made from 100% organic matcha from Matchaful NYC.
Hot Tea
Teas rotate daily. Check your nearest cafe for the latest selection.
Black Iced Tea
Nothing says summer like this handpicked and organic Chinese black iced tea from Harney & Sons Master Tea Blenders. Enjoy as-is over ice, or with honey and lemon for a touch of sweetness.
Raspberry Iced Tea
A blend of floral rosehips, tropical hibiscus, fresh raspberry leaves, and citrus peels, with hints of spearmint, apple, and peppermint. Caffeine-free, light, and refreshing.
Green Iced Tea
A tropical twist on traditional green tea courtesy of our friends at Harney & Sons. Taste the pineapple!
Black Currant Iced Tea
Bold black iced tea with big, fruity berry flavors.
Iced Chai Tea Latte
David Rio's signature and award winning chai (a rich and creamy mixture of black tea and premium spices, including cinnamon, cardamom, and clove), served over ice.
Chai Tea Latte
Our chai is a rich and creamy mixture of black tea and premium spices, including cinnamon, cardamom, and clove. All natural, non-GMO, and gluten free.
Hot Chocolate
A classic hot chocolate made with steamed milk and chocolate sauce, topped with house-made whipped cream
London Fog
Strong earl grey tea made with steamed milk and spiked with vanilla
Steamer
Freshly steamed milk with any flavor of your choice, served with whipped cream
Meet Your Matcha
Matcha My Energy
Usually our energy is unmatched, but this new smoothie is the exception. Includes: Matcha, Avocado, Sweet Mint & Oat Milk.
Smoothies
Buckeye Daily Grind
A chocolate-y twist on the Saxbys Daily Grind. Cold Brew, Banana, Peanut Butter, Oat Milk & a Chocolate drizzle.
Green Goals
So fresh & so green. Nothing but baby kale, mango, banana, & pineapple juice.
The Daily Grind
An uplifting blend of Cold Brew, banana, peanut butter, vanilla, and oat milk.
Vacay All Day
Hold the daily hustle; add mango, pineapple juice, coconut water, and strawberry puree.
Bananas for Strawberries
Strawberry meets Banana meets Oat Milk.
Breakfast All Day
Plant-Powered Breakfast Grilled Cheese
Slay the day with this 100% plant-powered, cheesy on the eyes, & seriously melty Grilled Cheese for BREAKFAST! Featuring dairy-free cheddar, a dairy-free garlic herb cheese spread, baby kale & JUST egg on crispy wheatberry toast. Add Beyond Sausage if you'd like below!
Breakfast Sandwich
Choose your breakfast sandwich! Start with a classic fried egg & cheddar cheese sandwich and pick if you'd like to add Bacon or Sausage. Served on your choice of bagel or bread.
Plant-Powered Breakfast Sandwich
A fluffy and filling, 100% vegan breakfast sandwich. Featuring JUST Egg, fresh sliced tomato, and savory vegan pesto on a toasted bagel. (Contains nuts.)
Party Toast
Parties don’t happen at breakfast? Our Party Toast would like to change that: Wheatberry toast topped with butter, honey, sea salt & rainbow SPRINKLES! Consider us RSVP’d.
Bacon Jam & Chive Avo Toast
This avo toast just hits different: Avocado, bacon jam, salt & chives on crispy wheatberry toast. You might even say it’s our jam ;)
Black Garlic & Olive Oil Avo Toast
The savory start to your sweet day! Avocado, black garlic powder & olive oil on crispy wheatberry toast.
Sriracha & Chive Avo Toast
Wanna spice up your day?! We got you. Meet the wheatberry toast that's topped with avocado, salt, sriracha, chives.
Tomato & Everything Spice Avo Toast
How to eat your avocado toast & pay your rent too. Smashed avocado & juicy tomato on wheatberry toast, topped with everything spice. Guess the secret ingredient! Card-carrying member of the citrus family; rhymes with “Ellen.”
PB&B Toast
Smooth peanut butter topped with banana, a drizzle of honey, and chia seeds for an extra crunch.
Bagel
Your choice of bagel, served with cream cheese (classic or veggie), butter, jam, or peanut butter. Also available plain; just ask!
Toast
Wheatberry bread toasted to perfection with your choice of spread or toppings.
Grilled Cheese
Grilled Three Cheese
Good things come in threes. Melted cheddar, American, & roasted garlic cheddar spread, sandwiched between two slices of crispy wheatberry bread.
Plant-Powered Grilled Cheese
100% plant-powered, cheesy on the eyes, & simultaneously melty & crispy (for your cheese pulling pleasure). Surprisingly ~grate~ dairy free cheese, dairy-free garlic herb cheese spread, and baby kale on golden brown wheatberry toast. Recommended for everyone into the deeply comforting & uncomplicated things in life.
Green Grilled Cheese
Say cheese! Three kinds -- cheddar, American, & roasted garlic cheddar spread -- served on toasted wheatberry, with baby kale & pesto. Please note: We just introduced an improved vegan pesto that does contains pine nuts. It's robust & delicious, but it is no longer nut-free.
Pickle Grilled Cheese
It’s like finding out your two favorite things in the world are dating. Golden brown wheatberry bread, American cheese, cheddar cheese, & dill pickles. Not so easily swayed? Trust! We’re not loafing around with this one.
Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese
We aim to cheese: Twin slabs of golden brown wheatberry toast, shredded chicken, melted American & cheddar cheese, & wing-worthy buffalo sauce. “To me, you are perfect.”
Breadwinners
B.B.L.T.
No crumb left behind. Bacon, tomato, baby kale, & mayo on an everything bagel.
Sides
Bakery
Blueberry Muffin
Studded with fresh blueberries and the kind of crumb topping you'll either want to eat first or save for last, depending on your snack strategy.
Chocolate Chip Muffin
A traditional yogurt muffin filled with an untraditional (read: awesome) amount of chocolate chips.
Crumb Cake
A tender crumb cake, topped with brown sugar, sweet cinnamon streusel, and dusted with powered sugar. Hint: Pairs well with a Pep Talk!
Blueberry Scone
Buttery and slightly sweet, the perfect pairing to a hot beverage of your choice.
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Craveable chocolate chip cookie.
Walnut Brownie
Craveable walnut brownie fresh from a local bakery.
Blondie Brownie
Craveable blondie brownie fresh from a local bakery.
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
A perfectly balanced, salty-sweet oatmeal cookie studded with just the right number of raisins. Fresh from a local bakery.
Berry Scone
Buttery and slightly sweet, the perfect pairing to a hot beverage of your choice. Fresh from a local bakery.
Double Chocolate Loaf
Decadent double chocolate loaf cake fresh from a local bakery.
Marble Loaf
Decadent marble loaf cake fresh from a local bakery.
Lemon Loaf
Decadent lemon loaf cake fresh from a local bakery.
Banana Nut Muffin
Loaded with banana flavor, studded with just the right amount of nuts, and fresh from a local bakery.
Blueberry Crumb Cake
A tender crumb cake with blueberry. Hint: Pairs well with a Pep Talk!
Croissant
A flaky and buttery, fresh baked croissant
Cinnamon Roll
A flaky cinnamon pastry drizzled with a cinnamon sugar icing.
Grab & Go Food
Justin’s Protein Bar Chocolate Chip Almond
What’s better than a delicious protein-packed bar you can enjoy chilled or on-the-go that’s made from my delicious one-of-a-kind almond butter? All the stuff I just said but with chocolate chips on it. And what could possibly be better than that?
Justin’s Protein Bar Honey Almond
Protein-packed and delicious on-the-go with one-of-a-kind Honey Almond Butter.
B.B.L.T. - Grab & Go
No crumb left behind. Bacon, tomato, baby kale, & mayo on an everything bagel.
Buffalo Blue - Grab & Go
Chicken, buffalo sauce, mayo, & romaine. That’s a wrap!
Justin’s Dark Chocolate Almond Butter Cup
A dark chocolate almond butter cup - you deserve it!
Rx Bar: Chocolate Peanut Butter
Chocolate and peanut butter, we dare you to name a better combo.
Rx Bar: Blueberry
Made with sweet blueberries and a few other simple ingredients - egg whites for protein, dates to bind and nuts for texture. These blueberry protein bars cure the Monday blues.
Tru Fru Hyper Dried Chocolate Strawberry
Nature's strawberries hyper-dried fresh in dark chocolate. The first fruit to ripen every spring is the first in our hearts–and taste buds. The chocolate is just a bonus.
Tru Fru Hyper Dried Chocolate Banana
Nature's bananas hyper-dried fresh in dark chocolate. Did you know that bananas float? And that Tru Fru freeze-dried, chocolate-immersed bananas may cause you to float (probably to nirvana)?
Goldfish
The Snack That Smiles Back®, baked with cheddar cheese. 1 oz bag.