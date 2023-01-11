  • Home
  • /
  • Yuma
  • /
  • Sazon Arizonora - 4274 W 13th St
A map showing the location of Sazon Arizonora 4274 W 13th StView gallery

Sazon Arizonora 4274 W 13th St

review star

No reviews yet

4274 W 13th St

Yuma, AZ 85364

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Beans - Large

$3.00

Totopos

$2.00

Tacos

Sonora Taco

$4.00

Carne Asada, Cabbage, Guacamole & Salsa on a flour tortilla

Smoked Pulled Pork Taco

Smoked Pulled Pork Taco

$4.50

Smoked Pulled Pork, Avocado Salsa, pickled red onion, fresh onion & cilantro on a corn tortilla

Taco Gringon

Taco Gringon

$4.25

Cheese crisp on a flour tortilla with carne asada, guacamole , cabbage and salsa

Quesadillas

Mama Chely’z

$10.00

Large quesadilla with Carne Asada, beans, salsa & quacamole

Gringa

$4.50

Large quesadilla

Seafood

Manta

$14.00

Manta (Stingray Stew) served in a 16oz bowl along with Totopos or tortillas

La Sirenita

La Sirenita

$5.00

Mantaraya=Sting Ray stew with veggies, olives & cheese on a crispy corn tortilla

Manta Taco

$4.50

Drinks

Water

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Squirt

$2.00

Soup

Chicken with hominy soup and CP’s sazon. Topped with creama, cabbage, cilantro & onions. Served with totopos & lime.

Green Chicken Pozole - 16oz

$10.00

Burritos

Carne Asada Burrito

$12.00

Smoked Pork Burrito

$12.00

Plates

Carne Asada Plate

$13.00

Smoked Pork Plate

$13.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Surf and Turf flavors from the borders of Arizona and Sonora.

Location

4274 W 13th St, Yuma, AZ 85364

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Julieanna's Steakhouse - 1951 W 25th St
orange star4.2 • 285
1951 W 25th St Yuma, AZ 85364
View restaurantnext
El Charro Café - 601 W 8th St
orange starNo Reviews
601 W 8th St Yuma, AZ 85364
View restaurantnext
The Crossing Grill & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
2690 S 4TH AVE Yuma, AZ 85364
View restaurantnext
Mariscos La Apoma
orange starNo Reviews
2500 S 4th Ave Suite 6 Yuma, AZ 85364
View restaurantnext
Chretin's Restaurant & Cantina - Yuma NEW - 505 E 16th St
orange starNo Reviews
505 E 16th St Yuma, AZ 85365
View restaurantnext
Takos & Beer
orange star4.6 • 1,904
2071 S 4th Ave Yuma, AZ 85364
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Yuma

Takos & Beer
orange star4.6 • 1,904
2071 S 4th Ave Yuma, AZ 85364
View restaurantnext
Prison Hill Brewing Company
orange star4.2 • 1,200
278 S Main St Yuma, AZ 85364
View restaurantnext
Julieanna's Steakhouse - 1951 W 25th St
orange star4.2 • 285
1951 W 25th St Yuma, AZ 85364
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Yuma
Julian
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
La Quinta
review star
No reviews yet
Indio
review star
Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)
Buckeye
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Lake Havasu City
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Palm Desert
review star
Avg 5 (17 restaurants)
Rancho Mirage
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Goodyear
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
El Cajon
review star
Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston