Sayville Sandwich
291 W Main St
Sayville, NY 11782
Full Menu
Grilled Cheese From the Grill
Hot Hero Sandwiches
Burgers with Fries
Paninis
- 1. Grilled Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, and Pesto Sauce$10.99
- 2. Grilled Veggies, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, and Balsamic Dressing$10.99
- 2. Grilled Eggplant, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, and Balsamic Dressing$10.99
- 3. Breaded Chicken, Ham, Swiss, Crisp Bacon, and Ranch Dressing$10.99
- 4. Turkey, Ham, American & Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato & Honey Mustard$10.99
- 5. Roast Beef, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Caesar Dressing$10.99
- 6. Pastrami, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut & Deli Mustard$10.99
- 7. Roast Beef, Cheddar, Red Onion, Spinach, Sun-Dried Tomato & Pesto$10.99
- 8. Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Bacon, Muenster Cheese, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, and Herb Mayo$10.99
- 9. Turkey, Bacon, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato & Honey Dijon$10.99
- 10. Grilled Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers, Black Olives, Onions, Provolone Cheese, and Tomato-Bacon Mayo$10.99
Lunch Wraps
- 1. Grilled Chicken, Hard-Boiled Egg, Bacon, Tomato & Romaine Lettuce$10.99
- 2. Cracked Pepper Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Red Onion, Tomato, Romaine Lettuce & Honey Mustard$10.99
- 3. Turkey Breast, 3 Colby Jack Cheese, Red Onion, Tomato, Romaine Lettuce & Ranch$10.99
- 4. Honey Maple Turkey, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Tomato & Romaine Lettuce$10.99
- 5. Roast Beef, 3 Colby Jack Cheese, Red Onion, Romaine Lettuce & BBQ Sauce$10.99
- 6. Roast Beef, Muenster Cheese, Grilled Onions, Jalapeños, Romaine & Horseradish Mayo$10.99
- 7. Chicken Breast, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Romaine, Coleslaw, Red Onions & Russian Dressing$10.99
- 8. Chicken Breast, 3 Colby Jack Cheese, Bacon, Red Onion, Romaine, Tomato & BBQ Sauce$10.99
Hot Wraps
Veggie Wraps
- 12. Marinated Grilled Veggies, Fresh Mozz, and Balsamic Dressing$10.99
- 13. Cheddar Cheese, Cucumbers, Roasted Red Peppers, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Honey Mustard$10.99
- 14. Provolone, Tomatoes, Roasted Peppers, Black Olives, Red Onion, Cucumbers, Carrots & Balsamic$10.99
- 15. Fried Breaded Eggplant, Grilled Veggies, Alpine Lace Swiss & Olive Oil$10.99
Sandwiches
- Sandwich Oven Gold Turkey$7.50
- Sandwich Maple Honey Turkey$7.50
- Sandwich Cracked Pep. Mill Turkey$7.50
- Sandwich Branded Deluxe Ham$7.50
- Sandwich Maple Honey Ham$7.50
- Sandwich Bologna$7.00
- Sandwich Liverwurst$7.00
- Sandwich Genoa Salami$7.50
- Sandwich Pepperoni$7.50
- Sandwich Italian Cappy Ham$7.50
- Sandwich Ever Roast Chicken$7.50
- Sandwich BLZ Buffalo Chicken$7.50
- Sandwich Roast Beef$8.50
- Sandwich Pastrami$8.50
- Sandwich Corned Beef$8.50
- Sandwich Any Cheese$5.50
- Sandwich Fresh Mozzarella$7.50
- Sandwich Egg Salad$7.00
- Sandwich Tuna Salad$7.50
- Sandwich Chicken Salad$7.50
- Sandwich Veggie Tuna Salad$8.00
- Sandwich Cranberry Walnut Salad$8.00
- Sandwich Buffalo Chicken Salad$8.00
- Sandwich Seafood Salad$8.00
- Sandwich Chicken Cutlets$8.50
- Sandwich Grilled Chicken$8.50
- Sandwich Cajun Blackened Chicken$8.50
- Sandwich Eggplant$8.50
- Sandwich Grilled Veggies$8.50
Specialty Sandwiches
- 50 Shades Sub
Chipotle chicken, bacon, salsa, avocado, Cheddar cheese on a hero$11.99
- American
Ham, turkey, roast beef, American & Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo/mustard on a hero$11.99
- Bennett
Turkey, ham, Swiss cheese, coleslaw, Russian dressing served on Texas toast$11.99
- Black Panther
Roast beef, melted colby jack, hot peppers, lettuce, and ranch dressing on a toasted garlic hero$11.99
- Bob-O
Breaded chicken, coleslaw, Cheddar cheese & Russian dressing served on a hero$11.99
- Brook
Honey maple turkey, melted mozzarella, bacon, cole slaw, Russian dressing on a toasted garlic hero$11.99
- Buffalo
Buffalo chicken, melted mozzarella, bacon, lettuce, and blue cheese dressing on a toasted garlic hero$11.99
- Bunger
Roast beef, mozzarella cheese, bacon, and brown gravy served on a toasted garlic hero$11.99
- Chicken Cordon Bleu
Breaded or grilled chicken, ham & Swiss, choice of dressing on a toasted hero$11.99
- Cuban
Pulled pork, honey ham, swiss cheese, pickles, and mustard served on a grilled ciabatta$11.99
- Desiderio
Chicken salad, bacon, lettuce & tomato served on a wrap$11.99
- Don
Hot chicken cutlet, melted American cheese, bacon, and Russian dressing on a hero$11.99
- Flaming Arrow
Chicken cutlet, melted mozzarella & bacon, coleslaw, Russian dressing on a toasted garlic hero$11.99
- Flash
Chicken cutlet, melted mozzarella & cheddar cheese, bacon, coleslaw, honey mustard & chipotle dressing on a toasted garlic hero$11.99
- Golka
Breaded chicken, mozzarella cheese, bacon, and ranch dressing on a toasted garlic hero$11.99
- Hancock
Roast beef, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayo & mustard on a toasted hero$11.99
- Italian
Salami, ham cappy, pepperoni, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, sweet or hot peppers on hero$11.99
- JP
Chipotle chicken, Colby jack cheese, hot peppers, chipotle mayo on a toasted garlic hero$11.99
- Manhattan
Roast beef, melted mozzarella, bacon, Russian dressing on a toasted garlic hero$11.99
- Nelson
Turkey, bacon, avocado & crumbled blue cheese served on a wrap$11.99
- Nicky Fingers
Chicken fingers, American cheese, bacon, lettuce, hot sauce & blue cheese on a wrap$11.99
- Paloubis
Grilled chicken, cucumber, feta cheese, S&P, oregano, red wine vinegar & oil on a ciabatta$11.99
- Philly Cheese Steak
Grilled roast beef, peppers, onions, mozzarella & American cheese on a toasted garlic hero$11.99
- Ray Ray Special
Roast beef, fresh mozzarella, bacon, sautéed onions, mayo on a toasted garlic hero$11.99
- Sayville Golden Flashes
Chicken cutlet, bacon, melted mozzarella, and tomato on a toasted garlic hero$11.99
- Sayville Grays
Chicken breast, bacon, melted mozzarella cheese, onions & Russian dressing on a toasted hero$11.99
- Sayville Slammer
Hot pastrami or corned beef, coleslaw, melted Swiss & Russian dressing on a hero$11.99
- South Bay
Turkey, melted colby jack, bacon, onions, tomatoes & ranch dressing on a toasted garlic hero$11.99
- The Truck Shop
Roast beef, bacon, cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce on a hero$11.99
- Turkey BLT
Turkey, bacon, lettuce & tomato, your choice of cheese, served on a hero$11.99
- West Main Street
Maple turkey, bacon, onions, melted cheddar with honey mustard on a hero$11.99
- Woody
Breaded chicken, American cheese, bacon, lettuce & tomato, mayo on a hero$11.99
By the LB
- Per lb Oven Gold Turkey$13.99
- Per LB Maple Honey Turkey$13.99
- Per LB Cracked Pep. Mill Turkey$13.99
- Per LB Branded Deluxe Ham$13.99
- Per LB Maple Honey Ham$13.99
- Per LB Bologna$8.99
- Per LB Liverwurst$8.99
- Per LB Genoa Salami$13.99
- Per LB Pepperoni$13.99
- Per LB Italian Cappy Ham$13.99
- Per LB Ever Roast Chicken$13.99
- Per LB BLZ Buffalo Chicken$13.99
- Per LB Roast Beef$15.99
- Per LB Pastrami$15.99
- Per LB Corned Beef$15.99
- Per LB Any Cheese$8.99
- Per LB Fresh Mozzarella$13.99
- Per LB Egg Salad$9.99
- Per LB Tuna Salad$12.99
- Per LB Chicken Salad$12.99
- Per LB Veggie Tuna Salad$14.99
- Per LB Cranberry Walnut Salad$14.99
- Per LB Buffalo Chicken Salad$14.99
- Per LB Seafood Salad$14.99
- Per LB Chicken Cutlets$12.99
- Per LB Grilled Chicken$12.99
- Per LB Cajun Blackened Chicken$12.99
- Per LB Eggplant$12.99
- Per LB Grilled Veggies$12.99
- PER LB Potato Salad$7.99
- PER LB Macaroni Salad$7.99
- PER LB Pasta Salad$8.99
- PER LB Coleslaw$7.99
Breakfast Menu
Breakfast
- 2 Eggs$4.50
- 2 Eggs and Specialty Meat$6.75
- 2 Eggs and Ham$6.25
- 2 Eggs and Sausage$6.25
- 2 Eggs and Bacon$6.25
- 2 Eggs and Turkey$6.25
- Hungry Man
3 eggs, bacon, sausage, ham, and cheese on a hero$10.50
- French Toast
3 slices dipped in homemade batter served with butter & syrup$8.50
- Buttermilk Pancakes
3 pieces. Served with butter & syrup$8.50
Fresh Rolls & Bagels
Omelettes
- Cheese Omelette$6.99
- Mushroom & Swiss Omelette$7.99
- Philly Omelette
Roast beef, Cheddar, sautéed onion, & mushrooms$8.99
- Healthy Side Omelette
Egg whites, turkey, tomato, mushrooms & alpine Swiss$8.99
- Western Omelette
Ham, peppers & onions, your choice of cheese$8.99
- Greek Omelette
Spinach, feta, tomato, black olives & red onion$8.99
- Veggie Omelette
Spinach, tomato, mushroom, peppers, red onion, and choice of cheese$8.99
- Spanish Omelette
Homefries, onions, green & red peppers, pepperjack cheese & salsa$8.99
Breakfast Wraps
- 1. Honey Maple Turkey & Alpine Lace Swiss Cheese$8.99
- 2. Cracked Pepper Turkey, Grilled Zucchini & Alpine Lace Swiss Cheese$8.99
- 3. Pastrami N' Swiss Cheese$8.99
- 4. Grilled Chicken, Tomato, Avocado & Swiss Cheese$8.99
- 5. Genoa Salami, Pepperoni & Mozzarella Cheese$8.99
- 6. Spinach, Bacon, Tomato & American Cheese$8.99
- 7. Grilled Roast Beef, Mushroom, Onions & Cheddar$8.99
- 8. Turkey Bacon, Swiss, Spinach & Avocado$8.99
- 9. Grilled Turkey, Tomato & Swiss$8.99
- 10. Homefries, Sausage, Peppers, Onions, American Cheese & Overeasy Eggs$8.99
Drinks
Coffee
Tea
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|6:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 3:00 pm
The Sayville Sandwich is located in beautiful Sayville on Main St.
291 W Main St, Sayville, NY 11782