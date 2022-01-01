Restaurant info

Established in March of 1976, Saz’s State House is where it all began for Saz’s Hospitality Group. Over the past four decades, Steve Sazama’s original vision for a first-rate restaurant and sports bar has grown into a destination restaurant with a loyal following. As evidenced by a collection of awards resulting from community nominations, Saz’s State House continues to proudly serve the community both in and outside of the expanded restaurant walls. Featuring favorites like its signature BBQ Baby Back Ribs and BBQ Pork Sandwich, the State House also boasts a robust event schedule, seasonal specials, outdoor patio, private event space, and complimentary shuttles to and from many Milwaukee sporting events.