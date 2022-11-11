- Home
Saxbys Liberty Place
No reviews yet
1625 Chestnut St
#180
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Popular Items
Seasonal
Pumpkin Vanilla Chai
Meet the Saxbys Liberty Place Team Drink made just for you: A pumpkin & vanilla chai latte! Available for a limited time.
Cranberry Orange Maté Spritz
Spritz up the season and crush on our zippy Cranberry Orange energy drink, featuring our cold brewed energy tea, a blend of yerba maté & butterfly tea.
Dark Chocolate Peppermint Mocha Cold Brew
Peppermint, Dark Chocolate, Cold Brew, whole milk & topped with a sprinkle of crushed candy canes. It's a winter wonderland in a cup, but don't just take our word for it.
Dark Chocolate Peppermint Mocha
Go-Getter Espresso & house-made dark chocolate peppermint sauce, paired with steamed milk & topped with a sprinkle of crushed candy canes.
Milk & Pumpkin Cold Brew
Pumpkin. With spice, plus cold brew & whole milk. Everything you love about cold brew meets everything you love about fall.
Pumpkin Latte
Pumpkin. With spice, plus espresso & steamed milk. Worth! The! Hype!
Iced Pumpkin Latte
Pumpkin. With spice, plus espresso & milk. Served over ice. Second only to a fall foliage trip; perfect for those surprisingly summery days.
Pumpkin Matcha
Pumpkin. With spice, plus organic matcha & steamed milk. Shout out to our friends at Matchaful for helping us create the drink of the season.
Iced Pumpkin Matcha
Pumpkin. With spice, plus organic matcha & milk. Our favorite kind of calm energy goes seasonal. Served over ice.
Vanilla Love
Talk of the town. A hot matcha latte, infused with our house-made vanilla bean & finished with a pretty raspberry garnish.
Scorpio Season
Energy
OG Energy Maté Spritz
Whatever’s on your plate, channel the energy you need through our new double layered energy drink. This sweet & zippy energy spritz features our cold brewed energy tea, a blend of yerba maté & butterfly tea.
Strawberry Rush Maté Spritz
It's time for some new energy. Spritz it up with our new energy drink: a sweet rush of our cold brewed energy tea, a blend of yerba maté & butterfly tea, and strawberry.
Orange Cream Maté Spritz
Whatever you're up to, spritz it up with our sweet & dreamy orange cream energy drink, featuring our cold brewed energy tea, a blend of yerba maté & butterfly tea.
Cold Brew Collection
Cold Brew
Not just coffee over ice. We steep our coffee grounds in cool water overnight to create the smoothest, most flavorful cold brew imaginable.
Vanilla Bean Cold Brew
Part of our proprietary Cold Brew Collection, which is made with coffee grounds steeped in cool water overnight, this flavorful cold brew is made with fresh vanllla beans
Salted Caramel Cold Brew
Made with fresh coffee grounds steeped in cool water overnight, this exceptionally well-rounded cold brew is finished with salted caramel.
Sweet Mint Cold Brew
Part of our proprietary Cold Brew Collection, which is made with fresh coffee grounds steeped in cool water overnight, this uniquely refreshing cold brew is finished with sweet mint
Milk & Honey Cold Brew
Part of our proprietary Cold Brew Collection, which is made with coffee grounds steeped in cool water overnight, this well-balanced cold brew is finished with Grade A pure honey and a splash of milk
Chai Cold Brew
Part of our proprietary Cold Brew Collection, which is made with coffee grounds steeped in cool water overnight, this unique blend marries our signature cold brew with our house-made chai
Hot Coffee
Pep Talk Brewed Coffee
A lively & well-rounded reminder that you rock, today and every day. We taste notes of butterscotch, chocolate chips, & dark cherry. Sourced personally from: Guatemala (Huehuetenango region), Colombia (Huila region) & Brazil (Cerrado region).
Liquid Courage Dark Roast Brewed Coffee
Can’t champion a life full of calculated risks without a little Liquid Courage Dark Roast. We taste notes of dark chocolate, maple, & vanilla. Sourced personally from: El Salvador (San Miguel region), Guatemala (Huehuetenango region), & Colombia (Huila region). We taste notes of dark chocolate, maple, & vanilla.
No Strings Decaf Brewed Coffee
Really great decaf; no strings attached. We taste notes of baker's chocolate, nougat, & soft cranberry. Sourced personally from: Columbia (Tolima region).
Cafe Au Lait
Our signature coffee blend served with steamed milk
Espresso Drinks
Latte
Our Go-Getter Espresso made with steamed milk and topped with fresh foam.
Iced Latte
Freshly ground and brewed Go-Getter Espresso, combined with cold milk and served over ice.
Cappuccino
Equal parts Go-Getter Espresso and milk, made with heavy foam.
Flat White
Go-Getter Espresso & microfoam (steamed milk with small, fine bubbles). Comparable to a latte, but with a higher ratio of coffee to milk.
Americano
Our Go-Getter Espresso, diluted with hot water.
Iced Americano
Our Go-Getter Espresso, served over ice.
Hot Red Eye
Our Pep Talk coffee with a single shot of Go-Getter Espresso.
Iced Red Eye
Our cold brew with a single shot of Go-Getter Espresso.
Go-Getter Espresso
We’ll go anywhere as long as this coffee gets to ride shotgun. We taste notes of black tea, honey, & burnt caramel. Sourced personally from: Guatemala (Huehuetenango region), El Salvador (San Miguel region), Colombia (Huila region), & Ethiopia (Yirgacheffe region).
Mocha
Our Go-Getter Espresso made with steamed milk, milk chocolate, and topped with house-made whipped cream.
Vanilla Latte
Our Go-Getter Espresso made with steamed milk and all-natural vanilla, topped with fresh foam.
Iced Vanilla Latte
Our Go-Getter Espresso made with all-natural vanilla and served over ice.
Caramel Macchiato
Our Go-Getter Espresso made with steamed milk, all-natural vanilla, and caramel.
The Cure
Refreshing and hydrating coconut water with Go-Getter Espresso, served over ice.
Teas & Steamers
Peach Bourbon Sweet Tea
A punch of flavor you'll ap-peach-iate: Black tea with a sweet swirl of peach bourbon syrup.
Sweet Raspberry Tea
Sweet dreams are made of tea. Meet this delicious & refreshing take on Raspberry tea that's equal parts fruity & sweet.
Matcha Latte
A creamy, three-ingredient, antioxidant-rich hot matcha latte. Made with 100% organic matcha from Matchaful NYC.
Iced Matcha Latte
Calm energy, served over ice. Made from 100% organic matcha from Matchaful NYC.
Hot Tea
Teas rotate daily. Check your nearest cafe for the latest selection.
Black Iced Tea
Nothing says summer like this handpicked and organic Chinese black iced tea from Harney & Sons Master Tea Blenders. Enjoy as-is over ice, or with honey and lemon for a touch of sweetness.
Raspberry Iced Tea
A blend of floral rosehips, tropical hibiscus, fresh raspberry leaves, and citrus peels, with hints of spearmint, apple, and peppermint. Caffeine-free, light, and refreshing.
Green Iced Tea
A tropical twist on traditional green tea courtesy of our friends at Harney & Sons. Taste the pineapple!
Black Currant Iced Tea
Bold black iced tea with big, fruity berry flavors.
Iced Chai Tea Latte
David Rio's signature and award winning chai (a rich and creamy mixture of black tea and premium spices, including cinnamon, cardamom, and clove), served over ice.
Chai Tea Latte
Our chai is a rich and creamy mixture of black tea and premium spices, including cinnamon, cardamom, and clove. All natural, non-GMO, and gluten free.
Hot Chocolate
A classic hot chocolate made with steamed milk and chocolate sauce, topped with house-made whipped cream
London Fog
Strong earl grey tea made with steamed milk and spiked with vanilla
Steamer
Freshly steamed milk with any flavor of your choice, served with whipped cream
Meet Your Matcha
Smoothies
Buckeye Daily Grind
A chocolate-y twist on the Saxbys Daily Grind. Cold Brew, Banana, Peanut Butter, Oat Milk & a Chocolate drizzle.
Green Goals
So fresh & so green. Nothing but baby kale, mango, banana, & pineapple juice.
The Daily Grind
An uplifting blend of Cold Brew, banana, peanut butter, vanilla, and oat milk.
Vacay All Day
Hold the daily hustle; add mango, pineapple juice, coconut water, and strawberry puree.
Bananas for Strawberries
Strawberry meets Banana meets Oat Milk.
Sides
Bakery
Blueberry Muffin
Studded with fresh blueberries and the kind of crumb topping you'll either want to eat first or save for last, depending on your snack strategy.
Chocolate Chip Muffin
A traditional yogurt muffin filled with an untraditional (read: awesome) amount of chocolate chips.
French Toast Muffin
Who doesn't like a hybrid? Especially when the result is better than the sum of its parts. Expect a big bakery-style muffin with buttery cinnamon apple flavor and a sweet sugar crunch.
Crumb Cake
A tender crumb cake, topped with brown sugar, sweet cinnamon streusel, and dusted with powered sugar. Hint: Pairs well with a Pep Talk!
Brownie
Decadent chocolate chip brownie
Grab & Go Food
Justin’s Protein Bar Chocolate Chip Almond
What’s better than a delicious protein-packed bar you can enjoy chilled or on-the-go that’s made from my delicious one-of-a-kind almond butter? All the stuff I just said but with chocolate chips on it. And what could possibly be better than that?
Justin’s Protein Bar Honey Almond
Protein-packed and delicious on-the-go with one-of-a-kind Honey Almond Butter.
Olli's Genoa & Fontina Snack Pack
Calling all cheese board enthusiasts. Pre-sliced Genoa salami, all-natural Fontina cheese, & crispy artisan crackers, in a convenient ‘lil container. 13 grams of protein per serving; made with 100% vegetarian-fed pork.
Justin’s Dark Chocolate Almond Butter Cup
A dark chocolate almond butter cup - you deserve it!
Rx Bar: Chocolate Peanut Butter
Chocolate and peanut butter, we dare you to name a better combo.
Rx Bar: Blueberry
Made with sweet blueberries and a few other simple ingredients - egg whites for protein, dates to bind and nuts for texture. These blueberry protein bars cure the Monday blues.
Tru Fru Hyper Dried Chocolate Strawberry
Nature's strawberries hyper-dried fresh in dark chocolate. The first fruit to ripen every spring is the first in our hearts–and taste buds. The chocolate is just a bonus.
Tru Fru Hyper Dried Chocolate Banana
Nature's bananas hyper-dried fresh in dark chocolate. Did you know that bananas float? And that Tru Fru freeze-dried, chocolate-immersed bananas may cause you to float (probably to nirvana)?
Goldfish
The Snack That Smiles Back®, baked with cheddar cheese. 1 oz bag.
Hippeas Vegan White Cheddar
Light & crunchy vegan white cheddar organic chickpea puffs. 1.5 oz bag
Banana
Excellent source of potassium.
Dutch Caramel & Vanilla Stroopwafel
The best in bourbon vanilla, cinnamon, & molasses. Snack wafer with just 3 grams of sugar & 6 grams of fiber. Magical when slightly melted, dipped in a hot beverage.
Chocolate Brownie Stroopwafel
Rich & fudgy on-the-go treat with just 3 grams of sugar & 6 grams of fiber. Best enjoyed dunked in your beverage of choice.
KIND Caramel Almond Sea Salt Bar
A sweet, salty, satisfying snack made from almonds, caramel, and sea salt. Gluten free. Check out the label (never mind, we’ve got ya) & note there’s only 5 grams of sugar to a serving.
KIND Fruit & Nut Bar
A chewy nut bar with a slight crunch. Packed with apricots, sultanas, almonds, & peanuts. Gluten free.
Miss Vickie’s Sea Salt Chips
Crispy, crunchy and carefully kettle cooked to perfection. Free of artificial flavors or preservatives.
Plant-Powered
Grab & Go Drinks
Bottled Water
Bottled water to keep you refreshed on-the-go. 16.9 ounces.
Boxed Water
Perfect for the lunchbox, the picnic basket, or any time you need a quick refresher. Packaged in a BPA-free box made from paper to reduce plastic waste. 16.9 ounces.
San Pellegrino Sparkling Water
Italian sparkling natural mineral water. Read: gentle bubbles, in a beautiful 16-ounce bottle, with a timeless taste.