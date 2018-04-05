Restaurant header imageView gallery

Say Cheese!

11 Malden St

Holden, MA 01520

SANDWICHES

GRILLED CHEESE

CAPRESE

$10.00

Mozzarella, tomato, basil, balsamic glaze

THE WEDGE

$13.00

Cheddar, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, tomato

FIGGIN' GOAT

$12.00

Goat cheese, fig jam, arugula

JUST A GRILLED CHEESE

$7.00

Cheddar

PICKLEBACK

$12.00

Cheddar, dill pickles, bacon

ADD BACON

$3.00

DRINKS

SODA

COKE

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

GINGER ALE

$3.00

BOTTLED WATER

$3.00

CHIPS

WACHUSETT CHIPS

$2.00

GIFT CERTIFICATES

$10

$10.00

$15

$15.00

$20

$20.00

$50

$50.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday7:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday7:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday7:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday7:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday7:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 am
A grilled cheese food trailer for any occasion! Slinging grilled cheese all over Massachusetts. Check Facebook and Instagram for our weekly schedule! The address listed here is not where we serve.

Website

Location

11 Malden St, Holden, MA 01520

Directions

