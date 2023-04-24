Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lovely's

No reviews yet

642 9th Ave

New York, NY 10036

Popular Items

French Fries

French Fries

$5.00
Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$7.50

Lovely's Burgers Served on Butter Toasted Bun, Mayo, Pickles

Charlotte's Special

Charlotte's Special

$8.50

Single lovely's patty, lots of onions, steamed bun, charlotte's sauce.

Main Menu

Burgers

Lovely's Burgers Served on Butter Toasted Bun, Mayo, Pickles
Hamburger

Hamburger

$7.00

Lovely's Burgers Served on Butter Toasted Bun, Mayo, Pickles

Double Hamburguer

$10.00
Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$7.50

Lovely's Burgers Served on Butter Toasted Bun, Mayo, Pickles

Double Cheeseburger

Double Cheeseburger

$10.50
Charlotte's Special

Charlotte's Special

$8.50

Single lovely's patty, lots of onions, steamed bun, charlotte's sauce.

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$8.75

Onions, mushrooms, double Swiss and marble rye bread

Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$5.00
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$5.50

Charlotte Sauce

$0.50

Ranch Sauce

$0.50

Sweets

Pistachio Choclate
Giant Chocolate chip Cookie

Giant Chocolate chip Cookie

$3.50

Quadruple Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.75
Swirl Bundt Cake

Swirl Bundt Cake

$5.25

Pistachio chocolate swirl bundt cake

Drinks

Bottle Water

$1.50

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Grape Welch's

$2.00

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Mexican Sprite

$3.50

Orange Fanta Bottle

$3.50

Pineapple Fanta

$2.00

Spakling Water

$3.50

Sprite

$2.00

Dr Brown Root Beer

$2.00

Dr Brown Black Cherry

$2.00

Dr Brown Cream Soda

$2.00

Kutztown Red Cream

$3.50

Orange Fanta Cans

$2.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Hamburgers handmade with love inspired by Granma Charlotte. Flipping burgers daily in the heart of Hell's Kitchen.

Website

Location

642 9th Ave, New York, NY 10036

Directions

