Saxbys Haddonfield

104 Kings Highway East

Haddonfield, NJ 08033

Popular Items

Dark Chocolate Peppermint Mocha
Bagel
Breakfast Sandwich

Seasonal

$4.95+

Go-Getter Espresso & house-made dark chocolate peppermint sauce, paired with steamed milk & topped with a sprinkle of crushed candy canes.

$5.45+

Talk of the town. A hot matcha latte, infused with our house-made vanilla bean & finished with a pretty raspberry garnish.

Capricorn Season

$4.25+

Our chai is a rich and creamy mixture of black tea and premium spices, including cinnamon, cardamom, and clove. All natural, non-GMO, and gluten free.

Energy

$3.95+

Whatever’s on your plate, channel the energy you need through our new double layered energy drink. This sweet & zippy energy spritz features our cold brewed energy tea, a blend of yerba maté & butterfly tea.

$4.95+

It's time for some new energy. Spritz it up with our new energy drink: a sweet rush of our cold brewed energy tea, a blend of yerba maté & butterfly tea, and strawberry.

$4.95+

Whatever you're up to, spritz it up with our sweet & dreamy orange cream energy drink, featuring our cold brewed energy tea, a blend of yerba maté & butterfly tea.

Cold Brew Collection

$4.95+

Peppermint, Dark Chocolate, Cold Brew, whole milk & topped with a sprinkle of crushed candy canes. It's a winter wonderland in a cup, but don't just take our word for it.

$2.60+

Not just coffee over ice. We steep our coffee grounds in cool water overnight to create the smoothest, most flavorful cold brew imaginable.

$4.25+

Made with fresh coffee grounds steeped in cool water overnight, this exceptionally well-rounded cold brew is finished with salted caramel.

$4.25+

Part of our proprietary Cold Brew Collection, which is made with fresh coffee grounds steeped in cool water overnight, this uniquely refreshing cold brew is finished with sweet mint

$4.25+

Part of our proprietary Cold Brew Collection, which is made with coffee grounds steeped in cool water overnight, this well-balanced cold brew is finished with Grade A pure honey and a splash of milk

$4.25+

Part of our proprietary Cold Brew Collection, which is made with coffee grounds steeped in cool water overnight, this flavorful cold brew is made with fresh vanllla beans

$4.25+

Part of our proprietary Cold Brew Collection, which is made with coffee grounds steeped in cool water overnight, this unique blend marries our signature cold brew with our house-made chai

Hot Coffee

$2.15+

A lively & well-rounded reminder that you rock, today and every day. We taste notes of butterscotch, chocolate chips, & dark cherry. Sourced personally from: Guatemala (Huehuetenango region), Colombia (Huila region) & Brazil (Cerrado region).

$2.15+

Can’t champion a life full of calculated risks without a little Liquid Courage Dark Roast. We taste notes of dark chocolate, maple, & vanilla. Sourced personally from: El Salvador (San Miguel region), Guatemala (Huehuetenango region), & Colombia (Huila region). We taste notes of dark chocolate, maple, & vanilla.

$2.15+

Really great decaf; no strings attached. We taste notes of baker's chocolate, nougat, & soft cranberry. Sourced personally from: Columbia (Tolima region).

$2.75+

Our signature coffee blend served with steamed milk

Espresso Drinks

$4.95+

Go-Getter Espresso & house-made dark chocolate peppermint sauce, paired with steamed milk & topped with a sprinkle of crushed candy canes.

$2.75

We’ll go anywhere as long as this coffee gets to ride shotgun. We taste notes of black tea, honey, & burnt caramel. Sourced personally from: Guatemala (Huehuetenango region), El Salvador (San Miguel region), Colombia (Huila region), & Ethiopia (Yirgacheffe region).

$3.15+

Our Pep Talk coffee with a single shot of Go-Getter Espresso.

$3.25+

Our cold brew with a single shot of Go-Getter Espresso.

$2.80+

Our Go-Getter Espresso, diluted with hot water.

$2.90+

Our Go-Getter Espresso, served over ice.

$3.90+

Equal parts Go-Getter Espresso and milk, made with heavy foam.

$4.35

Go-Getter Espresso & microfoam (steamed milk with small, fine bubbles). Comparable to a latte, but with a higher ratio of coffee to milk.

$3.90+

Our Go-Getter Espresso made with steamed milk and topped with fresh foam.

$3.95+

Freshly ground and brewed Go-Getter Espresso, combined with cold milk and served over ice.

$4.25+

Our Go-Getter Espresso made with steamed milk and all-natural vanilla, topped with fresh foam.

$4.30+

Our Go-Getter Espresso made with all-natural vanilla and served over ice.

$4.30+

Our Go-Getter Espresso made with steamed milk, milk chocolate, and topped with house-made whipped cream.

$4.40+

Our Go-Getter Espresso made with steamed milk, all-natural vanilla, and caramel.

Teas & Steamers

$5.45+

Talk of the town. A hot matcha latte, infused with our house-made vanilla bean & finished with a pretty raspberry garnish.

$3.95+

Whatever’s on your plate, channel the energy you need through our new double layered energy drink. This sweet & zippy energy spritz features our cold brewed energy tea, a blend of yerba maté & butterfly tea.

$4.95+

It's time for some new energy. Spritz it up with our new energy drink: a sweet rush of our cold brewed energy tea, a blend of yerba maté & butterfly tea, and strawberry.

$4.95+

Whatever you're up to, spritz it up with our sweet & dreamy orange cream energy drink, featuring our cold brewed energy tea, a blend of yerba maté & butterfly tea.

$3.10+

A punch of flavor you'll ap-peach-iate: Black tea with a sweet swirl of peach bourbon syrup.

$3.10+

Sweet dreams are made of tea. Meet this delicious & refreshing take on Raspberry tea that's equal parts fruity & sweet.

$4.15+

A creamy, three-ingredient, antioxidant-rich hot matcha latte. Made with 100% organic matcha from Matchaful NYC.

$4.25+

Calm energy, served over ice. Made from 100% organic matcha from Matchaful NYC.

$2.30+

Teas rotate daily. Check your nearest cafe for the latest selection.

$2.30+

Nothing says summer like this handpicked and organic Chinese black iced tea from Harney & Sons Master Tea Blenders. Enjoy as-is over ice, or with honey and lemon for a touch of sweetness.

$2.30+

A blend of floral rosehips, tropical hibiscus, fresh raspberry leaves, and citrus peels, with hints of spearmint, apple, and peppermint. Caffeine-free, light, and refreshing.

$2.30+

A tropical twist on traditional green tea courtesy of our friends at Harney & Sons. Taste the pineapple!

$2.30+

Bold black iced tea with big, fruity berry flavors.

$4.25+

David Rio's signature and award winning chai (a rich and creamy mixture of black tea and premium spices, including cinnamon, cardamom, and clove), served over ice.

$4.25+

Our chai is a rich and creamy mixture of black tea and premium spices, including cinnamon, cardamom, and clove. All natural, non-GMO, and gluten free.

$3.40+

A classic hot chocolate made with steamed milk and chocolate sauce, topped with house-made whipped cream

$3.25+

Freshly steamed milk with any flavor of your choice, served with whipped cream

$3.25+

Strong earl grey tea made with steamed milk and spiked with vanilla

Meet Your Matcha

$5.45+

Talk of the town. A hot matcha latte, infused with our house-made vanilla bean & finished with a pretty raspberry garnish.

$4.15+

A creamy, three-ingredient, antioxidant-rich hot matcha latte. Made with 100% organic matcha from Matchaful NYC.

$4.25+

Calm energy, served over ice. Made from 100% organic matcha from Matchaful NYC.

Smoothies

$6.45

A chocolate-y twist on the Saxbys Daily Grind. Cold Brew, Banana, Peanut Butter, Oat Milk & a Chocolate drizzle.

$5.75

An uplifting blend of Cold Brew, banana, peanut butter, vanilla, and oat milk.

$5.75

Hold the daily hustle; add mango, pineapple juice, coconut water, and strawberry puree.

$5.75

Strawberry meets Banana meets Oat Milk.

Breakfast All Day

$7.25

Slay the day with this cheesy on the eyes & seriously melty Grilled Cheese for BREAKFAST! Featuring cheddar cheese, american cheese, scrambled eggs & roasted garlic cheddar spread on crispy wheatberry toast. Add bacon or turkey sausage if you'd like below!

$8.75

Slay the day with this 100% plant-powered, cheesy on the eyes, & seriously melty Grilled Cheese for BREAKFAST! Featuring dairy-free cheddar, a dairy-free garlic herb cheese spread, baby kale & JUST egg on crispy wheatberry toast. Add Beyond Sausage if you'd like below!

$5.45

Choose your breakfast sandwich! Start with a classic fried egg & cheddar cheese sandwich and pick if you'd like to add Bacon or Sausage. Served on your choice of bagel or bread.

$6.25

A fluffy and filling, 100% vegan breakfast sandwich. Featuring JUST Egg, fresh sliced tomato, and savory vegan pesto on a toasted bagel. (Contains nuts.)

$6.50

Parties don’t happen at breakfast? Our Party Toast would like to change that: Wheatberry toast topped with butter, honey, sea salt & rainbow SPRINKLES! Consider us RSVP’d.

$6.50

This avo toast just hits different: Avocado, bacon jam, salt & chives on crispy wheatberry toast. You might even say it’s our jam ;)

$6.50

The savory start to your sweet day! Avocado, black garlic powder & olive oil on crispy wheatberry toast.

$6.50

Wanna spice up your day?! We got you. Meet the wheatberry toast that's topped with avocado, salt, sriracha, chives.

$6.50

How to eat your avocado toast & pay your rent too. Smashed avocado & juicy tomato on wheatberry toast, topped with everything spice. Guess the secret ingredient! Card-carrying member of the citrus family; rhymes with “Ellen.”

$2.25

Your choice of bagel, served with cream cheese (classic or veggie), butter, jam, or peanut butter. Also available plain; just ask!

$6.50

Smooth peanut butter topped with banana, a drizzle of honey, and chia seeds for an extra crunch.

Grilled Cheese

$7.45

Good things come in threes. Melted cheddar, American, & roasted garlic cheddar spread, sandwiched between two slices of crispy wheatberry bread.

$8.50

100% plant-powered, cheesy on the eyes, & simultaneously melty & crispy (for your cheese pulling pleasure). Surprisingly ~grate~ dairy free cheese, dairy-free garlic herb cheese spread, and baby kale on golden brown wheatberry toast. Recommended for everyone into the deeply comforting & uncomplicated things in life.

$7.95

Say cheese! Three kinds -- cheddar, American, & roasted garlic cheddar spread -- served on toasted wheatberry, with baby kale & pesto. Please note: We just introduced an improved vegan pesto that does contains pine nuts. It's robust & delicious, but it is no longer nut-free.

$7.95

It’s like finding out your two favorite things in the world are dating. Golden brown wheatberry bread, American cheese, cheddar cheese, & dill pickles. Not so easily swayed? Trust! We’re not loafing around with this one.

$8.15

We aim to cheese: Twin slabs of golden brown wheatberry toast, shredded chicken, melted American & cheddar cheese, & wing-worthy buffalo sauce. “To me, you are perfect.”

$7.25

Slay the day with this cheesy on the eyes & seriously melty Grilled Cheese for BREAKFAST! Featuring cheddar cheese, american cheese, scrambled eggs & roasted garlic cheddar spread on crispy wheatberry toast. Add bacon or turkey sausage if you'd like below!

Breadwinners

$6.50

How to eat your avocado toast & pay your rent too. Smashed avocado & juicy tomato on wheatberry toast, topped with everything spice. Guess the secret ingredient! Card-carrying member of the citrus family; rhymes with “Ellen.”

$6.50

The savory start to your sweet day! Avocado, black garlic powder & olive oil on crispy wheatberry toast.

$6.50

Wanna spice up your day?! We got you. Meet the wheatberry toast that's topped with avocado, salt, sriracha, chives.

$6.50

This avo toast just hits different: Avocado, bacon jam, salt & chives on crispy wheatberry toast. You might even say it’s our jam ;)

$6.50

Smooth peanut butter topped with banana, a drizzle of honey, and chia seeds for an extra crunch.

$6.50

Parties don’t happen at breakfast? Our Party Toast would like to change that: Wheatberry toast topped with butter, honey, sea salt & rainbow SPRINKLES! Consider us RSVP’d.

$7.95

No crumb left behind. Bacon, tomato, baby kale, & mayo on an everything bagel.

$7.45

Good things come in threes. Melted cheddar, American, & roasted garlic cheddar spread, sandwiched between two slices of crispy wheatberry bread.

$8.50

100% plant-powered, cheesy on the eyes, & simultaneously melty & crispy (for your cheese pulling pleasure). Surprisingly ~grate~ dairy free cheese, dairy-free garlic herb cheese spread, and baby kale on golden brown wheatberry toast. Recommended for everyone into the deeply comforting & uncomplicated things in life.

$7.95

Say cheese! Three kinds -- cheddar, American, & roasted garlic cheddar spread -- served on toasted wheatberry, with baby kale & pesto. Please note: We just introduced an improved vegan pesto that does contains pine nuts. It's robust & delicious, but it is no longer nut-free.

$7.95

It’s like finding out your two favorite things in the world are dating. Golden brown wheatberry bread, American cheese, cheddar cheese, & dill pickles. Not so easily swayed? Trust! We’re not loafing around with this one.

$8.15

We aim to cheese: Twin slabs of golden brown wheatberry toast, shredded chicken, melted American & cheddar cheese, & wing-worthy buffalo sauce. “To me, you are perfect.”

$9.95

Grilled chicken, avocado spread, spring mix lettuce & honey mustard

$5.95+

Rotating soup of the day

Sides

$0.94

Excellent source of potassium.

Bakery

$3.75

Studded with fresh blueberries and the kind of crumb topping you'll either want to eat first or save for last, depending on your snack strategy.

$3.75

A traditional yogurt muffin filled with an untraditional (read: awesome) amount of chocolate chips.

$3.50

A tender crumb cake, topped with brown sugar, sweet cinnamon streusel, and dusted with powered sugar. Hint: Pairs well with a Pep Talk!

$3.50

Buttery and slightly sweet, the perfect pairing to a hot beverage of your choice.

$3.50

Buttery and slightly sweet, the perfect pairing to a hot beverage of your choice.

$2.60

Craveable chocolate chip cookie.

$2.60

Craveable peanut butter cup cookie.

$4.50

A flaky and buttery, fresh baked croissant

Grab & Go Food

$0.94

Excellent source of potassium.

$2.50

A sweet, salty, satisfying snack made from almonds, caramel, and sea salt. Gluten free. Check out the label (never mind, we’ve got ya) & note there’s only 5 grams of sugar to a serving.

$2.50

A chewy nut bar with a slight crunch. Packed with apricots, sultanas, almonds, & peanuts. Gluten free.

$3.50

A protein powerhouse (22 grams!). Unsweetened Greek yogurt topped with apple butter & 100% Purely Elizabeth organic granola. Gluten-free.

Plant-Powered

$6.45

A chocolate-y twist on the Saxbys Daily Grind. Cold Brew, Banana, Peanut Butter, Oat Milk & a Chocolate drizzle.

$8.75

Slay the day with this 100% plant-powered, cheesy on the eyes, & seriously melty Grilled Cheese for BREAKFAST! Featuring dairy-free cheddar, a dairy-free garlic herb cheese spread, baby kale & JUST egg on crispy wheatberry toast. Add Beyond Sausage if you'd like below!

$6.25

A fluffy and filling, 100% vegan breakfast sandwich. Featuring JUST Egg, fresh sliced tomato, and savory vegan pesto on a toasted bagel. (Contains nuts.)

Grab & Go Drinks

$2.45

12 ounces of sparkling water made with real squeezed fruit, fresh from farms. No added sugar & non-GMO certified.

$2.95

Vitamin C, anyone? 11.5 ounces of never sweetened, concentrated, or frozen OJ.

$2.50

Italian sparkling natural mineral water. Read: gentle bubbles, in a beautiful 16-ounce bottle, with a timeless taste.

$2.00

The world's most popular caffeinated soft drink. 16.9 ounces.

$1.99

An iconic sugar-free & zero calorie soft drink. 16.9 ounces; best enjoyed cold.

Tropicana Apple Juice

$2.95

Honest Kids Apple Juice

$1.00

Honest Kids Fruit Punch

$1.00

Honest Kids Berry Berry

$1.00

Honest Kids Grape Juice

$1.00

San Pellegrino Blood Orange Sparkling Water

$2.35

Poland Springs

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

104 Kings Highway East, Haddonfield, NJ 08033

