Mexican & Tex-Mex

Sayulita Taqueria Downtown Ocala

495 Reviews

$$

10 NE 1st Street

Ocala, FL 34470

Popular Items

SALSA AND CHIPS
QUESO AND CHIPS
CARNITAS TACO

FOR THE TABLE

GUAC AND CHIPS

$5.50

QUESO AND CHIPS

$5.50

SALSA AND CHIPS

$3.50

NACHOS

$8.00

TRES AMIGOS AND CHIPS

$7.00

STREET CORN

$3.50

Loaded Queso Chorizo

$6.50

Loaded Queso Beef

$6.50

Beef Empanada

$3.00Out of stock

Chicken Empanada

$3.00

Breakfast Empanada

$3.50Out of stock

Mexican Fries

$8.50

TACOS

AVOCADO TACO

$4.00

SHRIMP TACO

$4.50

BRISKET TACO

$4.75

BUFFALO TACO

$3.75

CARNITAS TACO

$3.75

COWBOY TACO

$4.75

101 TACO

$3.75

WALKING TACO

$4.50

DIRTY DOG TACO

$4.25

PASTOR TACO

$3.75

Birria Combo

$13.50

Korean

$4.75

KOREAN TACO

$4.75

QUESADILLA

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$7.50

BEEF QUESADILLA

$8.50

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$8.50

STEAK QUESADILLA

$9.50

KOREAN STEAK QUESADILLA

$9.50

BUFFALO QUESADILLA

$8.50

SALADS & BOWLS

VALLARTA SALAD

$6.00

TULUM SALAD

$6.00

RICE BOWL

$6.50

KIDS

CHICKEN FINGERS

$3.00

HOT DOG

$3.00

MINI BEEF TACO

$2.50

MINI CHICKEN TACO

$2.50

MINI STEAK TACO

$3.00

MINI CHICKEN FINGER TACO

$2.50

MINI BOWL

$4.00

MINI QUESADILLA

$4.00

PLANTAIN

$2.50

PINEAPPLE SKEWERS

$2.50

SIDES

VEGGIES

$4.00

PLAINTAIN

$3.50

RICE AND BEANS

$3.50

STREET CORN

$3.50

DULCES

CHURROS

$4.00

SOPAPILLAS

$4.00

FLAN CHOICE

$4.50

Tres Leches

$5.00

Flancocho

$5.00

Beverages

CLUB SODA

$2.00

COFFEE

$2.00

COKE

$2.00

CRANBERRY JUICE

$2.00

DIET COKE

$2.00

GINGER ALE

$2.00

GUM SODA

$2.00

HOT CHOC

$3.00

ICE TEA

$2.00

JARRITOS

$2.75

LEMONADE

$2.00

MEXICAN COKE

$2.75

MEXICAN SPRITE

$2.75

ORANGE JUICE

$3.00

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$2.00

RED BULL

$3.00

SPRITE

$2.00

TOMATOE JUICE

$2.00

TONIC

$2.00

TOPO CHICO

$2.50

WATER

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

ROOT BEER

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

MARGARITA

CLASSIC MARGARITA

THE OG

$2.00

PRICKLY PEAR

$3.00

STRAWBERRY BASIL

$3.00

THE SKINNY

$2.00

GRAND MAR

$3.00

THE PAMA

$3.00

THE SUBLIME

$3.00

THE JALAPENO

$3.00

GUAVA-RITA

$3.00

Mexican Martini

$1.00

Margarita Flight

$28.00

COCKTAILS A-M

COSMOPOLITAN

$7.75

LEMON DROP

$6.50

LONG ISLAND ICE TEA

$7.50

LONG ISLAND ICE TEA, TOPSHLF

$9.00

MEXICAN ASHTRAY

$3.50

MIMOSA

$6.50

Dragon Berry Mojito

$8.50

MOJITO

$6.50

Pineapple Mojito

$7.50

Malibu Sunrise

$7.50

Blueberry Mojito

$7.50

COCKTAILS N-Z

OLD FASHIONED

$6.50

TEQUILA SUNRISE

$6.50

WHISKEY SOUR

$6.50

ESPRESSO MARTINI

$9.00Out of stock

Premium Pina Colada

$8.50

Paloma

$9.00

Cucumber Lemonade

$7.50

Sparkiling Strawberry

$7.50

TEQUILA

Well Tequila

$6.50+

1800 Añejo

$9.50

1800 Coconut

$10.00

1800 Cristalino Anejo

$10.50

1800 Reposado

$7.75

1800 Silver

$8.50

Cabo Wabo Anejo

$13.75

Casamigos Blanco

$9.50+

Cazadores Anejo

$9.50

Cazadores Blanco

$7.75

Cazadores Repo

$8.50

Cincoro Anejo

$19.25

Cincoro Blanco

$18.00

Cincoro Repo

$18.50

Clase Azul Repo

$25.00

Corazon Añejo

$9.50

Corazon Blanco

$7.50

Corazon Repo

$9.50

Corralejo Repo

$9.50

Dobel Añejo

$10.50

Dobel Diamante

$10.00

Dobel Repo

$9.50

Don Fulano Blanco

$10.00

Don Julio Blanco

$9.50+

Dulce Vida Jalapeno Pineapple

$8.75

El Jimador Anejo

$8.50

El Jimador Repo

$7.50

El Jimador Silver

$7.50

Espolon Anejo

$10.00

Espolon Blanco

$7.75

Espolon Repo

$7.75

Friday Margarita

$3.00

Friday SHOT

$2.00

Herradura Anejo

$10.50

Herradura Repo

$7.75

Herradura Silver

$7.75

Hornitos Anejo

$7.75

Hornitos Plata

$7.75

Hornitos Repo

$7.75

Jose Cuervo Gold

$5.75+

Jose Cuervo Silver

$5.75+

Maestro Dobel Añejo

$10.50

Milagro Anejo

$10.00

Milagro Repo

$8.75

Partida Extra Anejo

$60.00

Patron Anejo

$12.50

Patron Rep

$11.00

Patron Silver

$9.50+

Rey Sol

$57.00

Rey Sol Extra Anejo

$60.00

Sauza Gold

$7.50

Sauza Silver

$7.50

TEARS OF LLORONA

$31.00

Tequila Rose

$6.75

Teremana Repo

$8.50

Terremana Blanco

$8.00

Villa One Anejo

$11.50

Villa One Repo

$10.00

Villa One Silver

$10.00

Anniversary Shot

$1.00

Cinco Ee Mayo Pitcher

$15.00

Cinco De Mayo Marg

$5.00

Don Julio 1942

$28.50

VODKA

Grey Goose

$8.50+

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$6.50

Titos

$7.50+

Stoli Lime

$7.25

Well Vodka

$5.50+

Pink Whitney

$7.25

RUM

Bacardi

$6.50+

Malibu Rum

$6.50+

Well Rum - Ron Corina

$5.50+

Bacardi DragonBerry

$6.50

RumChata

$7.00

Group Margaritas

Quart

$17.00

Gallon

$52.00

Blue Hawaiian Quart

$17.00

Sangria Quart

$17.00

Margarita Gram

$20.00

DRAFT BEER

DFT BUD LIGHT

$3.50

DFT YUELGLING

$4.00

DFT MODELO

$5.00

DFT MILLER LITE

$3.50

DFT MODELO NEGRA

$5.00

BOTTLED BEER

CORONA

$5.00

Bud Light Seltzer

$4.50

BUD

$4.00

BUD LIGHT

$4.00

MILLER LITE

$4.00

COORS LIGHT

$4.00

STELLA

$5.00

ANGRY ORCHARD

$5.00

DOS EQUIS LAGER

$5.00

MICHELOB ULTRA

$4.00

PBR 16

$2.50

White Claws

$5.00

Modelo Bottle

$5.00

Modelo Negra

$5.00

Mango Landia

$5.00Out of stock

Spanglish

$5.00Out of stock

Beer Bucket

$17.00

WINE

Seeker Chard

$6.00

Seeker Red Blend

$6.00

Bottle of Seeker Chardonnay

$13.00

Bottle of Seeker Red Blend

$13.00

Bottle Of Champange

$15.00

Pitcher Sangria

$21.00

Family for 4

Taco 101 Family Meal

$40.00

New Years Pack

$40.00

Family Burrito Bowl

Family Burrito Bowl Meal

$25.00

Burritos

Chicken & Chorizo

$8.50

Buffalo Chicken & Bacon

$8.50

Veggie Burrito

$8.00

Margaritagram

You can send your favorites: a quart/four servings of our famous classic margs, salt, limes, and serving instructions!

32 Oz Pouch

$17.00

CLASSIC MARGARITA

32 Oz Classic Pouch

Margaritas 32 oz

CLASSIC 32 oz

THE OG 32 oz

PRICKLY PEAR 32 oz

STRAWBERRY BASIL 32 oz

THE SKINNY 32 oz

GRAND MAR 32 oz

THE PAMA 32 oz

THE SUBLIME 32 oz

THE JALAPEÑO 32 oz

GUAVA-RITA 32 oz

check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

10 NE 1st Street, Ocala, FL 34470

Directions

