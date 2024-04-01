- Home
- /
- West Lafayette
- /
- Saxbys - Purdue
Saxbys Purdue
No reviews yet
701 West Stadium Avenue
West Lafayette, IN 47907
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Seasonal
- Kettle Corn Cold Brew$4.95+
A subtle mix of sweet & salty kettle corn flavor, served with your choice of milk and a 'lil PopCorner garnish! This limited time Cold Brew was born in celebration of the growth of The Saxbys Experiential Learning Platform to Indiana. Cals: 105-235
- Blueberry Muffin Cold Brew$4.95+
Cold Brew with blueberry muffin steeped oat milk and butterfly tea. This fan favorite it back for a super limited time as part of the celebration of the anniversary of our B Corp Certification & B Corp Month this March! Does contain wheat & dairy. Cals: 200-260
Drinks
Energy
- Peach Rush Energy Drink$4.95+
Peach + a of rush sweet & zippy energy = our limited time Peach Rush Energy Drink, powered by a spritzy blend of yerba maté & butterfly tea! The best way to celebrate the growth of The Saxbys Experiential Learning Platform to Georgia! Cals: 240-275
- OG Rush Energy Drink$3.95+
Whatever’s on your plate, channel the energy you need through our double layered, sweet & zippy maté spritz energy drink; powered by cold brewed yerba maté. Cals: 150-235
- Strawberry Rush Energy Drink$4.95+
Spritz it up with our maté spritz energy drink: a sweet rush of our cold brewed energy tea, a blend of yerba maté & butterfly tea, and strawberry. Cals: 170-245
Cold Brew Collection
- Kettle Corn Cold Brew$4.95+
A subtle mix of sweet & salty kettle corn flavor, served with your choice of milk and a 'lil PopCorner garnish! This limited time Cold Brew was born in celebration of the growth of The Saxbys Experiential Learning Platform to Indiana. Cals: 105-235
- Blueberry Muffin Cold Brew$4.95+
Cold Brew with blueberry muffin steeped oat milk and butterfly tea. This fan favorite it back for a super limited time as part of the celebration of the anniversary of our B Corp Certification & B Corp Month this March! Does contain wheat & dairy. Cals: 200-260
- Cold Brew$3.95+
Not just coffee over ice. We steep our coffee grounds in cool water overnight to create the smoothest, most flavorful cold brew imaginable. Cals: 0-5
- Salted Caramel Cold Brew$4.75+
Made with fresh coffee grounds steeped in cool water overnight, this exceptionally well-rounded cold brew is finished with salted caramel. Cals: 130-220
- Sweet Mint Cold Brew$4.75+
Part of our proprietary Cold Brew Collection, which is made with fresh coffee grounds steeped in cool water overnight, this uniquely refreshing cold brew is finished with sweet mint Cals: 80-130
- Milk & Honey Cold Brew$4.75+
Part of our proprietary Cold Brew Collection, which is made with coffee grounds steeped in cool water overnight, this well-balanced cold brew is finished with Grade A pure honey and a splash of milk Cals: 100-230
- Vanilla Bean Cold Brew$4.75+
Part of our proprietary Cold Brew Collection, which is made with coffee grounds steeped in cool water overnight, this flavorful cold brew is made with fresh vanllla beans Cals: 80-160
Hot Coffee
- Pep Talk Brewed Coffee$2.65+
A lively & well-rounded reminder that you rock, today and every day. We taste notes of butterscotch, chocolate chips, & dark cherry. Cals: 0-5 Sourced personally from: Guatemala (Huehuetenango region), Colombia (Huila region) & Brazil (Cerrado region).
- Liquid Courage Dark Roast Brewed Coffee$2.65+
Can’t champion a life full of calculated risks without a little Liquid Courage Dark Roast. We taste notes of dark chocolate, maple, & vanilla. Sourced personally from: El Salvador, Guatemala & Colombia. We taste notes of dark chocolate, maple, & vanilla. Cals: 0-5
- Cafe Au Lait$3.55+
Our signature coffee blend served with steamed milk Cals: 70-120
Espresso Drinks
- Go-Getter Espresso$2.95
We’ll go anywhere as long as this coffee gets to ride shotgun. We taste notes of black tea, honey, & burnt caramel. Sourced personally from: Guatemala, El Salvador, Colombia & Ethiopia. Cals: 0
- Hot Red Eye$3.65+
Our Pep Talk coffee with a single shot of Go-Getter Espresso. Cals: 5
- Iced Red Eye$4.25+
Our cold brew with a single shot of Go-Getter Espresso. Cals: 5-15
- Americano$3.65+