A map showing the location of Saylor Micks Pizza And Pub 2020 Route 12, Ste GView gallery

Saylor Micks Pizza And Pub 2020 Route 12, Ste G

review star

No reviews yet

2020 Route 12, Ste G

Spring Grove, IL 60081

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Starters

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.50

Served with Marinara

Cheese Curds

$9.25

Served with Ranch

Chicken Fingers

$10.25

Bosco Sticks

$7.50

3 Served with Marinara

Beer Nuggets

$9.75

A house special served with Marinara

Onion Rings

$9.75

Served with Ranch

Loaded Fries

$10.55

Fries topped with Bacon, Cheese, and J

Breaded Mushrooms

$7.95

Served with Ranch

Nachos

$13.00

White corn tortilla chips topped with ch

Jumbo Pretzel

$14.50

A 2lb Pretzel served with Beer Cheese

Mini Corn Dogs

$7.25

Chili

$5.00

Garlic Bread

$2.75

Fry Basket

$3.50

Sweet Potato Fry Basket

$5.75

Salads

Taco Salad

$13.00

Fried tortilla bowl filled with Taco meat

Garden Salad

$7.50

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.50

Caesar Salad

$8.50

Chicken

4 Piece Broasted Chicken Dinner

$14.95

Boneless Wings

$10.75

Oven Roasted Traditional Wings (6)

$7.50

Oven Roasted Traditional Wings (12)

$14.50

Breaded Inferno Wings (6)

$8.25

Breaded Inferno Wings (12)

$15.75

Sandwiches

Italian Beef

$11.75

Cheese Steak

$13.25

Meatball

$11.50

BLT

$10.75

Cheeseburger

$13.25

Grilled Chicken

$13.25

Crispy Chicken

$13.25

Breaded Pork Tenderloin

$13.25

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$12.75

Pastas

Spaghetti

$14.00

Lasagna

$17.50

Mostaccioli

$13.00

Mac−N−Cheese

$14.00

Fettuccine Alfredo

$14.00

Chicken Parm Pasta

$13.50

Pizza

12 Inch

$14.75

14 Inch

$16.75

16 Inch

$18.75

10" Cauliflower Crust

$14.25

Saylor Mick's Specialty Pizzas

12" House Special

$20.75

14" House Special

$23.75

16" House Special

$25.50

12" Spicy Hawaiian

$20.75

14" Spicy Hawaiian

$23.75

16" Spicy Hawaiian

$25.50

12" The Beef

$19.00

14" The Beef

$21.25

16" The Beef

$23.75

Specials

Taco

$2.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$8.00

Broasted Chicken Dinner

$10.00

Meatball Appetizer

$9.99

Italian Beef Eggroll

$9.99

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.95

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.95

Vodka Rigatoni

$14.99

BLT Pizza 12"

$15.00

BLT Pizza 14"

$17.00

BLT Pizza 16"

$19.00

Cheeseburger

$9.99

Beef nachos

$12.00

Chicken nacho

$12.00

Cheese nacho

$10.00

Beef Quesadilla

$10.00

Extras

Side Ranch

$1.75

Side Buffalo

$1.75

Side Moonshine Bbq

$1.75

Side Parm Garlic

$1.75

Side Sweet Chili

$1.75

Side Cheese Sauce

$1.75

Side Marinara

$1.75

Side Blue Cheese

$1.75

Side Salsa

$1.75

Side Sour Cream

$1.75

Side Hot Peppers

$1.75

Side Sweet Peppers

$1.75

Side Mild Pepper

$1.75

Side Brew Mustard

$1.75

Coleslaw

$2.00

Soup/Chili

SOD

$4.25

Homemade Chili

$5.00

Liquor

Well Vodka

$4.00

Titos

$6.00

Three Olives Raspberry

$5.00

Three olives Grape

$5.00

Smirnoff

$5.00

UV Blue

$5.00

Pink Whitney

$5.00

Grey Goose

$7.00

Well Gin

$4.00

Kendricks

$6.00

Well Rum

$4.00

Malibu

$5.00

Bacardi

$5.00

Captain Morgan

$5.00

Well Tequila

$4.00

Casamigos

$7.00

Don Julio Anejo

$7.00

Don Julio 1942

$20.00

El Milagro

$6.00

Canadian Club

$5.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Knob Creek

$6.00

Makers Mark

$6.50

Skrewball

$6.00

Bulleit

$6.50

Jameson

$6.00

Crown Royal

$6.00

Jack Daniels Fire

$6.00

Crown Apple

$6.00

Seagrams 7

$6.00

Fireball

$6.00

Dewars

$5.00

Johnny Walker Black

$6.00

Christian Bros Brandy

$6.00

Polish Blackbery Brandy

$5.00

Black Sambuca

$5.00

Jagermeister

$6.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Goldschlager

$6.00

Black Haus

$5.00

Rumpleminz

$5.00

Dr Cherry

$5.00

Dr Menthol

$5.00

Cocktails

Bloody mary

$5.00

Lemon Drop

$6.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$7.00

Mai Tai

$7.50

Margarita

$6.00

Moscow Mule

$6.00

Screwdriver

$5.00

Tequila Sunrise

$5.00

Whiskey Sour

$6.00

White Russian

$8.00

High Noon

$5.00

Bombs/Shots

Cherry Bomb

$6.00

Black Haus Bomb

$6.00

Vegas Bomb

$6.00

Jager Bomb

$6.00

Beer

Miller Lite

$2.50+

Coors Light

$2.50+

Blue Moon

$4.00+

Hamms

$1.00+

Leinie

$4.00+

Mind Haze

$4.50+

Miller Lite

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Miller High Life

$3.00

MGD

$3.00

Old Style

$3.00

Heineken

$4.25

Corona

$4.25

Corona Light

$4.25

Modelo

$4.25

Sam Adams

$4.25

Budweiser

$3.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Stella

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.00

Twisted Tea

$4.00

MGD 64

$3.00

Mike Original

$4.00

Mikes Black Cherry

$4.00

Angry Orchard

$4.25

Busch Light

$3.00

PBR

$3.00

Guinness

$5.00

Tropical Beer Hug

$4.00

White Claw Mango

$5.50

White Claw Black Cherry

$5.50

Truly

$4.25

High Noon Pineapple

$5.00

High Noon Lime

$5.00

Nutrl

$4.25

Wild Berry

$4.00

Mango

$5.00

Blackcherry

$5.00

Wine

Merlot -Glass

$5.00

Moscato - Glass

$5.00

Pinot Grigio - Glass

$5.00

Cabernet - Glass

$5.00

Champagne

$5.00

NA Beverages

Heineken 0

$4.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Rootbeer

$3.00

Iced tea

$3.00

Specials

Rail Vodka Mixer

$3.00

Rail Tequila Mixer

$3.00

Rail Gin Mixer

$3.00

Rail Rum Mixer

$3.00

Bomb Special Cherry

$4.00

Bomb Special Jaeger

$4.00

Bomb Special Benny

$4.00

Bomb Special Vegas

$4.00

22 oz Miller Lite Special

$3.00

22 oz Coors Light Special

$3.00

Miller Lite Btl spc

$2.50

Coors Light Btl spc

$2.50

Fire ball shot

$3.00

Jack Mixer

$5.00

Dr Menthol Spc

$3.00

Dr Cherry Spc

$3.00

Dr Peach Spc

$3.00

Coronas Special

$3.00

Pacifico special

$3.00

Modelo Special

$3.00

Tshirt

Ladies Tshirt

$15.00

Mens Tshirt

$15.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2020 Route 12, Ste G, Spring Grove, IL 60081

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
