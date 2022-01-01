Mexican & Tex-Mex
Sayulita Taqueria Downtown Ocala
495 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
10 NE 1st Street, Ocala, FL 34470
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Ocala
Beef 'O' Brady's - Ocala FL (East/Silver Springs)
4.2 • 1,541
3434 East Silver Springs Blvd. Ocala, FL 34470
View restaurant