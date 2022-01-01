Saz's State House

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

MOZZARELLA MARINARA
SAZ'S BBQ BABY BACK RIBS
BEER BATTERED FRIED COD (Friday Only)

BEVERAGES

Canned Soda

Canned Soda

$2.50
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.50

Bottle of Aquafina

WINE BY THE BOTTLE

CHATEAU ST. MICHELLE, INDIAN WELLS, MERLOT

CHATEAU ST. MICHELLE, INDIAN WELLS, MERLOT

$32.00
MEIOMI, PINOT NOIR

MEIOMI, PINOT NOIR

$32.00
EMBRAZEN, RED BLEND

EMBRAZEN, RED BLEND

$28.00
PRINCIPATO, PINOT GRIGIO

PRINCIPATO, PINOT GRIGIO

$32.00
MCMANNIS, ROSE

MCMANNIS, ROSE

$28.00

STARTERS

STATE STREET WINGS

STATE STREET WINGS

$15.00+

Seasoned and fried wings in your choice of flavor, with celery and carrots, bleu cheese or house dressing for dipping

MOZZARELLA MARINARA

MOZZARELLA MARINARA

$11.00

Wonton-wrapped string cheese, house marinara

LEINIE'S BATTERED CHEESE CURDS

LEINIE'S BATTERED CHEESE CURDS

$11.00

Leinenkugel’s battered and fried white cheddar curds, house marinara, Saz’s Spicy White BBQ

FESTIVAL COMBO

FESTIVAL COMBO

$14.50

Mozzarella Marinara, sour cream & chive fries, Leinenkugel's beer-battered cheese curds, house dressing, Saz's Spicy White BBQ

SOUR CREAM & CHIVE FRIES

SOUR CREAM & CHIVE FRIES

$7.00
Low Country Shrimp

Low Country Shrimp

$13.00

Half pound sauteed Gulf shrimp, Old Bay butter, spicy white BBQ remoulade , grilled lemon

TOSSED TENDERS

TOSSED TENDERS

$14.00

1 lb (roughly 8 - 10) chicken tenders tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with a side of carrots and celery, and your choice of dipping sauce.

BBQ Riblets

$12.00

Four riblets tossed in choice of sauce: Original BBQ, Sassy BBQ, or Brown Sugar BBQ. Served with onion straws.

Tossed Cauliflower

$12.00

Fresh cauliflower breaded and fried, tossed in your choice of sauce.

Country Fried Riblets

$13.00

Four buttermilk country fried riblets, Saz's rib rub, and sausage gravy.

Loaded Fries

$11.00

Sour cream and chive fries, bacon bits, green onion, pickled jalapeno, cheese sauce, shredded cheddar, sour cream and chive sauce and choice of meat.

Onion Straws

$8.00

Buttermilk country fried onion straws and Saz's spicy white bbq on the side.

SOUP

SOUP OF THE DAY

SOUP OF THE DAY

Rotating Flavors. Always Clam Chowder on Friday's.

Cup Chili

$6.50

Bowl Chili

$8.50

SALADS/WRAPS

COBB SALAD

$11.00

Mixed greens, red onion, diced tomato, cucumber, hard-boiled egg, shredded cheddar, avocado, bacon, house dressing and your choice of protein.

SIDE SALAD

SIDE SALAD

$4.00

mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, raw onion, shredded cheddar cheese, and sourdough croutons served with choice of dressing

SIDE CAESAR SALAD

SIDE CAESAR SALAD

$4.00

romaine, shaved parmesan, sourdough croutons, and caesar dressing.

CAESAR SALAD

$11.00

Romaine, sourdough croutons, shaved parmesan, parmesan frico, and caesar dressing. Served with your choice of protein.

CAESAR WRAP

$11.00

Romaine, sourdough croutons, shaved parmesan, parmesan frico, and caesar dressing. Served with your choice of protein in a flour wrap with choice of side.

Cobb Wrap

$11.00

Mixed greens, red onion, diced tomato, cucumber, hard-boiled egg, shredded cheddar, avocado, bacon, house dressing and your choice of protein in a flour wrap with choice of side.

Buffalo Salad

$11.00

Romaine, diced tomato, bacon, crumbled blue cheese, shredded cheddar, buffalo sauce, and house dressing with your choice of protein.

Buffalo Wrap

$11.00

Romaine, diced tomato, bacon, crumbled blue cheese, shredded cheddar, buffalo sauce, and house dressing with your choice of protein in a flour tortilla with choice of side

Herb Grilled Chicken Maple Salad

$17.00

Mixed greens topped with grilled chicken, granny smith apples, candied pecans, red onions, feta cheese with a maple vinaigrette.

Herb Grilled Chicken Maple Wrap

$17.00

Mixed greens with grilled chicken, granny smith apples, candied pecans, red onions, feta cheese with a maple vinaigrette in a flour wrap with choice of side.

Smoked Tri Tip Salad

$17.00

Romaine, spinach, arugula, sliced and chilled medium rare smoked trip tip, hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, avocado, blue cheese crumbles with a jalapeno vinaigrette

Smoked Tri Tip Wrap

$17.00

Romaine, spinach, arugula, sliced and chilled medium rare smoked trip tip, hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, avocado, blue cheese crumbles with a jalapeno vinaigrette in a flour wrap with choice of side.

BURGER + HANDHELDS

BASIC BURGER

$12.00

Choose from our complimentary, upgraded, and premium toppings to create the burger of your choice. all burgers are double angus beef patties

STEPHANIE BURGER

$17.00

Sharp Cheddar, Sour Cream & Chive Sauce, Bacon, Pretzel Roll all burgers are double angus beef patties

SAZ'S BBQ PULLED PORK

SAZ'S BBQ PULLED PORK

$14.00

All-natural braised pork, Saz’s Original BBQ Sauce, brioche bun

SAZ'S BBQ PULLED CHICKEN

SAZ'S BBQ PULLED CHICKEN

$14.00

All-natural braised chicken, Saz’s Original BBQ Sauce, brioche bun

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$14.00

Bacon, avocado, dill Havarti, lettuce, roasted tomato aioli, broiche bun

BUTTERMILK FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

BUTTERMILK FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$14.00

Your choice of Nashville hot or original buttermilk fried chicken topped with pickle rounds on a toasted brioche bun with spicy white bbq and a ramekin of coleslaw.

SAZ'S PUB BURGER

$17.00

Beer-battered onion rings, sharp cheddar cheese, smoked bacon, pretzel roll all burgers are double angus beef patties

BLT&A

BLT&A

$14.00

Thick cut bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado and bacon aioli on toasted sourdough bread.

Mediterranean Chicken Flatbread Sandwich

$16.00Out of stock

Flatbread brushed with pesto mayo topped with grilled chicken, heirloom tomatoes, spinach, red onions and feta toasted and folded.

Mac and Cheese Burger

$17.00

Saz's signature mac and cheese, bacon, pickled jalapenos, warm tomatoes, and cheddar cheese served on a pretzel bun. all burgers are double angus beef patties

Beyond Smash Burger

$15.00

Onion straws, arugula, horseradish gouda cream sauce, served on a pretzel bun Served on a beyond meatless patty

Festival Burger

$17.00

Leinie's battered cheese curds, pulled pork, pickles, and bacon aioli served on a pretzel bun. all burgers are double angus beef patties

State House Chicken Parmesan

$14.50

Buttermilk fried chicken, Saz's mini mozzarella sticks, marinara, shaved parmesan, and fontina cheese served on a brioche bun

Smothered Country Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Buttermilk country fried chicken, caramelized onions, sausage gravy, and fontina cheese served on a brioche bun

Smoked Tri Tip Philly

$16.00

Saz's smoked tri-tip, caramelized onion, onion straws, and horseradish gouda cream sauce

Mac and Cheese Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Saz's mac and cheese and cheddar cheese served on a pretzel loaf

PLATES

SAZ'S BBQ BABY BACK RIBS

SAZ'S BBQ BABY BACK RIBS

BABY BACK HALF RACK + FRIED CHICKEN COMBO

BABY BACK HALF RACK + FRIED CHICKEN COMBO

$26.00

Half rack of ribs and buttermilk fried chicken breast

CLASSIC MAC AND CHEESE

CLASSIC MAC AND CHEESE

$13.00

Cavatappi pasta, Saz's Signature Mac Sauce, Topped with Toasted Panko Breadcrumbs, and choice of protein

CHICKEN AND WAFFLES

CHICKEN AND WAFFLES

$19.50

Belgian waffles, your choice of Nashville hot or original buttermilk fried chicken, cherrywood smoked bacon, house-pickled jalapenos, maple syrup.

Walleye and Chips

$24.00

Walleye served pan fried or broiled with parmesan garlic kettle chips, house coleslaw, lemon brown caper butter, and grilled lemon

NE Shrimp Boil

$24.00

Shrimp, andouille sausage, boiled red potatoes, corn, Old Bay butter, corn muffin with honey butter, grilled lemon

Cider Braised Shredded Short Rib Mac

$22.00

Hard cider braised shredded short rib., cavatappi pasta, mushrooms, horse-radish gouda cream sauce, piled high with crispy onion straws

FRIDAY FISH FRY

BEER BATTERED FRIED COD (Friday Only)

BEER BATTERED FRIED COD (Friday Only)

$18.00

Available Fridays only - three pieces of Miller High Life Beer Battered cod with rye bread, coleslaw and choice of sour cream & chive fries or potato pancakes

BROILED COD (Friday only)

BROILED COD (Friday only)

$18.00

Available Fridays only - three pieces of flaky fillets with lemon butter and house seasoning with rye bread, coleslaw and choice of sour cream & chive fries or potato pancakes

KIDS

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS

$8.00

Served with fries

KIDS CLASSIC MAC AND CHEESE

KIDS CLASSIC MAC AND CHEESE

$8.00

Cavatappi pasta, house-made cheese sauce, panko breadcrumbs

KIDS RIBLETS

KIDS RIBLETS

$11.00

Served with fries

DESSERTS

FEATURED PIES

FEATURED PIES

$8.50

Personal, homemade pie in rotating flavors.

FAMILY STYLE

FAMILY BUTTERMILK FRIED CHICKEN

FAMILY BUTTERMILK FRIED CHICKEN

$45.00

Six buttermilk breaded breasts (your choice of Original or Nashville hot). Served with house slaw and house-made mac and cheese. Serves 4.

FAMILY SAZ'S SIGNATURE BBQ PULLED PORK

FAMILY SAZ'S SIGNATURE BBQ PULLED PORK

$42.00

Saz's signature BBQ pulled pork, brioche buns, house slaw and house-made parmesan garlic kettle chips. Makes 6 sandwiches.

FAMILY SAZ'S SIGNATURE BBQ PULLED CHICKEN

FAMILY SAZ'S SIGNATURE BBQ PULLED CHICKEN

$42.00

Saz's signature BBQ pulled chicken, brioche buns, house slaw and house-made parmesan garlic kettle chips. Makes 6 sandwiches.

FAMILY STYLE BBQ BABY BACK RIBS

FAMILY STYLE BBQ BABY BACK RIBS

$65.00

Two full racks smothered in Saz’s signature BBQ sauce, served with coleslaw and burnt end baked beans with andouille sausage. Serves 4-6.

EXTRA SAUCES

Extra Marinara

$0.75

Extra BBQ

$0.75

Extra Spicy White BBQ

$0.75

Extra House Dressing

$0.75

Extra Bleu Cheese

$0.75

Extra Tartar

$0.75

Bacon Aioli

$0.75

Buffalo

$0.75

Sassy BBQ

$0.75

Brown Sugar Bourbon BBQ

$0.75

Sweet Thai Sriracha

$0.75

Honey Garlic

$0.75

Pesto Aioli

$0.75

Mayo

$0.75

Caesar Dressing

$0.75

Stephanie Sauce

$0.75

Side Options

Side Coleslaw

$3.50

Side Baked Beans

$5.00

Saz's Baked Beans with Burnt Ends and Andouille Sausage

Side Mac and Cheese

$5.00

Veggie

$4.00

Corn Muffin

$1.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Established in March of 1976, Saz’s State House is where it all began for Saz’s Hospitality Group. Over the past four decades, Steve Sazama’s original vision for a first-rate restaurant and sports bar has grown into a destination restaurant with a loyal following. As evidenced by a collection of awards resulting from community nominations, Saz’s State House continues to proudly serve the community both in and outside of the expanded restaurant walls. Featuring favorites like its signature BBQ Baby Back Ribs and BBQ Pork Sandwich, the State House also boasts a robust event schedule, seasonal specials, outdoor patio, private event space, and complimentary shuttles to and from many Milwaukee sporting events.

Location

5539 W State Street, Milwuakee, WI 53208

Directions

Gallery
Saz's State House image
Saz's State House image

Map
