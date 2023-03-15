Main picView gallery

Sazon Latino Catering

1417 San Andres Street

Santa Barbara, CA 93101

ALL DAY

Burritos

Burrito Asada

$12.99

flour tortilla, rice, beans, cheese, onions, cilantro

Burrito Carnitas

$12.99

Burrito Chicken

$12.99

Burrito Chile Relleno

$13.99

WET

$2.00

BRC

$5.99

Burrito Adobada

$12.99

Burrito Alpastor

$12.99

Burrito de Birria

$13.99

Burrito vegetariano

$13.99

Carnitas

Carnitas By Pound (Sunday Only)

$14.00

maciza, costilla, cuerito, buche, surtido

Carnitas Family Pack (Sundays Only)

$65.00

3 pund of carnitas,rice,beans,2 salsas,12 tortillas,

Chicharron Delgado

$12.00

Chicharron Grueso

$13.00

Torta Ahogada

$13.99

carnitas, beans, tomato salsa, hot salsa, cebolla curtida

1/2 pound carnitas

$7.00

Dinner

Tampiqueño Plate

$19.99

arrachera m, beans, cheese, chile guero, nopal, cambray, rice, panela

Sazon Latino Plate

$36.00

arrachera, chorizo, chicken, Shrimp, nopal, cambray, panela, chile guero, rice, beans

Soft Taco Plate

$12.99

Chile Relleno Plate

$15.99

Molcajete Mixto

$24.99

Arrachera plate

$15.99

Kids

Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Kids BRC Burrito

$7.99

beans,rice,cheese

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$7.99

flour Tortilla, cheese

Kids Hamburger

$7.99

Quesadillas

Quesadilla Chicken

$13.99

Quesadilla Pastor

$13.99

Quesadilla Rajas

$13.99

Quesadilla Asada

$13.99

Quesadilla Shrimp

$14.99

Quesadilla de queso

$7.99

Quesadilla hecha a mano queso

$3.50

Quesadilla hecha a mano carne

$4.99

Salads

Flour tortilla shell, rice, pinto beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream, guacamole

Tostada Salad

$10.99

flour tortilla, rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, cheese, guacamole

Sides

12 Corn Tortillas

$9.00

Adobada

$3.50

Asada

$3.99

Beans 16oz

$5.99

Beans 32oz

$10.99

Side arrachera

$8.99

Beans 8oz

$2.99

Cheese

$1.00

Chicken

$2.99

Chips And Salsa

$3.50

Fries Large

$5.99

Fries Small

$2.99

Guacamole 4oz

$3.50

Guacamole 8oz

$6.99

Rice 16oz

$5.99

Rice 32oz

$8.99

Rice 8oz

$2.99

Salsa 16oz

$5.99

Salsa 8oz

$3.99

Sour Cream

$1.50

Chile Relleno

$4.99

2 Eggs

$3.00

Hand Made Tortillas (3)

$2.50

Extra Tortillas

$1.50

1/2 aguacate

$1.99

Bolillo

$1.99

Jalapeños toreados (2)

$0.99

Side chips

$1.50

Special

Enchiladas Verdes Chicken (2)

$13.99

green sauce, chicken, sour cream, queso fresco, onions, lettuce, tomato, rice, beans

Shrimp Enchiladas (2)

$15.99

Creamy chipotle sauce, cheese, rice, house salad

Taquitos Plate (3)

$12.99

lettuce, sour cream, queso fresco, pico de gallo, rice, beas

Enmoladas

$13.99

Enchiladas Verdes Cheese

$13.99

Carnitas plate

$14.99

Pechuga empanizada plate

$14.99

Enchiladas Rojas plate pollo

$13.99

Enchilada sola

$3.99

Nachos

Nachos Pastor

$13.99

Nachos Asada

$13.99

Nachos Chicken

$13.99

Nachos Regular

$11.99

Nachos Adobada

$13.99

Tortas

Torta Milanesa De Res

$12.99

Torta Asada

$12.99

Torta Ham

$11.99

Torta Chicken

$12.99

Torta Pastor

$12.99

Torta Pierna 🦵

$13.99

Torta Milanesa De Pollo

$13.99

Torta de Carnitas

$12.99

Torta cubana

$14.99

Tacos

Tacos Pastor

$3.50

Taco Asada

$3.50

Taco Chicken

$3.50

Taco Coliflor

$3.50

Taco Birria

$3.50

Taco Rajas

$2.50

Taco Carnitas (tortilla a mano)

$4.99

Taco Adobada

$3.50

Taco Chorizo

$3.50

Taco Cabeza

$3.50

Shrimp Taco

$5.99

Quesabirria taco

$4.50

Taco de carnitas

$3.50

Fish taco

$5.99

Taco de Barbacoa solo

$5.99

Taquito solo

$2.50

Taco suadero

$3.50

Taco tripa

$3.50

Taco tripa dorada

$3.50

BREAKFAST

Breakfast Burritos

$10.99

flour tortilla, Potato, Eggs, Cheese, Beans

H

$12.99

Lettuce, Tomato, cream cheese, Onions, jalapeno

Chilaquiles

$12.99

red or green salsa, tortillas chips, sour cream, queso fresco, onions, cilantro, avocado, radishes

3 huevos combo

$12.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Onions, jalapeno

Torta De Milanesa

$12.99

mayo, tomato, onions, lettuce, jalapeno

Torta De Pierna Adobada

$13.99

Huevos rancheros

$12.99

THURSDAY SPECIALS

Thursday Special

Jueves Pozolero

$14.99

cabbage, radishes, onions, lime, tostadas, hot sauce

SEAFOOD MENU

Seafood

Aguachiles

$17.99

avocado, cucumber, red onions

Fish Ceviche

$13.99

avocado

F

$13.99

2 tacos, corn tortilla, fry-fish, cabbage, chipotle aioli, mango salsa, queso fresco

Fish Tacos (Grill) plate 2

$16.99

2 tacos, corn tortillas, grill-fish, cabbage, chipotle aioli, mango salsa, queso fresco

Mexican Shrimps Cocktail

$14.99

tomato, avocado, cilantro, red onions, lime juice, tomato sauce

Mexican Shrimps & Octopus Cocktail

$15.99

Tomato, avocado, cilantro, red onions, lime juice, tomato sauce

Mexican Vuelve A La Vida Cocktail

$16.99

Shrimp, octopus, imitation crab, ceviche de pescado

Shrimp Ceviche

$13.99

avocado

Tilapia (Whole Fry)

$15.99

rice, beans, salad, jalapenos

Tilapia Diabla (Whole Fry)

$19.99

rice, seafood

Shrimp Tacos plate 2

$17.99

Camarones Diabla

$18.99

Camarones empanizados

$18.99

Soups

7 Mares Soup

$16.99

Shrimp, octopus, imitation crab, clams, sish

Caldo De Camaron

$15.99

Shrimp

Cazuela De Mariscos

$16.99

Bacon, oysters, octopus, fish filet, grab imitation, shrimp, manchego cheese

BEVERAGE

Drinks

Jarritos

Jarritos

$3.20
Fountain Drink

Fountain Drink

$2.99

Agua Horchata

$3.50

Agua Jamaica

$3.50

Bottle Water

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Bottle Coke

$3.99

Canned Drinks

$1.99

Sidral

$3.20

Agua Mineral

$3.20

Sprite Bottle

$3.20

Sangria

$3.20

Agua Fresca

$3.50
Cerveza Mexicana

Cerveza Mexicana

$6.00
Cerveza National

Cerveza National

$5.00

Michelada

$9.00

Cubetazo (6)

$30.00

DESSERTS

Flan Napolitano

$7.00

Pan De Elote

$7.00

Add Vanilla IceCream

$1.99

Pan de elote listo

$5.00

SPECIAL OF THE DAY

Plates

Costillas de puerco

$13.99

Bistec colorado

$13.99

Caldo De Res

$14.99

Caldo De Pollo

$14.99

Plato huasteco

$17.99

Huarache

$12.99

Special pan de elote

$4.99

Especial carnitas plato

$13.99

Quesabirria taco

$4.50

1 Sope solo

$4.50

Special of the Day filete de pescado empanizado

$16.99

Special del dia- Caldo de pescado

$15.99

Q

$14.99

Side de espagueti

$3.99

T

$12.99

Especial asada

$15.99

O

$15.50

Champurrado

$4.99

Huilotas

$14.99

WEEKEND SPECIALS

PLATES

Barbacoa

$15.99

Birria De Chivo

$16.99

Birria De Res

$15.99

Quesabirrias

$14.99

Menudo

$14.99

Consomé res

$2.50

Consomé borrego

$3.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1417 San Andres Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Directions

Main pic

