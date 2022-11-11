Saxbys MSMU

Breakfast Grilled Three Cheese Combo

$7.99

Included in your combo is your choice of a Small Hot Coffee, Cold Brew, Hot or Iced Tea, or an OG Energy Maté Spritz to pair with your Breakfast Grilled Three Cheese. Want to make your drink sweet? Make it sweet with any Cold Brew Collection or Maté Spritz flavor for +$0.80 or with a Sweet Tea for +$0.50. Upsize your drink to a Medium for +$0.50 or a Large for +$1.00. Add Bacon, Turkey Sausage or Beyond Sausage to your Breakfast Grilled Cheese for +$1.20. Go Plant-Powered for +$0.50.