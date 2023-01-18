Saylor Micks Pizza And Pub 2020 Route 12, Ste G
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2020 Route 12, Ste G, Spring Grove, IL 60081
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
C.Y.O.C. Create Your Own Cheesecake and Cheesesteak - Fox Lake
No Reviews
154 U.S. 12 Fox Lake, IL 60020
View restaurant
More near Spring Grove