Saxbys LaSalle University

5698 Wister Street

Philadelphia, PA 19144

Popular Items

Mocha
Bagel
Hot Chocolate

Seasonal

20th & Olney Chai Latte

20th & Olney Chai Latte

$4.95+

Meet the Saxbys La Salle Team Drink made just for our fellow Explorers! A creamy Vanilla & Honey Chai Latte. Available for a limited time, only at Saxbys La Salle. Our team here at La Salle loves it and we are sure you will too!

Dark Chocolate Peppermint Mocha

Dark Chocolate Peppermint Mocha

$4.95+Out of stock

Go-Getter Espresso & house-made dark chocolate peppermint sauce, paired with steamed milk & topped with a sprinkle of crushed candy canes.

Vanilla Love

Vanilla Love

$5.45+

Talk of the town. A hot matcha latte, infused with our house-made vanilla bean & finished with a pretty raspberry garnish.

Cranberry & Pumpkin Seed Plant-Powered Overnight Oats

Cranberry & Pumpkin Seed Plant-Powered Overnight Oats

$4.95

100% plant-powered. Gluten-free overnight oats made in-house with oat milk, organic granola, chia seeds, cranberry, vanilla, pumpkin spice & pumpkin seeds.

Sagittarius Season

Breakfast Grilled Three Cheese

Breakfast Grilled Three Cheese

$5.49

Slay the day with this cheesy on the eyes & seriously melty Grilled Cheese for BREAKFAST! Featuring cheddar cheese, american cheese, scrambled eggs & roasted garlic cheddar spread on crispy wheatberry toast. Add bacon or turkey sausage if you'd like below!

Energy

Cold Brew Collection

Hot Coffee

Espresso Drinks

Hot Red Eye

Hot Red Eye

$3.35+

Our Pep Talk coffee with a single shot of Go-Getter Espresso.

Teas & Steamers

