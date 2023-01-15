Restaurant header imageView gallery

Saxbys JCU

Administration Building

University Heights, OH 44118

Caramel Macchiato
Bagel

Seasonal

Dark Chocolate Peppermint Mocha Cold Brew

Dark Chocolate Peppermint Mocha Cold Brew

$4.95+

Peppermint, Dark Chocolate, Cold Brew, whole milk & topped with a sprinkle of crushed candy canes. It's a winter wonderland in a cup, but don't just take our word for it.

Dark Chocolate Peppermint Mocha

Dark Chocolate Peppermint Mocha

$4.95+

Go-Getter Espresso & house-made dark chocolate peppermint sauce, paired with steamed milk & topped with a sprinkle of crushed candy canes.

Mac & Cheese Grilled Cheese

Mac & Cheese Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Yup, you read that right -- it's Mac & Cheese in a Grilled Cheese! Make yourself at home and mac on this Grilled Cheese featuring gooey mac & cheese, extra Cheddar & American cheeses on crispy wheatberry toast.

Vanilla Love

Vanilla Love

$5.45+

Talk of the town. A hot matcha latte, infused with our house-made vanilla bean & finished with a pretty raspberry garnish.

Cranberry & Pumpkin Seed Plant-Powered Overnight Oats

Cranberry & Pumpkin Seed Plant-Powered Overnight Oats

$4.95

100% plant-powered. Gluten-free overnight oats made in-house with oat milk, organic granola, chia seeds, cranberry, vanilla, pumpkin spice & pumpkin seeds.

Capricorn Season

Double Bacon Grilled Cheese

Double Bacon Grilled Cheese

$6.19Out of stock

Crusty on the outside; [total] softie on the inside. Featuring TBJ Gourmet bacon jam, crumbled bacon, gooey American cheese, melted cheddar, & roasted garlic cheddar spread on crackly wheatberry bread. Because our culinary team really wanted this to be a hard sell.

Chai Tea Latte

Chai Tea Latte

$4.25+Out of stock

Our chai is a rich and creamy mixture of black tea and premium spices, including cinnamon, cardamom, and clove. All natural, non-GMO, and gluten free.

Energy

OG Energy Maté Spritz

OG Energy Maté Spritz

$3.95+

Whatever’s on your plate, channel the energy you need through our new double layered energy drink. This sweet & zippy energy spritz features our cold brewed energy tea, a blend of yerba maté & butterfly tea.

Strawberry Rush Maté Spritz

Strawberry Rush Maté Spritz

$4.95+

It's time for some new energy. Spritz it up with our new energy drink: a sweet rush of our cold brewed energy tea, a blend of yerba maté & butterfly tea, and strawberry.

Orange Cream Maté Spritz

Orange Cream Maté Spritz

$4.95+

Whatever you're up to, spritz it up with our sweet & dreamy orange cream energy drink, featuring our cold brewed energy tea, a blend of yerba maté & butterfly tea.

Cold Brew Collection

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$3.95+

Not just coffee over ice. We steep our coffee grounds in cool water overnight to create the smoothest, most flavorful cold brew imaginable.

Vanilla Bean Cold Brew

Vanilla Bean Cold Brew

$4.75+

Part of our proprietary Cold Brew Collection, which is made with coffee grounds steeped in cool water overnight, this flavorful cold brew is made with fresh vanllla beans

Salted Caramel Cold Brew

Salted Caramel Cold Brew

$4.75+

Made with fresh coffee grounds steeped in cool water overnight, this exceptionally well-rounded cold brew is finished with salted caramel.

Sweet Mint Cold Brew

Sweet Mint Cold Brew

$4.75+

Part of our proprietary Cold Brew Collection, which is made with fresh coffee grounds steeped in cool water overnight, this uniquely refreshing cold brew is finished with sweet mint

Milk & Honey Cold Brew

Milk & Honey Cold Brew

$4.75+

Part of our proprietary Cold Brew Collection, which is made with coffee grounds steeped in cool water overnight, this well-balanced cold brew is finished with Grade A pure honey and a splash of milk

Chai Cold Brew

Chai Cold Brew

$4.75+Out of stock

Part of our proprietary Cold Brew Collection, which is made with coffee grounds steeped in cool water overnight, this unique blend marries our signature cold brew with our house-made chai

Hot Coffee

Pep Talk Brewed Coffee

Pep Talk Brewed Coffee

$2.45+Out of stock

A lively & well-rounded reminder that you rock, today and every day. We taste notes of butterscotch, chocolate chips, & dark cherry. Sourced personally from: Guatemala (Huehuetenango region), Colombia (Huila region) & Brazil (Cerrado region).

Liquid Courage Dark Roast Brewed Coffee

Liquid Courage Dark Roast Brewed Coffee

$2.45+Out of stock

Can’t champion a life full of calculated risks without a little Liquid Courage Dark Roast. We taste notes of dark chocolate, maple, & vanilla. Sourced personally from: El Salvador (San Miguel region), Guatemala (Huehuetenango region), & Colombia (Huila region). We taste notes of dark chocolate, maple, & vanilla.

Cafe Au Lait

Cafe Au Lait

$3.55+

Our signature coffee blend served with steamed milk

Espresso Drinks

Latte

Latte

$3.95+

Our Go-Getter Espresso made with steamed milk and topped with fresh foam.

Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$3.95+

Freshly ground and brewed Go-Getter Espresso, combined with cold milk and served over ice.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.95+

Equal parts Go-Getter Espresso and milk, made with heavy foam.

Flat White

Flat White

$4.55

Go-Getter Espresso & microfoam (steamed milk with small, fine bubbles). Comparable to a latte, but with a higher ratio of coffee to milk.

Americano

Americano

$2.95+

Our Go-Getter Espresso, diluted with hot water.

Iced Americano

Iced Americano

$2.95+

Our Go-Getter Espresso, served over ice.

Hot Red Eye

Hot Red Eye

$3.35+

Our Pep Talk coffee with a single shot of Go-Getter Espresso.

Iced Red Eye

Iced Red Eye

$3.65+

Our cold brew with a single shot of Go-Getter Espresso.

Go-Getter Espresso

Go-Getter Espresso

$2.65

We’ll go anywhere as long as this coffee gets to ride shotgun. We taste notes of black tea, honey, & burnt caramel. Sourced personally from: Guatemala (Huehuetenango region), El Salvador (San Miguel region), Colombia (Huila region), & Ethiopia (Yirgacheffe region).

Mocha

Mocha

$4.75+

Our Go-Getter Espresso made with steamed milk, milk chocolate, and topped with house-made whipped cream.

Vanilla Latte

Vanilla Latte

$4.75+

Our Go-Getter Espresso made with steamed milk and all-natural vanilla, topped with fresh foam.

Iced Vanilla Latte

Iced Vanilla Latte

$4.75+

Our Go-Getter Espresso made with all-natural vanilla and served over ice.

Caramel Macchiato

Caramel Macchiato

$4.95+

Our Go-Getter Espresso made with steamed milk, all-natural vanilla, and caramel.

The Cure

The Cure

$3.95+

Refreshing and hydrating coconut water with Go-Getter Espresso, served over ice.

Teas & Steamers

Peach Bourbon Sweet Tea

Peach Bourbon Sweet Tea

$2.95+

A punch of flavor you'll ap-peach-iate: Black tea with a sweet swirl of peach bourbon syrup.

Sweet Raspberry Tea

Sweet Raspberry Tea

$2.95+

Sweet dreams are made of tea. Meet this delicious & refreshing take on Raspberry tea that's equal parts fruity & sweet.

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$4.25+

A creamy, three-ingredient, antioxidant-rich hot matcha latte. Made with 100% organic matcha from Matchaful NYC.

Iced Matcha Latte

Iced Matcha Latte

$4.25+

Calm energy, served over ice. Made from 100% organic matcha from Matchaful NYC.

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.45+

Teas rotate daily. Check your nearest cafe for the latest selection.

Black Iced Tea

Black Iced Tea

$2.45+

Nothing says summer like this handpicked and organic Chinese black iced tea from Harney & Sons Master Tea Blenders. Enjoy as-is over ice, or with honey and lemon for a touch of sweetness.

Raspberry Iced Tea

Raspberry Iced Tea

$2.45+Out of stock

A blend of floral rosehips, tropical hibiscus, fresh raspberry leaves, and citrus peels, with hints of spearmint, apple, and peppermint. Caffeine-free, light, and refreshing.

Green Iced Tea

Green Iced Tea

$2.45+Out of stock

A tropical twist on traditional green tea courtesy of our friends at Harney & Sons. Taste the pineapple!

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.25+Out of stock

A classic hot chocolate made with steamed milk and chocolate sauce, topped with house-made whipped cream

London Fog

London Fog

$4.25+

Strong earl grey tea made with steamed milk and spiked with vanilla

Steamer

Steamer

$3.25+

Freshly steamed milk with any flavor of your choice, served with whipped cream

Meet Your Matcha

Smoothies

Buckeye Daily Grind

Buckeye Daily Grind

$6.45Out of stock

A chocolate-y twist on the Saxbys Daily Grind. Cold Brew, Banana, Peanut Butter, Oat Milk & a Chocolate drizzle.

Green Goals

Green Goals

$5.95Out of stock

So fresh & so green. Nothing but baby kale, mango, banana, & pineapple juice.

The Daily Grind

The Daily Grind

$5.95Out of stock

An uplifting blend of Cold Brew, banana, peanut butter, vanilla, and oat milk.

Vacay All Day

Vacay All Day

$4.95Out of stock

Hold the daily hustle; add mango, pineapple juice, coconut water, and strawberry puree.

Bananas for Strawberries

Bananas for Strawberries

$4.95Out of stock

Strawberry meets Banana meets Oat Milk.

Breakfast All Day

Grilled Cheese

Breadwinners

Sides

Bakery

Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$2.95

Studded with fresh blueberries and the kind of crumb topping you'll either want to eat first or save for last, depending on your snack strategy.

Chocolate Chip Muffin

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$2.95

A traditional yogurt muffin filled with an untraditional (read: awesome) amount of chocolate chips.

French Toast Muffin

French Toast Muffin

$2.95

Who doesn't like a hybrid? Especially when the result is better than the sum of its parts. Expect a big bakery-style muffin with buttery cinnamon apple flavor and a sweet sugar crunch.

Crumb Cake

Crumb Cake

$2.95

A tender crumb cake, topped with brown sugar, sweet cinnamon streusel, and dusted with powered sugar. Hint: Pairs well with a Pep Talk!

Brownie

Brownie

$2.95

Decadent chocolate chip brownie

Grab & Go Food

Justin’s Dark Chocolate Almond Butter Cup

Justin’s Dark Chocolate Almond Butter Cup

$3.25

A dark chocolate almond butter cup - you deserve it!

Rx Bar: Chocolate Peanut Butter

Rx Bar: Chocolate Peanut Butter

$3.25

Chocolate and peanut butter, we dare you to name a better combo.

Rx Bar: Blueberry

Rx Bar: Blueberry

$3.25

Made with sweet blueberries and a few other simple ingredients - egg whites for protein, dates to bind and nuts for texture. These blueberry protein bars cure the Monday blues.

Tru Fru Hyper Dried Chocolate Strawberry

Tru Fru Hyper Dried Chocolate Strawberry

$4.25

Nature's strawberries hyper-dried fresh in dark chocolate. The first fruit to ripen every spring is the first in our hearts–and taste buds. The chocolate is just a bonus.

Tru Fru Hyper Dried Chocolate Banana

Tru Fru Hyper Dried Chocolate Banana

$4.25

Nature's bananas hyper-dried fresh in dark chocolate. Did you know that bananas float? And that Tru Fru freeze-dried, chocolate-immersed bananas may cause you to float (probably to nirvana)?

Goldfish

Goldfish

$0.95

The Snack That Smiles Back®, baked with cheddar cheese. 1 oz bag.

Hippeas Vegan White Cheddar

Hippeas Vegan White Cheddar

$2.75

Light & crunchy vegan white cheddar organic chickpea puffs. 1.5 oz bag

Dutch Caramel & Vanilla Stroopwafel

Dutch Caramel & Vanilla Stroopwafel

$1.95

The best in bourbon vanilla, cinnamon, & molasses. Snack wafer with just 3 grams of sugar & 6 grams of fiber. Magical when slightly melted, dipped in a hot beverage.

Chocolate Brownie Stroopwafel

Chocolate Brownie Stroopwafel

$1.95Out of stock

Rich & fudgy on-the-go treat with just 3 grams of sugar & 6 grams of fiber. Best enjoyed dunked in your beverage of choice.

KIND Caramel Almond Sea Salt Bar

KIND Caramel Almond Sea Salt Bar

$2.75

A sweet, salty, satisfying snack made from almonds, caramel, and sea salt. Gluten free. Check out the label (never mind, we’ve got ya) & note there’s only 5 grams of sugar to a serving.

KIND Fruit & Nut Bar

KIND Fruit & Nut Bar

$2.75

A chewy nut bar with a slight crunch. Packed with apricots, sultanas, almonds, & peanuts. Gluten free.

Plant-Powered

Grab & Go Drinks

AHA Sparkling Water Blueberry Pomegranate

AHA Sparkling Water Blueberry Pomegranate

$1.25

Having an AHA moment with a 12 oz refreshingly crisp and flavorful sparkling waters—with no sweeteners, calories, or sodium.

AHA Sparkling Water Lime Watermelon

AHA Sparkling Water Lime Watermelon

$1.25

Having an AHA moment with a 12 oz refreshingly crisp and flavorful sparkling waters—with no sweeteners, calories, or sodium.

smartwater

smartwater

$2.49

33.8 ounces of much loved vapor-distilled water, with added electrolytes for taste.

Minute Maid Orange Juice

Minute Maid Orange Juice

$2.95
Simply Orange Juice

Simply Orange Juice

$2.95

Vitamin C, anyone? 11.5 ounces of never sweetened, concentrated, or frozen OJ.

Coca-Cola Classic

Coca-Cola Classic

$1.99

The world's most popular caffeinated soft drink. 16.9 ounces.

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.99

An iconic sugar-free & zero calorie soft drink. 16.9 ounces; best enjoyed cold.

Coffee For Home

Pep Talk Whole Bean Coffee

Pep Talk Whole Bean Coffee

$13.50

A lively & well-rounded reminder that you rock, today and every day. We taste notes of butterscotch, chocolate chips, & dark cherry. Sourced personally from: Guatemala (Huehuetenango region), Colombia (Huila region) & Brazil (Cerrado region). 12 oz.

Liquid Courage Dark Roast Whole Bean Coffee

Liquid Courage Dark Roast Whole Bean Coffee

$13.50

Can’t champion a life full of calculated risks without a little Liquid Courage Dark Roast. We taste notes of dark chocolate, maple, & vanilla. Sourced personally from: El Salvador (San Miguel region), Guatemala (Huehuetenango region), & Colombia (Huila region). 12 oz.

Go-Getter Espresso Whole Bean Coffee

Go-Getter Espresso Whole Bean Coffee

$14.00

We’ll go anywhere as long as this coffee gets to ride shotgun. We taste notes of black tea, honey, & burnt caramel. Sourced personally from: Guatemala (Huehuetenango region), El Salvador (San Miguel region), Colombia (Huila region), & Ethiopia (Yirgacheffe region). 12 oz.

No Strings Decaf Whole Bean Coffee

No Strings Decaf Whole Bean Coffee

$14.00

Really great decaf; no strings attached. We taste notes of baker's chocolate, nougat, & soft cranberry. Sourced personally from: Columbia (Tolima region). 12 oz.

Cold Brew Whole Bean Coffee

Cold Brew Whole Bean Coffee

$14.00

Crisp & refreshing - bringing a smooth moment of chill to your day. We taste notes of milk chocolate, caramel, honey and crisp apple. Sourced personally from: Guatemala (Chimaltenango region), El Salvador (San Miguel region), Kenya (Kiambu region). 12 oz.

