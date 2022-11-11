Sazon Cubano 1 5422 W Fullerton Ave

A map showing the location of Sazon Cubano 1 5422 W Fullerton AveView gallery

5422 W Fullerton Ave

Chicago, IL 60639

SOFT DRINKS

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Fanta Orange

$3.00

Cola Champagne

$3.00

Malta India

$3.00

Jupina

$3.00

Materva

$3.00

JUICE

Pineapple

$2.00

Cranberry

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Grapefruit

$2.00

Mango

$2.00

Passion Fruit

$2.00

Tamarind

$2.00

Guava

$2.00

Strawberry

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Soursop

$2.00

Hibiscus - Jamaica

$2.00

Green Tea Lemonade

$2.00

SHAKES

Mango

$3.00

Guava

$3.00

Passion Fruit

$3.00

Strawberry

$3.00

Soursop

$3.00

Chocolate

$3.00

Mamey

$3.00

COFFEE

Cafe Con Leche

$4.00

Americano

$3.00

Cafe Bombom

$3.00

Cortadito

$3.00

Doble Cortadito

$4.00

Capuccino

$5.00

Matcha Latte

$3.00

Golden Latte

$3.00

Iced Coffee

$5.00

Green Iced Tea

$1.00

Black Tea

$1.00

Cafe Cubano ( espresso)

Aperitivos-Appetizers

Sazon Plater (Serves 2 to 3)

Sazon Plater (Serves 2 to 3)

$21.00

Masitas de Puerco " fried pork chunks", 2 cuban tamales & Mariquitas.

Jumbo Butterfly Shrimp

Jumbo Butterfly Shrimp

$14.00

Five Jumbo Shrimps seasoned with garlic and fresh squeezed lime juice. Then carefully butterfly breaded and deep fry until crispy golden brown. Served with sweet chili sauce.

Calamar Frito

Calamar Frito

$14.00

Tender Japanese calamari rings and tentacles, lightly coated and deep fry. Served with sweet chili sauce.

Tostones Lechonsita

Tostones Lechonsita

$13.00

3 Large tostones topped with roasted pork, grill onions, mozzarella cheese, avocado and drizzle with aioli sauce.

Masitas De Puerco

Masitas De Puerco

$17.00

Juicy fried pork chunks topped with onions & garlic.

Croquetas

Croquetas

$6.00

Four Ham & chorizo croquettes served with a side of garlic mayo ketchup sauce.

Yuquita Frita

Yuquita Frita

$6.00

Crispy homemade yuca fries served with cilantro aioli.

Mariquitas

Mariquitas

$6.00

Fried plantain chips with cilantro aioli.

Tamales Cubanos

Tamales Cubanos

$4.00

Pork tamale wrapped in corn husk, served with garlic & onions.

Empanadas

Empanadas

$3.00

100% house made. From the dough to the filling.

Trio de Empanadas

Trio de Empanadas

$9.00

Your choice of three of our hand-crafted Empanadas.

Yuca Rellena

$2.00

A creamy and deep fry Yuca mashed stuffed with ground beef or mozzarella cheese.

Lechon end caja china

$11.00

Soups & Salads

Sopa de Pollo (Bowl)

$9.00

Chicken noodle soup with vegetables. Serve with a Cuban Toast.

Black Bean Soup (Bowl)

$7.00

A classic Cuban staple packed with flavor. Served with a Cuban toast.

House Salad Small

$6.00

Tender green lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, red onions & lemon vinaigrette.

House Salad Large

$9.00

Tender green lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, red onions & lemon vinaigrette.

Avocado Salad

Avocado Salad

$6.00

Another classic dish in every Cuban table. Slices of avocados with tomatoes and lemon vinaigrette.

Sandwiches

Cuban Sandwich

Cuban Sandwich

$12.00

A tasty and toasted Cuban bread with house roasted pork, ham, Swiss cheese, mustard & pickles.

Media Noche Sandwich

Media Noche Sandwich

$12.00

Just like our famous Cuban sandwich but with a sweet roll.

Steak Sandwich

Steak Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled steak and onions with lettuce, tomato, aioli sauce and topped with shoestring potatoes. Served in Cuban bread.

Ropa Vieja Sandwich (Old Clothes)

Ropa Vieja Sandwich (Old Clothes)

$12.00

Juicy Shredded Beef braised in wine and tomato sauce with onions and peppers. Served in a pressed Cuban bread.

Bacaloa Fish Sandwich (Cod)

Bacaloa Fish Sandwich (Cod)

$13.00

Crispy 312 beer batter Cod with lettuce, pickles & our house made tartar sauce. Served in a sweet roll.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled Chicken breast and Onions with lettuce, tomato and mayo. Served in a Cuban bread.

Pork Sandwich

Pork Sandwich

$11.00

Roasted pork and grilled onions. Served in a toasted Cuban Bread.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.00

24 hours marinated pork shoulder and slowly roasted to a pull apart stage. Served with grilled onions & Guava BBQ sauce in Brioche bun.

Sandwich de Croqueta

Sandwich de Croqueta

$12.00

Chorizo & Ham croquettes sandwich. Served in a toasted Cuban bread with cheese, aioli sauce, mustard and ketchup.

Veggie Sandwich

$9.00

Pressed Cuban bread with grilled mix vegetables, avocado, mozzarella cheese and aioli sauce.

Jibaritos

Jibaritos

$11.00

Two extra-large tostones sandwiching your choice of filling with lettuce, tomatoes, grilled onions, Mozzarella cheese and garlic aioli.

Burgers

Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$12.00

Half a pound Certified Angus Beef patty with American cheese, onions, lettuce, tomato, pickles and Sazon Cubano sauce.

Frita Cubana/Cuban Burger

Frita Cubana/Cuban Burger

$12.00

Beef, Pork and Chorizo patty with grilled onions, shoestring potatoes and Sazon Cubano sauce.

Veggie Burger

$12.00

Impossible patty with yellow American cheese, onions, lettuce, tomato, pickles, avocado and Sazon Cubano sauce.

Platos/Entrees

This roasted pork is made in a wood box with charcoal
Churrasco Cubano (Skirt Steak)

Churrasco Cubano (Skirt Steak)

$27.00

This succulent cut of meat is marinated with the traditional Cuban mojo and grilled to your liking. Served with chimichurri sauce.

Rabo Encendido (Oxtail on Fire)

Rabo Encendido (Oxtail on Fire)

$26.00

An homage to our Spanish roots. Slow braised oxtail cooked in a rich wine and stock sauce to a pull apart texture.

Milanesa de Res (Beef Milanesa)

Milanesa de Res (Beef Milanesa)

$23.00

Breaded and fried Palomilla steak, topped with slices of ham, Marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese.

Bistec de Palomilla

Bistec de Palomilla

$21.00

Pan fried Butterfly Steak, drizzle with lime juice and garnished with grilled onions and parsley.

Ropa Vieja

Ropa Vieja

$21.00

“Old Clothes” Juicy Shredded Beef braised in wine and tomato sauce with onions and peppers.

Vaca Frita (Fried Cow)

Vaca Frita (Fried Cow)

$19.00

Shredded beef marinated with lime juice & garlic. Then pan seared until crispy.

Chuletas Haumadas (Smoked Pork Chops)

Chuletas Haumadas (Smoked Pork Chops)

$17.00

Farm to Grill! Two delicious locally sourced smoked pork chops grilled to perfection. Served with two sides.

Masitas De Puerco

Masitas De Puerco

$17.00

Juicy fried pork chunks topped with onions & garlic.

Lechon Asado

Lechon Asado

$17.00

Young pork shoulder marinated in juices from freshly squeezed sour oranges, garlic and spices.

Enchilado de Camaron

Enchilado de Camaron

$21.00

Shrimps simmered in a Creole sauce made from tomatoes, onions, peppers and spices. A dish full of history and flavor.

Camarones al Ajillo

Camarones al Ajillo

$21.00

Jumbo shrimps sautéed with fresh garlics and served over a buttery sauce.

Pechuga de Pollo a la Plancha

Pechuga de Pollo a la Plancha

$17.00

Pan fried chicken breast with grill onions

Steak & Onions

$19.00
Milanesa de Pollo Plain

Milanesa de Pollo Plain

$18.00
Red Snaper

Red Snaper

$27.00
Milanesa de Pollo Napolitana

Milanesa de Pollo Napolitana

$22.00

Lechon end Caja China

$19.00

Fricassee De Pollo

$17.00

Fried Rice

Shrimp Rice

Shrimp Rice

$18.00

Stir fried rice with shrimp, diced bell peppers, onions and eggs.

Seafood Rice

Seafood Rice

$19.00

Spanish rice made with saffron, vegetables, shrimp, calamari and cod.

Combination Fried Rice

Combination Fried Rice

$18.00

Stir fried rice with Chicken, pork, shrimp, diced bell peppers, onions, ham and eggs.

Fried Rice

$17.00

Stir fried rice with your choice of meat, bell peppers, onions and eggs.

Sides

Yuca Con Mojo

$6.00

Boiled cassava topped with Cuban Mojo.

Maduros

Maduros

$4.00

Fried Sweet Plantains.

Tostones

Tostones

$4.00

Smashed and deep fried green plantain with garlic.

White Rice

$2.00

Black Beans

$3.00

Veggie Yellow Rice

$3.00

French Fries

$2.00

Cuban Toast

$2.00

Yuca al mojo de Ajo

$4.00

Boiled cassava served with garlic mojo and grill onions

Congri

$3.00

Made In House Desserts

Vanilla Flan

$3.00

Coconut Flan

$3.00

Vanilla Flan Family Size

$11.00

Coconut Flan Family Size

$11.00

Tres Leche

$5.00

Pudin Diplomatico

$5.00

Genoise Sponge cake Covered with Flan and Fruits.

Cheesecake

$5.00

Creme Brulee

$7.00

Kid's

Rice & Beans, Yellow Rice or Congrí with Meat

$9.00

Ham & Cheese Sandwich with Fries

$8.00

Cuban Grilled Cheese with Fries

$7.00

Chicken Strips with Fries

$8.00

Dessert

Flan

$3.00

Family Flan

$9.00

Coconut Flan

$4.00

Family Coco Flan

$11.00

Family Coco Flan

$11.00

Tres Leches

$4.00

Cheesecake

$4.00
Cream Brulee

Cream Brulee

$4.00

Rich custard base topped with a layer of hardened caramelized sugar.

Guava & cheese

$3.00
All hours
Sunday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
5422 W Fullerton Ave, Chicago, IL 60639

