Sazan Ramen 6929 Airport Blvd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Indulge in our Japanese rooted culinary experience, where the velvety richness of our Paitan broth creates a flavor symphony in every bowl. Be sure to try check out our fine selection of Japanese whisky, expertly curated to harmonize with your Ramen journey.
Location
6929 Airport Blvd, Austin, TX 78752
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
China Family Restaurant - Highland -
No Reviews
6801 Airport Boulevard Austin, TX 78752
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Austin
Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill - Downtown - Downtown
4.5 • 9,859
303 Red River Austin, TX 78701
View restaurant