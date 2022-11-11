- Home
Saxbys MSMU
16305 University Way
Emmitsburgh, MD 21727
Seasonal
Honeybee Latte
Meet the Saxbys Mount St. Mary's Team Drink made just for our fellow Mountaineers! A Honey Vanilla Latte made with our Go-Getter Espresso and topped with raw sugar. Available for a limited time, only at Saxbys MSMU.
Cranberry Orange Maté Spritz
Spritz up the season and crush on our zippy Cranberry Orange energy drink, featuring our cold brewed energy tea, a blend of yerba maté & butterfly tea.
Dark Chocolate Peppermint Mocha Cold Brew
Peppermint, Dark Chocolate, Cold Brew, whole milk & topped with a sprinkle of crushed candy canes. It's a winter wonderland in a cup, but don't just take our word for it.
Dark Chocolate Peppermint Mocha
Go-Getter Espresso & house-made dark chocolate peppermint sauce, paired with steamed milk & topped with a sprinkle of crushed candy canes.
Mac & Cheese Grilled Cheese
Yup, you read that right -- it's Mac & Cheese in a Grilled Cheese! Make yourself at home and mac on this Grilled Cheese featuring gooey mac & cheese, extra Cheddar & American cheeses on crispy wheatberry toast.
Milk & Pumpkin Cold Brew
Pumpkin. With spice, plus cold brew & whole milk. Everything you love about cold brew meets everything you love about fall.
Pumpkin Latte
Pumpkin. With spice, plus espresso & steamed milk. Worth! The! Hype!
Iced Pumpkin Latte
Pumpkin. With spice, plus espresso & milk. Served over ice. Second only to a fall foliage trip; perfect for those surprisingly summery days.
Pumpkin Matcha
Pumpkin. With spice, plus organic matcha & steamed milk. Shout out to our friends at Matchaful for helping us create the drink of the season.
Iced Pumpkin Matcha
Pumpkin. With spice, plus organic matcha & milk. Our favorite kind of calm energy goes seasonal. Served over ice.
Vanilla Love
Talk of the town. A hot matcha latte, infused with our house-made vanilla bean & finished with a pretty raspberry garnish.
Cranberry & Pumpkin Seed Plant-Powered Overnight Oats
100% plant-powered. Gluten-free overnight oats made in-house with oat milk, organic granola, chia seeds, cranberry, vanilla, pumpkin spice & pumpkin seeds.
Scorpio Season
Combos
Breakfast Grilled Three Cheese Combo
Included in your combo is your choice of a Small Hot Coffee, Cold Brew, Hot or Iced Tea, or an OG Energy Maté Spritz to pair with your Breakfast Grilled Three Cheese. Want to make your drink sweet? Make it sweet with any Cold Brew Collection or Maté Spritz flavor for +$0.80 or with a Sweet Tea for +$0.50. Upsize your drink to a Medium for +$0.50 or a Large for +$1.00. Add Bacon, Turkey Sausage or Beyond Sausage to your Breakfast Grilled Cheese for +$1.20. Go Plant-Powered for +$0.50.