The Saxbys Hall of Greats

Vanilla Bean Cold Brew

Vanilla Bean Cold Brew

$4.75+

Part of our proprietary Cold Brew Collection, which is made with coffee grounds steeped in cool water overnight, this flavorful cold brew is made with fresh vanllla beans

French Toast Muffin

French Toast Muffin

$3.55

Who doesn't like a hybrid? Especially when the result is better than the sum of its parts. Expect a big bakery-style muffin with buttery cinnamon apple flavor and a sweet sugar crunch.

Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese

Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese

$6.99

We aim to cheese: Twin slabs of golden brown wheatberry toast, shredded chicken, melted American & cheddar cheese, garlic herb cheese spread & wing-worthy buffalo sauce. “To me, you are perfect.”

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$5.69

Fluffy scrambled eggs, potato tots, melted cheddar, & creamy American cheese in a golden flour tortilla. Add bacon or turkey sausage or sub a Gluten-Free* Tortilla. *We are not an allergen-free cafe & cannot guarantee that this item is allergen-free.

Drinks

Energy

OG Rush Energy Drink

OG Rush Energy Drink

$3.95+

Whatever’s on your plate, channel the energy you need through our double layered, sweet & zippy maté spritz energy drink; powered by cold brewed yerba maté.

Cold Brew Collection

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$3.95+

Not just coffee over ice. We steep our coffee grounds in cool water overnight to create the smoothest, most flavorful cold brew imaginable.

Salted Caramel Cold Brew

Salted Caramel Cold Brew

$4.75+

Made with fresh coffee grounds steeped in cool water overnight, this exceptionally well-rounded cold brew is finished with salted caramel.

Sweet Mint Cold Brew

Sweet Mint Cold Brew

$4.75+

Part of our proprietary Cold Brew Collection, which is made with fresh coffee grounds steeped in cool water overnight, this uniquely refreshing cold brew is finished with sweet mint

Milk & Honey Cold Brew

Milk & Honey Cold Brew

$4.75+

Part of our proprietary Cold Brew Collection, which is made with coffee grounds steeped in cool water overnight, this well-balanced cold brew is finished with Grade A pure honey and a splash of milk

Hot Coffee

Pep Talk Brewed Coffee

Pep Talk Brewed Coffee

$2.65+

A lively & well-rounded reminder that you rock, today and every day. We taste notes of butterscotch, chocolate chips, & dark cherry. Sourced personally from: Guatemala (Huehuetenango region), Colombia (Huila region) & Brazil (Cerrado region).

Liquid Courage Dark Roast Brewed Coffee

Liquid Courage Dark Roast Brewed Coffee

$2.65+

Can’t champion a life full of calculated risks without a little Liquid Courage Dark Roast. We taste notes of dark chocolate, maple, & vanilla. Sourced personally from: El Salvador, Guatemala & Colombia. We taste notes of dark chocolate, maple, & vanilla.

Cafe Au Lait

Cafe Au Lait

$3.55+

Our signature coffee blend served with steamed milk

Espresso Drinks

Go-Getter Espresso

Go-Getter Espresso

$2.95

We’ll go anywhere as long as this coffee gets to ride shotgun. We taste notes of black tea, honey, & burnt caramel. Sourced personally from: Guatemala, El Salvador, Colombia & Ethiopia.

Hot Red Eye

Hot Red Eye

$3.65+

Our Pep Talk coffee with a single shot of Go-Getter Espresso.

Iced Red Eye

Iced Red Eye

$3.95+

Our cold brew with a single shot of Go-Getter Espresso.

Americano

Americano

$3.45+

Our Go-Getter Espresso, diluted with hot water.

Iced Americano

Iced Americano

$3.45+

Our Go-Getter Espresso, served over ice.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.95+

Equal parts Go-Getter Espresso and milk, made with heavy foam.

Flat White

Flat White

$4.75

Go-Getter Espresso & microfoam (steamed milk with small, fine bubbles). Comparable to a latte, but with a higher ratio of coffee to milk.

Latte

Latte

$3.95+

Our Go-Getter Espresso made with steamed milk and topped with fresh foam.

Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$3.95+

Freshly ground and brewed Go-Getter Espresso, combined with cold milk and served over ice.

Vanilla Latte

Vanilla Latte

$4.75+

Our Go-Getter Espresso made with steamed milk and all-natural vanilla, topped with fresh foam.

Iced Vanilla Latte

Iced Vanilla Latte

$4.75+

Our Go-Getter Espresso made with all-natural vanilla and served over ice.

Mocha

Mocha

$4.75+

Our Go-Getter Espresso made with steamed milk, milk chocolate, and topped with house-made whipped cream.

Caramel Macchiato

Caramel Macchiato

$5.25+

Our Go-Getter Espresso made with steamed milk, all-natural vanilla, and caramel.

Teas & Steamers

Peach Bourbon Sweet Tea

Peach Bourbon Sweet Tea

$3.45+

A punch of flavor you'll ap-peach-iate: Black tea with a sweet swirl of peach bourbon syrup.

Sweet Raspberry Tea

Sweet Raspberry Tea

$3.45+

Sweet dreams are made of tea. Meet this delicious & refreshing take on Raspberry tea that's equal parts fruity & sweet.

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$4.45+

A creamy, three-ingredient, antioxidant-rich hot matcha latte. Made with 100% organic matcha from Matchaful NYC.

Iced Matcha Latte

Iced Matcha Latte

$4.45+

Calm energy, served over ice. Made from 100% organic matcha from Matchaful NYC.

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.85+

Teas rotate daily. Check your nearest cafe for the latest selection.

Black Iced Tea

Black Iced Tea

$2.95+

Nothing says refreshing like this handpicked and organic Chinese black iced tea from Harney & Sons Master Tea Blenders. Enjoy as-is over ice, or with honey for a touch of sweetness.

Raspberry Iced Tea

Raspberry Iced Tea

$2.95+

A blend of floral rosehips, tropical hibiscus, fresh raspberry leaves, and citrus peels, with hints of spearmint, apple, and peppermint. Caffeine-free, light, and refreshing.

Green Iced Tea

Green Iced Tea

$2.95+

A tropical twist on traditional green tea courtesy of our friends at Harney & Sons. Taste the pineapple!

Iced Chai Latte

Iced Chai Latte

$5.25+

David Rio's signature and award winning chai (a rich and creamy mixture of black tea and premium spices, including cinnamon, cardamom, and clove), served over ice.

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$5.25+

Our chai is a rich and creamy mixture of black tea and premium spices, including cinnamon, cardamom, and clove. All natural, non-GMO, and gluten free.

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.55+

A classic hot chocolate made with steamed milk and chocolate sauce.

Steamer

Steamer

$3.55+

Freshly steamed milk with any flavor of your choice, served with whipped cream

London Fog

London Fog

$4.45+

Strong earl grey tea made with steamed milk and spiked with vanilla

Meet Your Matcha

Smoothies

Green Goals

Green Goals

$6.25

So fresh & so green. Nothing but spinach, mango, banana, & pineapple juice.

The Daily Grind

The Daily Grind

$6.25

An uplifting blend of Cold Brew, banana, peanut butter, vanilla, and oat milk.

Vacay All Day

Vacay All Day

$5.95

Hold the daily hustle; add mango, pineapple juice and strawberry puree. 16oz.

Bananas for Strawberries

Bananas for Strawberries

$5.95

Strawberry meets Banana meets Oat Milk.

Grab & Go Drinks

Tropicana Orange Juice

Tropicana Orange Juice

$2.39

12 ounces of 100% pure-squeezed orange juice, made to go, just like you.

Pepsi Cola Can

Pepsi Cola Can

$1.49Out of stock

Fizzy & delicious (& a compelling case for Team Pepsi). 12 ounces.

Pepsi Diet Cola Can

Pepsi Diet Cola Can

$1.49

A no-calorie, carbonated cola soft drink with a widespread following. 12 ounces.

Aquafina

Aquafina

$2.19

16.9 ounces of on-the-go hydration in a distinctive bottle. pH balanced, with added electrolytes for taste.

Food

Breakfast All Day

Habanero Steak Breakfast Burrito

Habanero Steak Breakfast Burrito

$6.85

Steak, scrambled eggs, potato tots, melted cheddar and American cheeses, and Saint Lucifer Habanero Spice in a warm golden flour tortilla. Sub a Gluten-Free* Tortilla. *We are not an allergen-free cafe & cannot guarantee that this item is allergen-free.

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$5.29

Choose your breakfast sandwich! Start with a classic fried egg & cheddar cheese sandwich and pick if you'd like to add Bacon or Sausage. Served on your choice of bagel or bread.

Everything Avo Toast

Everything Avo Toast

$4.99

How to eat your avocado toast & pay your rent too. Smashed avocado on wheatberry toast, topped with everything spice.

Bagel

Bagel

$2.99

Your choice of bagel, served with classic cream cheese, butter, or peanut butter. Also available plain; just ask!

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Three Cheese

Grilled Three Cheese

$4.99

Good things come in threes. Melted cheddar, American, & roasted garlic cheddar spread, sandwiched between two slices of crispy wheatberry bread.

Greens Grilled Cheese

Greens Grilled Cheese

$6.49

Say cheese! Three kinds -- cheddar, American, & garlic herb cheese spread, paired with spinach and served on toasted wheatberry.

Bacon Grilled Cheese

Bacon Grilled Cheese

$6.49

Crusty on the outside, total softie on the inside. Featuring crumbled bacon, gooey American and cheddar cheeses & garlic herb cheese spread on wheatberry bread.

Pickle Grilled Cheese

Pickle Grilled Cheese

$5.99

It’s like finding out your two favorite things in the world are dating. Golden brown wheatberry bread, American cheese, cheddar cheese, garlic herb cheese spread & dill pickles. Not so easily swayed? Trust! We’re not loafing around with this one.

Breakfast Grilled Three Cheese

Breakfast Grilled Three Cheese

$5.69

Slay the day with this cheesy on the eyes & seriously melty Grilled Cheese for BREAKFAST! Featuring cheddar and american cheeses, scrambled eggs & garlic herb cheese spread on crispy wheatberry toast. Add bacon or turkey sausage if you'd like below!

Bakery

Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$3.55

Studded with fresh blueberries and the kind of crumb topping you'll either want to eat first or save for last, depending on your snack strategy.

Chocolate Chip Muffin

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$3.55

A traditional yogurt muffin filled with an untraditional (read: awesome) amount of chocolate chips.

Crumb Cake

Crumb Cake

$3.55

A tender crumb cake, topped with brown sugar, sweet cinnamon streusel, and dusted with powered sugar. Hint: Pairs well with a Pep Talk!

Brownie

Brownie

$3.55

Decadent chocolate chip brownie

Grab & Go Food

Miss Vickie’s Sea Salt Chips

Miss Vickie’s Sea Salt Chips

$1.75

Crispy, crunchy and carefully kettle cooked to perfection. Free of artificial flavors or preservatives.

Olli's Genoa & Fontina Snack Pack

Olli's Genoa & Fontina Snack Pack

$5.95

Calling all cheese board enthusiasts. Pre-sliced Genoa salami, all-natural Fontina cheese, & crispy artisan crackers, in a convenient ‘lil container. 13 grams of protein per serving; made with 100% vegetarian-fed pork.

Chobani Strawberry Greek Yogurt

Chobani Strawberry Greek Yogurt

$2.00

Single-serve, high-protein, nonfat Greek yogurt, blended with rich & pure strawberry.

Rx Bar: Blueberry

Rx Bar: Blueberry

$3.75

Made with sweet blueberries and a few other simple ingredients - egg whites for protein, dates to bind and nuts for texture. These blueberry protein bars cure the Monday blues.

Rx Bar: Chocolate Banana Walnut

Rx Bar: Chocolate Banana Walnut

$3.75

Banana, chocolate & walnuts, we dare you to name a better trio.

Goldfish

Goldfish

$0.95

The Snack That Smiles Back®, baked with cheddar cheese.

Dutch Caramel & Vanilla Stroopwafel

Dutch Caramel & Vanilla Stroopwafel

$1.95

The best in bourbon vanilla, cinnamon, & molasses. Snack wafer with just 3 grams of sugar & 6 grams of fiber. Magical when slightly melted, dipped in a hot beverage.

Chocolate Brownie Stroopwafel

Chocolate Brownie Stroopwafel

$1.95

Rich & fudgy on-the-go treat with just 3 grams of sugar & 6 grams of fiber. Best enjoyed dunked in your beverage of choice.

KIND Caramel Almond Sea Salt Bar

KIND Caramel Almond Sea Salt Bar

$2.75

A sweet, salty, satisfying snack made from almonds, caramel, and sea salt. Gluten free. Check out the label (never mind, we’ve got ya) & note there’s only 5 grams of sugar to a serving.

Coffee & Merch

Coffee For Home

Pep Talk Single Steeped Coffee Bag

Pep Talk Single Steeped Coffee Bag

$2.75

Bring this convenient single serve Pep Talk coffee bag home with you to steep in 8oz of hot or cold water. We taste notes of butterscotch, chocolate chips, & dark cherry.

Liquid Courage Single Steeped Coffee Bag

Liquid Courage Single Steeped Coffee Bag

$2.75

Bring Saxbys home with you! Meet our fav Liquid Courage Dark Roast that's now in a convenient single serve coffee bag that you can steep in 8oz of hot or cold water! We taste notes of dark chocolate, maple, & vanilla.

Pep Talk Whole Bean Coffee

Pep Talk Whole Bean Coffee

$13.50

A lively & well-rounded reminder that you rock, today and every day. We taste notes of butterscotch, chocolate chips, & dark cherry. Sourced personally from: Guatemala, Colombia & Brazil. 12 oz.

Liquid Courage Dark Roast Whole Bean Coffee

Liquid Courage Dark Roast Whole Bean Coffee

$13.50

Can’t champion a life full of calculated risks without a little Liquid Courage Dark Roast. We taste notes of dark chocolate, maple, & vanilla. Sourced personally from: El Salvador, Guatemala, & Colombia. 12 oz.

Go-Getter Espresso Whole Bean Coffee

Go-Getter Espresso Whole Bean Coffee

$14.00

We’ll go anywhere as long as this coffee gets to ride shotgun. We taste notes of black tea, honey, & burnt caramel. Sourced personally from: Guatemala, El Salvador, Colombia & Ethiopia. 12 oz.