- Home
- /
- Delray Beach
- /
- Italian
- /
- Sazio - 131 East Atlantic ave
Sazio 131 East Atlantic ave
No reviews yet
131 East Atlantic ave
DELRAY Beach, FL 33444
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Tomatoes & Fresh Mozzarella
Topped with basil and balsamic glaze.
Fried Calamari
Breaded eggplant, plum tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, sauteed spinach drizzled with extra virgin olive oil.
Antipasto
prosciutto, reggianito, provolone and marinated vegetables.
Bruschetta
Toasted crustini topped with plum tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, fresh basil, red onions, and balsamic glaze.
Zuppa Di Mussels
Your choice of sauce.
Zuppa Di Clams
Your choice of sauce.
Burrata
Burrata mozzarella over arugala, crispy prosciutto and heirloom tomatoes drizzled with basil oil and balsamic glaze.
Stuffed Portabello
With Sautéed spin, Gorgonzola cheese & roasted red peppers Topped with a Madeira wine sauce
Melanzana Italiano
Breaded eggplant, plum tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, sauteed spinach drizzled with extra virgin olive oil.
Stuffed Mozzarella
Homemade fresh mozzarella, stuffed with roasted red peppers, prosciutto, and basil served with marinara.
Riceballs
4 riceballs filled with beef and peas and served with marinara.
Escarole Appetizer
Toasted Ciabatta with sautéed escarole & cannelini Beans, roasted garlic, red onion with shaved Parmesan cheese.
Crispy Brussel Sprouts
Served over lemon garlic aioli and crushed red pepper, topped with balsamic glaze and Parmesan cheese.
Salads (all dressings come on the side)
Baby Greens
Plum tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives, and carrots tossed in a balsamic vinaigrette.
Caesar Salad
Hearts of romaine, croutons and grated reggianito cheese.
Gorgonzola Salad
Baby greens, plum tomatoes, cucumbers, roasted peppers and gorgonzola cheese tossed in a balsamic vinaigrette.
Seasonal Salad
Baby greens, goat cheese, mixed berries and candied walnuts tossed in a balsamic vinaigrette with a balsamic glaze drizzle.
Pecan Chicken Salad
Baby greens, mandarin oranges, gorgonzola cheese and candied pecans tossed in a balsamic vinaigrette with a honey mustard drizzle.
Steak Griglia Salad
Grilled skirt steak, baby greens, roasted peppers, portobello mushrooms, and gorgonzola cheese tossed in a dijon mustard vinaigrette.
Tropical Breeze
Baby greens, dried cranberries, mandarin oranges, cashews and grilled chicken tossed in a honey lime vinaigrette.
Mahi Salad
Baby greens, feta cheese, apples, tri-color peppers and toasted almonds tossed in a ginger soy vinaigrette.
Mediterranean
Romaine, feta cheese, red onions, kalamata olives, grape tomatoes, pepperoncini and blackened chicken tossed in a red wine vinaigrette.
Glazed Salmon Salad
Baby greens, strawberries, mandarin oranges, candied pecans, goat cheese, tossed in a balsamic vinaigrette.
Salmon Salad
Spinach, baby greens, grape tomatoes, carrots and toasted almonds tossed in a lemon herb vinaigrette.
Shrimp & Fig Salad
Baby greens, figs, goat cheese, candied walnuts and apples topped with 3 jumbo shrimp, and tossed in infused fig balsamic vinegar and virgin olive oil.
Chicken Milanese
Baby greens, lightly breaded pan-fried chicken tenderloins, fresh mozzarella, red onions and plum tomatoes tossed in a balsamic vinaigrette.
Sun Salad
Baby greens, toasted sunflower seeds, blackened rock shrimp, roasted corn, grape tomatoes tossed in a lemon herb vinaigrette.
Calamari Salad
Fried calamari, romaine & baby greens, kalamata olives, grape tomatoes, avocado, parmesan cheese in a lemon-herb vinaigrette.
Sandwiches and Wraps
Meatball Parmigiana Sandwich
Our homemade Meatballs topped with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella on a toasted baguette.
Steak and Brie Sandwich
Marinated filet tips, sauteed onions and brie on a toasted baguette.
Turkey Melt
Turkey, bacon strips, sauteed mushrooms and onions topped with melted provolone, chipotle mayo, served on a toasted baguette.
Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich
Our homemade Chicken Cutlets topped with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella on a toasted baguette.
Black & Bleu Chicken
Blackened chicken breast topped with gorgonzola, roasted peppers and sauteed spinach with balsamic vinaigrette served on toasted ciabatta bread.
Southwestern Shrimp Wrap
Blackened Shrimp, Romaine, Corn, Avocado & tomatoes with Ranch in a Tomato Basil Wrap
Chicken & Avocado Sandwich
Grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, fresh mozzarella and ranch on toasted ciabatta bread
Blackened Chix Wrap
Blackened chicken breast, romaine, tomatoes, provolone with honey mustard in a tomato basil wrap.
Sausage Sandwich
Sweet Italian Sausage, sauteed tri-color peppers and onions on a toasted baguette served with a side of marinara sauce.
Eggplant Parmigiana Sandwich
Our homemade Eggplant parmigiana topped with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella on a toasted baguette.
Sazio Sandwich
Prosciutto di parma, fresh mozzarella, basil, tomatoes with balsamic vinaigrette on toasted ciabatta bread.
Shrimp BLT Wrap
Shrimp, bacon, romaine, plum tomatoes, and red onions with smoked chipotle mayonnaise in a tomato basil wrap.
Turkey & Brie Wrap
Turkey, dried cranberries, apples, mixed greens, and brie, with balsamic vinaigrette, in a tomato basil wrap.
Salmon Wrap
Blackened salmon, artichoke hearts, spinach and tomatoes with lemon herb vinaigrette in a tomato basil wrap.
Chicken Bruschetta
Grilled chicken bruschetta mix, fresh mozzarella, arugula, balsamic glaze, on homemade ciabatta bread.
Chicken Philly
Sautéed Chicken with tri-color peppers, Mushrooms, Onions topped with melted Provolone cheese on a toasted Baguette
Fresh Pasta and Entrees
Gnocchi
Fresh gnocchi, portabello mushrooms, spinach, and rock shrimp in a creamy alfredo sauce with a balsamic glaze drizzle.
Vodka
Our traditional vodka sauce with peas tossed with penne.
Penne Pollo
Sauteed chicken, asparagus and sundried tomatoes in a creamy gorgonzola sauce.
Wild Mushroom Ravioli
Portobello & crimini mushroom ravioli topped with a sherry cream sauce with sundried tomatoes and asparagus.
Crab Salmon
Pan seared salmon topped with crabmeat in a dijon cream sauce.
Chicken Parmigiana
Breaded pan fried chicken tenders in a fresh pomodoro sauce and melted fresh mozzarella served with linguine.
Tortellini Carbonara
Prosciutto, peas and onions in a creamy parmesan sauce tossed with tri-colo tortellini
Ravioli Sazio
Meat-filled ravioli in a fresh pomodoro sauce topped with fresh mozzarella.
Bolognese
Our hearty meat sauce, tossed with penne and topped with a dollop of ricotta cheese.
Broccoli Rabe & Sausage
Sauteed sweet italian sausage, broccoli rabe, garlic and grape tomatoes sauted in a white wine sauce tossed with penne.
Skirt Steak
Served with sauteed tri-color peppers and onions.
Stuffed Eggplant
Breaded eggplant stuffed with ricotta cheese, prosciutto and fresh spinach served over linguine.
Pasta Pescatore
Sauteed jumbo shrimp, mussels, and clams with marinara sauce served over linguine.
Lobster Ravioli
Lobster meat filled ravioli in a coral shrimp sauce.
Baked Ziti
Oven baked ziti with marinara sauce over linguine.
Escarole N Beans
Toasted Ciabatta with sautéed escarole & cannelini Beans, roasted garlic, red onion with shaved Parmesan cheese. Choice of Sweet Italian Sausage or Grilled Chicken.
Burrata e Pomodoro
Fettuccine pomodoro with prosciutto di parma topped with creamy burrata mozzarella and fresh basil.
Linguine Meatballs
Our homemade meatballs with marinara sauce over linguine.
Linguine w/ Clam Sauce
Traditional clam sauce tossed with linguine.
Lemon Chicken
Chicken tenderloin, capers, artichokes, grape tomato in a lemon white wine butter sauce.
Shrimp Truffle Risotto
Creamy parmesan risotto, portabello mushrooms, rock shrimp, with shaved reggianito.
Fettucine Alfredo
Traditional alfredo served with broccoli.
Lasagne
Stuffed with ricotta cheese and meat, topped with marinara and mozzarella.
Eggplant Parmigiana
Breaded Eggplant topped with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella served over linguine
Sides
Side Breadsticks
8 Breadsticks & Bread sauce
Pint of Marinara
Side Broccoli
Side Spinach
Side Baby Greens Salad
Side Linguine Pasta
Side Caesar Salad
Side Penne Pasta
1 Side Meatball
Side Fettuccine Pasta
Side Potatoes
Side Mixed Veggies
Side GreenBeans
Side 2meatballs
Side Grilled Chicken
Side Blackened Chicken
Pint Balsamic
Pint Ginger Soy
Small Pizza
12" Traditional
Mozzarella and sauce.
12" Veggie Pizza
Tri-colored peppers, mushrooms, onions, sauce and mozzarella.
12" Margherita
Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil and marinara sauce.
12" Eggplant Parmigiana
Lightly breaded eggplant, marinara sauce, mozzarella, basil and a dollop of ricotta.
12" Caprese
Fresh tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, garlic, fresh basil and fresh mozzarella.
12" Antica
Sausage, pepperoni, onions, mushrooms, mozzarella and sauce.
12" Caramellato
Caramelized red onions, mozzarella, olive oil, bacon, scallions and goat cheese.
12" Sazio Pizza
Sundried tomatoes, red onions, grilled chicken, goat cheese, mozzarella and sauce.
12" Arugula
Prosciutto, arugula, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, shaved reggianito and sauce.
12" Broccoli Rabe & Sausage
Sauteed broccoli rabe, garlic, sweet italian sausage, grape tomatoes and shaved reggianito.
12" Chicken Parmigiana
Lightly breaded chicken, marinara sauce, mozzarella, basil and a dollop of ricotta.
12" Scarpiello
Chicken, sweet italian sausage, potatoes, pepperoncini, mozzarella and gorgonzola cheese.
12" Bandiera Italiana
Ricotta, mozzarella, plum tomatoes, basil and prosciutto.
12" BBQ Chicken
Chicken, mozzarella, barbecue sauce, scallions and drizzled with ranch dressing.
12" Buffalo Chicken
Breaded chicken in a buffalo sauce with gorgonzola cheese, mozzarella and celery drizzled with ranch dressing.
12" Hawaiian
Bourbon glazed candian bacon, fresh grilled pineapple, sauce and mozzarella.
12" Di Bari
Breaded eggplant, meatballs, basil, mozzarella, and sauce.
12" Mushroom & Truffle
Portabello mushrooms, roasted garlic, mozzarella, french brie and drizzled with truffle oil.
12” Triformagio
Ricotta, Mozzarella and Parmesan Cheese
Large Pizza
18" Traditional
Mozzarella and sauce.
18" Veggie
Tri-colored peppers, mushrooms, onions, sauce and mozzarella.
18" Margherita
Fresh mozzarella, tomato, fresh basil and sauce.
18" Eggplant Parmigiana
Lightly breaded eggplant, marinara sauce, mozzarella, basil and a dollop of ricotta.
18" Caprese
Fresh tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, garlic, fresh basil and fresh mozzarella.
18" Antica
Sausage, pepperoni, onions, mushrooms, mozzarella and sauce.
18" Caramellato
Caramelized red onions, mozzarella, olive oil, bacon, scallions and goat cheese.
18" Sazio Pizza
Sundried tomatoes, red onions, grilled chicken, goat cheese, mozzarella and sauce.
18" Argula
Prosciutto, arugula, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, shaved reggianito and sauce.
18" Broccoli Rabe & Sausage
Sauteed broccoli rabe, garlic, sweet italian sausage, grape tomatoes and shaved reggianito.
18" Chicken Parmigiana
Lightly breaded chicken, marinara sauce, mozzarella, basil and a dollop of ricotta.
18" Scarpiello
Chicken, sweet italian sausage, potatoes, pepperoncini, mozzarella and gorgonzola cheese.
18" Bandiera Italiana
Ricotta, mozzarella, plum tomatoes, basil and prosciutto.
18" BBQ Chicken
Chicken, mozzarella, barbecue sauce, scallions and drizzled with ranch dressing.
18" Buffalo Chicken
Breaded chicken in a buffalo sauce with gorgonzola cheese, mozzarella and celery drizzled with ranch dressing.
18" Hawaiian
Bourbon glazed candian bacon, fresh grilled pineapple, sauce and mozzarella.
18" Di Bari
Breaded eggplant, meatballs, basil, mozzarella, and sauce.
18" Mushroom & Truffle
Portabello mushrooms, roasted garlic, mozzarella, french brie and drizzled with truffle oil.
Stromboli
Mozzarella, Sausage & Pepperoni served with a side of Marinara Sauce
Calzone
Ricotta, Mozzarella, Parmesan Cheese served with a side of Marinara sauce
18” Triformagio
Ricotta, Mozzarella & Parmesan Cheese
Btl Beer
Btl White Wine
Btl Red Wine
1/2Pnoir Meiome BTL
Barolo Covalli BTL
Brunello, Campo BTL
Cab Jlor BTL
Cab Simi BLT
Cab Wente St BTL
Chianti Ruffino BTL
Chianti Banfi Btl
Malbec Trivento BTL
Merlot Cart&Brown Btl
Rosso, Piccolo BTL
PNoir Inscrip BTL
PNoir Angeline BTL
RedBl St Cristin BTL
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 3:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
131 East Atlantic ave, DELRAY Beach, FL 33444