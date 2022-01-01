Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian

Sazio 131 East Atlantic ave

review star

No reviews yet

131 East Atlantic ave

DELRAY Beach, FL 33444

Order Again

Appetizers

Tomatoes & Fresh Mozzarella

$15.95

Topped with basil and balsamic glaze.

Fried Calamari

$17.95

Breaded eggplant, plum tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, sauteed spinach drizzled with extra virgin olive oil.

Antipasto

$19.95

prosciutto, reggianito, provolone and marinated vegetables.

Bruschetta

$13.95

Toasted crustini topped with plum tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, fresh basil, red onions, and balsamic glaze.

Zuppa Di Mussels

$18.95

Your choice of sauce.

Zuppa Di Clams

$18.95

Your choice of sauce.

Burrata

$17.95

Burrata mozzarella over arugala, crispy prosciutto and heirloom tomatoes drizzled with basil oil and balsamic glaze.

Stuffed Portabello

$16.95

With Sautéed spin, Gorgonzola cheese & roasted red peppers Topped with a Madeira wine sauce

Melanzana Italiano

$19.95

Breaded eggplant, plum tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, sauteed spinach drizzled with extra virgin olive oil.

Stuffed Mozzarella

$18.95

Homemade fresh mozzarella, stuffed with roasted red peppers, prosciutto, and basil served with marinara.

Riceballs

$18.95

4 riceballs filled with beef and peas and served with marinara.

Escarole Appetizer

$18.95

Toasted Ciabatta with sautéed escarole & cannelini Beans, roasted garlic, red onion with shaved Parmesan cheese.

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$17.95

Served over lemon garlic aioli and crushed red pepper, topped with balsamic glaze and Parmesan cheese.

Salads (all dressings come on the side)

Baby Greens

$11.95

Plum tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives, and carrots tossed in a balsamic vinaigrette.

Caesar Salad

$11.95

Hearts of romaine, croutons and grated reggianito cheese.

Gorgonzola Salad

$17.95

Baby greens, plum tomatoes, cucumbers, roasted peppers and gorgonzola cheese tossed in a balsamic vinaigrette.

Seasonal Salad

$18.95

Baby greens, goat cheese, mixed berries and candied walnuts tossed in a balsamic vinaigrette with a balsamic glaze drizzle.

Pecan Chicken Salad

$21.95

Baby greens, mandarin oranges, gorgonzola cheese and candied pecans tossed in a balsamic vinaigrette with a honey mustard drizzle.

Steak Griglia Salad

$23.95

Grilled skirt steak, baby greens, roasted peppers, portobello mushrooms, and gorgonzola cheese tossed in a dijon mustard vinaigrette.

Tropical Breeze

$21.95

Baby greens, dried cranberries, mandarin oranges, cashews and grilled chicken tossed in a honey lime vinaigrette.

Mahi Salad

$22.95

Baby greens, feta cheese, apples, tri-color peppers and toasted almonds tossed in a ginger soy vinaigrette.

Mediterranean

$21.95

Romaine, feta cheese, red onions, kalamata olives, grape tomatoes, pepperoncini and blackened chicken tossed in a red wine vinaigrette.

Glazed Salmon Salad

$22.95

Baby greens, strawberries, mandarin oranges, candied pecans, goat cheese, tossed in a balsamic vinaigrette.

Salmon Salad

$22.95

Spinach, baby greens, grape tomatoes, carrots and toasted almonds tossed in a lemon herb vinaigrette.

Shrimp & Fig Salad

$22.95

Baby greens, figs, goat cheese, candied walnuts and apples topped with 3 jumbo shrimp, and tossed in infused fig balsamic vinegar and virgin olive oil.

Chicken Milanese

$21.95

Baby greens, lightly breaded pan-fried chicken tenderloins, fresh mozzarella, red onions and plum tomatoes tossed in a balsamic vinaigrette.

Sun Salad

$21.95

Baby greens, toasted sunflower seeds, blackened rock shrimp, roasted corn, grape tomatoes tossed in a lemon herb vinaigrette.

Calamari Salad

$21.95

Fried calamari, romaine & baby greens, kalamata olives, grape tomatoes, avocado, parmesan cheese in a lemon-herb vinaigrette.

Sandwiches and Wraps

Meatball Parmigiana Sandwich

$17.95

Our homemade Meatballs topped with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella on a toasted baguette.

Steak and Brie Sandwich

$19.95

Marinated filet tips, sauteed onions and brie on a toasted baguette.

Turkey Melt

$18.95

Turkey, bacon strips, sauteed mushrooms and onions topped with melted provolone, chipotle mayo, served on a toasted baguette.

Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich

$17.95

Our homemade Chicken Cutlets topped with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella on a toasted baguette.

Black & Bleu Chicken

$18.95

Blackened chicken breast topped with gorgonzola, roasted peppers and sauteed spinach with balsamic vinaigrette served on toasted ciabatta bread.

Southwestern Shrimp Wrap

$18.95

Blackened Shrimp, Romaine, Corn, Avocado & tomatoes with Ranch in a Tomato Basil Wrap

Chicken & Avocado Sandwich

$18.95

Grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, fresh mozzarella and ranch on toasted ciabatta bread

Blackened Chix Wrap

$16.95

Blackened chicken breast, romaine, tomatoes, provolone with honey mustard in a tomato basil wrap.

Sausage Sandwich

$18.95

Sweet Italian Sausage, sauteed tri-color peppers and onions on a toasted baguette served with a side of marinara sauce.

Eggplant Parmigiana Sandwich

$17.95

Our homemade Eggplant parmigiana topped with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella on a toasted baguette.

Sazio Sandwich

$19.95

Prosciutto di parma, fresh mozzarella, basil, tomatoes with balsamic vinaigrette on toasted ciabatta bread.

Shrimp BLT Wrap

$18.95

Shrimp, bacon, romaine, plum tomatoes, and red onions with smoked chipotle mayonnaise in a tomato basil wrap.

Turkey & Brie Wrap

$16.95

Turkey, dried cranberries, apples, mixed greens, and brie, with balsamic vinaigrette, in a tomato basil wrap.

Salmon Wrap

$18.95

Blackened salmon, artichoke hearts, spinach and tomatoes with lemon herb vinaigrette in a tomato basil wrap.

Chicken Bruschetta

$18.95

Grilled chicken bruschetta mix, fresh mozzarella, arugula, balsamic glaze, on homemade ciabatta bread.

Chicken Philly

$17.95

Sautéed Chicken with tri-color peppers, Mushrooms, Onions topped with melted Provolone cheese on a toasted Baguette

Fresh Pasta and Entrees

Gnocchi

$29.95

Fresh gnocchi, portabello mushrooms, spinach, and rock shrimp in a creamy alfredo sauce with a balsamic glaze drizzle.

Vodka

$24.95

Our traditional vodka sauce with peas tossed with penne.

Penne Pollo

$26.95

Sauteed chicken, asparagus and sundried tomatoes in a creamy gorgonzola sauce.

Wild Mushroom Ravioli

$26.95

Portobello & crimini mushroom ravioli topped with a sherry cream sauce with sundried tomatoes and asparagus.

Crab Salmon

$34.95

Pan seared salmon topped with crabmeat in a dijon cream sauce.

Chicken Parmigiana

$27.95

Breaded pan fried chicken tenders in a fresh pomodoro sauce and melted fresh mozzarella served with linguine.

Tortellini Carbonara

$26.95

Prosciutto, peas and onions in a creamy parmesan sauce tossed with tri-colo tortellini

Ravioli Sazio

$26.95

Meat-filled ravioli in a fresh pomodoro sauce topped with fresh mozzarella.

Bolognese

$26.95

Our hearty meat sauce, tossed with penne and topped with a dollop of ricotta cheese.

Broccoli Rabe & Sausage

$27.95

Sauteed sweet italian sausage, broccoli rabe, garlic and grape tomatoes sauted in a white wine sauce tossed with penne.

Skirt Steak

$35.95

Served with sauteed tri-color peppers and onions.

Stuffed Eggplant

$26.95

Breaded eggplant stuffed with ricotta cheese, prosciutto and fresh spinach served over linguine.

Pasta Pescatore

$32.95

Sauteed jumbo shrimp, mussels, and clams with marinara sauce served over linguine.

Lobster Ravioli

$31.95

Lobster meat filled ravioli in a coral shrimp sauce.

Baked Ziti

$24.95

Oven baked ziti with marinara sauce over linguine.

Escarole N Beans

$22.95

Toasted Ciabatta with sautéed escarole & cannelini Beans, roasted garlic, red onion with shaved Parmesan cheese. Choice of Sweet Italian Sausage or Grilled Chicken.

Burrata e Pomodoro

$27.95

Fettuccine pomodoro with prosciutto di parma topped with creamy burrata mozzarella and fresh basil.

Linguine Meatballs

$23.95

Our homemade meatballs with marinara sauce over linguine.

Linguine w/ Clam Sauce

$26.95

Traditional clam sauce tossed with linguine.

Lemon Chicken

$27.95

Chicken tenderloin, capers, artichokes, grape tomato in a lemon white wine butter sauce.

Shrimp Truffle Risotto

$29.95

Creamy parmesan risotto, portabello mushrooms, rock shrimp, with shaved reggianito.

Fettucine Alfredo

$23.95

Traditional alfredo served with broccoli.

Lasagne

$24.95

Stuffed with ricotta cheese and meat, topped with marinara and mozzarella.

Eggplant Parmigiana

$23.95

Breaded Eggplant topped with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella served over linguine

Soups

Lobster Bisque

$7.95

Soup Of The Day

$7.95

Sides

Side Breadsticks

$3.95

8 Breadsticks & Bread sauce

Pint of Marinara

$5.95

Side Broccoli

$8.95

Side Spinach

$8.95

Side Baby Greens Salad

$7.95

Side Linguine Pasta

$10.95

Side Caesar Salad

$7.95

Side Penne Pasta

$10.95

1 Side Meatball

$3.95

Side Fettuccine Pasta

$10.95

Side Potatoes

$8.95

Side Mixed Veggies

$8.95

Side GreenBeans

$8.95

Side 2meatballs

$7.90

Side Grilled Chicken

$5.95

Side Blackened Chicken

$5.95

Pint Balsamic

$5.95

Pint Ginger Soy

$5.95

Desserts

Chocolate Cake

$12.95

Cannoli

$6.95

Chocolate Strawberry

$1.50

Tiramisu

$11.95

Small Pizza

12" Traditional

$14.95

Mozzarella and sauce.

12" Veggie Pizza

$20.95

Tri-colored peppers, mushrooms, onions, sauce and mozzarella.

12" Margherita

$17.95

Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil and marinara sauce.

12" Eggplant Parmigiana

$20.95

Lightly breaded eggplant, marinara sauce, mozzarella, basil and a dollop of ricotta.

12" Caprese

$19.95

Fresh tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, garlic, fresh basil and fresh mozzarella.

12" Antica

$20.95

Sausage, pepperoni, onions, mushrooms, mozzarella and sauce.

12" Caramellato

$20.95

Caramelized red onions, mozzarella, olive oil, bacon, scallions and goat cheese.

12" Sazio Pizza

$20.95

Sundried tomatoes, red onions, grilled chicken, goat cheese, mozzarella and sauce.

12" Arugula

$20.95

Prosciutto, arugula, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, shaved reggianito and sauce.

12" Broccoli Rabe & Sausage

$20.95

Sauteed broccoli rabe, garlic, sweet italian sausage, grape tomatoes and shaved reggianito.

12" Chicken Parmigiana

$20.95

Lightly breaded chicken, marinara sauce, mozzarella, basil and a dollop of ricotta.

12" Scarpiello

$20.95

Chicken, sweet italian sausage, potatoes, pepperoncini, mozzarella and gorgonzola cheese.

12" Bandiera Italiana

$20.95

Ricotta, mozzarella, plum tomatoes, basil and prosciutto.

12" BBQ Chicken

$20.95

Chicken, mozzarella, barbecue sauce, scallions and drizzled with ranch dressing.

12" Buffalo Chicken

$20.95

Breaded chicken in a buffalo sauce with gorgonzola cheese, mozzarella and celery drizzled with ranch dressing.

12" Hawaiian

$19.95

Bourbon glazed candian bacon, fresh grilled pineapple, sauce and mozzarella.

12" Di Bari

$20.95

Breaded eggplant, meatballs, basil, mozzarella, and sauce.

12" Mushroom & Truffle

$20.95

Portabello mushrooms, roasted garlic, mozzarella, french brie and drizzled with truffle oil.

12” Triformagio

$18.95

Ricotta, Mozzarella and Parmesan Cheese

Large Pizza

18" Traditional

$19.95

Mozzarella and sauce.

18" Veggie

$27.95

Tri-colored peppers, mushrooms, onions, sauce and mozzarella.

18" Margherita

$24.95

Fresh mozzarella, tomato, fresh basil and sauce.

18" Eggplant Parmigiana

$27.95

Lightly breaded eggplant, marinara sauce, mozzarella, basil and a dollop of ricotta.

18" Caprese

$26.95

Fresh tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, garlic, fresh basil and fresh mozzarella.

18" Antica

$28.95

Sausage, pepperoni, onions, mushrooms, mozzarella and sauce.

18" Caramellato

$28.95

Caramelized red onions, mozzarella, olive oil, bacon, scallions and goat cheese.

18" Sazio Pizza

$28.95

Sundried tomatoes, red onions, grilled chicken, goat cheese, mozzarella and sauce.

18" Argula

$28.95

Prosciutto, arugula, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, shaved reggianito and sauce.

18" Broccoli Rabe & Sausage

$28.95

Sauteed broccoli rabe, garlic, sweet italian sausage, grape tomatoes and shaved reggianito.

18" Chicken Parmigiana

$27.95

Lightly breaded chicken, marinara sauce, mozzarella, basil and a dollop of ricotta.

18" Scarpiello

$28.95

Chicken, sweet italian sausage, potatoes, pepperoncini, mozzarella and gorgonzola cheese.

18" Bandiera Italiana

$28.95

Ricotta, mozzarella, plum tomatoes, basil and prosciutto.

18" BBQ Chicken

$27.95

Chicken, mozzarella, barbecue sauce, scallions and drizzled with ranch dressing.

18" Buffalo Chicken

$27.95

Breaded chicken in a buffalo sauce with gorgonzola cheese, mozzarella and celery drizzled with ranch dressing.

18" Hawaiian

$26.95

Bourbon glazed candian bacon, fresh grilled pineapple, sauce and mozzarella.

18" Di Bari

$27.95

Breaded eggplant, meatballs, basil, mozzarella, and sauce.

18" Mushroom & Truffle

$27.95

Portabello mushrooms, roasted garlic, mozzarella, french brie and drizzled with truffle oil.

Stromboli

$15.95

Mozzarella, Sausage & Pepperoni served with a side of Marinara Sauce

Calzone

$15.95

Ricotta, Mozzarella, Parmesan Cheese served with a side of Marinara sauce

18” Triformagio

$23.95

Ricotta, Mozzarella & Parmesan Cheese

Btl Beer

Amstel Light

$7.50

Coors Light

$7.00

Corona

$7.50

Corona Light

$7.50

Heinken

$7.50

Miller Light

$7.00

Peroni

$7.50

Sam Adams

$7.50

Sund Channel IPA

$7.50

Sunday Wheat

$7.50

White Claw

$6.00

Btl White Wine

Chard Mimi BTL

$38.00

Chard Ruth Btl

$50.00

PGrig Pighin BTL

$44.00

PGrig Caposaldo BTL

$40.00

PGrig St Marg BTL

$60.00

Riesling Relax BTL

$38.00

Rose Tormaresca BTL

$42.00

SavBl 13C° BTL

$38.00

SavBL Kim Craw BTL

$48.00

WhitZin Sycamore BTL

$38.00

Wine of the Month BTL

$42.00

Btl Red Wine

1/2Pnoir Meiome BTL

$25.00

Barolo Covalli BTL

$99.00

Brunello, Campo BTL

$95.00

Cab Jlor BTL

$48.00

Cab Simi BLT

$60.00

Cab Wente St BTL

$38.00

Chianti Ruffino BTL

$46.00

Chianti Banfi Btl

$38.00

Malbec Trivento BTL

$38.00

Merlot Cart&Brown Btl

$38.00

Rosso, Piccolo BTL

$38.00

PNoir Inscrip BTL

$50.00

PNoir Angeline BTL

$38.00

RedBl St Cristin BTL

$38.00

SoftDrinks

Can Coke

$2.00

Can Diet

$2.00

Can Sprite

$2.00

Zephyrhills

$2.00

Smll Pellegrino

$4.50

1L Pellegrino

$8.95

Smll Panna

$4.50

1L Panna

$8.95

Passion Fruit

$4.95

Pomegranate

$4.95

Ginger Peach (decaf)

$4.95
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

131 East Atlantic ave, DELRAY Beach, FL 33444

Directions

