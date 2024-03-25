Say No More Kensington
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 4:59 am
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 4:59 am
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 4:59 am
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 4:59 am
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 4:59 am
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 4:59 am
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 4:59 am
Restaurant info
Three-story neighborhood bar and event space located in Kensington/Fishtown, Philadelphia.
Location
1647 N 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19122
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Sor Ynez - 1800 North American Street
4.4 • 78
1800 North American Street Philadelphia, PA 19122
View restaurant
Rowhome Coffee - Front Street
No Reviews
2152 North Front Street Philadelphia, PA 19122
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Philadelphia
Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar - Philadelphia
4.1 • 5,635
10 S 2nd St Philadelphia, PA 19106
View restaurant