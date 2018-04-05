Say Cheese!
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|7:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|7:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
A grilled cheese food trailer for any occasion! Slinging grilled cheese all over Massachusetts. Check Facebook and Instagram for our weekly schedule! The address listed here is not where we serve.
Location
11 Malden St, Holden, MA 01520
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Brown Rice 2 - 184 West Boylston Street
No Reviews
184 West Boylston Street West Boylston, MA 01583
View restaurant
Oli's Italian Eatery W. Boylston - 339 West Boylston Street # A
No Reviews
339 West Boylston Street # A West Boylston, MA 01583
View restaurant