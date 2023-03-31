Sayville Bait & Tackle 220 N MAIN STREET
Beer Menu
Draft Beer
Bottled Beer
Liquor Menu
Vodka
Gin
Rum
Captain Morgan
Bacardi Silver
Malibu
Bacardi Limon
Appleton Estate 12yr
Brugal 1888
Cruzan Rum
Diplomatico Reserva
Flor de Cana 18yr
Goslings Dark Rum
Plantation Isle of Fiji
Plantation Rum XO
Pussers Gun powder
Pussers Rum
Real McCoy
Ron Zapcapa 23
Santa Teresa Solera Rum
Whiskey
Bulleit Bourbon
Makers Mark
Woodford Reserve
Angel's Envy
Blanton's
Buffalo Trace
Jim Beam
Knob Creek
Legent
Makers Mark #46 Special
Michter's Bourbon
Jack Daniel's
Crown Royal
Jack Apple
Jack Fire
Jack Honey
Seagrams 7
Southern Comfort
Canadian Club
Bulleit Rye
Basil Hayden Dark Rye
High West Double Rye
Knob Creek Rye
Michter's Rye
Jameson
Tullamore Dew
Dewars
Glenlivet
Irish Mist
Jameson O
JW Black
Laphroaig
Suntory
Tequila
Cordials/Liqueur
Cocktails
B&T G&T
Calm Before the Storm
Car Bomb
Chocolate Martini
Cosmo
Devil in Disguise
Froze
Green Tea Shot
Hurricane
Jager Bomb
LI Iced Tea
Mai Tai
Margarita
Mimosa
Paloma
Piña Colada
Port Side Old Fashioned
Queen Mary
Rocket Fuel
Rum Punch
ShOot WoRm
South Shore Sangria
Tackle Box
White Russian
Wine
Food Menu
Starters
French Onion Soup
Bait Plate Sampler
Mozzarella Sticks, Fried Mac & Cheese, Chicken Tenders & Onions Half Orders Over a Bed of Fries
Chicken Tenders
Mozzarella Sticks
Battered Mozzarella Cheese Served with Marinara Sauce
Pretzel Sticks
Hot Pretzels, Beer Cheese, & Horseradish Mustard
Chowda Bowl
Homemade New England Clam Chowder with Oyster Crackers
B&T Fried Shrimp
Flash Fried Shrimp, Hot Chili Peppers, Cocktail Sauce, Remoulade
B&T Guacamole
Housemade Guac with Cool Ranch Tortillas
B&T Spinach Dip
Served with Warm Soft & Crunchy PItas
Baked Clams
Freshed Chopped Cherrystones, Ritz Cracker Stuffing, Garlic, Lemon Butter
Beer Cheese
Fresh Cut Potato Chips
Fried Mac & Cheese
Served with Chipotle Ranch
Chowda Fries
Creamy New England Style Chowder Over Cheddar Fries with Scallions & Old Bay Seasoning
French Fries
Steak Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
With Maple Mayo
Fish Tacos
Fresh Battered Cod, Spicy Crushed Avocado, Fresh Lime, Cabbage, Pico de Gallo
Calamari
Tender, Fried Calamari Served with Marinara and Thai Chili Aioli for Dipping
Three Cheese Quesadilla
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled Steak Quesadilla
Onion Rings
Battered Onion Rings Served with Spicy Horseradish Sauce
Crab Cake
Crab Cake, Slaw, Marinated Tomato, Tarter Sauce
Salads
Sandwiches & Torpedos
B&T Po' Boy
Fried Shrimp, Hot Cherry Peppers, Cajun Remoulade, Torpedo Roll
Clam Boat
Fried Clam Strips, Tartar, Fresh Lemon, Torpedo Roll
Crab Cake Sandwhich
Lump Crabcake, Jalepeno Slaw, Pickled Red Onion- Make It a BLT +3
French Dip
Grilled Chicken BLT
Applewood Bacon, House Ranch
Hot Chicken Sandwich
Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Hot Sauce, House B&B Jalepeno Pickles, Spicy Mayo, Toasted Bun
Steak Sandwich
Grilled Sirloin, Sauteed Onions & Mushrooms, Melted Mozzarella on a Toasted Garlic Hero
Traditional Fish & Chips
Fried Beer Battered Cod Served with Streak Fries, Malt Vinegar & Tarter Sauce
Burgers
B&T Burger
Bacon, Cheddar, Shaved Onions, Shredded Iceburg
Bunger Burger
Turkey Burger. Smashed Avocado, Cheddar, Iceberg
Garden Burger
Veggie Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles
The Big Charlie
Grilled Pineapple, Fresh Guac, Pepperjack Cheese, Smokey Aioli
The Gold Standard
Pat La Frieda Steak Burger, Lobster Salad, Shredded Iceberg
Flatbread
Wings
Bone-In Kimchi
Spicy Korean Cabbage
Bone-In O.G Buffalo
Kinda Hot Sauce, Bleu Cheese Dressing
Bone-In Old Bay Dry Rub
Ranch Dressing
Bone-In Pickle Back
Jameson BBQ Glaze, Chopped Pickles
Bone-In Super Hot
Sambal, Scallion, Cilantro, Lime
Boneless Kimchi
Spicy Korean Cabbage
Boneless O.G Buffalo
Kinda Hot Sauce, Bleu Cheese Dressing
Boneless Old Bay Dry Rub
Ranch Dressing
Boneless Pickle Back
Jameson BBQ Glaze, Chopped Pickles
Boneless Super Hot
Sambal, Scallion, Cilantro, Lime
Beverages
Kids menu
N/A Beverages
Catering
1/2 tray wings (42 pieces)
Full tray wings (84 pieces)
1/2 tray baked clams (20 pieces)
Full tray baked clams (40 Pieces)
1/2 tray fried Mac n cheese
Full tray fried Mac n cheese
1/2 tray fried shrimp
Full tray fried shrimp
Spinach & artichoke dip (1/2 tray)
Pretzel platter
Bait plate sampler platter
Entrees
1/2 tray Chicken BLT sliders (12 pieces)
Full tray chicken BLT sliders (24 pieces)
1/2 tray B&T burger sliders (12 pieces)
Full tray B&T burger sliders (24 pieces)
1/2 tray steak sliders ( 12 pieces)
Full tray steak sliders (24 pieces)
1/2 tray hot chicken sliders (12 pieces)
Full tray hot chicken sliders (24 pieces)
1/2 tray penne ala vodka
Full tray penned ala vodka
1/2 tray pasta primavera
Full tray pasta primavera
1/2 tray sauteed veggies
Full tray sauteed veggies
Dessert
Orange theory brunch
Yankees opener
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
