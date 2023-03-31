Sayville Bait & Tackle 220 N MAIN STREET

Main picView gallery

Beer Menu

Draft Beer

Guinness

$8.00

Pacifico

$7.00

Stella

$7.00

Miller Lite Draft

$6.00

Bluepoint Toasted

$7.00

Bluepoint Blueberry

$7.00

Blue Moon

$7.00

Allagash white

$7.00

Sam Adams Coldsnap

$7.00

Montauk Wavechaser

$7.00

Peconic Dreamgirl IPA

$7.00

Dubco Hazy Escape

$7.00

Bottled Beer

Bud Light

$6.00

Budweiser

$6.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Miller Lite Bottle

$5.00

Corona

$7.00

Corona Light

$7.00

Heineken

$7.00

High Noon Peach

$9.00

High Noon Watermelon

$9.00

Red Stripe

$7.00

Heineken Zero

$7.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$7.00

Liquor Menu

Vodka

Titos

$9.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Pearl

$9.00

Deep Eddy Clear

$9.00

Deep Eddy Cranberry

$9.00

Stoli Blueberry

$9.00

Stoli Vanilla

$9.00

Stoli Orange

$9.00

Stoli Raspberry

$9.00

Deep Eddy Orange

$9.00

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$9.00

Firefly

$9.00

Haku

$10.00

Kettle Lemon

$10.00

LI Salted Vodka

$9.00

Western Peach

$9.00

Gin

Tanqueray

$9.00

Hendrick's Gin

$10.00

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Gray Whale

$10.00

New Amsterdam Gin

$9.00

Roku

$10.00

Aviation

$9.00

Sipsmith

$10.00

Rum

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Bacardi Silver

$9.00

Malibu

$9.00

Bacardi Limon

$9.00

Appleton Estate 12yr

$14.00

Brugal 1888

$13.00

Cruzan Rum

$9.00

Diplomatico Reserva

$12.00

Flor de Cana 18yr

$14.00

Goslings Dark Rum

$9.00

Plantation Isle of Fiji

$12.00

Plantation Rum XO

$15.00

Pussers Gun powder

$11.00

Pussers Rum

$10.00

Real McCoy

$15.00

Ron Zapcapa 23

$14.00

Santa Teresa Solera Rum

$13.00

Whiskey

Bulleit Bourbon

$9.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Woodford Reserve

$9.00

Angel's Envy

$10.00

Blanton's

$15.00

Buffalo Trace

$9.00

Jim Beam

$9.00

Knob Creek

$9.00

Legent

$10.00

Makers Mark #46 Special

$11.00

Michter's Bourbon

$10.00

Jack Daniel's

$9.00

Crown Royal

$11.00

Jack Apple

$9.00

Jack Fire

$9.00

Jack Honey

$9.00

Seagrams 7

$9.00

Southern Comfort

$9.00

Canadian Club

$9.00

Bulleit Rye

$9.00

Basil Hayden Dark Rye

$10.00

High West Double Rye

$10.00

Knob Creek Rye

$10.00

Michter's Rye

$10.00

Jameson

$9.00

Tullamore Dew

$9.00

Dewars

$9.00

Glenlivet

$11.00

Irish Mist

$7.00

Jameson O

$9.00

JW Black

$10.00

Laphroaig

$11.00

Suntory

$11.00

Tequila

21 Seeds Tequila

$9.00

Casamigos Blanco

$10.00

Del Maguey Vida

$9.00

Espolon Blanco

$9.00

Exotico

$9.00

Ghost Tequila

$9.00

Hornitos

$9.00

Patron Añejo

$11.00

Patron Reposado

$11.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Tres Gen Añejo

$9.00

Tres Gen Reposado

$9.00

Xicala Mezcal

$9.00

Cordials/Liqueur

Amartetto

$9.00

Aperol

$9.00

Campari

$9.00

Combier

$9.00

Fernet Branca

$9.00

Fireball

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$7.00

Grangala

$9.00

Irish Cream

$8.00

Jagermeister

$9.00

Kahlua

$9.00

Rumple Minze

$9.00

Sambuca

$9.00

Skrewball

$9.00

Cocktails

B&T G&T

$12.00

Calm Before the Storm

$12.00

Car Bomb

$10.00

Chocolate Martini

$14.00

Cosmo

$14.00

Devil in Disguise

$12.00

Froze

$12.00

Green Tea Shot

$7.00

Hurricane

$12.00

Jager Bomb

$10.00

LI Iced Tea

$14.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Margarita

$12.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Paloma

$11.00

Piña Colada

$12.00

Port Side Old Fashioned

$12.00

Queen Mary

$12.00

Rocket Fuel

$14.00

Rum Punch

$12.00

ShOot WoRm

$15.00

South Shore Sangria

$12.00

Tackle Box

$26.00

White Russian

$12.00

Winter Cocktails

Winter Old Fashioned

$12.00

B&T Irish Coffee

$12.00

Toasted Cookie

$12.00

Wine

Gl Pinot Grigio

$10.00

Gl Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

Gl Chardonnay

$10.00

Gl Rose

$10.00

Gl Cabernet

$10.00

Gl Pinot Noir

$12.00

Btl Pinot Grigio

$32.00

Btl Chardonnay

$32.00

Btl Sauvignon Blanc

$34.00

Btl Rose

$32.00

Btl Cabernet

$32.00

Btl Pinot Noir

$42.00

PARADE DAY

BUD LIGHT

$5.00

MILLER LITE DRAFT

$5.00

CAR BOMB

$7.00

JAMESON SHOT

$6.00

Food Menu

Starters

French Onion Soup

$9.00

Bait Plate Sampler

$21.00

Mozzarella Sticks, Fried Mac & Cheese, Chicken Tenders & Onions Half Orders Over a Bed of Fries

Chicken Tenders

$11.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Battered Mozzarella Cheese Served with Marinara Sauce

Pretzel Sticks

$14.00

Hot Pretzels, Beer Cheese, & Horseradish Mustard

Chowda Bowl

$9.00

Homemade New England Clam Chowder with Oyster Crackers

B&T Fried Shrimp

$17.00

Flash Fried Shrimp, Hot Chili Peppers, Cocktail Sauce, Remoulade

B&T Guacamole

$13.00

Housemade Guac with Cool Ranch Tortillas

B&T Spinach Dip

$15.00

Served with Warm Soft & Crunchy PItas

Baked Clams

$16.00

Freshed Chopped Cherrystones, Ritz Cracker Stuffing, Garlic, Lemon Butter

Beer Cheese

$13.00

Fresh Cut Potato Chips

Fried Mac & Cheese

$13.00

Served with Chipotle Ranch

Chowda Fries

$12.00

Creamy New England Style Chowder Over Cheddar Fries with Scallions & Old Bay Seasoning

French Fries

$7.00

Steak Fries

$7.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

With Maple Mayo

Fish Tacos

$16.00

Fresh Battered Cod, Spicy Crushed Avocado, Fresh Lime, Cabbage, Pico de Gallo

Calamari

$18.00

Tender, Fried Calamari Served with Marinara and Thai Chili Aioli for Dipping

Three Cheese Quesadilla

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

Grilled Steak Quesadilla

$16.00

Onion Rings

$9.00

Battered Onion Rings Served with Spicy Horseradish Sauce

Crab Cake

$14.00

Crab Cake, Slaw, Marinated Tomato, Tarter Sauce

Salads

Chopped Seasar

$9.00

Brioche Croutons & Chives

Simple Salad

$8.00

Mixed Greens, Chopped Iceberberg. Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Chives, Red Wine Vinnaigrette

The Wedge Salad

$10.00

Iceberg Lettuce, Bacon, Crumbled Gorgonzola, Tomatoes

Sandwiches & Torpedos

B&T Po' Boy

$19.00

Fried Shrimp, Hot Cherry Peppers, Cajun Remoulade, Torpedo Roll

Clam Boat

$15.00

Fried Clam Strips, Tartar, Fresh Lemon, Torpedo Roll

Crab Cake Sandwhich

$18.00

Lump Crabcake, Jalepeno Slaw, Pickled Red Onion- Make It a BLT +3

French Dip

$17.00

Grilled Chicken BLT

$15.00

Applewood Bacon, House Ranch

Hot Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Hot Sauce, House B&B Jalepeno Pickles, Spicy Mayo, Toasted Bun

Steak Sandwich

$19.00

Grilled Sirloin, Sauteed Onions & Mushrooms, Melted Mozzarella on a Toasted Garlic Hero

Traditional Fish & Chips

$18.00

Fried Beer Battered Cod Served with Streak Fries, Malt Vinegar & Tarter Sauce

Burgers

B&T Burger

$15.00

Bacon, Cheddar, Shaved Onions, Shredded Iceburg

Bunger Burger

$15.00

Turkey Burger. Smashed Avocado, Cheddar, Iceberg

Garden Burger

$14.00

Veggie Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles

The Big Charlie

$16.00

Grilled Pineapple, Fresh Guac, Pepperjack Cheese, Smokey Aioli

The Gold Standard

$24.00

Pat La Frieda Steak Burger, Lobster Salad, Shredded Iceberg

Flatbread

BBQ Chicken

$14.00

BBQ Chicken, Red Onion, Cheddar Cheese

White Clam Flatbread

$14.00

Garlic, Mozzarella, Hot Cherry Peppers

Wings

Bone-In Kimchi

$15.00+

Spicy Korean Cabbage

Bone-In O.G Buffalo

$15.00+

Kinda Hot Sauce, Bleu Cheese Dressing

Bone-In Old Bay Dry Rub

$15.00+

Ranch Dressing

Bone-In Pickle Back

$15.00+

Jameson BBQ Glaze, Chopped Pickles

Bone-In Super Hot

$15.00+

Sambal, Scallion, Cilantro, Lime

Boneless Kimchi

$15.00+

Spicy Korean Cabbage

Boneless O.G Buffalo

$15.00+

Kinda Hot Sauce, Bleu Cheese Dressing

Boneless Old Bay Dry Rub

$15.00+

Ranch Dressing

Boneless Pickle Back

$15.00+

Jameson BBQ Glaze, Chopped Pickles

Boneless Super Hot

$15.00+

Sambal, Scallion, Cilantro, Lime

Dessert

Churro Pretzel Bites

$9.00

Cinnamon Sugar, Salted Caramel Sauce

Seasonal Cheesecake

$8.00

Beverages

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Ice Tea (Sweetend)

$3.00

Ice Tea (Unsweetend)

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Energy Drink

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Water

Kids menu

Kids Fried chicken tenders

$10.00

Kids Grilled chicken tenders

$10.00

Kids Grilled cheese

$10.00

Peanut butter & jelly

$10.00

Hot dog

$10.00

Kids Plain hamburger

$10.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$10.00

Merch

B&T Beanie

$25.00

B&T Longsleeve

$25.00

B&T Sticker

$2.00

B&T Sweatshirt

$40.00

B&T Tee Shirt

$20.00

B&T V-Neck

$20.00

Crew Hoodie

$30.00

B&T Sticker

$2.00

N/A Beverages

Catering

Starters

1/2 tray wings (42 pieces)

$55.00

Full tray wings (84 pieces)

$105.00

1/2 tray baked clams (20 pieces)

$85.00

Full tray baked clams (40 Pieces)

$165.00

1/2 tray fried Mac n cheese

$60.00

Full tray fried Mac n cheese

$115.00

1/2 tray fried shrimp

$70.00

Full tray fried shrimp

$135.00

Spinach & artichoke dip (1/2 tray)

$60.00

Pretzel platter

$55.00

Bait plate sampler platter

$55.00

Salads

1/2 tray chopped caesar

$30.00

Full tray chopped salad

$50.00

1/2 tray simple salad

$25.00

Full tray simple salad

$45.00

Entrees

1/2 tray Chicken BLT sliders (12 pieces)

$60.00

Full tray chicken BLT sliders (24 pieces)

$115.00

1/2 tray B&T burger sliders (12 pieces)

$60.00

Full tray B&T burger sliders (24 pieces)

$115.00

1/2 tray steak sliders ( 12 pieces)

Full tray steak sliders (24 pieces)

$145.00

1/2 tray hot chicken sliders (12 pieces)

$60.00

Full tray hot chicken sliders (24 pieces)

$115.00

1/2 tray penne ala vodka

$55.00

Full tray penned ala vodka

$100.00

1/2 tray pasta primavera

$55.00

Full tray pasta primavera

$100.00

1/2 tray sauteed veggies

$40.00

Full tray sauteed veggies

$75.00

Dessert

1/2 tray churro pretzel bites

$30.00

Full tray churro pretzel bites

$55.00

Baked apple cobbler (1/2 tray)

$55.00

Orange theory brunch

Dozen flagels

$15.00

Fruit tray

$20.00

Full tray eggs

$35.00

Full tray bacon

$45.00

Full tray French toast

$40.00

1/2 tray pancakes

$25.00

One hour mimosas bloodys and single drinks

$150.00

Yankees opener

Draft beer

Miller lite

$5.00

BP Blueberry

$5.00

Bottled beer

Miller lite

$4.00

Bud light

$4.00

Food

B&T burger sliders

$7.00

Pretzel sticks

$7.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

220 N MAIN STREET, SAYVILLE, NY 11782

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

