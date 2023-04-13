Main picView gallery

Saxbys UArts

401 S Broad St

Philadelphia, PA 19147

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Seasonal

Seasonal

Lavender Glow Maté Spritz

Lavender Glow Maté Spritz

$4.95+

Good vibes are budding with our Lavender Glow Maté Spritz that's a fresh take on our Energy Drink. Channel the energy you need when you need it with this zippy energy spritz, topped with our cold brewed energy tea, a blend of yerba mate & butterfly tea.

Matcha Berry Daiquiri

Matcha Berry Daiquiri

$5.45+

This one will pass the vibe check. A Saxbys twist on a tropical fav, Matcha Berry Daiquiri features organic matcha, Coco Lopez cream of coconut, strawberry and raspberry.

Big Mood

Big Mood

$5.45+

The mood ring of matcha drinks. Organic matcha, butterfly blossom tea, raspberry, milk.

Spinach Artichoke Grilled Cheese

Spinach Artichoke Grilled Cheese

$6.99Out of stock

A grilled cheese that's fresh & far out?! You've come to the right place. Spinach, Artichoke Hearts, and Pesto with an ooey, gooey, groovy mix of American, Cheddar & Cream Cheeses. Can you dig it? (Heads up: our pesto contains tree nuts!)

Lavender Vanilla Cold Brew

Lavender Vanilla Cold Brew

$4.95+

Meet the 2023 Saxbys Graduation Drink, created by graduating Saxbys Senior, Lauren at John Carroll University! A fresh Lavender flavor in our fan fav Cold Brew + topped with your choice of milk. Grab this for a limited time to celebrate Grad Season!

Cranberry & Pumpkin Seed Plant-Powered Overnight Oats

Cranberry & Pumpkin Seed Plant-Powered Overnight Oats

$4.95

100% plant-powered. Gluten-free overnight oats made in-house with oat milk, organic granola, chia seeds, cranberry, vanilla, pumpkin spice & pumpkin seeds.

Aries Season

Mocha

Mocha

$4.75+

Our Go-Getter Espresso made with steamed milk, milk chocolate, and topped with house-made whipped cream.

Habanero Steak Breakfast Burrito

Habanero Steak Breakfast Burrito

$6.75

Steak, scrambled eggs, potato tots, melted cheddar and American cheeses, and Saint Lucifer Habanero Spice in a warm golden flour tortilla. Sub a Gluten-Free* Tortilla. *We are not an allergen-free cafe & cannot guarantee that this item is allergen-free.

Drinks

Energy

OG Energy Maté Spritz

OG Energy Maté Spritz

$3.95+

Whatever’s on your plate, channel the energy you need through our new double layered energy drink. This sweet & zippy energy spritz features our cold brewed energy tea, a blend of yerba maté & butterfly tea.

Strawberry Rush Maté Spritz

Strawberry Rush Maté Spritz

$4.95+

It's time for some new energy. Spritz it up with our new energy drink: a sweet rush of our cold brewed energy tea, a blend of yerba maté & butterfly tea, and strawberry.

Lavender Glow Maté Spritz

Lavender Glow Maté Spritz

$4.95+

Good vibes are budding with our Lavender Glow Maté Spritz that's a fresh take on our Energy Drink. Channel the energy you need when you need it with this zippy energy spritz, topped with our cold brewed energy tea, a blend of yerba mate & butterfly tea.

Cold Brew Collection

Lavender Vanilla Cold Brew

Lavender Vanilla Cold Brew

$4.95+

Meet the 2023 Saxbys Graduation Drink, created by graduating Saxbys Senior, Lauren at John Carroll University! A fresh Lavender flavor in our fan fav Cold Brew + topped with your choice of milk. Grab this for a limited time to celebrate Grad Season!

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$3.95+

Not just coffee over ice. We steep our coffee grounds in cool water overnight to create the smoothest, most flavorful cold brew imaginable.

Salted Caramel Cold Brew

Salted Caramel Cold Brew

$4.75+

Made with fresh coffee grounds steeped in cool water overnight, this exceptionally well-rounded cold brew is finished with salted caramel.

Sweet Mint Cold Brew

Sweet Mint Cold Brew

$4.75+Out of stock

Part of our proprietary Cold Brew Collection, which is made with fresh coffee grounds steeped in cool water overnight, this uniquely refreshing cold brew is finished with sweet mint

Milk & Honey Cold Brew

Milk & Honey Cold Brew

$4.75+

Part of our proprietary Cold Brew Collection, which is made with coffee grounds steeped in cool water overnight, this well-balanced cold brew is finished with Grade A pure honey and a splash of milk

Vanilla Bean Cold Brew

Vanilla Bean Cold Brew

$4.75+

Part of our proprietary Cold Brew Collection, which is made with coffee grounds steeped in cool water overnight, this flavorful cold brew is made with fresh vanllla beans

Chai Cold Brew

Chai Cold Brew

$4.75+

Part of our proprietary Cold Brew Collection, which is made with coffee grounds steeped in cool water overnight, this unique blend marries our signature cold brew with our house-made chai

Hot Coffee

Pep Talk Brewed Coffee

Pep Talk Brewed Coffee

$2.65+

A lively & well-rounded reminder that you rock, today and every day. We taste notes of butterscotch, chocolate chips, & dark cherry. Sourced personally from: Guatemala (Huehuetenango region), Colombia (Huila region) & Brazil (Cerrado region).

Liquid Courage Dark Roast Brewed Coffee

Liquid Courage Dark Roast Brewed Coffee

$2.65+

Can’t champion a life full of calculated risks without a little Liquid Courage Dark Roast. We taste notes of dark chocolate, maple, & vanilla. Sourced personally from: El Salvador, Guatemala & Colombia. We taste notes of dark chocolate, maple, & vanilla.

Cafe Au Lait

Cafe Au Lait

$3.55+

Our signature coffee blend served with steamed milk

Espresso Drinks

Go-Getter Espresso

Go-Getter Espresso

$2.95

We’ll go anywhere as long as this coffee gets to ride shotgun. We taste notes of black tea, honey, & burnt caramel. Sourced personally from: Guatemala, El Salvador, Colombia & Ethiopia.

Hot Red Eye

Hot Red Eye

$3.65+

Our Pep Talk coffee with a single shot of Go-Getter Espresso.

Iced Red Eye

Iced Red Eye

$3.95+

Our cold brew with a single shot of Go-Getter Espresso.

Americano

Americano

$3.25+

Our Go-Getter Espresso, diluted with hot water.

Iced Americano

Iced Americano

$3.23+

Our Go-Getter Espresso, served over ice.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.95+

Equal parts Go-Getter Espresso and milk, made with heavy foam.

Flat White

Flat White

$4.75

Go-Getter Espresso & microfoam (steamed milk with small, fine bubbles). Comparable to a latte, but with a higher ratio of coffee to milk.

Latte

Latte

$3.95+

Our Go-Getter Espresso made with steamed milk and topped with fresh foam.

Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$3.95+

Freshly ground and brewed Go-Getter Espresso, combined with cold milk and served over ice.

Vanilla Latte

Vanilla Latte

$4.75+

Our Go-Getter Espresso made with steamed milk and all-natural vanilla, topped with fresh foam.

Iced Vanilla Latte

Iced Vanilla Latte

$4.75+

Our Go-Getter Espresso made with all-natural vanilla and served over ice.

Mocha

Mocha

$4.75+

Our Go-Getter Espresso made with steamed milk, milk chocolate, and topped with house-made whipped cream.

Caramel Macchiato

Caramel Macchiato

$4.95+

Our Go-Getter Espresso made with steamed milk, all-natural vanilla, and caramel.

The Cure

The Cure

$3.95+

Refreshing and hydrating coconut water with Go-Getter Espresso, served over ice.

Teas & Steamers

OG Energy Maté Spritz

OG Energy Maté Spritz

$3.95+

Whatever’s on your plate, channel the energy you need through our new double layered energy drink. This sweet & zippy energy spritz features our cold brewed energy tea, a blend of yerba maté & butterfly tea.

Strawberry Rush Maté Spritz

Strawberry Rush Maté Spritz

$4.95+

It's time for some new energy. Spritz it up with our new energy drink: a sweet rush of our cold brewed energy tea, a blend of yerba maté & butterfly tea, and strawberry.

Peach Bourbon Sweet Tea

Peach Bourbon Sweet Tea

$3.15+

A punch of flavor you'll ap-peach-iate: Black tea with a sweet swirl of peach bourbon syrup.

Sweet Raspberry Tea

Sweet Raspberry Tea

$3.15+

Sweet dreams are made of tea. Meet this delicious & refreshing take on Raspberry tea that's equal parts fruity & sweet.

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$4.45+

A creamy, three-ingredient, antioxidant-rich hot matcha latte. Made with 100% organic matcha from Matchaful NYC.

Iced Matcha Latte

Iced Matcha Latte

$4.45+

Calm energy, served over ice. Made from 100% organic matcha from Matchaful NYC.

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.45+

Teas rotate daily. Check your nearest cafe for the latest selection.

Black Iced Tea

Black Iced Tea

$2.65+

Nothing says summer like this handpicked and organic Chinese black iced tea from Harney & Sons Master Tea Blenders. Enjoy as-is over ice, or with honey and lemon for a touch of sweetness.

Raspberry Iced Tea

Raspberry Iced Tea

$2.65+

A blend of floral rosehips, tropical hibiscus, fresh raspberry leaves, and citrus peels, with hints of spearmint, apple, and peppermint. Caffeine-free, light, and refreshing.

Green Iced Tea

Green Iced Tea

$2.65+

A tropical twist on traditional green tea courtesy of our friends at Harney & Sons. Taste the pineapple!

Iced Chai Latte

Iced Chai Latte

$4.95+

David Rio's signature and award winning chai (a rich and creamy mixture of black tea and premium spices, including cinnamon, cardamom, and clove), served over ice.

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$4.95+

Our chai is a rich and creamy mixture of black tea and premium spices, including cinnamon, cardamom, and clove. All natural, non-GMO, and gluten free.

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.45+

A classic hot chocolate made with steamed milk and chocolate sauce, topped with house-made whipped cream

Steamer

Steamer

$3.45+

Freshly steamed milk with any flavor of your choice, served with whipped cream

London Fog

London Fog

$4.45+

Strong earl grey tea made with steamed milk and spiked with vanilla

Meet Your Matcha

Matcha Berry Daiquiri

Matcha Berry Daiquiri

$5.45+

This one will pass the vibe check. A Saxbys twist on a tropical fav, Matcha Berry Daiquiri features organic matcha, Coco Lopez cream of coconut, strawberry and raspberry.

Big Mood

Big Mood

$5.45+

The mood ring of matcha drinks. Organic matcha, butterfly blossom tea, raspberry, milk.

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$4.45+

A creamy, three-ingredient, antioxidant-rich hot matcha latte. Made with 100% organic matcha from Matchaful NYC.

Iced Matcha Latte

Iced Matcha Latte

$4.45+

Calm energy, served over ice. Made from 100% organic matcha from Matchaful NYC.

Smoothies

Green Goals

Green Goals

$5.95

So fresh & so green. Nothing but spinach, mango, banana, & pineapple juice.

The Daily Grind

The Daily Grind

$5.95

An uplifting blend of Cold Brew, banana, peanut butter, vanilla, and oat milk.

Vacay All Day

Vacay All Day

$4.95

Hold the daily hustle; add mango, pineapple juice, coconut water, and strawberry puree.

Bananas for Strawberries

Bananas for Strawberries

$4.95

Strawberry meets Banana meets Oat Milk.

Grab & Go Drinks

Bubly Sparkling Water Blueberry Pomegranate

Bubly Sparkling Water Blueberry Pomegranate

$1.00

We've got that Bubly, a 12 oz sparkling water brand with no calories & no sweeteners.

LIFEWATR

LIFEWATR

$2.49

16.9 ounces of on-the-go hydration in a distinctive bottle. pH balanced, with added electrolytes for taste.

Bubly Sparkling Water Lime

Bubly Sparkling Water Lime

$1.00

New kid on the block; close cousin to LaCroix. 12 ounces of sparkling water with no calories & no sweeteners.

Tropicana Orange Juice

Tropicana Orange Juice

$3.69

12 ounces of 100% pure-squeezed orange juice, made to go, just like you.

Pepsi Cola

Pepsi Cola

$1.99

Fizzy & delicious (& a compelling case for Team Pepsi). 16.9 ounces.

Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$1.99

A no-calorie, carbonated cola soft drink with a widespread following. 16.9 ounces.

Food

Breakfast All Day

Air-Fried Tots

Air-Fried Tots

$1.75

Hash brown’s little sibling. Very snackable! Seasoned with sea salt & black pepper; best enjoyed on the quick. Now with even more tots!

Breakfast Grilled Three Cheese

Breakfast Grilled Three Cheese

$5.49

Slay the day with this cheesy on the eyes & seriously melty Grilled Cheese for BREAKFAST! Featuring cheddar and american cheeses, scrambled eggs & roasted garlic cheddar spread on crispy wheatberry toast. Add bacon or turkey sausage if you'd like below!

Plant-Powered Breakfast Grilled Cheese

Plant-Powered Breakfast Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Slay the day with this 100% plant-powered & seriously melty Grilled Cheese for BREAKFAST! Featuring dairy-free cheddar, a dairy-free garlic herb cheese spread, spinach & JUST egg on crispy wheatberry toast. Add Beyond Sausage if you'd like below!

Habanero Steak Breakfast Burrito

Habanero Steak Breakfast Burrito

$6.75

Steak, scrambled eggs, potato tots, melted cheddar and American cheeses, and Saint Lucifer Habanero Spice in a warm golden flour tortilla. Sub a Gluten-Free* Tortilla. *We are not an allergen-free cafe & cannot guarantee that this item is allergen-free.

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$5.49

Fluffy scrambled eggs, potato tots, melted cheddar, & creamy American cheese in a golden flour tortilla. Add bacon or turkey sausage or sub a Gluten-Free* Tortilla. *We are not an allergen-free cafe & cannot guarantee that this item is allergen-free.

Plant-Powered Breakfast Burrito

Plant-Powered Breakfast Burrito

$5.99

100% plant-powered & filled with JUST egg soft scramble, dairy-free cheese, air-fried tots, & spinach. Add Beyond Sausage or sub a Gluten-Free* Tortilla if you'd like. *We are not an allergen-free cafe & cannot guarantee that this item is allergen-free.

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$4.99

Choose your breakfast sandwich! Start with a classic fried egg & cheddar cheese sandwich and pick if you'd like to add Bacon or Sausage. Served on your choice of bagel or bread.

Plant-Powered Breakfast Sandwich

Plant-Powered Breakfast Sandwich

$5.99Out of stock

A fluffy and filling, 100% vegan breakfast sandwich. Featuring JUST Egg, fresh sliced tomato, and savory vegan pesto on a toasted bagel. (Contains nuts.)

Black Garlic & Olive Oil Avo Toast

Black Garlic & Olive Oil Avo Toast

$4.99

The savory start to your sweet day! Avocado, black garlic powder & olive oil on crispy wheatberry toast.

Tomato & Everything Spice Avo Toast

Tomato & Everything Spice Avo Toast

$4.99

How to eat your avocado toast & pay your rent too. Smashed avocado & juicy tomato on wheatberry toast, topped with everything spice. Guess the secret ingredient! Card-carrying member of the citrus family; rhymes with “Ellen.”

Bagel

Bagel

$2.99

Your choice of bagel, served with classic cream cheese, butter, or peanut butter. Also available plain; just ask!

Grilled Cheese

Air-Fried Tots

Air-Fried Tots

$1.75

Hash brown’s little sibling. Very snackable! Seasoned with sea salt & black pepper; best enjoyed on the quick. Now with even more tots!

Spinach Artichoke Grilled Cheese

Spinach Artichoke Grilled Cheese

$6.99Out of stock

A grilled cheese that's fresh & far out?! You've come to the right place. Spinach, Artichoke Hearts, and Pesto with an ooey, gooey, groovy mix of American, Cheddar & Cream Cheeses. Can you dig it? (Heads up: our pesto contains tree nuts!)

Cheesesteak Wit Grilled Cheese

Cheesesteak Wit Grilled Cheese

$6.99Out of stock

Thinly sliced beefsteak, American cheese and french fried onions (AKA a Cheesesteak WIT) on golden Wheatberry toast. Created in celebration of our home city of Philadelphia and inspired by the region's culture, traditions & flavors.

Grilled Three Cheese

Grilled Three Cheese

$4.99

Good things come in threes. Melted cheddar, American, & roasted garlic cheddar spread, sandwiched between two slices of crispy wheatberry bread.

Plant-Powered Grilled Cheese

Plant-Powered Grilled Cheese

$6.29

100% plant-powered with surprisingly ~grate~ dairy free cheese, dairy-free garlic herb cheese spread, and spinach on golden brown wheatberry toast. Recommended for everyone into the deeply comforting & uncomplicated things in life.

Green Grilled Cheese

Green Grilled Cheese

$6.29

Say cheese! Three kinds -- cheddar, American, & roasted garlic cheddar spread -- served on toasted wheatberry, with spinach & pesto. Please note: Our vegan pesto does contain pine nuts. It's robust & delicious, but it is not nut-free.

Double Bacon Grilled Cheese

Double Bacon Grilled Cheese

$6.29

Crusty on the outside, total softie on the inside. Featuring TBJ Gourmet bacon jam, crumbled bacon, gooey American and cheddar cheeses & roasted garlic cheddar spread on wheatberry bread. Because our culinary team really wanted this to be a hard sell.

Pickle Grilled Cheese

Pickle Grilled Cheese

$5.69

It’s like finding out your two favorite things in the world are dating. Golden brown wheatberry bread, American cheese, cheddar cheese, & dill pickles. Not so easily swayed? Trust! We’re not loafing around with this one.

Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese

Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese

$6.99

We aim to cheese: Twin slabs of golden brown wheatberry toast, shredded chicken, melted American & cheddar cheese, & wing-worthy buffalo sauce. “To me, you are perfect.”

Breakfast Grilled Three Cheese

Breakfast Grilled Three Cheese

$5.49

Slay the day with this cheesy on the eyes & seriously melty Grilled Cheese for BREAKFAST! Featuring cheddar and american cheeses, scrambled eggs & roasted garlic cheddar spread on crispy wheatberry toast. Add bacon or turkey sausage if you'd like below!

Breadwinners

Tomato & Everything Spice Avo Toast

Tomato & Everything Spice Avo Toast

$4.99

How to eat your avocado toast & pay your rent too. Smashed avocado & juicy tomato on wheatberry toast, topped with everything spice. Guess the secret ingredient! Card-carrying member of the citrus family; rhymes with “Ellen.”

Black Garlic & Olive Oil Avo Toast

Black Garlic & Olive Oil Avo Toast

$4.99

The savory start to your sweet day! Avocado, black garlic powder & olive oil on crispy wheatberry toast.

Spinach Artichoke Grilled Cheese

Spinach Artichoke Grilled Cheese

$6.99Out of stock

A grilled cheese that's fresh & far out?! You've come to the right place. Spinach, Artichoke Hearts, and Pesto with an ooey, gooey, groovy mix of American, Cheddar & Cream Cheeses. Can you dig it? (Heads up: our pesto contains tree nuts!)

Cheesesteak Wit Grilled Cheese

Cheesesteak Wit Grilled Cheese

$6.99Out of stock

Thinly sliced beefsteak, American cheese and french fried onions (AKA a Cheesesteak WIT) on golden Wheatberry toast. Created in celebration of our home city of Philadelphia and inspired by the region's culture, traditions & flavors.

Grilled Three Cheese

Grilled Three Cheese

$4.99

Good things come in threes. Melted cheddar, American, & roasted garlic cheddar spread, sandwiched between two slices of crispy wheatberry bread.

Plant-Powered Grilled Cheese

Plant-Powered Grilled Cheese

$6.29

100% plant-powered with surprisingly ~grate~ dairy free cheese, dairy-free garlic herb cheese spread, and spinach on golden brown wheatberry toast. Recommended for everyone into the deeply comforting & uncomplicated things in life.

Green Grilled Cheese

Green Grilled Cheese

$6.29

Say cheese! Three kinds -- cheddar, American, & roasted garlic cheddar spread -- served on toasted wheatberry, with spinach & pesto. Please note: Our vegan pesto does contain pine nuts. It's robust & delicious, but it is not nut-free.

Double Bacon Grilled Cheese

Double Bacon Grilled Cheese

$6.29

Crusty on the outside, total softie on the inside. Featuring TBJ Gourmet bacon jam, crumbled bacon, gooey American and cheddar cheeses & roasted garlic cheddar spread on wheatberry bread. Because our culinary team really wanted this to be a hard sell.

Pickle Grilled Cheese

Pickle Grilled Cheese

$5.69

It’s like finding out your two favorite things in the world are dating. Golden brown wheatberry bread, American cheese, cheddar cheese, & dill pickles. Not so easily swayed? Trust! We’re not loafing around with this one.

Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese

Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese

$6.99

We aim to cheese: Twin slabs of golden brown wheatberry toast, shredded chicken, melted American & cheddar cheese, & wing-worthy buffalo sauce. “To me, you are perfect.”

Sides

Air-Fried Tots

Air-Fried Tots

$1.75

Hash brown’s little sibling. Very snackable! Seasoned with sea salt & black pepper; best enjoyed on the quick. Now with even more tots!

Miss Vickie’s Sea Salt Chips

Miss Vickie’s Sea Salt Chips

$1.75

Crispy, crunchy and carefully kettle cooked to perfection. Free of artificial flavors or preservatives.

Banana

Banana

$0.99Out of stock

Excellent source of potassium.

Bakery

Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$3.25

Studded with fresh blueberries and the kind of crumb topping you'll either want to eat first or save for last, depending on your snack strategy.

Chocolate Chip Muffin

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$3.25

A traditional yogurt muffin filled with an untraditional (read: awesome) amount of chocolate chips.

French Toast Muffin

French Toast Muffin

$3.25

Who doesn't like a hybrid? Especially when the result is better than the sum of its parts. Expect a big bakery-style muffin with buttery cinnamon apple flavor and a sweet sugar crunch.

Crumb Cake

Crumb Cake

$3.25

A tender crumb cake, topped with brown sugar, sweet cinnamon streusel, and dusted with powered sugar. Hint: Pairs well with a Pep Talk!

Brownie

Brownie

$3.25

Decadent chocolate chip brownie

Grab & Go Food

Olli's Genoa & Fontina Snack Pack

Olli's Genoa & Fontina Snack Pack

$5.95

Calling all cheese board enthusiasts. Pre-sliced Genoa salami, all-natural Fontina cheese, & crispy artisan crackers, in a convenient ‘lil container. 13 grams of protein per serving; made with 100% vegetarian-fed pork.

Chobani Strawberry Greek Yogurt

Chobani Strawberry Greek Yogurt

$2.00

Single-serve, high-protein, nonfat Greek yogurt, blended with rich & pure strawberry.

Cranberry & Pumpkin Seed Plant-Powered Overnight Oats

Cranberry & Pumpkin Seed Plant-Powered Overnight Oats

$4.95

100% plant-powered. Gluten-free overnight oats made in-house with oat milk, organic granola, chia seeds, cranberry, vanilla, pumpkin spice & pumpkin seeds.

Justin’s Dark Chocolate Almond Butter Cup

Justin’s Dark Chocolate Almond Butter Cup

$3.25

A dark chocolate almond butter cup - you deserve it!

Rx Bar: Chocolate Peanut Butter

Rx Bar: Chocolate Peanut Butter

$3.75

Chocolate and peanut butter, we dare you to name a better combo.

Rx Bar: Blueberry

Rx Bar: Blueberry

$3.75

Made with sweet blueberries and a few other simple ingredients - egg whites for protein, dates to bind and nuts for texture. These blueberry protein bars cure the Monday blues.

Tru Fru Hyper Dried Chocolate Strawberry

Tru Fru Hyper Dried Chocolate Strawberry

$4.25

Nature's strawberries hyper-dried fresh in dark chocolate. The first fruit to ripen every spring is the first in our hearts–and taste buds. The chocolate is just a bonus.

Tru Fru Hyper Dried Chocolate Banana

Tru Fru Hyper Dried Chocolate Banana

$4.25

Nature's bananas hyper-dried fresh in dark chocolate. Did you know that bananas float? And that Tru Fru freeze-dried, chocolate-immersed bananas may cause you to float (probably to nirvana)?

Goldfish

Goldfish

$0.95

The Snack That Smiles Back®, baked with cheddar cheese. 1 oz bag.

Hippeas Vegan White Cheddar

Hippeas Vegan White Cheddar

$2.75

Light & crunchy vegan white cheddar organic chickpea puffs. 1.5 oz bag

Banana

Banana

$0.99Out of stock

Excellent source of potassium.

Dutch Caramel & Vanilla Stroopwafel

Dutch Caramel & Vanilla Stroopwafel

$1.95

The best in bourbon vanilla, cinnamon, & molasses. Snack wafer with just 3 grams of sugar & 6 grams of fiber. Magical when slightly melted, dipped in a hot beverage.

Chocolate Brownie Stroopwafel

Chocolate Brownie Stroopwafel

$1.95

Rich & fudgy on-the-go treat with just 3 grams of sugar & 6 grams of fiber. Best enjoyed dunked in your beverage of choice.

KIND Caramel Almond Sea Salt Bar

KIND Caramel Almond Sea Salt Bar

$2.75

A sweet, salty, satisfying snack made from almonds, caramel, and sea salt. Gluten free. Check out the label (never mind, we’ve got ya) & note there’s only 5 grams of sugar to a serving.

KIND Fruit & Nut Bar

KIND Fruit & Nut Bar

$2.75

A chewy nut bar with a slight crunch. Packed with apricots, sultanas, almonds, & peanuts. Gluten free.

Miss Vickie’s Sea Salt Chips

Miss Vickie’s Sea Salt Chips

$1.75

Crispy, crunchy and carefully kettle cooked to perfection. Free of artificial flavors or preservatives.

Coffee & Merch

Coffee For Home

Pep Talk Single Steeped Coffee Bag

Pep Talk Single Steeped Coffee Bag

$2.75

Bring this convenient single serve Pep Talk coffee bag home with you to steep in 8oz of hot or cold water. We taste notes of butterscotch, chocolate chips, & dark cherry.

Liquid Courage Single Steeped Coffee Bag

Liquid Courage Single Steeped Coffee Bag

$2.75

Bring Saxbys home with you! Meet our fav Liquid Courage Dark Roast that's now in a convenient single serve coffee bag that you can steep in 8oz of hot or cold water! We taste notes of dark chocolate, maple, & vanilla.

Pep Talk Whole Bean Coffee

Pep Talk Whole Bean Coffee

$13.50

A lively & well-rounded reminder that you rock, today and every day. We taste notes of butterscotch, chocolate chips, & dark cherry. Sourced personally from: Guatemala, Colombia & Brazil. 12 oz.

Liquid Courage Dark Roast Whole Bean Coffee

Liquid Courage Dark Roast Whole Bean Coffee

$13.50

Can’t champion a life full of calculated risks without a little Liquid Courage Dark Roast. We taste notes of dark chocolate, maple, & vanilla. Sourced personally from: El Salvador, Guatemala, & Colombia. 12 oz.

Go-Getter Espresso Whole Bean Coffee

Go-Getter Espresso Whole Bean Coffee

$14.00

We’ll go anywhere as long as this coffee gets to ride shotgun. We taste notes of black tea, honey, & burnt caramel. Sourced personally from: Guatemala, El Salvador, Colombia & Ethiopia. 12 oz.

Cold Brew Whole Bean Coffee

Cold Brew Whole Bean Coffee

$14.00

Crisp & refreshing - bringing a smooth moment of chill to your day. We taste notes of milk chocolate, caramel, honey and crisp apple. Sourced personally from: Guatemala, El Salvador, Kenya. 12 oz.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

401 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19147

Directions

