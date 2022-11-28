- Home
- /
- Philadelphia
- /
- Saxbys - LaSalle University
Saxbys LaSalle University
No reviews yet
5698 Wister Street
Philadelphia, PA 19144
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Seasonal
20th & Olney Chai Latte
Meet the Saxbys La Salle Team Drink made just for our fellow Explorers! A creamy Vanilla & Honey Chai Latte. Available for a limited time, only at Saxbys La Salle. Our team here at La Salle loves it and we are sure you will too!
Cranberry Orange Maté Spritz
Spritz up the season and crush on our zippy Cranberry Orange energy drink, featuring our cold brewed energy tea, a blend of yerba maté & butterfly tea.
Dark Chocolate Peppermint Mocha Cold Brew
Peppermint, Dark Chocolate, Cold Brew, whole milk & topped with a sprinkle of crushed candy canes. It's a winter wonderland in a cup, but don't just take our word for it.
Dark Chocolate Peppermint Mocha
Go-Getter Espresso & house-made dark chocolate peppermint sauce, paired with steamed milk & topped with a sprinkle of crushed candy canes.
Mac & Cheese Grilled Cheese
Yup, you read that right -- it's Mac & Cheese in a Grilled Cheese! Make yourself at home and mac on this Grilled Cheese featuring gooey mac & cheese, extra Cheddar & American cheeses on crispy wheatberry toast.
Milk & Pumpkin Cold Brew
Pumpkin. With spice, plus cold brew & whole milk. Everything you love about cold brew meets everything you love about fall.
Pumpkin Latte
Pumpkin. With spice, plus espresso & steamed milk. Worth! The! Hype!
Iced Pumpkin Latte
Pumpkin. With spice, plus espresso & milk. Served over ice. Second only to a fall foliage trip; perfect for those surprisingly summery days.
Pumpkin Matcha
Pumpkin. With spice, plus organic matcha & steamed milk. Shout out to our friends at Matchaful for helping us create the drink of the season.
Iced Pumpkin Matcha
Pumpkin. With spice, plus organic matcha & milk. Our favorite kind of calm energy goes seasonal. Served over ice.
Vanilla Love
Talk of the town. A hot matcha latte, infused with our house-made vanilla bean & finished with a pretty raspberry garnish.
Cranberry & Pumpkin Seed Plant-Powered Overnight Oats
100% plant-powered. Gluten-free overnight oats made in-house with oat milk, organic granola, chia seeds, cranberry, vanilla, pumpkin spice & pumpkin seeds.
Sagittarius Season
Iced Red Eye
Our cold brew with a single shot of Go-Getter Espresso.
Breakfast Grilled Three Cheese
Slay the day with this cheesy on the eyes & seriously melty Grilled Cheese for BREAKFAST! Featuring cheddar cheese, american cheese, scrambled eggs & roasted garlic cheddar spread on crispy wheatberry toast. Add bacon or turkey sausage if you'd like below!
Energy
OG Energy Maté Spritz
Whatever’s on your plate, channel the energy you need through our new double layered energy drink. This sweet & zippy energy spritz features our cold brewed energy tea, a blend of yerba maté & butterfly tea.
Strawberry Rush Maté Spritz
It's time for some new energy. Spritz it up with our new energy drink: a sweet rush of our cold brewed energy tea, a blend of yerba maté & butterfly tea, and strawberry.
Orange Cream Maté Spritz
Whatever you're up to, spritz it up with our sweet & dreamy orange cream energy drink, featuring our cold brewed energy tea, a blend of yerba maté & butterfly tea.
Cranberry Orange Maté Spritz
Spritz up the season and crush on our zippy Cranberry Orange energy drink, featuring our cold brewed energy tea, a blend of yerba maté & butterfly tea.
Cold Brew Collection
Dark Chocolate Peppermint Mocha Cold Brew
Peppermint, Dark Chocolate, Cold Brew, whole milk & topped with a sprinkle of crushed candy canes. It's a winter wonderland in a cup, but don't just take our word for it.
Milk & Pumpkin Cold Brew
Pumpkin. With spice, plus cold brew & whole milk. Everything you love about cold brew meets everything you love about fall.
Cold Brew
Not just coffee over ice. We steep our coffee grounds in cool water overnight to create the smoothest, most flavorful cold brew imaginable.
Vanilla Bean Cold Brew
Part of our proprietary Cold Brew Collection, which is made with coffee grounds steeped in cool water overnight, this flavorful cold brew is made with fresh vanllla beans
Salted Caramel Cold Brew
Made with fresh coffee grounds steeped in cool water overnight, this exceptionally well-rounded cold brew is finished with salted caramel.
Sweet Mint Cold Brew
Part of our proprietary Cold Brew Collection, which is made with fresh coffee grounds steeped in cool water overnight, this uniquely refreshing cold brew is finished with sweet mint
Milk & Honey Cold Brew
Part of our proprietary Cold Brew Collection, which is made with coffee grounds steeped in cool water overnight, this well-balanced cold brew is finished with Grade A pure honey and a splash of milk
Chai Cold Brew
Part of our proprietary Cold Brew Collection, which is made with coffee grounds steeped in cool water overnight, this unique blend marries our signature cold brew with our house-made chai
Hot Coffee
Pep Talk Brewed Coffee
A lively & well-rounded reminder that you rock, today and every day. We taste notes of butterscotch, chocolate chips, & dark cherry. Sourced personally from: Guatemala (Huehuetenango region), Colombia (Huila region) & Brazil (Cerrado region).
Liquid Courage Dark Roast Brewed Coffee
Can’t champion a life full of calculated risks without a little Liquid Courage Dark Roast. We taste notes of dark chocolate, maple, & vanilla. Sourced personally from: El Salvador (San Miguel region), Guatemala (Huehuetenango region), & Colombia (Huila region). We taste notes of dark chocolate, maple, & vanilla.
No Strings Decaf Brewed Coffee
Really great decaf; no strings attached. We taste notes of baker's chocolate, nougat, & soft cranberry. Sourced personally from: Columbia (Tolima region).
Cafe Au Lait
Our signature coffee blend served with steamed milk
Espresso Drinks
Dark Chocolate Peppermint Mocha
Go-Getter Espresso & house-made dark chocolate peppermint sauce, paired with steamed milk & topped with a sprinkle of crushed candy canes.
Pumpkin Latte
Pumpkin. With spice, plus espresso & steamed milk. Worth! The! Hype!
Iced Pumpkin Latte
Pumpkin. With spice, plus espresso & milk. Served over ice. Second only to a fall foliage trip; perfect for those surprisingly summery days.
Latte
Our Go-Getter Espresso made with steamed milk and topped with fresh foam.
Iced Latte
Freshly ground and brewed Go-Getter Espresso, combined with cold milk and served over ice.
Cappuccino
Equal parts Go-Getter Espresso and milk, made with heavy foam.
Flat White
Go-Getter Espresso & microfoam (steamed milk with small, fine bubbles). Comparable to a latte, but with a higher ratio of coffee to milk.
Americano
Our Go-Getter Espresso, diluted with hot water.
Iced Americano
Our Go-Getter Espresso, served over ice.
Hot Red Eye
Our Pep Talk coffee with a single shot of Go-Getter Espresso.
Iced Red Eye
Our cold brew with a single shot of Go-Getter Espresso.
Go-Getter Espresso
We’ll go anywhere as long as this coffee gets to ride shotgun. We taste notes of black tea, honey, & burnt caramel. Sourced personally from: Guatemala (Huehuetenango region), El Salvador (San Miguel region), Colombia (Huila region), & Ethiopia (Yirgacheffe region).
Mocha
Our Go-Getter Espresso made with steamed milk, milk chocolate, and topped with house-made whipped cream.
Vanilla Latte
Our Go-Getter Espresso made with steamed milk and all-natural vanilla, topped with fresh foam.
Iced Vanilla Latte
Our Go-Getter Espresso made with all-natural vanilla and served over ice.
Caramel Macchiato
Our Go-Getter Espresso made with steamed milk, all-natural vanilla, and caramel.
The Cure
Refreshing and hydrating coconut water with Go-Getter Espresso, served over ice.
Teas & Steamers
20th & Olney Chai Latte
Meet the Saxbys La Salle Team Drink made just for our fellow Explorers! A creamy Vanilla & Honey Chai Latte. Available for a limited time, only at Saxbys La Salle. Our team here at La Salle loves it and we are sure you will too!
Vanilla Love
Talk of the town. A hot matcha latte, infused with our house-made vanilla bean & finished with a pretty raspberry garnish.
Cranberry Orange Maté Spritz
Spritz up the season and crush on our zippy Cranberry Orange energy drink, featuring our cold brewed energy tea, a blend of yerba maté & butterfly tea.