- Home
- /
- Haddonfield
- /
- Saxbys - Haddonfield
Saxbys Haddonfield
No reviews yet
104 Kings Highway East
Haddonfield, NJ 08033
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Seasonal
Dark Chocolate Peppermint Mocha
Go-Getter Espresso & house-made dark chocolate peppermint sauce, paired with steamed milk & topped with a sprinkle of crushed candy canes.
Vanilla Love
Talk of the town. A hot matcha latte, infused with our house-made vanilla bean & finished with a pretty raspberry garnish.
Capricorn Season
Energy
OG Energy Maté Spritz
Whatever’s on your plate, channel the energy you need through our new double layered energy drink. This sweet & zippy energy spritz features our cold brewed energy tea, a blend of yerba maté & butterfly tea.
Strawberry Rush Maté Spritz
It's time for some new energy. Spritz it up with our new energy drink: a sweet rush of our cold brewed energy tea, a blend of yerba maté & butterfly tea, and strawberry.
Orange Cream Maté Spritz
Whatever you're up to, spritz it up with our sweet & dreamy orange cream energy drink, featuring our cold brewed energy tea, a blend of yerba maté & butterfly tea.
Cold Brew Collection
Dark Chocolate Peppermint Mocha Cold Brew
Peppermint, Dark Chocolate, Cold Brew, whole milk & topped with a sprinkle of crushed candy canes. It's a winter wonderland in a cup, but don't just take our word for it.
Cold Brew
Not just coffee over ice. We steep our coffee grounds in cool water overnight to create the smoothest, most flavorful cold brew imaginable.
Salted Caramel Cold Brew
Made with fresh coffee grounds steeped in cool water overnight, this exceptionally well-rounded cold brew is finished with salted caramel.
Sweet Mint Cold Brew
Part of our proprietary Cold Brew Collection, which is made with fresh coffee grounds steeped in cool water overnight, this uniquely refreshing cold brew is finished with sweet mint
Milk & Honey Cold Brew
Part of our proprietary Cold Brew Collection, which is made with coffee grounds steeped in cool water overnight, this well-balanced cold brew is finished with Grade A pure honey and a splash of milk
Vanilla Bean Cold Brew
Part of our proprietary Cold Brew Collection, which is made with coffee grounds steeped in cool water overnight, this flavorful cold brew is made with fresh vanllla beans
Chai Cold Brew
Part of our proprietary Cold Brew Collection, which is made with coffee grounds steeped in cool water overnight, this unique blend marries our signature cold brew with our house-made chai
Hot Coffee
Pep Talk Brewed Coffee
A lively & well-rounded reminder that you rock, today and every day. We taste notes of butterscotch, chocolate chips, & dark cherry. Sourced personally from: Guatemala (Huehuetenango region), Colombia (Huila region) & Brazil (Cerrado region).
Liquid Courage Dark Roast Brewed Coffee
Can’t champion a life full of calculated risks without a little Liquid Courage Dark Roast. We taste notes of dark chocolate, maple, & vanilla. Sourced personally from: El Salvador (San Miguel region), Guatemala (Huehuetenango region), & Colombia (Huila region). We taste notes of dark chocolate, maple, & vanilla.
No Strings Decaf Brewed Coffee
Really great decaf; no strings attached. We taste notes of baker's chocolate, nougat, & soft cranberry. Sourced personally from: Columbia (Tolima region).
Cafe Au Lait
Our signature coffee blend served with steamed milk
Espresso Drinks
Dark Chocolate Peppermint Mocha
Go-Getter Espresso & house-made dark chocolate peppermint sauce, paired with steamed milk & topped with a sprinkle of crushed candy canes.
Go-Getter Espresso
We’ll go anywhere as long as this coffee gets to ride shotgun. We taste notes of black tea, honey, & burnt caramel. Sourced personally from: Guatemala (Huehuetenango region), El Salvador (San Miguel region), Colombia (Huila region), & Ethiopia (Yirgacheffe region).
Hot Red Eye
Our Pep Talk coffee with a single shot of Go-Getter Espresso.
Iced Red Eye
Our cold brew with a single shot of Go-Getter Espresso.
Americano
Our Go-Getter Espresso, diluted with hot water.
Iced Americano
Our Go-Getter Espresso, served over ice.
Cappuccino
Equal parts Go-Getter Espresso and milk, made with heavy foam.
Flat White
Go-Getter Espresso & microfoam (steamed milk with small, fine bubbles). Comparable to a latte, but with a higher ratio of coffee to milk.
Latte
Our Go-Getter Espresso made with steamed milk and topped with fresh foam.
Iced Latte
Freshly ground and brewed Go-Getter Espresso, combined with cold milk and served over ice.
Vanilla Latte
Our Go-Getter Espresso made with steamed milk and all-natural vanilla, topped with fresh foam.
Iced Vanilla Latte
Our Go-Getter Espresso made with all-natural vanilla and served over ice.
Mocha
Our Go-Getter Espresso made with steamed milk, milk chocolate, and topped with house-made whipped cream.
Caramel Macchiato
Our Go-Getter Espresso made with steamed milk, all-natural vanilla, and caramel.
Teas & Steamers
Vanilla Love
Talk of the town. A hot matcha latte, infused with our house-made vanilla bean & finished with a pretty raspberry garnish.
OG Energy Maté Spritz
Whatever’s on your plate, channel the energy you need through our new double layered energy drink. This sweet & zippy energy spritz features our cold brewed energy tea, a blend of yerba maté & butterfly tea.
Strawberry Rush Maté Spritz
It's time for some new energy. Spritz it up with our new energy drink: a sweet rush of our cold brewed energy tea, a blend of yerba maté & butterfly tea, and strawberry.
Orange Cream Maté Spritz
Whatever you're up to, spritz it up with our sweet & dreamy orange cream energy drink, featuring our cold brewed energy tea, a blend of yerba maté & butterfly tea.
Peach Bourbon Sweet Tea
A punch of flavor you'll ap-peach-iate: Black tea with a sweet swirl of peach bourbon syrup.
Sweet Raspberry Tea
Sweet dreams are made of tea. Meet this delicious & refreshing take on Raspberry tea that's equal parts fruity & sweet.
Matcha Latte
A creamy, three-ingredient, antioxidant-rich hot matcha latte. Made with 100% organic matcha from Matchaful NYC.
Iced Matcha Latte
Calm energy, served over ice. Made from 100% organic matcha from Matchaful NYC.
Hot Tea
Teas rotate daily. Check your nearest cafe for the latest selection.
Black Iced Tea
Nothing says summer like this handpicked and organic Chinese black iced tea from Harney & Sons Master Tea Blenders. Enjoy as-is over ice, or with honey and lemon for a touch of sweetness.
Raspberry Iced Tea
A blend of floral rosehips, tropical hibiscus, fresh raspberry leaves, and citrus peels, with hints of spearmint, apple, and peppermint. Caffeine-free, light, and refreshing.
Green Iced Tea
A tropical twist on traditional green tea courtesy of our friends at Harney & Sons. Taste the pineapple!
Black Currant Iced Tea
Bold black iced tea with big, fruity berry flavors.
Iced Chai Tea Latte
David Rio's signature and award winning chai (a rich and creamy mixture of black tea and premium spices, including cinnamon, cardamom, and clove), served over ice.
Chai Tea Latte
Our chai is a rich and creamy mixture of black tea and premium spices, including cinnamon, cardamom, and clove. All natural, non-GMO, and gluten free.
Hot Chocolate
A classic hot chocolate made with steamed milk and chocolate sauce, topped with house-made whipped cream
Steamer
Freshly steamed milk with any flavor of your choice, served with whipped cream
London Fog
Strong earl grey tea made with steamed milk and spiked with vanilla
Meet Your Matcha
Vanilla Love
Talk of the town. A hot matcha latte, infused with our house-made vanilla bean & finished with a pretty raspberry garnish.
Matcha Latte
A creamy, three-ingredient, antioxidant-rich hot matcha latte. Made with 100% organic matcha from Matchaful NYC.
Iced Matcha Latte
Calm energy, served over ice. Made from 100% organic matcha from Matchaful NYC.
Smoothies
Buckeye Daily Grind
A chocolate-y twist on the Saxbys Daily Grind. Cold Brew, Banana, Peanut Butter, Oat Milk & a Chocolate drizzle.
The Daily Grind
An uplifting blend of Cold Brew, banana, peanut butter, vanilla, and oat milk.
Vacay All Day
Hold the daily hustle; add mango, pineapple juice, coconut water, and strawberry puree.
Bananas for Strawberries
Strawberry meets Banana meets Oat Milk.
Breakfast All Day
Breakfast Grilled Three Cheese
Slay the day with this cheesy on the eyes & seriously melty Grilled Cheese for BREAKFAST! Featuring cheddar cheese, american cheese, scrambled eggs & roasted garlic cheddar spread on crispy wheatberry toast. Add bacon or turkey sausage if you'd like below!
Plant-Powered Breakfast Grilled Cheese
Slay the day with this 100% plant-powered, cheesy on the eyes, & seriously melty Grilled Cheese for BREAKFAST! Featuring dairy-free cheddar, a dairy-free garlic herb cheese spread, baby kale & JUST egg on crispy wheatberry toast. Add Beyond Sausage if you'd like below!
Breakfast Sandwich
Choose your breakfast sandwich! Start with a classic fried egg & cheddar cheese sandwich and pick if you'd like to add Bacon or Sausage. Served on your choice of bagel or bread.
Plant-Powered Breakfast Sandwich
A fluffy and filling, 100% vegan breakfast sandwich. Featuring JUST Egg, fresh sliced tomato, and savory vegan pesto on a toasted bagel. (Contains nuts.)
Party Toast
Parties don’t happen at breakfast? Our Party Toast would like to change that: Wheatberry toast topped with butter, honey, sea salt & rainbow SPRINKLES! Consider us RSVP’d.
Bacon Jam & Chive Avo Toast
This avo toast just hits different: Avocado, bacon jam, salt & chives on crispy wheatberry toast. You might even say it’s our jam ;)
Black Garlic & Olive Oil Avo Toast
The savory start to your sweet day! Avocado, black garlic powder & olive oil on crispy wheatberry toast.
Sriracha & Chive Avo Toast
Wanna spice up your day?! We got you. Meet the wheatberry toast that's topped with avocado, salt, sriracha, chives.
Tomato & Everything Spice Avo Toast
How to eat your avocado toast & pay your rent too. Smashed avocado & juicy tomato on wheatberry toast, topped with everything spice. Guess the secret ingredient! Card-carrying member of the citrus family; rhymes with “Ellen.”
Bagel
Your choice of bagel, served with cream cheese (classic or veggie), butter, jam, or peanut butter. Also available plain; just ask!
PB&B Toast
Smooth peanut butter topped with banana, a drizzle of honey, and chia seeds for an extra crunch.
Grilled Cheese
Grilled Three Cheese
Good things come in threes. Melted cheddar, American, & roasted garlic cheddar spread, sandwiched between two slices of crispy wheatberry bread.
Plant-Powered Grilled Cheese
100% plant-powered, cheesy on the eyes, & simultaneously melty & crispy (for your cheese pulling pleasure). Surprisingly ~grate~ dairy free cheese, dairy-free garlic herb cheese spread, and baby kale on golden brown wheatberry toast. Recommended for everyone into the deeply comforting & uncomplicated things in life.
Green Grilled Cheese
Say cheese! Three kinds -- cheddar, American, & roasted garlic cheddar spread -- served on toasted wheatberry, with baby kale & pesto. Please note: We just introduced an improved vegan pesto that does contains pine nuts. It's robust & delicious, but it is no longer nut-free.
Pickle Grilled Cheese
It’s like finding out your two favorite things in the world are dating. Golden brown wheatberry bread, American cheese, cheddar cheese, & dill pickles. Not so easily swayed? Trust! We’re not loafing around with this one.
Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese
We aim to cheese: Twin slabs of golden brown wheatberry toast, shredded chicken, melted American & cheddar cheese, & wing-worthy buffalo sauce. “To me, you are perfect.”
Breakfast Grilled Three Cheese
Slay the day with this cheesy on the eyes & seriously melty Grilled Cheese for BREAKFAST! Featuring cheddar cheese, american cheese, scrambled eggs & roasted garlic cheddar spread on crispy wheatberry toast. Add bacon or turkey sausage if you'd like below!
Breadwinners
Tomato & Everything Spice Avo Toast
How to eat your avocado toast & pay your rent too. Smashed avocado & juicy tomato on wheatberry toast, topped with everything spice. Guess the secret ingredient! Card-carrying member of the citrus family; rhymes with “Ellen.”
Black Garlic & Olive Oil Avo Toast
The savory start to your sweet day! Avocado, black garlic powder & olive oil on crispy wheatberry toast.
Sriracha & Chive Avo Toast
Wanna spice up your day?! We got you. Meet the wheatberry toast that's topped with avocado, salt, sriracha, chives.
Bacon Jam & Chive Avo Toast
This avo toast just hits different: Avocado, bacon jam, salt & chives on crispy wheatberry toast. You might even say it’s our jam ;)
PB&B Toast
Smooth peanut butter topped with banana, a drizzle of honey, and chia seeds for an extra crunch.
Party Toast
Parties don’t happen at breakfast? Our Party Toast would like to change that: Wheatberry toast topped with butter, honey, sea salt & rainbow SPRINKLES! Consider us RSVP’d.
B.B.L.T.
No crumb left behind. Bacon, tomato, baby kale, & mayo on an everything bagel.
Grilled Three Cheese
Good things come in threes. Melted cheddar, American, & roasted garlic cheddar spread, sandwiched between two slices of crispy wheatberry bread.
Plant-Powered Grilled Cheese
100% plant-powered, cheesy on the eyes, & simultaneously melty & crispy (for your cheese pulling pleasure). Surprisingly ~grate~ dairy free cheese, dairy-free garlic herb cheese spread, and baby kale on golden brown wheatberry toast. Recommended for everyone into the deeply comforting & uncomplicated things in life.
Green Grilled Cheese
Say cheese! Three kinds -- cheddar, American, & roasted garlic cheddar spread -- served on toasted wheatberry, with baby kale & pesto. Please note: We just introduced an improved vegan pesto that does contains pine nuts. It's robust & delicious, but it is no longer nut-free.
Pickle Grilled Cheese
It’s like finding out your two favorite things in the world are dating. Golden brown wheatberry bread, American cheese, cheddar cheese, & dill pickles. Not so easily swayed? Trust! We’re not loafing around with this one.
Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese
We aim to cheese: Twin slabs of golden brown wheatberry toast, shredded chicken, melted American & cheddar cheese, & wing-worthy buffalo sauce. “To me, you are perfect.”
Chicken Avocado
Grilled chicken, avocado spread, spring mix lettuce & honey mustard
Soup
Rotating soup of the day
Bakery
Blueberry Muffin
Studded with fresh blueberries and the kind of crumb topping you'll either want to eat first or save for last, depending on your snack strategy.
Chocolate Chip Muffin
A traditional yogurt muffin filled with an untraditional (read: awesome) amount of chocolate chips.
Crumb Cake
A tender crumb cake, topped with brown sugar, sweet cinnamon streusel, and dusted with powered sugar. Hint: Pairs well with a Pep Talk!
Blueberry Scone
Buttery and slightly sweet, the perfect pairing to a hot beverage of your choice.
Cranberry Scone
Buttery and slightly sweet, the perfect pairing to a hot beverage of your choice.
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Craveable chocolate chip cookie.
Peanut Butter Cup Cookie
Craveable peanut butter cup cookie.
Croissant
A flaky and buttery, fresh baked croissant
Grab & Go Food
Banana
Excellent source of potassium.
KIND Caramel Almond Sea Salt Bar
A sweet, salty, satisfying snack made from almonds, caramel, and sea salt. Gluten free. Check out the label (never mind, we’ve got ya) & note there’s only 5 grams of sugar to a serving.
KIND Fruit & Nut Bar
A chewy nut bar with a slight crunch. Packed with apricots, sultanas, almonds, & peanuts. Gluten free.
Apple Butter Greek Yogurt Parfait
A protein powerhouse (22 grams!). Unsweetened Greek yogurt topped with apple butter & 100% Purely Elizabeth organic granola. Gluten-free.
Plant-Powered
Buckeye Daily Grind
A chocolate-y twist on the Saxbys Daily Grind. Cold Brew, Banana, Peanut Butter, Oat Milk & a Chocolate drizzle.
Plant-Powered Breakfast Grilled Cheese
Slay the day with this 100% plant-powered, cheesy on the eyes, & seriously melty Grilled Cheese for BREAKFAST! Featuring dairy-free cheddar, a dairy-free garlic herb cheese spread, baby kale & JUST egg on crispy wheatberry toast. Add Beyond Sausage if you'd like below!
Plant-Powered Breakfast Sandwich
A fluffy and filling, 100% vegan breakfast sandwich. Featuring JUST Egg, fresh sliced tomato, and savory vegan pesto on a toasted bagel. (Contains nuts.)
Grab & Go Drinks
Spindrift Lemon
12 ounces of sparkling water made with real squeezed fruit, fresh from farms. No added sugar & non-GMO certified.
Simply Orange Juice
Vitamin C, anyone? 11.5 ounces of never sweetened, concentrated, or frozen OJ.
San Pellegrino Sparkling Water
Italian sparkling natural mineral water. Read: gentle bubbles, in a beautiful 16-ounce bottle, with a timeless taste.
Coca-Cola Classic
The world's most popular caffeinated soft drink. 16.9 ounces.
Diet Coke
An iconic sugar-free & zero calorie soft drink. 16.9 ounces; best enjoyed cold.
Tropicana Apple Juice
Honest Kids Apple Juice
Honest Kids Fruit Punch
Honest Kids Berry Berry
Honest Kids Grape Juice
San Pellegrino Blood Orange Sparkling Water
Poland Springs
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
104 Kings Highway East, Haddonfield, NJ 08033