Sazon Sazón Bismarck

4510 Skyline Crossings

Bismarck, ND 59772

Popular Items

Sazón Burger

$11.00

Avocado, Bacon, and Oaxaca Cheese.

Cheeseburger

$9.00

Oaxaca Bowl

$11.00

Spanish Rice, Black Beans, Oaxaca Cheese, Charras Queso, Lettuce, Roasted Corn, and Guacamole.


Appetizers

Trio Dip & Chips

$12.00

Guacamole, Queso, and Salsa.

Oaxaca Cheese Curds

$11.00

Traditional Wings

$11.00

Boneless Wings

$9.00

Esquite

$4.00

Fries

$4.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$4.00

Chef's Board

Guacamole And Chips

$12.00

Bruschetta

$9.00

California Roll

$11.00

Green Beans Tempura

$7.00

Seared Ahi Tuna

$11.00

Arrachera

$22.00

Ribeye

$28.00

Quesabirria

$19.00

Poblano Pasta

$15.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

$14.00

Sauted Mushrooms

$10.00Out of stock

Veggie Roll

$11.00

Signature

Half Rack Ribs

$15.00

Full Rack RIbs

$25.00

Tri Tip Tacos

$16.00

Avocado, Roasted Corn, Spanish Rice, and Black Beans.

Salmon Tacos

$18.00

Cabbage, Crema Chipotle, Spanish Rice, and Black Beans.

Sandwiches

Torta California

$17.00

Lemon and Tartar Sauce.

The Pig

$8.00

Shredded Pork, Cole Slaw, and Smokey BBQ Sauce.

Tri-Tip Sandwich

$12.00

Sliced Tri-tip and Smokey BBQ Sauce.

Veggie Avocado Sandwich

$9.00

Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Red Peppers, Roasted Corn, Mayo and Jack Cheese.

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Breaded Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Toma

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo, and Jack Cheese.

Burgers

Hamburger

$8.00

Cheeseburger

$9.00

Sazón Burger

$11.00

Avocado, Bacon, and Oaxaca Cheese.

Salads/Bowls

Cobb Salad

$9.00

Spring Mix, Eggs, Cucumber, Red Onion, Red Bell Pepper, Tomato, and Bacon.

Southwestern Salad

$9.00

Spring Mix, Avocado, Roasted Corn, Black Beans, Red Onion, and Red Bell Pepper.

Oaxaca Bowl

$11.00

Spanish Rice, Black Beans, Oaxaca Cheese, Charras Queso, Lettuce, Roasted Corn, and Guacamole.

Side Salad

$4.00

Sides

Ranch

$1.00

Chipotle Mayo

$1.00

Avocado Ranch

$1.00

Charras Salsa

$2.00

Blue Cheese

$1.00

BBQ

$1.00

Charras Queso

$3.00

Avocado

$3.00

Rice

$3.00

Jalapeños

$1.00

Chips

$2.00

Oaxaca Cheese

$1.00

Cole Slaw

$2.00

Guacamole 3 oz

$4.00

Spicy Salsa

$2.00

Tortillas

$2.00

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Jarritos

$3.00

Agua Frecas

$4.00

Water

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Kids

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$7.00

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Milkshakes

Milkshakes

$5.00Out of stock

Dessert

Putazo

$6.00

Cinnamon Bread with Cajeta and Lechera.

Tres Leches

$7.00

Cheesecake

$9.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

4510 Skyline Crossings, Bismarck, ND 59772

