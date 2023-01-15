Saxbys JCU
Administration Building
University Heights, OH 44118
Popular Items
Seasonal
Dark Chocolate Peppermint Mocha Cold Brew
Peppermint, Dark Chocolate, Cold Brew, whole milk & topped with a sprinkle of crushed candy canes. It's a winter wonderland in a cup, but don't just take our word for it.
Dark Chocolate Peppermint Mocha
Go-Getter Espresso & house-made dark chocolate peppermint sauce, paired with steamed milk & topped with a sprinkle of crushed candy canes.
Mac & Cheese Grilled Cheese
Yup, you read that right -- it's Mac & Cheese in a Grilled Cheese! Make yourself at home and mac on this Grilled Cheese featuring gooey mac & cheese, extra Cheddar & American cheeses on crispy wheatberry toast.
Vanilla Love
Talk of the town. A hot matcha latte, infused with our house-made vanilla bean & finished with a pretty raspberry garnish.
Cranberry & Pumpkin Seed Plant-Powered Overnight Oats
100% plant-powered. Gluten-free overnight oats made in-house with oat milk, organic granola, chia seeds, cranberry, vanilla, pumpkin spice & pumpkin seeds.
Double Bacon Grilled Cheese
Crusty on the outside; [total] softie on the inside. Featuring TBJ Gourmet bacon jam, crumbled bacon, gooey American cheese, melted cheddar, & roasted garlic cheddar spread on crackly wheatberry bread. Because our culinary team really wanted this to be a hard sell.
Chai Tea Latte
Our chai is a rich and creamy mixture of black tea and premium spices, including cinnamon, cardamom, and clove. All natural, non-GMO, and gluten free.
Energy
OG Energy Maté Spritz
Whatever’s on your plate, channel the energy you need through our new double layered energy drink. This sweet & zippy energy spritz features our cold brewed energy tea, a blend of yerba maté & butterfly tea.
Strawberry Rush Maté Spritz
It's time for some new energy. Spritz it up with our new energy drink: a sweet rush of our cold brewed energy tea, a blend of yerba maté & butterfly tea, and strawberry.
Orange Cream Maté Spritz
Whatever you're up to, spritz it up with our sweet & dreamy orange cream energy drink, featuring our cold brewed energy tea, a blend of yerba maté & butterfly tea.
Cold Brew Collection
Cold Brew
Not just coffee over ice. We steep our coffee grounds in cool water overnight to create the smoothest, most flavorful cold brew imaginable.
Vanilla Bean Cold Brew
Part of our proprietary Cold Brew Collection, which is made with coffee grounds steeped in cool water overnight, this flavorful cold brew is made with fresh vanllla beans
Salted Caramel Cold Brew
Made with fresh coffee grounds steeped in cool water overnight, this exceptionally well-rounded cold brew is finished with salted caramel.
Sweet Mint Cold Brew
Part of our proprietary Cold Brew Collection, which is made with fresh coffee grounds steeped in cool water overnight, this uniquely refreshing cold brew is finished with sweet mint
Milk & Honey Cold Brew
Part of our proprietary Cold Brew Collection, which is made with coffee grounds steeped in cool water overnight, this well-balanced cold brew is finished with Grade A pure honey and a splash of milk
Chai Cold Brew
Part of our proprietary Cold Brew Collection, which is made with coffee grounds steeped in cool water overnight, this unique blend marries our signature cold brew with our house-made chai
Hot Coffee
Pep Talk Brewed Coffee
A lively & well-rounded reminder that you rock, today and every day. We taste notes of butterscotch, chocolate chips, & dark cherry. Sourced personally from: Guatemala (Huehuetenango region), Colombia (Huila region) & Brazil (Cerrado region).
Liquid Courage Dark Roast Brewed Coffee
Can’t champion a life full of calculated risks without a little Liquid Courage Dark Roast. We taste notes of dark chocolate, maple, & vanilla. Sourced personally from: El Salvador (San Miguel region), Guatemala (Huehuetenango region), & Colombia (Huila region). We taste notes of dark chocolate, maple, & vanilla.
Cafe Au Lait
Our signature coffee blend served with steamed milk
Espresso Drinks
Latte
Our Go-Getter Espresso made with steamed milk and topped with fresh foam.
Iced Latte
Freshly ground and brewed Go-Getter Espresso, combined with cold milk and served over ice.
Cappuccino
Equal parts Go-Getter Espresso and milk, made with heavy foam.
Flat White
Go-Getter Espresso & microfoam (steamed milk with small, fine bubbles). Comparable to a latte, but with a higher ratio of coffee to milk.
Americano
Our Go-Getter Espresso, diluted with hot water.
Iced Americano
Our Go-Getter Espresso, served over ice.
Hot Red Eye
Our Pep Talk coffee with a single shot of Go-Getter Espresso.
Iced Red Eye
Our cold brew with a single shot of Go-Getter Espresso.
Go-Getter Espresso
We’ll go anywhere as long as this coffee gets to ride shotgun. We taste notes of black tea, honey, & burnt caramel. Sourced personally from: Guatemala (Huehuetenango region), El Salvador (San Miguel region), Colombia (Huila region), & Ethiopia (Yirgacheffe region).
Mocha
Our Go-Getter Espresso made with steamed milk, milk chocolate, and topped with house-made whipped cream.
Vanilla Latte
Our Go-Getter Espresso made with steamed milk and all-natural vanilla, topped with fresh foam.
Iced Vanilla Latte
Our Go-Getter Espresso made with all-natural vanilla and served over ice.
Caramel Macchiato
Our Go-Getter Espresso made with steamed milk, all-natural vanilla, and caramel.
The Cure
Refreshing and hydrating coconut water with Go-Getter Espresso, served over ice.
Teas & Steamers
Peach Bourbon Sweet Tea
A punch of flavor you'll ap-peach-iate: Black tea with a sweet swirl of peach bourbon syrup.
Sweet Raspberry Tea
Sweet dreams are made of tea. Meet this delicious & refreshing take on Raspberry tea that's equal parts fruity & sweet.
Matcha Latte
A creamy, three-ingredient, antioxidant-rich hot matcha latte. Made with 100% organic matcha from Matchaful NYC.
Iced Matcha Latte
Calm energy, served over ice. Made from 100% organic matcha from Matchaful NYC.
Hot Tea
Teas rotate daily. Check your nearest cafe for the latest selection.
Black Iced Tea
Nothing says summer like this handpicked and organic Chinese black iced tea from Harney & Sons Master Tea Blenders. Enjoy as-is over ice, or with honey and lemon for a touch of sweetness.
Raspberry Iced Tea
A blend of floral rosehips, tropical hibiscus, fresh raspberry leaves, and citrus peels, with hints of spearmint, apple, and peppermint. Caffeine-free, light, and refreshing.
Green Iced Tea
A tropical twist on traditional green tea courtesy of our friends at Harney & Sons. Taste the pineapple!
Iced Chai Tea Latte
David Rio's signature and award winning chai (a rich and creamy mixture of black tea and premium spices, including cinnamon, cardamom, and clove), served over ice.
Chai Tea Latte
Our chai is a rich and creamy mixture of black tea and premium spices, including cinnamon, cardamom, and clove. All natural, non-GMO, and gluten free.
Hot Chocolate
A classic hot chocolate made with steamed milk and chocolate sauce, topped with house-made whipped cream
London Fog
Strong earl grey tea made with steamed milk and spiked with vanilla
Steamer
Freshly steamed milk with any flavor of your choice, served with whipped cream
Meet Your Matcha
Smoothies
Buckeye Daily Grind
A chocolate-y twist on the Saxbys Daily Grind. Cold Brew, Banana, Peanut Butter, Oat Milk & a Chocolate drizzle.
Green Goals
So fresh & so green. Nothing but baby kale, mango, banana, & pineapple juice.
The Daily Grind
An uplifting blend of Cold Brew, banana, peanut butter, vanilla, and oat milk.
Vacay All Day
Hold the daily hustle; add mango, pineapple juice, coconut water, and strawberry puree.
Bananas for Strawberries
Strawberry meets Banana meets Oat Milk.
Breakfast All Day
Air-Fried Tots
Hash brown’s little sibling. Very snackable! Seasoned with sea salt & black pepper; best enjoyed on the quick.
Breakfast Grilled Three Cheese
Slay the day with this cheesy on the eyes & seriously melty Grilled Cheese for BREAKFAST! Featuring cheddar cheese, american cheese, scrambled eggs & roasted garlic cheddar spread on crispy wheatberry toast. Add bacon or turkey sausage if you'd like below!
Plant-Powered Breakfast Grilled Cheese
Slay the day with this 100% plant-powered, cheesy on the eyes, & seriously melty Grilled Cheese for BREAKFAST! Featuring dairy-free cheddar, a dairy-free garlic herb cheese spread, baby kale & JUST egg on crispy wheatberry toast. Add Beyond Sausage if you'd like below!
Breakfast Burrito
The perfect vehicle for fluffy scrambled eggs, potato tots, melted cheddar, & creamy American cheese? A warmed, golden brown flour tortilla. Start your day, week, life (!) with this savory breakfast burrito. Add bacon or turkey sausage, if you'd like.
Plant-Powered Breakfast Burrito
Here to make sure everyone can delight in the singular joy of a piping hot, super savory breakfast burrito. 100% plant-powered & filled with JUST egg soft scramble, dairy-free cheese, air-fried tots, & baby kale for a pop of green. Up your breakfast game and add Beyond Sausage below if you'd like!
Breakfast Sandwich
Choose your breakfast sandwich! Start with a classic fried egg & cheddar cheese sandwich and pick if you'd like to add Bacon or Sausage. Served on your choice of bagel or bread.
Plant-Powered Breakfast Sandwich
A fluffy and filling, 100% vegan breakfast sandwich. Featuring JUST Egg, fresh sliced tomato, and savory vegan pesto on a toasted bagel. (Contains nuts.)
Bacon Jam & Chive Avo Toast
This avo toast just hits different: Avocado, bacon jam, salt & chives on crispy wheatberry toast. You might even say it’s our jam ;)
Black Garlic & Olive Oil Avo Toast
The savory start to your sweet day! Avocado, black garlic powder & olive oil on crispy wheatberry toast.
Sriracha & Chive Avo Toast
Wanna spice up your day?! We got you. Meet the wheatberry toast that's topped with avocado, salt, sriracha, chives.
Tomato & Everything Spice Avo Toast
How to eat your avocado toast & pay your rent too. Smashed avocado & juicy tomato on wheatberry toast, topped with everything spice. Guess the secret ingredient! Card-carrying member of the citrus family; rhymes with “Ellen.”
Bagel
Your choice of bagel, served with classic cream cheese, butter, or peanut butter. Also available plain; just ask!
Toast
Wheatberry bread toasted to perfection with your choice of spread or toppings.
Cranberry & Pumpkin Seed Plant-Powered Overnight Oats
100% plant-powered. Gluten-free overnight oats made in-house with oat milk, organic granola, chia seeds, cranberry, vanilla, pumpkin spice & pumpkin seeds.
Grilled Cheese
Breadwinners
Sides
Miss Vickie’s Sea Salt Chips
Crispy, crunchy and carefully kettle cooked to perfection. Free of artificial flavors or preservatives.
Banana
Excellent source of potassium.
Bakery
Blueberry Muffin
Studded with fresh blueberries and the kind of crumb topping you'll either want to eat first or save for last, depending on your snack strategy.
Chocolate Chip Muffin
A traditional yogurt muffin filled with an untraditional (read: awesome) amount of chocolate chips.
French Toast Muffin
Who doesn't like a hybrid? Especially when the result is better than the sum of its parts. Expect a big bakery-style muffin with buttery cinnamon apple flavor and a sweet sugar crunch.
Crumb Cake
A tender crumb cake, topped with brown sugar, sweet cinnamon streusel, and dusted with powered sugar. Hint: Pairs well with a Pep Talk!
Brownie
Decadent chocolate chip brownie
Grab & Go Food
Olli's Genoa & Fontina Snack Pack
Calling all cheese board enthusiasts. Pre-sliced Genoa salami, all-natural Fontina cheese, & crispy artisan crackers, in a convenient ‘lil container. 13 grams of protein per serving; made with 100% vegetarian-fed pork.
Chobani Strawberry Greek Yogurt
Single-serve, high-protein, nonfat Greek yogurt, blended with rich & pure strawberry.
Justin’s Dark Chocolate Almond Butter Cup
A dark chocolate almond butter cup - you deserve it!
Rx Bar: Chocolate Peanut Butter
Chocolate and peanut butter, we dare you to name a better combo.
Rx Bar: Blueberry
Made with sweet blueberries and a few other simple ingredients - egg whites for protein, dates to bind and nuts for texture. These blueberry protein bars cure the Monday blues.
Tru Fru Hyper Dried Chocolate Strawberry
Nature's strawberries hyper-dried fresh in dark chocolate. The first fruit to ripen every spring is the first in our hearts–and taste buds. The chocolate is just a bonus.
Tru Fru Hyper Dried Chocolate Banana
Nature's bananas hyper-dried fresh in dark chocolate. Did you know that bananas float? And that Tru Fru freeze-dried, chocolate-immersed bananas may cause you to float (probably to nirvana)?
Goldfish
The Snack That Smiles Back®, baked with cheddar cheese. 1 oz bag.
Hippeas Vegan White Cheddar
Light & crunchy vegan white cheddar organic chickpea puffs. 1.5 oz bag
Dutch Caramel & Vanilla Stroopwafel
The best in bourbon vanilla, cinnamon, & molasses. Snack wafer with just 3 grams of sugar & 6 grams of fiber. Magical when slightly melted, dipped in a hot beverage.
Chocolate Brownie Stroopwafel
Rich & fudgy on-the-go treat with just 3 grams of sugar & 6 grams of fiber. Best enjoyed dunked in your beverage of choice.
KIND Caramel Almond Sea Salt Bar
A sweet, salty, satisfying snack made from almonds, caramel, and sea salt. Gluten free. Check out the label (never mind, we’ve got ya) & note there’s only 5 grams of sugar to a serving.
KIND Fruit & Nut Bar
A chewy nut bar with a slight crunch. Packed with apricots, sultanas, almonds, & peanuts. Gluten free.
Plant-Powered
Grab & Go Drinks
AHA Sparkling Water Blueberry Pomegranate
Having an AHA moment with a 12 oz refreshingly crisp and flavorful sparkling waters—with no sweeteners, calories, or sodium.
AHA Sparkling Water Lime Watermelon
Having an AHA moment with a 12 oz refreshingly crisp and flavorful sparkling waters—with no sweeteners, calories, or sodium.
smartwater
33.8 ounces of much loved vapor-distilled water, with added electrolytes for taste.
Minute Maid Orange Juice
Simply Orange Juice
Vitamin C, anyone? 11.5 ounces of never sweetened, concentrated, or frozen OJ.
Coca-Cola Classic
The world's most popular caffeinated soft drink. 16.9 ounces.
Diet Coke
An iconic sugar-free & zero calorie soft drink. 16.9 ounces; best enjoyed cold.
Coffee For Home
Pep Talk Whole Bean Coffee
A lively & well-rounded reminder that you rock, today and every day. We taste notes of butterscotch, chocolate chips, & dark cherry. Sourced personally from: Guatemala (Huehuetenango region), Colombia (Huila region) & Brazil (Cerrado region). 12 oz.
Liquid Courage Dark Roast Whole Bean Coffee
Can’t champion a life full of calculated risks without a little Liquid Courage Dark Roast. We taste notes of dark chocolate, maple, & vanilla. Sourced personally from: El Salvador (San Miguel region), Guatemala (Huehuetenango region), & Colombia (Huila region). 12 oz.
Go-Getter Espresso Whole Bean Coffee
We’ll go anywhere as long as this coffee gets to ride shotgun. We taste notes of black tea, honey, & burnt caramel. Sourced personally from: Guatemala (Huehuetenango region), El Salvador (San Miguel region), Colombia (Huila region), & Ethiopia (Yirgacheffe region). 12 oz.
No Strings Decaf Whole Bean Coffee
Really great decaf; no strings attached. We taste notes of baker's chocolate, nougat, & soft cranberry. Sourced personally from: Columbia (Tolima region). 12 oz.
Cold Brew Whole Bean Coffee
Crisp & refreshing - bringing a smooth moment of chill to your day. We taste notes of milk chocolate, caramel, honey and crisp apple. Sourced personally from: Guatemala (Chimaltenango region), El Salvador (San Miguel region), Kenya (Kiambu region). 12 oz.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
Administration Building, University Heights, OH 44118